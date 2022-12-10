Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Last week’s Mailbag item on UI campus-area time capsules brought a response from T.J. Blakeman, who serves as a full-time Champaign city planner and volunteers as president of the Champaign County History Museum’s board. He said coordinating the Stone Bridge time capsule project was one of his last (city) responsibilities during Champaign’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2011.
“We crammed a ton of stuff into the capsule, and I have photographs of the items and probably a list. The letters you mention were written by children in the community and bound into a book. That will be a lot of fun to read someday. It was a ton of stuff, and hopefully, I will be there in 50 years to open it!”
On to this week's Q&A:
Are traffic signs on private property enforceable?
“Are stop signs and other traffic signs enforceable when they're placed in privately owned parking lots — like at strip malls, banks or big-box stores? Drivers seem to run them regularly, and I've never seen any effort to enforce them. And are the owners of these lots required to keep traffic signs in good repair if they’re going to have them? Several parking lots’ stop signs around town have faded to a soft pastel pink – or are otherwise in poor condition.”
IDOT’s Kensil Garnett provided an answer, though it may not be the answer the reader was hoping for.
Under current Illinois statute, the only moving traffic laws that are enforceable on designated private property are Articles IV (Accidents) and V (Driving While Under the Influence, Transportation of Alcoholic Liquor, and Reckless Driving) of Chapter 11 of the Illinois Vehicle Code (625 ILCS 5/). In addition, all designated and marked handicapped/disability parking areas can be enforced.
“Furthermore, all traffic leaving private property and entering or crossing a public street shall yield the right of way to all vehicles approaching on the highway or street to be entered,” Garnett said. “Technically speaking, the question about stop signs, etc. on private property is easy enough from a legal standpoint. If the sign is truly on private property, it is not enforceable.”
The challenge for a motorist would be determining which signs are and are not on private property. “In many cases, what may appear to be a common aisle in a shopping center parking lot may in fact have been designated by a municipality as an official city street. In that case, all the signs facing traffic on that street would be enforceable. Such designations may be implemented by the state, a municipality, or even a park district. In these cases, state law and/or city ordinances could be enforced.”
Of course, he says the best advice is for motorists to “consider all signs as official and enforceable. In the event of a crash on private property, the enforceability of disobeying a stop sign will be less of an issue than the civil liability that will surely follow in civil court.”
As for the maintenance of these signs, each jurisdictional entity — state, village, etc. — is responsible for maintaining official signs on any streets and highways within their jurisdiction. “Private developers who install signs on private property should maintain them in good condition but there is no mandate,” Garnett said.
City council 'moment of silence'
“I've noticed that the Champaign City Council always begins its meetings with a moment of silence. Why? I always associated moments of silence with someone's death but there's never any mention of why Champaign is doing it and it appears to happen before every meeting.”
City spokesperson Jeff Hamilton said, “an opportunity for attendees to observe a moment of silence is provided at the beginning of each regular meeting of the city council and is listed on the meeting agenda as ‘invocation.’ The invocation takes place immediately after the ‘call to order’ per the order of business for regular meetings outlined in Champaign Municipal Code Section 2-59.”
I can’t speak for the City of Champaign, but I’m old enough to remember when many public bodies began their meetings with a spoken prayer — often led by an elected official or a member of the local clergy. As time went on and people became more aware of the diversity of faith traditions and beliefs in their communities, that practice evolved into a moment of silence. Elected officials and constituents may use the brief pause to focus their thoughts however they see fit — with a silent prayer, or without one. One side benefit: having a moment of silence at the start of the meeting may help quell the side conversations and focus everyone’s attention on the business at hand. (Or not!)
Military branches on UI campus
“Do all the branches of the armed forces still have space at the U of I Armory? If not, where are all the branches housed on campus?”
Eric Ashworth, assistant professor of military science at the UI, said all branches of ROTC (the Reserve Officers Training Corps) are available at the UI, and all ROTC Departments are currently housed in the Armory. “The Army is on the first floor, the Navy and Air Force are located on the second floor. The Armory is a great facility for us,” he said.
Student-soldiers who are interested in serving in the Space Force are affiliated with the Air Force ROTC program; the Naval ROTC program includes those who plan to serve in the Marines.
“As for Parkland College, yes their students may participate in ROTC but they cannot contract to obtain an officer's commission until they transfer to a four-year degree-producing college,” Ashworth said. “Army ROTC typically has two or three students each year from Parkland, and usually they earn their commission if they are successful in transferring to UIUC.”
