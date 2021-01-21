CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19, and the county added 73 new cases Wednesday.
Total cases in the county stood at 15,631, with 104 of them resulting in death, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases in the county rose by 14, to 696, and the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID declined by three Wednesday to 27.
The number of close contacts currently in quarantine was up by 18, to 901.
The 9,428 tests reported in the past day raised the total to date to 1,361,132.