Happy Ebertfest, everyone. Without further ado, let's get to this week's questions and commentary:
More on damaged mausoleum
We have a sequel — I guess it’s also a prequel — to last week’s question about a tarp-covered mausoleum in Mount Hope Cemetery, just south of the UI campus in Champaign. A few readers provided additional information, some of it from an item in Tom Kacich’s July 30, 2021 Mailbag – before additional tarps were placed and secured over the tomb. The mausoleum’s roof had caved in the week before, along with portions of its upper walls. “Mark Carley 1872” was still visible on exterior of the front wall.
Tom wrote that one of Champaign’s city founders, Mark Carley, and his wife Abigail are interred there. According to J.O. Cunningham’s early history of Champaign, Carley was the first White settler to build a house on the site of the present city. He also built the first grain warehouse and brought in the first steam engine to operate his elevator and corn sheller. According to Cunningham, Carley brought the first piano to Champaign County, and was one of three men to serve on a committee whose job was to bring an ‘agricultural college’ — later to become the UI — to town.
OK, back to the damaged mausoleum. In July 2021, Tom communicated with Tom Battista, president of Midwest Group Illinois, a suburban Chicago business that owns Mount Hope and a few other local cemeteries. At that time, Battista said cemetery staff would continue to search for Carley descendants.
"When a family builds a family mausoleum or a family crypt it’s the family's responsibility to maintain it, not the cemetery’s. So what we do in the unfortunate event that something like this happens we start to do a search for next of kin and try to come up for a plan. We cordon it off and pay attention to the safety.”
Battista had said staff would continue to search for Carley family members, even as engineers “are assessing the situation and trying to figure out what the best way is to either reconstruct it or modify it so that it’s safe and covered and sealed. That will take a little bit of time.”
At least 21 months’ worth of time, it seems. Concrete and limestone debris from the cave-in is still scattered around the outside walls of the mausoleum. A few more tarps have been added and secured since the summer of ’21, but it doesn’t appear any other clean-up or repairs have been done.
One Mailbag reader mentioned that the Faces of the Forgotten channel on YouTube has a video that theorizes why the Carley mausoleum collapsed and how vandals may have damaged it further. On YouTube, search “Faces of the Forgotten Champaign,” but be warned: some viewers may find the story and images disturbing.
Take II: Shredding event canceled
In case you missed it in Friday's print editions:
Champaign County Crime Stoppers has postponed Saturday’s shredding and medication-disposal event due to the possibility of poor weather.
“The main concern is documents with sensitive information getting blown away in the wind,” said Crime Stoppers President John Hecker. “We know this is a popular event, and we will work to reschedule as soon as possible.”
Residents can contact their local police department or pharmacy about disposing medication. Crime Stoppers will let the community and media know when the event, a major fundraiser for the crime-fighting organization, is rescheduled.
Street Crimes Task Force membership
“I read about the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force’s success in the News-Gazette, and they seem to be taking lots of violent criminals and drug dealers to jail. Who, exactly, staffs the task force? I have heard that not all law enforcement agencies are participating in this task force right now.”
Champaign Police Sergeant John Lieb leads the Street Crimes Task Force, and he says the unit is made up of officers from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign Police Department, University of Illinois Police Department and Urbana Police Department. Its purpose is “to address serious concerns across Champaign County, including efforts to arrest violent offenders and to halt the illegal sale of controlled substances.”
Lieb said all of the participating agencies “devote resources to the task force, including assigned staffing, information-sharing, and assistance from uniformed patrol. With countywide jurisdiction, the task force routinely works with other area agencies to address concerns that arise, especially when those concerns have effects on multiple jurisdictions.”
While the number of assigned personnel has fluctuated, he said the task force “has worked diligently since 2015 to keep our community safe. In 2022, the unit’s efforts included 126 arrests, executing 79 search warrants, and seizures of 103 firearms and more than 22 pounds of controlled substances.”
Rooster landmark along I-57
“Why is there a statue of a chicken along Interstate 57 southbound at the Market Street exit?”
Some people see a chicken statue by the side of the road and ask, “why?” I see a chicken statue by the side of the road and ask … “why not?”
Its owner, Dennis Toeppen, says he bought the 7-foot-tall fiberglass rooster because “I have bicycled Route 66 — the full length of it — three times, and one of the more interesting features of Route 66 is those fiberglass advertising statues. Most of them were made by a company called International Fiberglass in Venice Beach, Calif. They made the ‘muffler man,’ which is like the figure that is over in Atlanta, Illinois. The muffler man is available in two sizes with three different heads.”
Anyway … “I found a place in California that sells the chickens, and they were reasonably priced, so I bought one and put it on my land. The chickens are much more affordable than the muffler man and the cows” made by another fiberglass statue manufacturer, he said.
