Another Mailbag filled with everything you didn’t know you needed to know about:
PACA’s efforts to salvage some items from the old Illini Hall on the UI campus … why Memorial Stadium is lit up long after the end of football season … MTD fare info for “townies” who cross through the no-fare zone on campus … and some important info for rural readers who do not yet have broadband internet access.
Join Tom Kacich and me
Longtime Mailbag readers will recall that former columnist Tom Kacich loves local history as much as I do. And on Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, Tom and I will be teaming up with theater historian Perry Morris to serve as judges for a Trivia Night to benefit the Champaign County History Museum. WHMS-WKIO radio personality Mike Haile will emcee.
The contest will take place at El Toro Bravo Restaurant, 2561 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to give participants a chance to order cocktails and dinner (on your own). The contest begins at 7 p.m. and will consist of eight rounds of questions from multiple subject areas.
Bring your own team of up to eight people – or join with other solo participants and duos to form a team right there on the spot. The entry fee is $20 per person for CCHM members, or $25 per person for non-members. Prizes will include gift cards from local favorites Espresso Royale, The Esquire, Black Dog BBQ and Jupiter’s.
Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain on the evening of the contest.
Tom, Perry, Mike and I hope to see you there, so sign up today!
On to this week's questions ...
Plans for Neil Street Plaza
“Can you get us an update on the development of Neil Street Plaza in downtown Champaign? It would be such an asset to the community by increasing foot traffic and adding a public gathering space for both residents and visitors.”
City planning and development director Bruce Knight said, “the Downtown Plaza project, which would convert the Neil and Washington parking lot into a civic plaza over a number of years, is still in our plans and we agree that it would be a great asset for our community. We had applied for a $3 million grant from the State of Illinois through their Rebuild Illinois Main Streets and downtowns grant program but were not awarded.
“Currently, the first phase of the plaza is scheduled in our 10-year Capital Improvement Plan for the 2025 construction season. As we update the CIP this year we are hopeful to be able to identify funding earlier in the plan so we can move that project up. However, that is yet to be determined.” Phase one is a modest expansion of the current One Main Plaza to the north and the construction of a stage, Knight said.
Officeholder name on SOS offices
“I noticed that Jesse White’s name has been removed from the exterior of the Secretary of State facility in Rantoul. Given that the State of Illinois has $155 billion in debt (per the Illinois Debt Clock), and Illinois license plates now cost $151 a year, is there really a need to spend the money to continue to post the name of the current SOS on these buildings? We did get rid of putting the Governor’s name on the ‘Welcome to Illinois’ signs, which are posted along each highway when crossing into Illinois.”
The Champaign facility’s sign also has been changed in recent weeks. SOS spokesperson Henry Haupt said the cost to replace the signs at driver services facilities is minimal, and that “the larger, marquee-type signs will not be replaced with newly installed Secretary Giannoulias’ name.” Only the smaller, easily changed vinyl signs are being replaced.
“In addition, updating the signs is a way to demonstrate accountability to the public as Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is committed to making Illinois driver services facilities the most customer-centric and accessible in the country,” Haupt said.
Super Wash out, Super Clean in
“I noticed in the past several weeks that the Savoy Super Wash name has been completely removed from the front of the car wash building and parking lot. The sign out front just says ‘Super’ with the word ‘Wash’ blacked-out. Will the Super Wash pre-paid automatic car wash tokens still be accepted in the future, or will refunds need to be issued for those?”
Long-time owner Dave Klein sold both the Savoy car wash and the Super Wash in Monticello to Austin Kuhring on Dec. 21, 2022. The names of both businesses are changing from Super Wash to Super Clean.
Customers will have until one year from the date of the businesses’ sale – December 21, 2023 – to use any paper car-wash tokens they may still have in their glove box or center storage console. “I specifically built that into the contract because I wanted to take care of my customers. Everybody’s been great to me for 22 years in Savoy and 31 years in Monticello.”
So is Klein retiring for good? “Right now, it’s for good,” he said.
PACA-salvaged items from Illini Hall
“I see demolition of Illini Hall on the UI campus is well underway. That building held so many memories for generations of Daily Illini alums! Was PACA able to salvage any mementoes they might be willing to sell?”