Midshipman First Class Samuel Weiss with the UI’s Navy and Marine ROTC program said all of the UI’s ROTC programs frequently share resources such as the track and simulators. “We are happy to put together tours for any interested students! The Navy and Marine program is open to all college students at UIUC and Parkland. We currently offer an in-state tuition waiver for any program participant who is an Illinois resident. Essentially, a regular college student could join our program and pay no tuition while incurring no service commitment with this scholarship so generously provided by the State of Illinois.”
Air Force Captain Matthew Woody said the Air Force/Space Force ROTC program currently has four Parkland students enrolled. However, he said, State of Illinois tuition waiver can only be fully maximized by UI students.
Origins of antique bridge plaque
Coming up on tonight’s episode of Antiques Road (and Bridges) Show….
“Found this old bridge plaque on eBay. It says, ‘Bridge built 1923 by County of Champaign and State of Illinois. State and Section 42B, 15D.’ The plaque is approximately 8 inches high by 12 inches wide. Any idea which bridge this is from?”
Jeff Blue, Champaign County’s chief highway engineer, was able to solve most of the mystery for us. He dug back through old records and found the contract … the plan sheets … a reference to a request for bids … engineer’s cost estimate ($2,372) and bidder’s proposal ($2,177.61)… and information on the bridge type (24-foot reinforced concrete slab). Basically everything except its exact location!
“The closest reference in all the documents that we found was for the structure to be in Mahomet Township one-half mile from the CCC&St.L railroad siding on S.A.R. (State Aid Route) 10.” He said the location also was listed as one-half mile northeast of Mahomet. “Our guess – with nothing to confirm it – is that the structure was removed when U.S. 150 or I-74 came through Mahomet. We looked through the slides but couldn’t find reference to it on those plans, either, though.”
The CCC&St.L, by the way, was the Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway, also known as the Big Four Railroad.
Pollinator-friendly drainage projects
Back in October, the Champaign and Urbana park districts helped us answer a Mailbag question about pollinator-friendly greenspaces in area parks. Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester also checked in to let us know about some of the city’s efforts to include native and pollinator-supportive plantings elsewhere in Champaign.
“Hopefully, readers are familiar with the improvements to the Boneyard Creek, John Street Watershed and West Washington Watershed. In addition to managing stormwater, these projects provide green infrastructure and recreation amenities like trails, seating and pavilions for the enjoyment of the community,” Koester said.
“Each of these projects includes native and pollinator-supportive plantings, especially on the banks of the creek and detention basins. These projects are supported by the city's stormwater utility fee. Where possible, the city collaborates with the Champaign Park District to include investments in traditional park equipment such as play structures, fitness stations or sport courts that are then maintained by the park district. We think this collaboration has been successful in expanding public outdoor spaces, improving access to recreation amenities, and creating new habitat for pollinators and wildlife.”
Winter brine applications on UI campus
“Can someone explain why the UI uses the brine application so often during winter on roads and sidewalks? It has to be hard on equipment and plant material. Is it proven to help the plows remove snow/ice off roadways and sidewalks? Just seems like they do it more often now than they have in past.”
During a typical winter weather event, UI Facilities & Services staff involved in snow and ice removal operations will cover 90 miles of sidewalk, 23 miles of roadway, 16,000 parking spaces, and the building entrances to over 200 facilities, according to F&S’ Steve Breitwieser. “Utilizing a brine solution, a mixture of rock salt and water, is a proactive and economical way to pre-treat the significant campus coverage area effectively while ensuring the protection of the university landscape. This de-icing solution sprayed up to 72 hours before winter storms with pavement temperatures above ~15 degrees Fahrenheit can easily melt one to two inches of accumulation and prevent adherence of ice and snow to concrete surfaces, which significantly aids plowing efforts when needed.
“Also, the mixture can be laid down by vehicles and equipment precisely. Brine will not be blown or brushed off surfaces, ensuring that the U of I's available salt resources are maximized. With recent periods of increased regional salt demand and supply acquisition challenges, the consistent use of brine has become even more critical to planning strategies.” He said a winter storm with an average snowfall will require between 50 and100 tons of salt for application and brine production, and increase as necessary based on the severity of the event.
“Keeping the campus open and accessible for students, faculty and staff involves the commitment and persistence of the more than 125 building service workers, drivers, grounds workers, operating engineers, garage staff, and support personnel working collaborative shifts over multiple days,” he said. More information about the process is at fs.illinois.edu/services/more-services/snow-removal , including access to a new online reporting form for quickly identifying persistent snow and ice conditions on the Urbana campus.
Everett McKinley Dirksen Memorial Highway
"Google Maps shows I-74 as Everett McKinley Dirksen Memorial Highway. It seems that name was given to it back in 1979. Is there signage along the highway indicating this?"
