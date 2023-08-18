Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
How weather is affecting the local apple crop … Altgeld Hall’s new, brighter color … what happens to the sunflowers at Clearview Farm once the blooms have faded … whether it’s legal to grow a plot of corn in your front yard … and reasons why some out-of-district students may be attending classes in Unit 4. All that and more in this week’s edition of Kathy’s Mailbag.
NOW & THEN: Rural King in Champaign
Champaign County’s first Wal-mart was built on 34 acres out in the middle of a farm field — north of Anthony Drive and west of Prospect Avenue — in 1991. The store remained at 913 W. Marketview Drive until 2005, when the new Wal-mart Supercenter was built just up the road on Prospect Avenue. (The company dropped the hyphen from Walmart in 2008.)
A News-Gazette story from May of 1991 said “the entrance of Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club into Champaign will make the twin department stores the second biggest retail center in the city,” eclipsing Country Fair Shopping Center for that honor. Including the planned retail shops on Wal-Mart’s and Sam’s outlots, the complex brought 250,000 square feet of new retail space to town and spurred development of the North Prospect shopping district we know today.
Steve & Barry’s sportswear moved into the original Walmart building in 2006. For a few years it was the place to buy cheap — and inexpensive — T-shirts and other casual wear sporting the logos of the UI and … well, just about any university you could name. Lower Southeast Middle Dakota A&M? If anywhere in Illinois had their fan gear for sale, it would have been Steve & Barry’s.
The nationwide chain of Steve & Barry’s stores went bankrupt, and the local store closed in 2008, according to a News-Gazette article by Don Dodson.
The current occupant of the building, Rural King, purchased it in 2009. But the Champaign store wasn’t the first Rural King in Champaign County; Rantoul’s earned that distinction. The Rantoul Rural King was store #18 for the Mattoon-based chain retailer, and Champaign’s is store #44.
Early apple varieties scarce
“By mid-August we are usually canning our first batches of applesauce from Curtis Orchard. So far no apples have been available in the store. What's happened to the early apples like William’s Pride and Lodi?”
Mother Nature has not been at all kind to local apple growers this year. And it’s not just the recent drought that’s reducing yields.
Raina Goodrum, assistant operations supervisor at Curtis Orchard, said a bad spring storm blew through and knocked huge numbers of apples off the trees. With the early-season Lodi crop, “which already is a small crop usually — it knocked off half of our apples. So we had an even smaller amount. We only had, I think, about seven bushels of those before they just got bought up in, like, a day.”
Goodrum says the drought stressed the trees and slowed growth of the remaining apples. Some varieties are looking a little more robust than others, with expected yields ranging from OK to not so good. She said the Gala crop is looking pretty good and Golden Delicious “should be a decent crop because we have so many trees of those.” Pink Ladies, an end-of-season apple, “aren’t going to be very hefty at all, but our Gold Rush should be an OK crop. Fuji is looking OK; still low numbers.”
The Honeycrisp and Evercrisp varieties are still on the trees and looking OK, she said. Quantities of Crimson apples “are a little bit low.” And while the Jonathan trees may produce fairly well, Goodrum said it’s still too early to say for sure.
The recent rains came later than growers would have preferred, but “will for sure help for our later varieties that are still kind of getting ready to go, because they still have a few weeks to a few months before they’re actually going to be ready. So it definitely helps.” While Champaign County is not still technically in a drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor website shows we’re “abnormally dry” as of Aug. 15.
When I visited Curtis Orchard on Tuesday, bags of several varieties were available for sale. A staff member told me that every apple they had for sale had been picked that day. So if you have a favorite variety, maybe the best advice is to check for it often – and be ready to buy those apples as soon as you see ’em.
Out-of-district students in Unit 4
“Why does the Unit 4 School District allow students who live outside the district to attend Unit 4 schools? There are students from Urbana — and even more mind-boggling, there are students that moved to Bloomington and still come here to school. Maybe the parents work in Champaign, but that does not mean their children should be attending school in Champaign.”
This question came in to the Mailbag toward the end of the 2022-23 school year. Unit 4’s Chief Communications Officer, Stacey Moore, tells us that the district allows non-residents of Champaign to pay out-of-district tuition. “Homeless families are also allowed to attend a school outside of the traditional boundaries. If a student moves out of the district during a calendar year, we allow them to finish the school year.”
She referred readers to the district’s website for details on the Unit 4 Board of Education Policy 7:50, School Admissions and Student Transfers to and from Non-District Schools.
Altgeld Hall’s newly revealed stone color
“The Altgeld Hall renovation project has revealed that the building is made of a bright, pinkish stone that’s not commonly used around here. What kind of stone is it?"
Completed in 1897, Altgeld Hall — originally known as the Library Building, and then the Law Building — is made of naturally pink Kettle River (Minnesota) sandstone, according to the uihistories.library.illinois.edu website. Since 1955, Altgeld Hall has been the home of the UI Mathematics Department and the Mathematics Library. Its architectural style is described as Richardsonian Romanesque.
The stone from the Kettle River Sandstone Company’s quarry was considered to be some of the best, and was highly sought-after for building projects, according to a 2021 article in the Pine County News in Sandstone, Minn. It was used throughout the Midwest for many schools, banks, courthouses, museums and university buildings. Some Kettle River sandstone paving blocks were shipped to Chicago. The quarry ran for about 50 years, spanning the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.
The article said the last stone to be removed from the quarry was taken in 1976, when the City of Sandstone allowed some rock to be quarried to repair the Des Moines Public Library, which was originally built with Kettle River sandstone.
Front-yard corn patch
“At a home near Mattis and Windsor, a vehicle often parks in the front yard next to the corn patch. Are residents allowed to park their vehicles in their front yard like this? And is one allowed to have a corn patch in their front yard?”
