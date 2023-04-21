The fourth and final day of Roger Ebert’s 23rd Film Festival starts with a double feature of shorts and ends with one of the late critic’s all-time favorites.
‘CLUB ALLI’ (short) 9 a.m.
When watching the film, be sure to pay extra close attention to … “the family dynamic and everyone’s roles in the heist. We hope to provide insight on the world we live in through our projects and with the short amount of real estate we’re given for a short film, we had to be very intentional about everyone’s interactions,” writers/directors Justen and Julien Turner say.
‘TEAM DREAM’ (short) Immediately following ‘Club Alli’
The one thing I hope moviegoers take away from this film is … that “anyone of any age will find something that speaks to them. I agreed to be filmed because I trusted (director) Luchina (Fisher) and appreciated her vision to tell an unexpected and entirely different story than is usually told about Black women. Trust me — it is unscripted and authentic. There are no cliches in this layered, smart film about training hard, Black history, female friendship, women’s history, healthy aging, athleticism and achievement — all in 18 compelling minutes,” co-star Madeline Murphy Rabb says.
‘FRESH’ 10:30 a.m.
The one thing I hope moviegoers take away from this film is … “tough” to nail down, producer Lawrence Bender says.“First of all, this is Boaz Yakin’s first film. It’s really an incredible piece of writing and directing, let alone for someone’s first film. The lead, Sean Nelson, is like a young Clint Eastwood. A very internal and strong performance. The integration of Boaz’s choice of music, character relationships, use of chess as an analogy as to how life in the hood works and the genre make it a super special film.”
‘WINGS OF DESIRE’ 3 p.m.
The critics say … “Beyond ravishing, ‘Wings of Desire’ is Wim Wenders’ aching and heartbreaking exploration of how love makes us human,” Rotten Tomatoes summarized of a film with a 98 percent positive rating from 62 critics who reviewed it.
‘FORREST GUMP’ 3 p.m.
What Gene Siskel wrote in the Chicago Tribune … “Credit for the success of the film has to start with director Robert Zemeckis, who has taken his ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ success and parlayed it into a more mature, yet equally entertaining, film.”