For the definitive answer, IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett directed us to the Dirksen Memorial Highway Act (605/ILCS 15/1): “That part of Interstate Route 74 of the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways which is in the State of Illinois is designated as the Everett McKinley Dirksen Memorial Highway. Appropriate plaques may be erected by the Department of Transportation in rest areas along this route in recognition of this designation.” Garnett also provided a photo of one of those markers.
Public art along Fox Drive
“I’m a big fan of the artist Rosie Sandifer, whose ‘Read All About It’ newsboy sculpture originally stood at Main and Walnut near the News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign. Some months ago, it was moved to the paper’s new location. Can you find out why the newsboy was installed so close to the building, where motorists, bicyclists and walkers on Fox Drive can’t see or appreciate it? When I drive down Fox Drive, I always enjoy seeing the woman-waiting-for-a-bus sculpture at the Fox/Knollwood MTD bus stop.”
The newsboy statue was a commission from The News-Gazette, according to the artist’s website. It depicts the paper’s former owner, David W. Stevick, as a child when he sold newspapers. “The sock cap, over-the-shoulder satchel, knickers, and lace-up high top boots all were a pleasure to portray,” Sandifer said.
The City of Champaign took ownership of the statue when it was installed at the corner of Church and Walnut Streets. The newspaper’s parent company, Community Multimedia Group, has a contract with the city that allows the sculpture to be located at or near the paper’s current offices, according to CMG building superintendent Chris Ard.
He said the company decided to place the statue at the southeast corner of the building for two reasons: to reduce the possibility of vandalism or other damage, and to help direct walk-in customers to the main (south) entrance. The building at 2101 Fox Drive houses not only the newspaper’s offices but also radio stations WDWS, WHMS and WKIO.
The other statue the reader mentioned — officially named “Breeze” — is located a little farther south on Fox Drive. “And actually, there are two sculptures on Fox Drive that MTD purchased,” said MTD managing director Karl Gnadt. He said the artist Blair Buswell created the “Breeze” statue. The other sculpture, by Walter Matia, is of herons, but the name is unknown.
In the late 1990s, MTD began working with a group called the Lorado Taft Society to place sculptures around town near bus stops. “We have some pieces at Illinois Terminal but these two were the only ones that ever got placed around the community. The effort fizzled after a few years — but fortunately, the Public Art League and now 40 North have taken up the cause of beautifying our great community.”
Persistent typo in 'Universtiy' job ads
“I am notified of open employment positions by an Indeed Job Feed that comes by email. Frequently, positions posted for the UI have the word 'University' spelled incorrectly/mistyped. Multiple positions every day have the spelling 'Universtiy.' I have called UI HR about it, but it has been like this for MONTHS. Can you reach someone that I couldn't, so they can get this corrected? It's a poor reflection on the University day-in and day-out.”
Renee Lyell, director of marketing and communications with the UI’s Human Resources office, said her team “has been looking into this for a little while now and it seems the misspelling is coming from Indeed — we think. I just pinged the group who was working on it prior for further information. I appreciate the email.”
Willard flight numbers stable
“I just read today’s brief article by Ethan Simmons about larger planes in and out of the UI’s Willard Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). The reason/motive for doing this is because of the pilot shortage. Does this mean that there will be FEWER flights in/out of Willard?”
Oh, perish the thought! Willard Airport executive director Tim Bannon said the plan is to eventually upgrade all of Willard’s current flights — including those to Chicago O’Hare — to larger aircraft, “as 50-seat regional jets are being phased out by American Airlines. We have been stable at four outbound flights per day, two to ORD and two to DFW. Current schedule filings show us stable at four flights per day. I wouldn’t anticipate any fewer flights,” he said.
Property-maintenance questions in Urbana
“Does the City of Urbana have ordinances related to the condition of people's home and yards? If yes, to whom does that responsibility fall? There are numerous properties that area seemingly in a state of disrepair/uncared-for. For example, there is a residential property along Windsor Road that has a literal forest for a front yard.”
Nick Hanson with the city’s community development services team said, “the City of Urbana does not regulate the number of trees on one property, however there are ordinances regulating certain vegetation:
— Traditional turfgrass should be cut and maintained at or below 8 inches.
— Poison ivy, poison oak, thistle, ragweed and other such noxious weeds are not permitted and must be removed.
— Vegetation in the city right-of-way must not block visibility.
— Vegetation must be kept clear of city sidewalks, streets and alleyways.”
He notes that Urbana “does allow for natural landscaping such as prairie grasses/flowers, wooden forest and managed gardens.” The regulations for these types of landscaping are laid out in the Managed Landscape Plan, Section 11-64 of the City Code. Hanson said the city’s Community Development Services office is happy to follow up on residents’ concerns about dwellings or other types of property. Complaints may be filled online at citizenserve.com/urbanaillinois.