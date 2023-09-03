If Junior is truant from school, can Junior be given a ticket by the local police, thereby possibly subjecting Junior to a criminal fine? Indeed, can Junior’s parent or guardian be ticketed?
Nope, for the student. And maybe, for the grownup.
In 2019, the law was amended such that no fines could be imposed on the truant. No punitive action, including suspension, expulsion or court action, can be taken against a truant minor (under 18) unless the school provides supportive services to the student. And in any event, a truant minor can’t be expelled for nonattendance unless they have 15 consecutive days of absence without a valid cause and the student either can’t be found in the school district or, if located, can’t be compelled to return to school after exhausting all available supportive services.
However, school authorities may call in the police to issue any tickets to persons having custody or control of the truant. But only after the school district’s truant officer, regional office of education or intermediate service center has been notified of the truant behavior and such authorities offered all appropriate and available supportive services and other school resources to the kid.
And services that must be provided before imposing a fine on the student’s custodian are when the kid is i) homeless, ii) has a documented disability or iii) is being evaluated for a disability.
If homeless, there should be a meeting between the child, the person having custody or control of the child, relevant school personnel and a homeless liaison to discuss any barriers to the child’s attendance due to the child’s transitional living situation, and to make plans to remove these barriers.
If the child has a documented disability, then a meeting between the child, the person having custody or control of the child and relevant school personnel is to be held to review the child’s current needs and address the appropriateness of the child’s placement and services.
Depending on the disability, this meeting shall be either an individualized education program meeting, which shall include relevant members of the individualized education program team, or this meeting shall be a plan review and include relevant members of a plan team if the disability is one under Section 504 of the Federal Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (children with developmental disabilities).
For any child currently being evaluated by a school district for a disability or for whom the school has a basis of knowledge that the child is a child with a disability under federal definitions, the school must complete an evaluation and determination of the child’s eligibility for special education services.
And in all cases, before the truant’s custodian can be referred for a ticket with law enforcement, the school district must document any appropriate and available supportive services offered to the child. If any required meeting doesn’t happen, the district must document it made reasonable efforts to have a meeting, but the custodian did not comply with convenient, reasonable requests.
The General Assembly concluded that fining kids didn’t show evidence of lowering truancy. Truancy’s problems are often rooted in problems in the home — poverty, health, substance abuse or violence.
Which, of course, are general problems in society that often carry consequences greater than missing class.