CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to decline, and stood at 1,253 Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That’s 441 fewer active cases than there were on Wednesday.
With 5,709 new tests reported in the past day, there were 227 new positive cases.
Among the seven zip code areas of the county that have continued to have the most active cases, two dropped below 100 — Mahomet 61853 with 89 active cases and Urbana 61802 with 96. Rantoul 61866 was headed in that direction with 110.
Areas still in the three-digit range for active cases:
— Champaign 61820: 298
— Urbana 61801: 159.
— Champaign 61821: 142.
— Champaign 61822: 141.