Kathy's #Mailbag, Dec. 16, 2022
Several UI-campus-based Mailbag items during this final-exams week: A ray of hope for drivers in (perpetual) search of parking, statistical differences between men’s and women’s hoops teams, Alma Cam, and a question about whether there’s a “space cap” on new buildings at the university.
Also, a non-answer answer about a lack of lighting at an area Post Office.
New parking structure(s) on UI campus
“A recent News-Gazette article said five of the six ‘main stacks’ additions at the UI’s library will eventually — late 2020s — be ‘replaced by a modern, five-story hub for faculty and students.’ Parking on that part of campus is extremely tight, and has been for years. So is there any chance a parking deck could be part of that redevelopment?”
The Main Library renovation project remains in the “pre-conceptualization phase,” according to UI Facilities and Services’ Steve Breitwieser. “As the project progresses, future parking arrangements on-site and in neighboring areas to help support facility access for the entire campus community will be further evaluated and developed.”
Meantime, “construction is underway on a new four-story parking structure in Lot E-15 at Fourth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the Law Building. Once completed next year, the lot will add 400 spaces to central campus, provide more parking for adjacent facilities, and increase the availability of hourly transient parking options in the general area.”
Oh, by the way: One of those nearby facilities is Memorial Stadium.
Is UI campus footprint growing?
“With the coming of a new wrestling facility and the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning, along with the Siebel Center for Design and other recent projects, the campus building footprint is growing. I seem to recall a few years back that the Campus Master Plan discussions focused on capping square footage. These buildings do not expand the campus boundaries, so are they exempt? Or is the 'cap' an unrealistic concept?”
Steve Breitwieser, spokesperson for UI Facilities and Services, said “Net Zero Space Growth” is a part of the Campus Administrative Manual. “Per the policy, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost maintains a space bank from decommissioned facilities or vacated leases where square footage may be allocated to offset individual projects or be retired. Also, the Chancellor's Capital Review Committee can grant a variance when the benefit of a project is critical to meet campus strategic goals.”
So … when the University expands its facilities by constructing taller buildings with a smaller “footprint,” do additional floors count against the space cap?
It would seem that’s the case. “Total gross square footage (GSF) is the metric utilized by the policy, which incorporates building up or out,” Breitwieser said. “As the policy indicates, rented space is assessed, and facilities on the South Farms, Research Park, or the athletics corridor are included as campus property. The decommissioning of facilities, such as the upcoming work on Illini Hall beginning over the winter break, continues in alignment with proposed Campus Master Plan strategies for space management and will be incorporated.”
(Want more of the nitty-gritty details? The F&S Space Management Plan outlines the status of the space bank from 2010 to 2020. Current data collected from the annual campus space survey is used to update this ongoing initiative.)
Not-so-illuminating answer about mail drop boxes
“I have read several articles in the paper recently about mail theft in Champaign. One comment from USPS has been to be careful using the large postal boxes at the Post Office. Last night I drove past the P.O. on Neil Street around 9 p.m. There is NO lighting at all on the south side of the building where the drive-up lane and boxes are. I think this is inviting further thefts — or even robbing of patrons who use this drop-off. Can the USPS possibly put some lighting on the side of the building?”
A streetlight is mounted on a pedestal in-between the drop boxes, but apparently it’s not been working lately. Kris Koester with Champaign Public Works notes that the city maintains streetlights along Columbia Avenue and Neil Street, but says, “the light between the mailboxes must belong to the USPS or they rent it from Ameren.” Either way, it is not a City of Champaign streetlight.
I posed the reader’s question to USPS spokesperson Tim Norman – twice – and his answers weren’t very germane to the question. (Norman is based in Chicago, so he may not be familiar with the location the reader is asking about.) In reply to my second inquiry, he sent me a list of things customers can do to protect themselves from mail theft – and he called my attention to this bullet item: “Drop outgoing mail into a USPS collection box prior to the last daily pickup time listed on the box. Otherwise, mail it inside your local Post Office.”
The posted time for the last collection of the day at the Neil Street Post Office is 5 p.m. Local sunset as of today (Dec. 16) is at 4:29 p.m., so it’s pretty dark out there by the time 5:00 rolls around. Norman said nothing about whether the Postal Service plans to add or repair light fixtures at this location – so it kinda sounds as if the answer to the reader’s question is, “uh, no.”
Stats differences between Illini men’s, women’s hoops
“Long-time fan of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball. It seems to me that when I watch games on TV, the women’s Big Ten teams as a whole shoot a higher percentage on attempted free throws and three-pointers than the men’s teams. Can someone dig into the data? My guess is the difference is about 5 to 7%.”
