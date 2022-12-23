Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Welcome to winter in East Central Illinois! I smiled last week when I read that Chicago is the latest city planning to ask members of the public to help name some of its snowplows. The contest is billed as a way to draw attention to winter-driving safety and recognize the hard work of plow drivers.
Somewhere in Michigan, there’s a plow named Flake Michigan and another called The Big LePlowski. Ohio has some plows with Star Wars-themed names: Snowbi Wan-Kenobi and Darth Blader. You’ll find Betty Whiteout and Edward Blizzardhands in Minnesota. Schoolchildren in Vermont came up with Scoopy Doo and Snowbody’s Business. Some cities and states with larger fleets hold a naming contest every year to keep safety awareness top-of-mind.
All of which makes me wonder: Have any of our local or individual plow drivers assigned clever names to their trusty plows? A contest might be worthwhile if it included a safety-education component about sharing the road with snowplows. Sometimes, it’s the gimmicky education campaigns that stick with us the longest.
Drop me a note at kreiser@news-gazette.com if you know of area plows with clever names, or if you’re planning a contest to name one or more plows in a fleet you manage. (Even if it’s a mighty fleet of one.)
Now … on to this week’s questions.
Local mounds built by Native Americans?
“Visiting Cahokia, you see many Native American burial mounds around the landscape. My question: how far north have such mounds been found? I have seen what looks like one locally in the middle of a farmer’s field and would have thought the farmer would have flattened that mound, given how difficult it would be to plant and harvest around it. Perhaps they are not allowed to if indeed it’s a burial mound…?”
For answers, we turned to Timothy Pauketat, the Illinois State Archaeologist and Director of the UI’s Illinois State Archaeological Survey. “Native American mounds have been documented from all parts of Illinois and across most of the eastern United States and southern Canada. Of the many preserved as part of the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, most were not burial places but four-sided flat-topped pyramids, atop which were built important religious buildings or elite homes centuries ago. But the ancestors of many Tribal Nations built these and all other kinds of mounds, and they remain sacred sites to descendants, even if privately owned.”
In Illinois, an important state law —the Human Skeletal Remains Protection Act, 20 ILCS 3440 — protects Native American and all human burials, burial markers and burial artifacts from disturbance, including vandalism, defacement, destruction, excavation or removal. Some mounds in farm fields around the state are yet to be verified/recorded. Staff at the Illinois State Archaeological Survey maintain a record of their locations as they are confirmed, Pauketat said.
Readers can find more information on the State Archeological Survey’s “Ask an Archaeologist” webpage.
Revenue-generating sports at UI
“What would it take — aside from several years of winning records — to turn Illini volleyball or women’s basketball into a ‘revenue sport’? Is that a goal? Are either of those sports considered revenue sports at any of our peer institutions? And if the stars had aligned to bring men’s hockey to the UI, would that likely have been a revenue sport?”
Kent Brown with the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said Illini women's basketball and volleyball programs do produce revenue since they are ticketed events. “However, at this point in time, the expenses for those sports far exceed the revenue. The DIA takes great pride in offering an equitable experience for all student-athletes, so this is an accepted practice. I don't believe that these two sports drive positive revenue over expenses at any of our peer institutions. As for hockey, the expectation was that it would at least break even if it had been instituted. There are a few schools in the Big Ten where hockey is a positive revenue producer.”
Whatever happened to … Mrs. Chinigo’s nativity set?
“In the early ’90s I would take my children to see an elaborate nativity village that belonged to former News-Gazette owner Marajen Stevick Chinigo, in the lobby of the News-Gazette building downtown. I now know this is called a presepio, from Italy, and is common in other European countries. Do you know what happened to it upon her passing?”
All of the special figurines and props were donated to the Champaign County History Museum, according to Traci Nally, former general counsel of New-Gazette Media. “Two things I recall about the nativity scene were that the figurines were diligently and lovingly renovated in the 1980s or 1990s by local artist Harry Breen. Secondly, the scene is reminiscent of the Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Crèche that is annually on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Mrs. C's summer home was at a villa near Naples, Italy, and she admired the Neapolitan Christmas traditions.”
The 18th-century figurines are indeed from Naples, and were a gift to Chinigo, according to a 1989 article in the News-Gazette. “They include the traditional Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus, two of the three kings, and visitors attired in 18th-century Neapolitan costumes from all walks of life. It was common when the figurines were made to portray visitors to Christ’s birth as contemporaries.”
T.J. Blakeman, president of the Champaign County History Museum’s board, said, “We wish we had a larger space to be able to display it each year, but we don't, so they have been added to our collection and are now in storage. We did bring them out and had everything set up for a holiday exhibit in 2021 but then had to close again due to COVID, so we had to cancel the exhibit. Hopefully, we will be able to bring it back out annually.”
