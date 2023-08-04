At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A reader wanted to know:
“The belltower chimes near Lincoln Square in Urbana have been ringing at 6 or 7 minutes past the top of the hour. I'm not timing my life by them, obviously, so I'm mainly just curious: why are they running late? Surely, they're automated in some way...."
Urbana First United Methodist Church Pastor Bob Freeman said “we noticed Sunday, the timing was off and will reset them today. Thank you so much.”