According to the Roadside America website, the rooster stands atop a storm drain access hatch along the southbound lanes of Interstate 57, just north of exit 240 (Market Street). The fiberglass fowl took up residence there in 2018.
The exit240.com website says the rooster can be yours if you purchase the five-acre site surrounding it. The site is listed for sale by the owner, and the asking price is $499,000.
Status of County Plaza renovations
“I see renovations are well underway at the County Plaza building that Champaign County government bought last year. Are they on track to be completed by the middle of next year? And it looks like they are adding an elevator to the north side of the building...?”
Facility director Dana Brenner anticipates the renovations will be will be completed on budget — but it’s still too early to tell when the project will be completed. Broeren Russo is the general contractor for the project, and it’s a big one; the projected construction cost is $18,825,000. The building has 90,000 gross square feet on six floors.
“Broeren Russo believes the project will be completed by March 31, 2024,” Brenner said. “However, there are several significant mechanical parts that have longer-than-normal delivery dates, which could move the completion date back by three or four months.”
The tall wooden enclosure readers may have noticed on the north side of the building? It’s a trash chute for demolition debris, not a new elevator. As of April 11, Brenner said Broeren Russo had completed almost 95% of the scheduled demolition and was beginning to install plumbing pipe and HVAC runs in the ceiling on each floor.
The following County Offices, mostly located at the Brookens Center, will be relocating to the County Plaza upon completion: County Executive and Administration, County Assessor, Board of Review, County Clerk, County Auditor, Information Technology, County Treasurer, Veteran's Administration, Planning and Zoning, County Recorder, and GIS. The Sheriff's Office will be relocating to the County Plaza from its current facility at 204 E. Main Street, Urbana, and the Public Defender will be relocating from the County Courthouse.
County Plaza was built in 1979, as the Champaign County Bank & Trust building.
Rough railroad crossings in Champaign
“Three railroad crossings in Champaign are in terrible shape, causing punctured tires. Specifically, they’re at the corner of Springfield Avenue and Duncan Road (both north/south and east/west crossings) and on Country Fair Drive near Pavlov Media. Who is responsible for them, and when do they plan to fix them?”
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation ID number signs located at those crossings, all three belong to the Canadian National Railroad. CN spokesperson Julien Bedard said, “crossings are a shared responsibility between the relevant road authority and the operating railroad. CN works collaboratively with road authorities to plan work at crossings when necessary. Members of the public can share their concerns with the relevant road authority and they will work with CN to enhance driver experience over those crossings.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said the city sometimes works with the railroad if there’s a pavement problem near the crossing. “But the two locations mentioned in the Mailbag question involve track/crossing repairs that the City of Champaign would not have anything to do with.”
The Illinois Commerce Commission’s Rail Safety Division plays a key role in administering and enforcing crossing-safety requirements. The ICC’s Cayli Baker confirmed that the railroad is responsible for these repairs. “The ICC routinely inspects crossings to make sure they are in compliance, so in response to this reader flag, one of our track inspectors can look at the crossings at South Duncan Road and Country Fair Drive.”
Of the three crossings the reader mentioned, Baker said there's only one with an active complaint. “Fortunately, there is already an executed agreement for a surface renewal to address this at the Springfield Avenue crossing, and the project is expected to be completed as early as Summer 2023. Following a May 2022 inspection, there were also recent repairs made to the Springfield Avenue crossing in June 2022.”
The most recent surface complaint about the Country Fair Drive crossing was submitted in 2011, with the corresponding surface renewal project completed in October 2012. No other surface complaints have been submitted since then, Baker said. And no current surface complaints are on file for the South Duncan Road crossing, which was previously inspected in May 2022.
Anyone who believes a serious safety issue has arisen at a particular crossing may file a railroad crossing complaint online at icc.illinois.gov/Complaints/Railroad/ContactDetail.
Every grade crossing in Illinois has a little blue sign posted near it, with that crossing’s U.S. Department of Transportation identification number. The Country Fair Drive crossing is marked as DOT # 291048D and the Springfield/Duncan is marked as DOT #291051L (for Springfield Avenue) and DOT #291050E (for the Duncan Road crossing). Those unique DOT IDs can help the railroads, the ICC and the city pinpoint the location of problems.
Career closets for job-seekers
“Is there an organization in town that specifically collects professional wear to give to people who need clothing for job interviews but can’t afford to buy said clothes?”
Danville Area Community College’s Career Center has a Clothes Closet that provides gently used professional wear for both students and members of the community who need to look the part when they interview for a job or start a new one.
Kellie McBride says DACC is accepting workplace-appropriate clothing donations at the college’s main building in Danville – and they can always use more dressy slacks, blouses, dresses, dress shoes, purses, and other career-wear items. Men’s dress clothing items that are reasonably in-style also are needed. But please – no ladies’ wear with shoulder pads or other outdated looks. Shoulder pads are way out of style, she said, and she has found that job-seekers simply will not choose dated-looking clothes as they prepare to go on an important job interview.