My assumption was that this location was part of the City of Champaign, but nope. City code-compliance officer Tim Spear said “this property is not actually in the city limits of the City of Champaign due to the way the city has developed over the years. There is a pocket of houses at the northeast corner of Mattis Avenue and Windsor Road that are outside the City of Champaign. It appears this area developed in the early 1960s.”
If the area were within Champaign’s city limits, parking on the lawn would not be permitted, but a front-yard corn patch would be allowed as “alternative vegetation” — as long as it did not hinder drivers’ ability to see when passing or backing out of driveways.
But city ordinances don’t apply in this case. Champaign County Zoning Administrator John Hall said parking on the grass is not a violation of any county regulation in unincorporated areas. Having a plot of corn growing in the front yard is not a violation, either. However, there is a 15-foot "driveway visibility triangle" that should be kept free of vegetation between 2 and one-half and 6 feet above grade. Hall said the county will be in touch with the landowner to make sure they know about the rule.
Harvesting sunflowers at Clearview Farm
“Do they harvest the sunflowers grown at Clearview Farm – and if so, what are they used for?”
As readers may know, The Atkins Group has grown sunflowers on the company’s Clearview Farm in northwest Champaign for a few years. The sunflower field has become a popular destination for families and garden lovers — and it’s not just ornamental.
Jim Goss, the company’s vice-president for TAG Farms, says they will harvest the 2023 sunflowers “and a cattle producer will feed them to their animals.” Several days ago, Clearview Farm’s Facebook page noted that this year’s blooms had already started to fade.
What’s going up next to Walgreens on Springfield?
“Between Walgreens and Midland States Bank on Springfield Avenue, just east of Mattis Avenue, there is a fenced-off plot of land with bulldozers standing by. Do we know what's being built?”
We do indeed! The City of Champaign has issued building permits for a new Take 5 Oil Change shop at 1701 W. Springfield Avenue … and a 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee stop in the adjacent lot at 1703 W. Springfield Avenue.
The company’s website says “7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone. We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it.”
The line of cars at the Starbucks at Springfield and Mattis frequently wraps around the building, so it may be that a cup of coffee served in “record time” would appeal to time-conscious customers whose coffee preferences are … somewhat flexible.
As Deb Pressey reported in the June 26 It’s Your Business column, this won’t be the only Take 5/7 Brew combo in Central Illinois. Both are planned for 3206 N. Vermilion in Danville, and in Decatur. Work is already underway at a 7 Brew drive-thru (only) at 410 N. Broadway in Urbana.
Why so many ALPRs along Curtis Road?
“The July 21 article about traffic accidents in a Champaign neighborhood said no additional traffic cameras are available to be placed there. But there are three cameras placed in a 2.2-mile section of West Curtis Road in Savoy and Champaign. Do we really need three traffic cameras in such a short section of the same road?”
That story specifically mentioned automated license plate readers (ALPRs). Champaign Police license two of the ALPRs along Curtis Road in Champaign, with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department licensing the one that’s within Savoy’s village limits.
From Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead, who oversees Champaign’s ALPR program: “An ALPR is configured to capture still images — not video — in a single direction of traffic. Because of this, multiple ALPR units are often needed along large routes like Curtis Road to ensure appropriate coverage in all directions.
“In selecting the locations for ALPR technology, Champaign Police based decisions upon five years of data related to community violence. Additionally, CPD was purposeful in placing them along major routes into and out of Champaign and near the areas of greatest concern, and worked to avoid placing ALPR units inside of neighborhoods.”
He said it also is worth noting that the vehicles involved in each of the three crashes the reader cited, near Green and McKinley, “remained on-scene, so an ALPR would not have been a necessary or effective tool in investigating any of these incidents. With multiple witnesses and the vehicles still present at the intersection, officers were able to run license plates and verify information without the need for an ALPR.
Olmstead said Champaign Police officers continue to provide a heightened presence in this area, with a mobile speed trailer still located near this intersection and assigned traffic details present to slow traffic and address concerns.”
I asked about the other kind of cameras we often see around town – those mounted on traffic-signal cross arms at intersections. Olmstead said the camera devices installed along IDOT routes are live-feed only, and local law enforcement does not have direct access to the images they capture.
Any curious resident can access the “most recent image” from those cameras at travelmidwest.com. However, the website notes that it runs on a five-minute delay, meaning it would not be suitable for real-time monitoring of intersections.
UI Arboretum maintenance
“Who is in charge of maintaining the UI Arboretum? It seems like it’s been sorely neglected over the past few years with a lot of old, dead growth, etc. The grounds at Japan House, just south of the Arboretum, are beautifully maintained.”
UI College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences assistant dean Jennifer Larson says the university and ACES provide oversight for the Arboretum — and it has seen a lot of change lately. “The Arboretum has lost its two full-time field staff this year and so the focus has been on managing operations in the more heavily used portions of the property. We hope to have positions filled soon so we can resume full maintenance and operations for the entire property.”
Arboretum fans may be interested in reading the Arboretum Master Plan document, which includes details on the longer-term plans for the space.
Is left-turn arrow working properly?
“Is the left-turn arrow at the eastbound intersection of University & Walnut ever active? During heavy traffic times you’re lucky to get a couple of cars through.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says he checked it, and the light appears to be working correctly. “This turn signal is a ‘trailing left’ signal; the timing initiates with allowing east and west travel to move through for the longest amount of time. Then the left-turn signal comes on at the end of the cycle, allowing left-turn and eastbound-only traffic. The same is true for the opposite direction at Neil and University.”
He said this intersection’s trailing-left signal settings typically are active from about 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of that timeframe, the left signal does not light up. And things work a little differently on the weekends, too.