Barroom bet about UIPD
"A tall, cold one's riding on the answer to this question. Decades ago, someone told me that the UI Police Department was a sub-unit of the Illinois State Police and that UI cops went through the ISP training academy. My friend says no, UIPD has never been part of ISP. Can you find out whether there was an official link between the two, historically?"
“I've got bad news for your reader and great news for his friend,” said spokesperson Patrick Wade. “UIPD is a function of the state government, but to my knowledge has never been formally tied to the Illinois State Police. Our officers go to the academy at the Police Training Institute right here on campus. By statute, UIPD has arrest authority in any Illinois county which contains University of Illinois property — because of our local Extension offices, that's all 102 counties. But we rarely, if ever, travel outside Champaign County.”
Wade provided this brief history: UIPD's story began in 1895, when UI President Andrew Draper decided that the just 28-year-old university needed night-watch personnel to protect the grounds from a perceived increase in campus crime. By 1911, university leaders had determined that the security effort had been successful enough to warrant hiring two full-time police officers – giving birth to the University of Illinois Police Department.
Through the early decades, UIPD officers were tasked with minor duties like making sure doors were locked and reporting smokers to the dean. In the 1960s, the growth of adjacent communities and increasing political turmoil on college campuses – some of it violent – made the job of campus policing more complex.
By 1964, the State of Illinois had passed the University of Illinois Act (110 ILCS 305/7), giving the University of Illinois Board of Trustees the power to appoint university police officers who hold the same authority as city police officers. The new statute kicked off a transition that, over time, transformed UIPD from more of a campus security division into a full-fledged police department. Today, UIPD is fully accredited and provides the same services as a traditional police department. It was the first university police department in Illinois to achieve accreditation, Wade said.
Random tree cuts along I-57
“It appears someone has randomly cut parts of trees, but not entire trees, along the east side of I-57 between Pesotum and Tolono. ‘Hacked at’ may be a better term for it; the cuts certainly do not look professional. Some of the trees are in the right of way between the fence and highway, and others are sort of in/on the fence line. What can you tell us about that?”
The cuts aren’t pretty, but IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says they’re a work-in-progress. “This work is being done by our Champaign Team section. They are in the process of removing all the scrub brush and volunteer trees that are growing in-between the road and right of way (ROW), as well as in the fence line. These trees, left unchecked, will become major hazards in the clear zone.
“The work that they have started was done with a forestry head on a skid loader to allow them to be able to safely get to the larger trees. After the initial work with the forestry head, they will come back and properly cut the branches, as well as remove the larger trees that the forestry head could not remove. Some of the branches that have been cut are on the fence line. They will be unable to remove anything on the other side of the fence due to it not being on state ROW.”
'Tree streets' in railroad towns
“My work takes me to a number of small towns in the area, and I’ve noticed that several of them have an Oak Street right along the railroad tracks. Is that strictly coincidence, or was there some naming convention they all used?”
No, it’s not just coincidence. If you look at maps of towns that were platted as part of the Illinois Central Railroad’s development in the 1850s, you will see many “tree streets” that parallel the tracks – and not just in our area.
In a 2017 history column in the Kankakee Daily Journal, Jack Klasey wrote that the ICRR’s directors created a separate entity, the Associates Land Company, to sell land and develop new towns along the railroad. “One of the Illinois Central's directors, David Neal, developed a standard town plan that was used by the Associates for many of the smaller towns it created. The train depot was the reference point. North-south streets were named for trees in a specific pattern. East of the depot were Oak and Locust; west of the depot were Chestnut and Walnut,” Klasey said.
Sure enough, Google Maps shows that Onarga, Ludlow, Champaign, Pesotum and Arcola all have an Oak Street immediately east of the (now Canadian National) tracks, and a Locust Street to the east of that. All five towns also have a Chestnut Street immediately west of the tracks. Same story in Centralia, Illinois – another ICRR-platted town – about 140 miles farther down the tracks. And in Chebanse, 60-some miles up the (rail)road from Champaign.
Klasey said the east-west streets in some towns “also were referenced to the depot: First North Street, Second North Street and so on, matched in the other direction by First South Street, Second South Street, etc.” A 1913 street map of Champaign shows the downtown area had a First North Street, a First South Street, Second South Street and Third South Street at that time.
Of course, not all of the towns along the ICRR used these street-naming conventions. Some of the new towns started out with them, but abandoned the railroad’s plan or renamed some of their streets as time went on. (Because … who needs two First Streets and two Second Streets in the same town?) Just to make things interesting, the oldest part of Champaign also has at least two east-west streets named after trees: Maple and Willow.