In addition, McBride said DACC welcomes donations of gently worn work boots, workwear and accessories for those who are seeking employment in the skilled trades. “It’s not necessarily suits and ties” only, she said. With limited space and a career-oriented focus for the DACC Clothes Closet, she respectfully asks that people not donate jeans, t-shirts and other casual items that might best be given to a thrift shop. Prospective donors who have questions may contact McBride at 217-443-8597 or k.mcbride@dacc.edu.
Parkland College in Champaign maintains a Career Closet for current students who are preparing for interviews and/or the workplace, according to spokesperson Stephanie Stuart. As of a few weeks ago, Parkland’s Career Closet was fully stocked and not taking additional donations “at this time” due to storage constraints and the overwhelming response from donors in the campus community.
We did reach out to a few Champaign-Urbana area social-services agencies to see if they helped clients/job-seekers with interview clothing needs, and did not hear back from them.
Endemic Covid-19: Are we there yet?
“How will we know when the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a ‘pandemic,’ but ‘endemic’? Are we there yet? And what will it mean, in practical terms, when that day comes?”
The American Lung Association website says an endemic disease is a constant presence in a community. It differs from a pandemic in that “the virus is somewhat contained and not spreading out of control and not stressing the health care infrastructure, therefore we can more easily prevent and treat it.”
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde confirms that COVID-19 is endemic in the U.S. now, as SARS-CoV2 is now a circulating virus. “We are also, however, still in a pandemic. A pandemic indicates worldwide spread of a disease.” She said the World Health Organization makes this determination.
So how can a disease be in both a pandemic and endemic phase? Availability of vaccines in different parts of the world has a lot to do with that. In the U.S., for example, the impact of the disease is being mitigated through vaccination and medication. “While this is being accomplished in certain countries, there are still places in the world without widespread access to safe and effective vaccines. In practical terms, the end of the pandemic will not be as significant as the initial declaration.” Pryde said the declaration of a pandemic – or even a health crisis of international concern – is key to mobilization of an effective pandemic response.
Just as Influenza-A H1N1 once was declared a pandemic, “it is now just another circulating seasonal flu virus that is controlled through annual flu vaccinations and medication for those who become infected. This is what SARS-CoV2 (Covid-19) is expected to become as well. Also just like with flu, mutations can create another novel strain that would require significant changes to vaccines.”
Faulty traffic sensor at The Fields
“As I drive north or south on Staley Road, the traffic light at Healthcare Drive sometimes turns red for no reason; there are no pedestrians or other vehicles around. It worked correctly for a while, so why is this happening now?"
“We have a detection issue at this intersection,” said Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester. The traffic signals currently are running on default timings, and the detection equipment is on the city’s list to be repaired.
KR.Mailbag.StaleyAtHealthcareDrive.jpg
Progress on getting flights to D.C.
“A few months ago, Champaign was approved for a grant to start direct flights to Washington DC (DCA or IAD) on American or United. Have there been any new developments on this, or any ballpark on when/if this would happen?”
Tim Bannon, executive director at the UI’s Willard Airport, said, “we have continued meeting with prospective airlines regarding Washington D.C., most recently in March 2023 at Routes Americas in Chicago. Unfortunately, our efforts haven't yet materialized into any announcements, likely due to circumstances outside of our control. Pilot shortages remain a factor throughout our industry, and airlines are still recovering from the pandemic.”
Bannon said he’s unable to provide a timetable for any announcements about additions to local air service. “This process can take months to years to recruit new air service to our market. Our efforts will remain focused on this into the future.”
More Cardinals on VSiN updates? You bet!
“WDWS runs daily sports-betting updates from Brent Musburger’s VSiN group, but they hardly ever include the St. Louis Cardinals. The updates are customized for our local market, so why don’t they show the Redbirds a little more love?”
WDWS operations manager Scott Beatty — one of the more fair-minded Cubs fans under this roof — checked with VSiN, and learned that “they were including the Cards when they had room, but they’re going to make them more of a priority.”
Sign was a joke
"Has there been a formal announcement on the merger of the Edge Scott Fire Department with the Urbana Fire Department? We know that Urbana takes care of house fires in Edgewood and Scottswood already. But it looks like there is even a sign now."
A sign put in front of the Edge-Scott Urbana Fire Protection District in April touting it as the future home of Urbana Station 5 was apparently a joke.
“That was a prank. I think somebody was trying to be funny. There’s absolutely no thread of truth to that,” said Urbana Fire Chief Demond Dade.
The sign went up in front of the building at 201 N. Smith Road, U, between 6 and 10 a.m. on April 13, officials believe. Edge-Scott Fire Chief Steve Thuney took it down as soon as he saw it that day.
Urbana is in the midst of designing new stations on Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue, and eventually at the main station on Vine Street, but no expansion beyond that.