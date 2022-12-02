Kathy's #Mailbag, Dec. 2, 2022
I always enjoy hearing from readers who can help round out my understanding of topics we cover in the Mailbag. Last week I mentioned a barrow … er, borrow … pit that’s being dug as part of the I-74/I-57 interchange reconstruction. Reader Steve Wegman called me out on my spelling of the word: “As someone who has worked in engineering and construction for my entire almost 50-year-long career, I've never seen it written as ‘barrow’ ” pit.
I’d always heard the word pronounced as “borrow,” but understood it could be spelled either way. Steve’s preferred spelling, “borrow,” makes perfect sense because excavators borrow earth from one location to build up other sites when they build exit ramps and overpasses. The “barrow” spelling also made sense to me because gardeners use wheelbarrows to carry soil from one place to another, albeit on a much smaller scale than is happening out by the Interstate. In fact, I had looked the word up in a reputable dictionary before I submitted the Mailbag item for publication and found either spelling is considered correct. Steve knows more about the earth-moving business than I do, though, so I appreciated his good-natured critique.
It seems likely we’d have a lot of (fellow) spelling nerds among followers of the Mailbag. So how ’bout it, readers? Anyone else out there spell it as “barrow?”
On to this week's Q&A:
Is sea level … fluid?
“A while back, a Mailbag answer about the highest point in Champaign County being ‘856.4 feet’ made me wonder: 856.4 feet above what? Sea level, presumably. But when I hear news stories about climate change and rising sea levels, that would seem to suggest that the idea of ‘sea level’ is somewhat … UH, fluid. What, exactly, does ‘sea level’ mean these days?”
“That's a very good question, with a sort-of-complicated answer,” said state climatologist Trent Ford.
The Science ABC website says sea level is used to express height (or depth) of geographic features because “technically, there is a single body of water connected around the globe. Due to the property of water to obtain the same level all over, seal level is best suited as the base” for describing such measurements.
“Even though sea level rise due to global warming is a significant problem, the increases are small and slow relative to other changes that affect mean sea level (MSL),” Ford said. But he said scientists and cartographers (map-makers) no longer use MSL to determine elevation.
Instead, Ford said they “use something called a geoid (JEE-oyd) to estimate elevation. A geoid is a virtual representation of the water level on Earth, if that water level was only affected by gravity and Earth's rotation.” It ignores the impact of rising and ebbing tides, weather changes, weather anomalies and so on.
“You see, Earth is not a perfect sphere; it is more elliptical with an undulating or ‘wavy’ surface. Think about topography, mountains, valleys, etc. Therefore, a geoid has an undulating outline that provides a better reference point for estimating elevation, depths and heights.”
Ford said there is an entire sub-field of geography called geodesy (jee-AH-duh-see) , dedicated to measuring and understanding Earth's geometric shape and size, modeling a geoid, and measuring heights and depths relative to that model.
“The geoid model used for reference elevations does need to be updated every so often because Earth's surface is always changing. However, these changes do not need to be made very frequently. Geoid models have been updated by the National Geodetic Survey every three to six years since the 1990s. The changes are usually on the order of tenths of millimeters, so thousandths of inches. Very small!”
Time capsules on, near campus
“Can you help me find out when the time capsule buried on June 30, 2011 at stone bridge at the UI will be opened? Fifty years?”
It will be opened in 2060 – the city of Champaign’s 200th anniversary year. It took a little while to track down this answer because it turns out the time capsule was buried near the UI, but not at the UI. Thanks to Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester for pointing us in the right direction.
The city of Champaign buried that time capsule as one of the last events in honor of its 150th anniversary celebration. It’s located near the Stone Arch Bridge north of Springfield Avenue — a structure that has its own historical significance. Built in 1860, the bridge was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981. It was integrated into the design of the Boneyard Creek’s Second Street Basin flood-control project.
According to a 2011 News-Gazette article, the capsule includes, “a selection of letters from Champaign residents. Those letters detail the residents' perceptions of the city today or their hopes for Champaign's future.”
While we’re on the subject of time capsules, UI staff members including Steve Breitwieser, Meg Dickinson and Libby Kacich dug up info on several other time capsules that are located on the UI campus. I thought readers might find those interesting, too.
Lincoln Hall
Installed on Aug. 16, 2013, with the intent that it will be reopened in 50 years. Contents include the original i-Clicker interactive teaching device; a vial of corn from the Morrow Plots; English professor Richard Powers’ novel, The Echo Maker; and a copy of the 2012-13 iBook student day planner.
Also Lincoln Hall: A small, handmade metal box (pictured) was unearthed during the Lincoln Hall gateway renovations about eight years ago. It contained several hand-signed and business cards, a 1912 Lincoln wheat penny, and an 1984 Indian head wheat penny. That original time capsule was re-placed into the rebuilt gateway's wall in early 2015 along with some new items: a written history of the capsule, a 2014 penny, a 2014 Homecoming button, an archival-quality photo CD of all the old and new items, and business cards with the names of those involved in assembling the 2015 time capsule.
