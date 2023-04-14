Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Welcome back to another stuffed 'Bag. Let's get to it:
Details on new QuikTrip store
We’ve had several Mailbag questions about what’s happening in the vacant lot at 1505 N. Neil St., the southwest corner of the Interstate 74 interchange. Longtime residents may remember that location as a Holiday Inn — and more recently, Gateway Studios apartments. The Gateway Studios sign is gone, and excavators have been preparing the site for construction of a new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store that’s expected to open in early 2024.
Contractors started removing asphalt and moving dirt on Feb. 20. Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said the new QT will feature a larger lot, more spacious store and an expanded QT Kitchens compared to a traditional QT. The convenience store will be approximately 8,200 square feet. The lot will include eight gas pumps and four diesel bays.
“QuikTrip’s new store model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food," she said. "We currently have nearly 30 Remote Travel Centers across the U.S and have more in development.” She did not say whether any additional locations are planned for East Central Illinois.
As for whether the new QT will include video gaming terminals, electric vehicle charging stations or other specific features, Jefferson-Smith would only say, “we are in the early planning stages at this time.” (I guess you could say they’re keeping details on the q.t. for now.)
So we asked Jeff Hamilton, communications manager for the City of Champaign, if the city has gotten an inkling of any plans for video gaming at QT. “In order for an establishment to operate video gaming terminals, the business must have a liquor license that allows for on-premises consumption in accordance with the Illinois Liquor Control Act and Champaign’s liquor code. To date, QuikTrip has not applied for a liquor license. According to state law and local ordinance, properly licensed businesses are permitted to have up to six video gaming terminals,” Hamilton said.
Followup: Downed tree at Columbia and Prospect
Retired News-Gazette photographer R.K. O’Daniell saw last week’s Mailbag question about trees having been cut down on a lot at Columbia and Prospect Avenues in Champaign. He wrote in to say that “a very large and interesting tree at Prospect and Columbia was blown down in a storm.” He said the main trunk shattered in a visually striking way — “into shards and spikes.” So the tree’s removal was the result of an act of nature, not necessarily a sign of new development coming to the lot.
Shred event set for April 22
If you’ve finished filing your taxes and have some old financial records you no longer need to keep, Champaign County Crimestoppers can help you dispose of them securely on Saturday, April 22.
The shred event is a fundraiser, and organizers will accept up to two “banker’s boxes” of old documents for a suggested donation of $10. Cellphones will be accepted for recycling as well, also for a donation. The collections will take place at UI parking lot E-14, at the corner of First Street and Kirby Avenue in Champaign, between 9 and 11 a.m. Triad Shredding will do the shredding off-site.
Crimestoppers board member Jeff Hamilton says the fundraiser “is a great way to keep thieves from stealing your personal information or identity. We'll also accept unwanted prescription drugs again this year. It's gotten harder to find places to dispose of drugs lately in C-U, but we do this event in partnership with Champaign Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).” Find full details on the shred event on the local Crimestoppers website, 373tips.com.
(By the way, the Internal Revenue Service recommends that most taxpayers retain relevant financial records for several years after a return is filed. The IRS website helpfully notes that you should “keep records indefinitely if you file a fraudulent return.”)
New plans for old VFW Post in Tolono
The first phase of the ambitious “Main and Holden Project” in downtown Tolono is underway, with workers gutting and rehabbing the former VFW Post building at 108 E. Main Street.
The property’s new owner, Gary Mitchell, hopes to see the entire block transformed — one building at a time — if/as neighboring properties become available in the coming years. He expects to close soon on the purchase of another building at 102 E. Main. Aside from (the very-much-open) Jack’s Tavern at 106 E. Main, Mitchell says most of the commercial space in that block is currently used “for storage, at best.”
Mitchell says both 108 and 102 E. Main will be for sale when he’s done rehabbing them. “That post has been gone for at least 15 years,” he said. He describes the former VFW property as “a 2,000-square-foot building with a 2,000-square-foot dry basement and a 2,000-square-foot patio” – ideal for a restaurant or any of several other uses. He expects to have the 108 E. Main building ready to sell by July of this year.
Eventually, Mitchell hopes to own one or two buildings on that block, with other people owning the rest. “This is not going to be some small thing,” he said of his long-term vision for the block. “I’ve lived here all my life and I want Tolono to look like we should. We want people from far and wide to come and visit our downtown and go out to dinner. That’s my goal” for the project.
Carle AirLife ’copter and severe weather
“Driving by Carle Hospital today, I started to wonder what they do with their helicopter when severe weather is in the forecast. Does it stay ‘parked’ on the roof of the hospital, or do they move it to off-site, to ground level, if winds are forecast to reach a certain speed?”