Unlike many towns that grew up organically, towns platted by the Associates had passenger and/or freight depots at their center – not a public square, plaza or park. According to the no-longer-active website ridingtherails.org, accessed via The Wayback Machine, the Associates’ standard plat called for a freight depot on one side of the tracks and a passenger depot on the other. Industrial shops, warehouses and other freight-oriented uses usually clustered around the freight depot. Most retail shops, service providers and traveler-oriented businesses sprang up near the passenger depot.
Well-to-do citizens tended to settle on the retail/commercial side of town in the railroad’s early days, while those of more modest means often lived on the industrial side of town. Crossing the railroad right-of-way could be risky back then, so people tended not to do that any more often than necessary. “In other words, the ‘wrong side of the tracks’ (was) built into the urban template through both function and physical separation,” the website said.
Neal, by the way, was the namesake of Champaign’s Neil Street. The spelling was changed fairly early in the city’s history. We may never know why he chose to name streets after trees rather than animals, flowers or something else. But those who live on Oak Street today – rather than, say, Muskrat Street – may be thankful that he did.
Fortune 500 companies in UI Research Park
"Just curious: How many Fortune 500 companies are part of the UI's Research Park on the south edge of campus? How many companies (total) have space in the park?”
Laura Weisskopf Bleill, the research park’s director of external engagement, tells us 122 companies currently have a presence there. Of those, 16 are on Fortune Magazine’s annual list of the top 500 U.S. companies ranked by total revenue. They are: Verizon, AbbVie, Abbott, ADM, State Farm, Procter & Gamble, Caterpillar, Deere, NVIDIA, Corteva, Graybar, Ameren, Synchrony, AGCO, Motorola Solutions, and Capital One Financial.
In addition, four of Fortune’s Global 500 companies that are based abroad also have a presence in the Research Park: bp, Bayer, Panasonic and Foxconn.
Lighter bricks on UI Library stacks
“Most of the buildings on our beautiful UI campus are finished in red brick. A very noticeable exception is one or more of the ‘stacks’ additions to the UI's Main Library. A light yellow brick was used for those ... and then they went back to the traditional red brick for one or more later additions. What's the story behind the decision to use yellow brick? There's this odd vertical stripe of yellow brick as the library is viewed from Armory Avenue, but a lot more of it is visible on the Gregory Drive side of the building.”
The light buff-colored brick was a very intentional choice that goes back to Charles Platt’s plans for additions to the library, according to the UI’s historic preservation officer, Dennis Craig. Platt was an architect who designed several of the campus’ familiar red-brick buildings: Huff Hall, the Main Library, McKinley Health Center, Mumford Hall, David Kinley Hall, Freer Hall and others
“The plan was to add light courts as the library expanded to the west, thus allowing natural light into the interior areas of the building,” Craig said. “Using the light buff brick would allow for great light reflectance in the courtyard and thus more natural light into the interior spaces. Also, since this brick was not intended to be visible from the street, the light buff brick was likely less expensive and probably more readily available than the traditional ‘university blend,’ which we are all familiar with.”
The west end of the library with the fourth stack addition used the traditional university blend brick and limestone, while the adjacent south wall of the fourth stack addition used the light buff brick. Fun fact: the university blend includes bricks of five different colors.
As time went on, Platt's plan for additions was not fully carried out, thus leaving the buff brick exposed to view from the street. The 1962 addition on the northwest corner of the building eliminated the light court in that quadrant and nearly covered the buff brick of the north wall of the fourth stack addition. “I'd be curious to know why they didn't extend the 1962 addition a few more feet to the west and completely cover the buff brick on the north side of the library – probably budget considerations,” Craig said.
Once officials decided to scrap Platt’s plan for light courts, the fifth and sixth stack additions went back to using the traditional university blend of brick.
“I would also note that the easternmost light courts did not use the buff brick as exterior of the original library had already been constructed using the university blend of brick when the north and south additions which created the light courts were added in the late 1920s,” Craig said.
Impact-absorbing barrels on Interstate highways
“About 25 years ago, the state put yellow barrels filled with sand in front of the overpasses on the interstates for safety reasons. Those barrels are now becoming sun-faded and don't appear to be replaced unless someone runs into them. So two questions on this: 1) is there a replacement plan for these, and 2) does the state sift the sand on a regular basis to keep it from settling?”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says those barrels are “sand module impact attenuators.” They are arranged in a specific array and are filled with sand at increasing weights throughout the array. “The sand-filled plastic barrels dissipate the kinetic energy of an impacting errant vehicle by transferring the vehicle’s momentum to the various masses of sand in the barrels that are hit. According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the maintenance characteristic of this feature is ‘sacrificial.’ In other words, as you have noticed, the barrels are only typically replaced when damaged by an impact.” No sifting needed.