Alma Mater statue
Departments from all across campus submitted nearly 100 small items to be placed in the capsule back in 2014, according to a Daily Illini article. They included a pick from the Ellnora Guitar Festival; a brain LED light (not sure what that is); a student ID card; commencement program and pin; a copy of The Daily Illini; and a brick from Garner Hall. The 2014 time capsule also includes some items from a previous Alma Mater “time capsule” that had been placed in — of all things — a peanut butter jar within the statue’s base. That was not the ideal choice for long-term storage in the base of an outdoor statue, so only some of those items could be salvaged and added to the one that was sealed in 2014.
Bevier Hall
Breitwieser said another time capsule was discovered at Bevier Hall about four years ago, when the date stone was relocated from its original site to a new screen wall. The College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences chose to put it back behind the date stone and leave it to be opened in the future, he said.
Beckman Institute
This time capsule is located on the south side of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology,. The building was completed in 1989. Time-capsule items of interest include an excavated brick from the foundation of “the Elephant,” the building that had served as the first home of the UI when it was established in 1867, along with printed material explaining the source of the brick. Also, a hard hat worn by benefactor Arnold O. Beckman when he visited the site during construction of the building.
Victorian homes west of Savoy
“There are about 10 large Victorian-style homes on the corner of Old Church Road and Staley Road west of Savoy. Is there any historical reason for their location in an otherwise rural area? They are lovely stately homes that look like they date back to the early 1900’s.”
The Mailbag gets a question about these stunning old homes from time to time. Looks as if it’s been about five years since my predecessor, Tom Kacich, answered the last one:
“The subdivision, once known as Wildwood Lake but with no marking today, was the child of Wanda Bengochea, who in the late 1980s started moving century-old homes to the site, renovated them, updated them with modern fixtures and conveniences, then sold them.
“She told the late Becky Mabry in a 1990 News-Gazette story that she would pay a few thousand dollars for the homes, pay another $50,000 or so to move them and hook up utilities, then start to restore them. ‘And then you start putting money into it,’ she told Mabry. ‘The risk involved is phenomenal.’”
As soon as one was sold, she said, she started working on another. “‘This is totally history,’ she said. ‘It's like going to an auction and buying an old photograph of somebody else's family.’ ”
Drought effects on Mahomet Aquifer
“The western U.S. has been in moderate-to-extreme drought for the last several years. The Colorado River is drying out, and now drought conditions are spreading to the Midwest with Mississippi River levels low enough to hamper barge traffic. Even Champaign County was in moderate (or worse) drought status for several weeks this past summer. This the question: how have the spreading drought conditions affected — and how are they projected to affect — the Mahomet Aquifer, our very precious local water source? Won’t lie, I’m almost dreading your response.”
“The good news is that even a severe drought will not have a major impact on the Mahomet Aquifer,” said Walt Kelly, head of the Illinois State Water Survey’s Groundwater Science Section. “The top of the Mahomet is about 200 feet beneath us in this part of the state, covered by a thick layer of glacial material, most of which is low permeability. As a result, the water in the Mahomet is hundreds to thousands of years old, and thus droughts are too short-term to have a noticeable impact on the aquifer.”
However, Kelly said “we could still see impacts to the aquifer during a drought due to increased pumping, especially due to increased irrigation demand. The increased pumping could cause some domestic wells to go dry, which would require lowering the pump in an affected well or possibly drilling a deeper well.” More good news: “Once the increased pumping stops, water levels in the aquifer should generally recover.”
Bliss-Carle redevelopment plans
“The recent article on the UI's abandoned streets near Florida and Race in Urbana begs the question: What does the university plan to do with that property? For years, it’s looked like no one cares about it.”
UI Facilities & Services’ Steve Brietwieser referred us to the 2018 campus master plan for an answer. It shows the land — just southwest of the Florida/Race intersection — eventually will be redeveloped as a new-and-improved Orchard Downs family student housing complex. Orchard Downs provides several hundred one- and two-bedroom apartments. It was built in three phases between 1960 and 1968 — and has “significant deferred maintenance issues.”
The original (current) Orchard Downs provides affordable housing to upper-division UI students with families, visiting scholars, post-docs and others affiliated with the university. It also provides some support facilities for families, including a pre-school, after-school programs and a multicultural health center. Residents include a mix of university affiliates from the U.S. and abroad. According to the UI Housing website, more than 70 countries are represented among residents of its family and graduate housing areas including Orchard Downs.
Following progress of unenrolled children
“How do school district staff follow up when elementary-age children are not going to school? If parents say they are home-schooling, what kind of proof or verification is required? I worry about children who quit going to school during the height of the Covid pandemic, and never returned. What is being done to keep them from falling through the cracks?”
Kim Norton of the Urbana School District said District 116 has a Student Engagement Advocate (SEA) who follows up on students with chronic absenteeism. Although registering a child as being homeschooled is not mandatory in the State of Illinois, the school district asks that parents or guardians do so. “Upon receipt of the form, we notify both the school & SEA, so it is known that your child is not truant, but is being taught at home,” Norton said.
