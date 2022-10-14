At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
This week's Kathy's #Mailbag already is stuffed. A sample of the many things to come:
“Can a camera be installed at Mayfair and Kirby? People run this light every day! There are two elementary schools nearby. One day a child will be injured or killed. Today I saw two cars run the light. This afternoon there was a reported accident at 3:18 pm — I'm sure once again a person running the light. This is an everyday occurrence.”
Kevin Olmstead, Champaign Police Department deputy chief, said CPD does not currently use red-light or other traffic cameras in the city. “While we are not considering this technology at this time, if staff were to seek out such technology it would require a purchase under the city’s purchasing policies along with other policy decisions” on the part of the City Council.
Additionally, he notes that Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) are not designed to be used for traffic purposes, including catching red-light runners. “It's not just a pledge we’ve made, it's something the technology doesn't do.”
Olmstead said CPD has added the Mayfair at Kirby location to its list of places where patrol officers will provide stepped-up traffic enforcement. Readers who would like to suggest specific locations for traffic-enforcement efforts anywhere in Champaign are invited to send the information directly to CPD at 217/351-4545 or by email to police@champaignil.gov.