Yes, but mostly larger ones — think “doors” — rather than small hardware items, according to Preservation and Conservation Association salvage leader Marty Savoie. Along with Bill Bogner, Dave Pruett, Cary Frye and Pat Mills, Savoie spent three days removing salvageable items of value before demolition began at the end of January.
As is typical of an older structure that’s slated for demolition, Savoie said asbestos-abatement work left parts of the building in rough shape. But even after the asbestos was removed, “there was still some very nice unpainted oak trim work on the first floor” – particularly archways, decorative doors and windows from the front of the building. “I thought they were quite unique,” Savoie said. The PACA crew removed as much of this original woodwork as possible.
They even stumbled upon three hidden pocket doors that had been boarded-up as the building had been remodeled at some point – maybe 50 or more years ago. “And nobody knew they were there, because you couldn’t see them with the fancy trim on the walls.”
There were some other “ finds,” as well: A mailbox that’s approximately two by three feet, with the University of Illinois name on it. Also, a limestone finial from the top of one of the balconies on the front of the building. “The other one resisted our efforts and stayed. The prize was the doors and the sidelights, the multi-paned windows that were around the doors.”
Savoie said the UI may have salvaged some of the original hardware and other smaller pieces for its own use prior to the PACA crew’s work. Some of the remaining hardware likely was not original, as the building had been remodeled multiple times in its long history. Illini Hall was built in 1907 as the University YMCA to house 88 male students, according to the University Library’s UI Histories website. In 1919, the building became the new Student Union – precursor to the 1941 Illini Union we know today.
The UI bought Illini Hall for $99,000 in 1939. By 1950, the building housed The Daily Illini, the Illio yearbook, a speech research program and the Division of University Extension. Part of the building was remodeled in 1978 to house offices of the UI Police Training Institute. The College of Liberal Arts & Sciences website says the Department of Statistics began its residence in Illini Hall upon its founding as a standalone department in 1985, though math faculty had a presence in the building dating to about 1965.
OK, back to the PACA salvage operation. Savoie said the doors and other items volunteers saved are not for sale yet, but eventually they will be. “None of them are in the main shop downtown; they’re in our overflow storage warehouse. That’s mainly because it’s so full downtown.”
Lights on at Memorial Stadium
“I have driven by the UI’s Memorial Stadium on several evenings when all of the lights are on and nothing is happening on the football field. In fact, the season is over, and no practices are taking place. This seems to be a waste of a lot of money. What’s the reason for the lights?”
“The person with this question must have x-ray vision, because it is otherwise impossible for someone driving by Memorial Stadium to see what is actually happening inside the facility,” said UI Athletics’ spokesperson Kent Brown. “The stadium lights are turned on at night when needed for specific events and reasons.
“There are several campus groups that also use Memorial Stadium at times other than games, including ROTC, the Marching Illini and Block I. In addition, there are events held in the press box premium seating areas when the stadium lights are turned on. During the season, the lights are left on overnight prior to home games for security reasons.”
Former sports bar on University near Carle
“My husband and I were trying to remember the name of a sports bar/restaurant in Urbana, on University Avenue by Carle. It was affiliated with a chain that also included Snaks 5th Avenue. It was popular in the ’80s.”
Phone books and city directories show The Charley Horse was located at 407 W. University Avenue between about 1983 and 1988. The Red Wheel preceded the sports bar and grill on that site and it appears Miko Restaurant followed it. I didn’t find any evidence that The Charley Horse belonged to the group that owned Snaks, but a Yellow Pages ad showed The Charley Horse was under the same ownership as Gully’s Riverview Inn on campus and Chief’s Food & Drink at Springfield and Neil. (I always got a kick out of the name Gully’s “Riverview Inn.” On the banks of the Boneyard.)
Architectural tours at UI
“Does the UI offer architectural campus tours?”
I was a little surprised that the answer seems to be “no.” Something like that would seem a natural fund-raising opportunity for, say, an architecture student group. But we checked with several people on the UI campus — folks who would probably know if such tours were available – and came up empty. With just a little digging, we did find some terrific online resources that can help readers learn more about the architecture of campus buildings.