“This is an interesting hypothesis,” said UI Athletics’ Kent Brown. “But a quick look at the NCAA men’s and women’s leaders in both free throw and three-point shooting show them to be very close, at least the Top 10 in each category. If you compare the Top 25 and Top 50 teams in shooting percentage, the men actually shoot the three at about two percentage points higher and the women shoot less than one percent higher from the free-throw line. Since each season is different and teams have roster changeover, there will always be an ebb and flow to shooting percentages.”
Brown says basketball geeks may dig into a wide variety of statistics at NCAA.com and BigTen.org. UI stats – both current and historical – may be found at FightingIllini.com.
Nighttime access to UI Alma Cam images
“My parents are long-time fans of the UI's Alma Cam web-streaming service. Lately, though, Alma is not lit up at night, or something is off with the brightness on the stream. In short, you cannot see anything on the video at night. What are UI's plans to bring its most famous stream back to top quality?”
Campus spokesperson Robin Kaler says, “We’re glad Alma Cam has long-time fans!” The university created the video feed back when its most famous statue (Alma Mater) was being renovated, so people could follow the reinstallation and related celebrations. “We have kept the camera active so people can check in on Alma and see things like the graduates lined up for pictures with her each spring. The feed isn’t really designed to provide any special viewing at night, and I don’t think we could justify the investment or the infrastructure it would take to create high-quality nighttime viewing.”
If you’re running short on things to do – or just want to know whether it’s snowing on campus – you can aways find the Alma Cam feed at illinois.edu/about/almacam.html.
Tale of a toffee business
“Is A Toffee Tale still in business? It is the best toffee we ever have tasted!”
I enjoyed some of their product a long time ago – and yes, it was exceptional. It appears the business changed hands a while back. Its current owner, Jodi Prosser-Muller, said, “thanks for reaching out. We no longer do wholesale orders, so our toffee is not sold in local shops like it once was. We are seasonal, and only have toffee available in November and December for the holidays. The best way to reach us is to send us an email to Thetoffeelady2@gmail.com.”
Home Grown podcasts?
“I’m a big fan of the Home Grown ’KIO radio show on Sunday evenings, but I can’t always catch it live. How about making the shows available as podcasts or on CD?”
Grant Thompson, general manager at WDWS-WHMS-WKIO radio, said he’d love to be able to say “yes” to podcasting it. The copyright issues, though, can be … dicey.
“Legally speaking, licensing music for broadcast and live streaming is different from licensing it for distribution via download or CD. Like all broadcasters, we pay royalties to licensing agencies for the songs – and even the short little ‘bumpers’ – we play on the air.”
Home Grown features local music from the past 50+ years, and Thompson said many of the featured artists, “tell us they’re thrilled that the show has introduced their music to a whole new generation of listeners, along with the fans who’ve followed them from the beginning. Some of them would probably be OK with us podcasting their music, but we can’t assume that’s the case for everyone. With some of the bands, we wouldn’t even know where to begin looking for them to get their permission after all these years.”
Home Grown ’KIO airs Sunday evenings at 7 on Classic Hits 107.9 FM. Listeners may stream it at 1079wkio.com or via the News-Gazette app.
Mileage on highway signs
“Just curious: When a roadside highway sign says it's ‘352 miles to Memphis’ or ‘8 miles to Champaign,’ how is that mileage determined? Is that the mileage from the sign to the city limits? To the geographic center of the city? To city hall?”
Distances shown on highway signs are measured to a major intersection or prominent building at the geographic center of the municipality, said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. “Under the Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), the distance shown on the signs should be selected on a case-by-case basis by the jurisdiction that owns the road or by statewide policy. A well-defined central area or central business district should be used where one exists. In other cases, the layout of the community should be considered in relation to the highway being ‘signed’ and the decision based on where it appears that most drivers would feel that they are in the center of the community in question.”
Bottenfield traffic concerns
"When did Champaign police start allowing people to park on Prospect Avenue in front of Bottenfield Elementary School immediately before and after school? I thought as a part of Unit 4's facilities improvements that were funded by the 1% sales tax over the last decade, Unit 4 was moving drop-off and pickup to the back of the school on Lynwood Drive. There's already enough for drivers to watch out for on that four-lane arterial street!"
I drove around Bottenfield at about 3 p.m. on a recent school day, and it appeared students were being picked up by parents and caregivers on the Prospect, Broadmoor and Lynwood sides of the school grounds.
