Theresa Meacham | Sometimes, slowing down is the write thing to do
I forced myself to sit down. My fingers hovered over the keys but didn’t press anything.
While some days the cursor moves more easily than others, that day I simply couldn’t even get started.
It had been a jam-packed morning, and I’d just situated my boys for their naps and quiet time.
It’s the only time of the day I have to myself, so I almost always spend it writing.
But my mind was somewhere else.
Trent and I decided to put our house on the market. My morning had been full of spackling and painting, cleaning and decluttering. Photos for the listing were set for the following day, and as those things usually go, there ended up being more to do than I’d originally accounted for.
A mid-afternoon break to write did not feel welcomed or even wise. Shouldn’t I just keep getting things done? Especially now that the boys are down?
But something told me to slow down. To sit down. To type some things out.
I sat down to write for the very reason I first started sitting down to write at all.
It’s not so much that I have good things to say, but moreso that the act of writing teaches me good things to know.
Writing is a moment where I break pace. Where I force myself to sit. To think. To really think. To struggle with words until muddled ideas are made clear or until tangled thoughts are unwound.
I don’t write because I like to. I write because I need to.
If I want to show up to the world anywhere near my best, that is.
Gradually, my fingers started clicking keys. Thoughts became words. Words piled into sentences. Sentences into paragraphs.
But the real magic isn’t what happened on the page. It’s what happened inside of me.
I moved from distracted to singular. I went from trying to do a bunch of things to only doing one thing. My brain felt less scattered, which made me feel more centered.
Writing seemed like the last thing I needed to do during crunch time of readying a home for the market. Especially as I was not writing for a particular purpose or on a particular deadline. It wasn’t urgent. It didn’t feel important.
After typing up the last line for the day, I was thankful I had decided to force myself in front of the laptop to make it happen. My mind was clearer and calmer. The unimportant work of putting words on paper proved to be more important than I thought.
It always does.
Later that afternoon, I was in the middle of clearing kitchen counters and wiping cabinet handles. My 3-year-old ran up to me holding his favorite Berenstein Bears book.
Can you read this?!
His excitement for something we’d read half a dozen times in the past two days was palpable.
I thought about the listing, the schedule, the photos, the to-do’s, the walk-throughs. I looked around and saw all that still needed to be done. I knew my son would hardly be upset if I told him I’d read it in a little while.
But then I thought of that time I chose what didn’t seem important over what pressed.
I remembered how I sat in front of the laptop when there were a hundred other things to do. I slowed down, and in doing so, I came out on the other side with better perspective.
And with that perspective, I looked down at the son who held his book up to me.
Pick a spot on the couch for us.
It wouldn’t be productive, but I knew it was important.