Under Illinois State Statutes, homeschooled students must receive English-language instruction in language arts, mathematics, biological and physical sciences, social studies, fine arts, and physical development and health. But the Illinois State Board of Education website says no specific classes — such as civics or algebra — are required, as they would be in public schools.
There also are no requirements for the number of school days or the length of a school day for homeschooled students. Although a consistent schedule is highly recommended, homeschool classes may take place on any day of the week and at any time during the day. Graduation requirements, testing, grade advancement, choice of curriculum materials and record-keeping are all decisions that the homeschool parent or guardian will make, according to ISBE. Good record-keeping is strongly encouraged.
What can concerned friends, family members or neighbors do if they suspect a child is not being educated? The ISBE website says, “If you have concerns that a homeschool student is not receiving education, often called ‘educational neglect,’ please contact your Regional Office of Education or Intermediate Service Center to make a report. If you are concerned for the safety or well-being of a homeschool student, please contact DCFS.”
Future of Krannert Center café and gift shop
“Krannert Center used to have two features we really enjoyed before and after performances. We used to be able to have dinner before a performance at the café near the Studio Theatre, and we loved to shop in the beautifully curated gift store in the lobby. Are these two features ever coming back?”
While the Promenade gift shop has been permanently closed, Intermezzo café is coming back very soon, according to Sean Kutzko, Krannert’s assistant communications director.
“Our new chef Amy Thomas is making preparations to have Intermezzo back up and running by mid-January 2023. You can read an interview with Chef Thomas and get an idea of her plans for Intermezzo at KrannertCenter.com; look for a link to the interview on the main page,” Kutzko said.
70 over 70 recognition
“In early 2020, the News-Gazette announced the second group of “70 over 70” honorees. Tickets for the banquet were sold and then it was canceled due to COVID. Subsequent to that cancellation, there have been two banquets set up for winners of the “40 under 40” event. However, the banquet for the 2020 winners of “70 over 70” has still not been held. I am sure several of those winners have passed on before the banquet was held to honor and recognize them. Any idea when News-Gazette will be holding the banquet for those 70 winners?"
It seems the reader may have answered his own question. The banquet was indeed canceled, not postponed, during the height of the COVID pandemic. Organizers had hoped and planned to recognize honorees with a banquet. But as 2020 unfolded, it became apparent that holding a large-scale, indoor event for older honorees, family members and friends — who may be medically vulnerable — was not a responsible thing to do. Because it was impossible to know when the COVID situation might change for the better, the newspaper decided to cancel the event rather than postpone it. Honorees were recognized in a special section of the paper, with a print circulation of about 20,000.
News-Gazette sales manager Jackie Martin said refunds were offered to ticket purchasers when the cancellation was announced many months ago. She says the paper will still make good on a refund to anyone who can show proof that they purchased one or more tickets, if they have not yet received a refund for them. The “70 over 70” program was sponsored by The News-Gazette, while the “40 under 40” event is sponsored by the paper’s sister publication, Central Illinois Business magazine.
Variable fines for handicap parking violations
“Is there a set fine for parking in a posted handicap parking space without a placard? I see signs stating it’s anywhere from $100 to $300. I know that there are issues on private parking lots about enforcement, but I never see anyone ticketed.”
Readers may or may not have known that the Illinois Secretary of State’s office has its own police force — and its director, Elmer Garza, confirmed that any police officer can issue citations for such violations on either public or private property.
The standard fine is $250 under Illinois state statute, Garza said. The fine charged under local ordinance may be any amount up to $350, as long as the signage is posted to reflect the fine amount. Any fine amount greater than $250 must be posted. Garza said the ticket-issuing agency receives 50% of the fine, under 625 ILCS 5/11-1301.3.
Electric aggregation for unincorporated Champaign County
“We've been receiving notices from Ameren that our electric supplier choice is expiring. We are part of the Champaign County aggregate. Is Champaign County going to have a new option?”
The very short answer is “yes.” If you live — or pay an electric bill for an address — in unincorporated Champaign County, you will be opted into the new aggregation program automatically.
The somewhat longer answer — with some important context — is in a News-Gazette article that was published on Nov. 8. Colleague Deb Pressey’s story covers the situation not only in unincorporated Champaign County, but in several area cities and villages, as well. The link to it is a little long to put in print, but you can easily get to the story by Googling the keywords, “News-Gazette Champaign electric aggregation.” It’s worth a read if you’d like to know about a temporary (two-month) spike you can expect in the electric rates you pay for the period between the end of the current aggregation deal and the start of the new one in February. (If you get a Christmas bonus this year, there’s a good chance that a big chunk of it will be going to Ameren Illinois.)
Further details relating to the reader’s question are in a media release on the Champaign County Executive’s website. Point your browser to co.champaign.il.us/countyexecutive/countyexecutive.php, then click on “news releases” and finally, under “general news,” click on “municipal electric aggregation program.” (Crossing our fingers that the link will remain live, as the newly elected county exec took office on Thursday.)
If you’re a resident of unincorporated Champaign County and still have questions about the electric aggregation program, contact the County Executive’s office at 217-384-3776.