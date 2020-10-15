CHAMPAIGN --The coronavirus death toll in Champaign County has risen to 28.
A woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions was the latest to die, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that death today, along with 52 additional deaths in other counties, and 4,015 new COVID-19 cases statewide.
Champaign County added 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and active cases were, once again, on the rise.
With 10,426 additional test results reported in the county in the past day, the total number of currently active cases rose to 317, which was 23 more than the previous day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The newest 65 positive cases bumped up the total in the county to date to 5,424.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.