During inclement weather or when it needs maintenance, the Carle Foundation Hospital-based AirLife helicopter is moved to a rented hangar at Frasca Airport just north of Urbana. Brittany Simon, Carle’s public relations manager, says the hangar is rented by Air Methods, Carle’s aviation provider.
Resurfacing plans for Route 115 in Ford County
“When is the State going to resurface Illinois Route 115 from Route 9 to Roberts in Ford County?”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says funding for highway improvements along Illinois Route 115 through this area is not included in the agency’s FY 2023-2028 Proposed Highway Improvement Plan (Multi-Year Program). However, IDOT is developing the FY 2024-2029 MYP and Route 115 may be funded for improvement in that plan.
He noted that immediate repair needs will continue to be addressed by IDOT’s maintenance group, based on available staffing and funding resources.
Local opportunities for adults to learn Spanish
“Are there any upcoming adult language classes available in the Champaign-Urbana area? If there are none in C-U, are there any nearby towns that offer adult Spanish courses, either for free or for a fee?”
We cast a wide net for responses to this one — and Tim Bartlett, Executive Director of the Urbana Park District, “castanet” of his own. “The UPD continues to offer online programs to learn new languages. The pandemic created the opportunity to provide virtual programming; language courses are the type of programs that can easily be done online with Spanish, French and Italian classes for a variety of ages being offered at this time. These virtual classes have been very popular and offer convenient access. Check out the Urbana Park District language options at www.urbanaparks.org,” he said.
Bartlett told us the Champaign Park District also offers virtual language classes in Spanish, French and Italian for a variety of age groups. The Urbana Free Library and Tolono Public Library provide Mango Languages online courses, and the Champaign Public Library partners with Parkland College to offer the same.
So plenty of online language-learning courses are available, some of them for free. Options seem fewer for those who prefer face-to-face instruction. Tim Flavin from Mi Raza Community Center in Arcola says the center is considering offering Spanish classes for adults, possibly in the summer. Mi Raza’s Facebook page may be a good place to check for updates as summer approaches.
Finally … this isn’t a class per se, but a UI student organization, Mi Pueblo, hosts weekly conversation group meetings for people to practice Spanish in a low-stakes environment. Professor Melissa Bowles said the student-organizers would welcome the participation of community members without a UI affiliation. This semester, the sessions are from 5 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays in Room 2233 Everitt Lab – but be aware that spring semester instruction ends on May 3.
Mausoleum under wraps
“There is a mausoleum at Mt. Hope Cemetery that has been covered by tarps for a long time. What is being done to repair it and who is responsible for the repair? Also, who and how many people are interred there?”
I called the cemetery office, and the person I spoke with declined to give her name or any other details. She said this particular mausoleum belongs to a family, and that she’s “not at liberty to discuss or give out any information on any family, their monuments or memorials, or anything” related to them, including the nature of any needed repairs. “If you have any questions, you can contact a member of the family.” But because this particular monument/mausoleum is covered with a tarp at this time, we don’t know what the family’s name is.
Pipes connecting Champaign duplexes
“There are four houses on Union Street in Champaign, near Mattis and Springfield, that are connected by above-ground pipes. I’ve always wondered what the pipes’ purpose is. Can you find out?”
“I can understand your reader's interest in this,” said Tim Spear, code compliance manager with the City of Champaign. “It is an unusual setup that I don't think we see anywhere else in town. It is my understanding that these pipes are for the heating system. The pipes deliver heat to the buildings because there is a central boiler that provides heat to all of these duplexes. I do believe that each unit has an individual thermostat to control the temperature in the unit.”
Is interchange project ahead of schedule?
“Since this winter was mild, has progress on the I-74/I-57 interchange project moved ahead of schedule? If so, what is the new estimated completion date?”
Contractors were able to make more progress than planned on some parts of the project. But it’s too soon to say whether or how that might affect the completion date, according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett.
“William Charles/White Construction was able to continue driving piling, placing structural concrete and constructing the substructure for many of the structures at the intersection of I-74 and I-57 as planned. However, the item that currently controls the project is the placement of embankment for the construction of the roadways leading to the new structures.
“According to specifications, no embankment can be placed on frozen ground and the contractor shut down embankment operations after the first freeze on December 21, 2022. Embankment placement will resume this week and continue as the weather allows. Currently, the remaining work is predicated on completion of the settlement of the embankment, which is unpredictable, so a completion date is unknown at this point in time.”
Garnett said the contractor will resume taking fill from the Cardinal Road borrow pit in approximately two to three weeks.