“While you would need to speak with Unit 4 Schools to confirm whether they had previously planned to alter their pickup and drop-off arrangements near Bottenfield Elementary School, Champaign Police can confirm that the way their traffic flow works now, parents enter a circle drive from the southbound side of Prospect Avenue before dropping (off) their students and exiting the lot back onto Prospect. While this can, at times, lead to some traffic backup into one lane of Prospect, this is a school zone. So a need arises for increased attention and reduced speeds by drivers in the area. Champaign Police are routinely present in this area during pickup and drop-off, and officers report very few concerns related to traffic safety — likely because this traffic pattern reduces the speed of drivers in the lanes closest to the school.”
Champaign Unit 4 did not respond to our inquiries about previous plans to move drop-off and pickup to Lynwood Drive.
A Mailbag question-question
“Hey, Kathy. How do you decide which questions to answer in the Mailbag? I submit questions from time to time, and only some of them are answered. I’ve yet to figure out a reason why the others did not make the cut.”
You know, I used to wonder the same thing when Tom Kacich was writing the Mailbag and I’d send in questions of my own!
As Tom did for so many years, I aim to connect readers with useful and interesting tidbits of information, and have a little fun along the way. I generally try to include an interesting mix of serious and lighter topics in each week’s column. Most questions tend to come from Champaign-Urbana, but I’m happy to have questions about what’s happening in any of the communities in our circulation area.
Some weeks, I simply get more questions than I can answer. It becomes a matter of time and space: the time this part-timer can spend on researching and writing the column, and the amount of space we have to work with in the paper-paper. Space is not as big an issue in Friday’s online edition of the Mailbag, but we recognize that even the most devoted readers won’t keep scrolling indefinitely.
When I get more questions than I can answer in a particular week, I hold on to many of them and still try to find answers. I keep some of the relatively timeless ones to run when there aren’t so many questions or when I’m taking a little time off.
Sometimes I try to find answers and strike out. It doesn’t happen too often, but it does happen.
Occasionally, we get non-answer answers to readers’ questions. It’s pretty clear to all of us when responses are plucked from a set of form letters a PR person is authorized to send in response to questions from pesky customers or media people. When that happens, I try to check with other sources and/or ask follow-up questions of the person I originally contacted. Rarely do they change their (non-)answers.
When I get questions about something that’s happening on private property — like, “what’s that new structure?” or “why don’t they DO something with that building?” — I can politely ask, but the people who own or manage the property aren’t obligated to reply. If a question has to do with a public health or safety concern on private property, I relay those to the local officials who deal with such matters and they usually let us know if it’s something they can follow up on. (By the way, most of those officials would be happy to hear directly from our readers, too — especially if a concern relates to an existing or imminent hazard.)
Sometimes, readers pose great questions that are a beyond the scope of a local-interest Q&A column. When a question falls outside the Mailbag’s niche, I may share it with beat writers, the opinions editor or other newsroom colleagues who are always looking for good story ideas. Our editors will decide whether some Mailbag questions warrant a full-fledged news story – or in some cases, an open forum with multiple views represented.
Once in a while, I’ll find that a colleague is already preparing a story that’s the subject of a Mailbag question. Sometimes, my co-workers will pass along a question or tip that seems like a better fit for the Mailbag than for a more involved news story.
For questions about the work of a particular government office or agency, I usually turn to the officeholder, agency director or one of their staffers for an answer. With rare exceptions, the public servants who provide answers to the Mailbag do so in a timely and even-handed way, and in good faith. A few of their answers may not satisfy every reader, but we appreciate the officials’ willingness to respond. In the end, we know local citizens will read — sometimes between the lines! — and make up their own minds about whether an answer passes the sniff test.
Political questions? You may have noticed that we don’t run many of those in the Mailbag. Of course, nearly any issue of public concern can be traced back to policy and spending decisions made by a political body. But questions that seem to promote a partisan viewpoint or politician — or (more often) try to make someone look bad — don’t exactly zoom to the top of the to-be-answered list. That’s true regardless of whether the questioner’s politics seem to lean to the left or the right. Readers are always welcome to submit a letter to the editor or an op-ed piece if there’s an issue or candidate they feel strongly about.
We love it when readers submit questions about things that make them go, “hmmmm….” Things like noon whistles in small towns, pop-up art installations, or a new home for the old Carmon’s sign. Those are some of the best kinds of questions, in my opinion, because they’re about things that make our communities unique and make our readers smile. Finding answers to local history questions can take more than a little digging, but the answers generally are well worth the effort.
Oh, and if you haven’t seen your question answered in the Saturday print edition of the paper, be sure to check out some of the recent online Mailbags. Friday’s online versions often include questions we don’t have room for in the Saturday paper-paper. A brand-new ’Bag drops every Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at news-gazette.com.
Thank you for reading, and thanks for writing in. The Mailbag wouldn’t be much of a Q&A column without you!
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette.