All of a sudden it’s August, and you know what that brings: questions about fall sports at the UI.
Some new parking options — including a free shuttle — for volleyball fans who used to park just east of Huff Hall. And a question about whether local residents are still being recruited to work as gameday ushers and in other jobs for Illini football.
Also: why mature trees have been clear-cut near a popular dog park … where e-bikes may be ridden in several area parks … why we seem to be hearing fewer cicadas this year … and what’s the status of a burned-out, boarded-up apartment building. All that and more in today’s Mailbag.
Parking for UI volleyball matches
“There is major construction just to the east of Huff Gym. Please tell me it’s still going to include parking for UI volleyball games…? A second question I’m hoping you can answer is how many parking spots are left at Huff? Parking is miserable for volleyball.”
This may be one of those “clip and save” Mailbag answers, especially if you’re used to driving to home volleyball matches. I drove by Huff a few days ago, and — at least for now — there are no parking spaces along the east side of the building. The few that remain on the south side will not be available for volleyball fans this year.
Some of this year’s parking options, courtesy Division of Intercollegiate Athletics spokesperson Derrick Burson:
Shuttle — Fans may park at the Bielfeldt Athletic Administration Building (1700 S. Fourth Street) where DIA will provide complimentary shuttle service to Huff Hall. The shuttle will drop off at the west entrance of Huff Hall (circle drive on Fourth Street) and run a continuous loop beginning 90 minutes prior to first serve until one hour following the completion of the match.
ADA Shuttle — DIA has partnered with Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES) to provide shuttle services to Huff for fans with accessibility needs. This shuttle will originate from Bielfeldt and drop off at the Khan Annex on the north end of Huff Hall (on Gregory Drive).
Metered parking — Streets surrounding Huff Hall; pay required via mobile app.
New parking structure at the corner of Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — Metered parking starts at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; pay required via mobile app. Free parking on Sundays. It is 0.3 miles (an approximate 6-minute walk) to Huff.
Art & Design Building lot (Fourth Street) — available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all weekend with free parking. It is 0.2 miles (an approximate 4-minute walk) to Huff.
Education Building lot (Sixth Street) — also available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all weekend with free parking. It is 0.4 miles (an approximate 8-minute walk) to Huff.
State Farm Center NE lot (Fourth Street) — available only on non-SFC event dates, will also have free parking. It is 0.6 miles (an approximate 12-minute walk) to Huff.
In case you’re curious, the building that’s under construction is the nearly 100,000-square-foot Steven S. Wymer Hall. It will provide an advanced, high-tech facility serving both on-campus and online learners from the Gies College of Business and all across campus, according to the project website.
Will townies still work as gameday ushers?
“In a recent interview, UI athletic director Josh Whitman mentioned hiring football gameday ushers through an outside firm. Does this mean that there will no longer have event staff people from the community?”
Members of the community will always be a critical part of gameday event staffing, according to UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics spokesperson Derrick Burson.
“This year, DIA has partnered with Rhino Sports and Entertainment to help us grow with the recruitment, hiring and training efforts for Illinois football and many of our other sports facilities, excluding events at State Farm Center. Partnering with a third-party company like Rhino will give us the needed resources and expertise to make sure we are able to fully staff Memorial Stadium for our football games, which has been a recent challenge not only for Illinois but many athletic departments around the nation.”
Burson said Rhino is currently “onboarding” parking attendants, ticket scanners, gate staff, ushers, field security and operations staff. Interested candidates may apply by emailing employmentillinois@rhino-ses.com or visiting rhinosportsandentertainment.com. Starting pay is $15 per hour, with certain positions receiving higher rates. Interviews and onboarding sessions will continue to take place in the runup to the 2023 fall sports season.
Is Unit 116’s Burkholder Center still in use?
“In 2021, some Urbana School District 116 offices were relocated from the Jean F. Burkholder Administrative Center, 205 N. Race, to 1101 E. University Ave. Urbana Adult Ed has moved from Race Street to 1106 S. Vine. What are the district’s plans for the downtown property?”
“We are in the process of selling the Race Street building to the City of Urbana through an intergovernmental agreement,” said Unit 115 spokesperson Katherine Tellez. “Currently, we do have some staff occupying that building because of the (early March) fire at the USD Central Office building on University. The city is allowing us to occupy the Race Street space until all of our offices are ready for occupancy.”
Clear-cut trees near Champaign dog park
“Why have all the trees been cut down on the property east of the Champaign Bark District dog park on Windsor Road?”
The 5-acre site will be redeveloped as a self-storage complex. The Champaign City Council granted a Special Use Permit to property owner Scott Garth at the June 6, 2023 regular meeting. “Mr. Garth will still need to pull a building permit, but the use has been approved, which is why they are preparing the site for the project,” said the city’s planning director, Bruce Knight. A demolition permit for the old farmhouse on the property was issued on Aug. 1.
What’s in that stone shed near Scott Park?
“In an apartment building’s parking lot just west of Champaign’s Scott Park, there’s a medium-sized stone shed. The doors look brand-new and it has electrical service, so it must be used for something. Whose shed is it, and what is it for?”
That building is the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District’s (UCSD’s) Second Street Pump Station, according to Rick Manner, UCSD’s executive director. The land is just west of, and adjacent to, Scott Park.
The pump station is in a City of Champaign parking lot that was formed by disconnecting Second Street from Springfield Avenue. The City permitted UCSD to install the pump station on five of the parking spots. The station pumps sewage south to the UCSD’s First Street Pump Station, which then directs the flow to UCSD’s Southwest Plant for treatment.
“When it was constructed in 2016, the goal was to make the building blend into the neighborhood as much as possible,” Manner said. “For sewer workers, sometimes getting the job done and NOT being noticed is the definition of success! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got that anonymity part right.”
He said UCSD and the design team at the Fehr Graham engineering firm consulted with the Champaign Park District, which made some suggestions regarding the exterior. “This is where the flagstone walls, which match Scott Park’s entrance pillars, became a part of the building’s design. After construction, the Park District volunteered to integrate the landscaping into the park and maintain it as a part of what they already do in Scott Park.
“Throughout the design, construction and operation we have been very pleased (with) the cooperation we’ve received from the city, the park district, and the neighbors who tolerated the construction. They’ve been great partners in providing this vital infrastructure to the community. I’m very happy that we seem to have managed to blend the station into the landscape well enough that most people don’t know what it is doing for them.”
Status of burned-out, boarded-up apartment building
“Near the corner of Mattis and Stonegate in Champaign, at 1101 S. Mattis, there is a burned-out apartment building. It is boarded-up. The weeds are 7 to 8 feet tall. Is there anything the city can do to get something done to fix this?”
Champaign’s code-compliance manager, Tim Spear, says the city had condemned this property for occupancy before the late-November fire due to deterioration of the stairway and second floor egress balcony. The fire caused substantial damage to the roof and several units in the building.
“Our Legal Department has been working with the attorney for the owner to get the issues at this property resolved. There is a permit for repairs that is under review by the Building Safety Division. I had an inspector go by to check for tall weeds at the property last week. He reported that the property appeared to have been recently mowed.”
Spear said he’d be glad to talk with anyone who has further questions about the property. His phone number is 217-403-7070.
Why is a county court officer deployed overseas?
“A recent article about court officer Kara Helm indicates that Champaign County has 13 court security officers, one of whom is deployed overseas. Why is one deployed overseas?”
The court officer who is currently deployed is a member of a U.S. Military Reserves unit. “I have several employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserves,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Hearing fewer cicadas this year
“Normally in late June or early July, the buzzing of cicadas confirms that summer has arrived in earnest! The cicadas have been eerily silent this summer. Do your contacts have an explanation, or should I schedule an appointment to have my hearing checked?”
No need to visit the audiologist just yet. The Illinois Natural History Survey’s State Entomologist, Chris Dietrich, says he’s also noticed that there seem to be fewer cicadas so far this year. “Although I’ve been hearing more and more locally over the past week — at least four different species here in town that can be distinguished by the male courtship calls.
“The delayed emergence probably has something to do with the unusually cool and dry weather we had earlier this summer. Insect development and adult emergence can be delayed by low temperature and precipitation. Juvenile cicadas, which live underground, may be particularly affected by drought because they feed on sap flowing through the plant roots.
“When it’s dry and the plants are stressed, there’s less for the cicadas to eat, and the pre-adult juveniles need to tank up on plant sap before emerging from their underground burrows because they use hydraulic pressure to break through the nymphal ‘shell’ (exoskeleton) and emerge as adults.
“Now that we’re back closer to more-or-less normal summer temperatures and precipitation, I expect we’ll see a lot more cicadas emerging in the coming weeks.”
What’s up with digital TV channel 18.4?
“What can you tell us about broadcast TV channel 18.4? When it’s working, it normally airs old game shows. But it often is off the air, sometimes for days at a time. Or the screen is black, or sometimes red with a box containing technical information.”
First, a little techie mumbo-jumbo that may help the answer make more sense: When the Federal Communications Commission mandated that broadcast channels switch from analog to digital technology in 2009, that change allowed broadcasters to fit one main HD (high-definition) channel on their specific frequency, along with several other 480p (standard definition) streams on the same channel.
Digital broadcast channel 18 in our area is assigned to WBXC-CD, owned by Gray Television. Its subchannels include 18.1, The Country Network; 18.2, SonLife; 18.3, Shop LC; 18.4, BUZZR; and 18.5, infomercials. BUZZR — named after the classic game-show buzzer — broadcasts mostly old game shows. It is available for free over the air.
I asked Steve Suderman at Good Vibes what might be causing the reader’s reception problem, and he said “this is a low-power channel on a short-ish tower. All 5 of the 18 (subchannels) are low-power SD (standard-definition) digital that the FCC treats much differently than full-power broadcasters. She needs an ordinary UHF antenna oriented toward Champaign. Looks like the radius of signal strength is about 20 miles.” He scanned the station on a couple of TVs last week, “and ‘18.anything’ did not pull in; 18.1 showed Wagon Train on a banner, but there was nobody home.”
Local broadcast historian Doug Quick had better luck pulling in 18.4 from his home north of Danville a few days ago. “In the case of Buzzr and other channels on that transmitter, since it is unmanned, and could even be unmonitored by a central control operation, when the computer stumbles and fails to connect to the video stream from the main network, it will broadcast a computer screen with words to the effect of ‘unable to connect to video’ or something like that.”
Quick said investors like the owners of WBXC-CD on UHF Channel 18 “also own probably dozens, if not hundreds of low-powered TV channels in markets large and small to boost coverage and increase the chances viewers will purchase products by phone or online from the many ‘per inquiry’ advertisers who share the total money received from such purchases.”
City policies on removal of dead trees
“After the recent storms, I've noticed three dead trees in my neighborhood. Two threaten power lines and houses, while the other is next to the street. Is there a city ordinance or policy about removing dead trees? Are there any programs to provide financial help in removing dead trees?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says any tree that is located in the city right-of-way is owned by the city — even if a homeowner planted it. And “if city-owned trees appear to be damaged, whether from the storm or not, they should be reported to the public works department. I am not aware of any financial assistance for property owners to remove private trees. Trees that appear to be in conflict with Ameren (lines) should be reported to them for inspection.”
City arborist Kevin Sanderson said Urbana’s policies are similar to Champaign’s. Any damaged or dead tree that appears to be in the city ROW should be reported to Public Works — even if the homeowner isn’t certain that it’s a city-owned tree. “If questionable, we will still inspect to determine if (it’s) our tree or not and let resident know of responsibility. As for the power lines, our staff are not utility line-certified, so Ameren should be contacted with any concern/conflict. I am not aware either of any financial assistance for private property tree removal.”
Reach Champaign Public Works at 217-403-4700 or publicworks@champaignil.gov. In Urbana, call 217-384-2342.
How can I tell if a tree is rotting from within?
“As I've driven around the area since the June 29 storm that split many mature trees, I've noticed that quite a few of those trunks seemed to be hollow or rotten. Is there any way a layman can judge whether a large tree is developing a serious internal structural problem? Or would I need an arborist for that?”
Urbana City Arborist Kevin Sanderson says inner decay cannot always be detected, even by the keenest arborist’s eye. “A certified arborist is your best solution, as they know what signs to look (for), or a certified arborist with Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ) is better yet.
“These arborists know what to look for as to cavities in the structure, poor limb attachment with included bark, possible decay areas of the trunk or fungi areas of the root flare — but not all trees show these and (it) can be very hard to determine the solidness of the trunk. There’s usually some sign of inner decay, but not always.”
He said some companies do offer decay testing with manual boring, sonic tomography or even high-tech radar/x-rays of tree trunks. These can be very expensive, but can provide a fairly accurate, detailed assessment of the tree’s stability.
Why doesn’t Duncan Road cross over I-57?
“The portion of Duncan Road north of Parkland College’s west entrance was recently resurfaced, and that prompts me to ask: Why has an overpass never been built to carry Duncan Road over I-57? Is such an overpass in anyone’s long-term plan for that area?"
The short answer is “no.” The Champaign-Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study's (CUUATS) long-range plan does not include a new Duncan Road overpass across I-57.
Bruce Knight, the City of Champaign’s planning director, said he believes there “may have been some discussion of this way back when the Timberline Valley Subdivision started and even then there were homes built in close proximity to the road that would have to have been purchased and demolished to have space for the bridge cones. It would be a long overpass because it crosses I-57 at a diagonal, and the benefit from a transportation standpoint is minimal as compared to the cost.”
Adds IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett: “Overpasses are not constructed at every local road which would intersect an interstate highway. Current policy requires a study of the additional, annualized road user costs of using an alternate route compared to the annualized costs of constructing and maintaining an overpass structure. One would have to assume a similar study was completed prior to designing and constructing I-57 in the early 1960s.”
True, though the city has greatly expanded to the north and west over the past 60 years, with increased traffic from all directions. Parkland College was established in 1966, and its permanent campus opened in 1973 — 50 years ago now.
Where can e-bikes be ridden off-road?
“We have an electric bike we would like to ride for recreation, but we are not sure where it’s legal to ride off the city streets. For example, is it OK to ride on the multi-use path at Meadowbrook, the new path along Prospect, or the path at Buffalo Trace Forest Preserve? What are the off-street rules for e-bikes?”
As the reader implied, it’s legal to ride a “low-speed electric bicycle” on any highway, street or roadway authorized for bicycles, including but not limited to bicycle lanes. On bike paths? That’s up to individual municipalities; some allow it, others don’t. And it’s illegal to operate an e-bike on public sidewalks, under 625 ILCS 5/11-1517.
We polled several park-related agencies to see what their specific rules are:
Allerton Park, from spokesperson Steve Hoffman: Electric bikes are allowed on the two main roads at Allerton – Old Timber and Old Levee Roads – as well as in parking lots. For safety reasons and to protect the hiking trails, e-bikes (as well as traditional bicycles) are not allowed on the trails.
“Work has begun on a dedicated, paved walk/bike path that will allow for off-road travel between the north entrance of the park to the Sun Singer statue. When completed, e-bikes will be allowed on this path. Those wishing to donate and help that project along can do so at https://allerton.illinois.edu/donate-to-allerton/.
Champaign Park District, from CPD Executive Director Sarah Sandquist: Low-speed e-bikes equipped with fully operational pedals and an electric motor of less than 1 horsepower, with a maximum speed under 20 mph, are considered bicycles under CPD’s definition. Thus, if an e-bike falls within this definition, it may be ridden where regular bicycles may be ridden and is subject to the usual rules for bikes. Sanders noted that motorized scooters are not considered e-bikes.
Champaign County Forest Preserves, from Executive Director Lorrie Pearson: “At all but one of the forest preserves, we do not differentiate e-bikes from other bicycles, meaning e-bikes are allowed at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, including on the trail through Buffalo Trace. We do ask all trail users to use the trails safely and show respect for others on the trail. All bicycles are also allowed on the roads throughout the forest preserves, and roads have a 20 mph speed limit.
“Currently, the Kickapoo Rail Trail does not allow motorized vehicles. We recognize that e-bikes are an important transportation option and plan to discuss that prohibition with our trail partners,” Pearson said.
Illinois Department of Natural Resources, including state parks and recreation areas: The IDNR Administrative Code says e-bikes may be operated on upon a roadway designated for vehicular use, parking lot, or posted bicycle trail or in a direction opposite of a posted one-way trail that bicycles or low-speed electric bicycles are authorized to use. Other uses of bikes or e-bikes in IDNR-owned (or leased) properties or facilities are unlawful.
Village of Savoy, from Village Administrator Christopher Walton: “Currently, the Village does not allow for motorized vehicles on any of its bike or multi-use paths.”
Urbana Park District, from Park District Director Tim Bartlett: Crystal Lake Park Road is open and available for use by e-bikes. The district is working with an Americans with Disabilities Act consultant and others to consider policy updates regarding e-bikes “and other rolling devices.” They’re looking at speed of various bikes and devices, noise levels, night-light requirements and other safety criteria. “The UPD encourages public input and comments on this topic to help us address the advent of electric-powered devices in transportation and recreation.”
Getting downtown Urbana chimes back on schedule
“The belltower chimes near Lincoln Square in Urbana have been ringing at 6 or 7 minutes past the top of the hour. I'm not timing my life by them, obviously, so I'm mainly just curious: why are they running late? Surely, they're automated in some way...."
Urbana First United Methodist Church Pastor Bob Freeman said “we noticed Sunday, the timing was off and will reset them today. Thank you so much.”
Status of former gas station and its tanks
“What's happening with the former gas station on the corner of Bradley and Mattis? It's been boarded up for years but there are cars and workers who look like they are removing the plywood from the windows. And has the EPA been checking the soil around this gas station to make sure the abandoned underground tanks are not leaking?”
A question about the condition of this building seems to come our way every few months, but the question about the condition of the tanks is a new one.
I’ve not seen signs of recent activity there, though the strand board covering the building’s entrance does appear newer than the strand board covering the windows. When I checked the City of Champaign’s permits database on Thursday, no building or demolition permits were on file for the property at 1201 N. Mattis Ave.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is responsible for keeping tabs on above-ground and underground fuel storage tanks, and their records show these tanks as “out of service” rather than “abandoned.” The ISFM database lists three tanks on the premises — one for diesel fuel, and one each for regular and premium gasoline — with “no deficiencies found.” They were placed out of service by the owner in October, 2021, according to ISFM spokesperson J.C. Fultz. “The tanks have not been removed and there are no current violations listed. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is not currently involved with any activity at this site.”
The tanks at that location do not appear in the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s database of leaking underground storage tanks. IEPA’s public information officer, Kim Biggs, says the agency “would not have any involvement at this site unless a release was reported from the tanks, or the site was enrolled in the Illinois EPA's voluntary Site Remediation Program (SRP). There have been no releases reported at this time, and the site has not entered the SRP.
“If the facility is reopening as a gas station, they would be required to follow Office of State Fire Marshall (OSFM) rules for testing of tanks and lines. OSFM may require them to remove the tanks or abandon them in place if they remain out of service. If some other use is planned, it would be the responsibility of the owner or operator to address any contamination, if identified, during any sampling investigation.”