The easiest way to get to them is to go to the UI website (Illinois.edu) and use the UI website’s internal search function to search for the term, “campus development history.” From there, you will find links to materials including a History of Campus Development website, as well as some campus development plans of the early 20th Century.
Faulty light sensors at Mattis & Windsor
"Is there any logical reason the traffic signal at the corner of Mattis & Windsor has automatic turn signals programmed “on” for all directions regardless of time of day or traffic flow? I travel east on Windsor Road at about 5:30 every morning, and often have to wait through a couple of turn-only signals before finally getting a green light heading eastbound. Most days, mine is the only vehicle at the intersection for all cycles. Could the city take a look at this?”
The traffic-detection equipment is broken at that intersection, so it defaults to original (timed) settings, according to Kris Koester with Champaign Public Works. The city has ordered replacement equipment, with delivery expected sometime this month. The contracted repair company likely will install it in March. “When running correctly, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., the intersection runs on a program,” Koester said. “When there’s no sensors and no program, (the lights) run on default settings.”
Where the Boneyard begins and ends
“Wikipedia and its provided link indicates that the mouth of the Boneyard Creek is located between Market Street and the railroad tracks, east of Eureka Street's end. Having grown up in Champaign, I have understood that the Boneyard runs from near Bloomington Road and Harris Avenue, north and eastward along the edge of Edgebrook (or is that name just coincidence?) and Briar Lane, then curves southeastward. Where does the Boneyard officially begin?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says, “The reader is correct: the beginning of the Boneyard is north of Bloomington near Harris. I can see it from my office window.” The creek terminates in northeast Urbana, “where it merges at the Saline Branch Drainage Ditch north of University and East of Cunningham.” From there, the water flows into the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River, the Vermilion, and then the Wabash River.
Urbana Public Works director Tim Cowan adds, “If they are interested in more information on the watershed I would suggest they visit here, where they can trace water flows and delineate watersheds.”
MTD ‘no fare required’ zone
“Most of the MTD bus stop signs in the UI campus area are orange and say, ‘This is an iStop. No fare required.’ So … what if I’m a townie who boards a bus on campus and rides to, say, Market Place Mall or southeast Urbana? Do I need to pay a fare once the bus gets beyond campus? Do I need to pay if I’m riding the bus from another part of town TO the campus area?”
Karl Gnadt, managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, said MTD introduced iStops on campus many years ago. “At these select locations and on certain routes, it was unnecessary to pay a fare or show an ID. This was to help with efficiency for campus routes at the busiest stops — the faster we can load a bus, the sooner it can be on its way. While this did help with on-time performance for those routes, it actually created confusion on the other routes at those locations. Passengers found it difficult to determine which buses they would need to pay a fare for or show an ID.
“To avoid confusion and a negative customer experience, we essentially created an iZone instead of individual iStops. With this setup, the entirety of Campus became fare-free. To designate this, orange bus stop signs were installed. It doesn’t matter if the passenger is a UI faculty member, a student, or a ‘townie.’ And it doesn’t matter what route you are using. Just come aboard and ride. However, if the passenger’s return trip originates, or a transfer occurs, outside of the zone then a fare must be paid or a rider ID must be shown.”
Gnadt said the iZone resulted in “a very small loss of revenue because over 95% of our fares are prepaid, but a huge gain in overall efficiency and customer service.” Prepaid fares include those paid through purchase of annual passes, student transportation fees, or MTD’s agreement with the University.
Broadband options for rural Pesotum
"I live in the country outside of Pesotum — about a half-mile south of town. My yard has been marked three times in the last two years for broadband service installation. Yet, it has never happened. Any idea when it could actually happen? And who will the service providers be for broadband? Also, can you tell me what wi-fi service providers are available in this area?"
The broadbandsearch.net website is a good place to start looking for broadband internet providers that serve customers in specific Zip Codes. But since the results often include cable companies that do not serve rural areas, they may be less accurate for residents who live out in the country rather than in town.
Bailey Conrady, the new manager at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, said, “the broadband issue, including having broadband fiber running through property without being able to hook up to it, is a common complaint in the rural areas of Champaign County. Unfortunately, I don't have a good answer for what providers may have high-speed internet in the southern part of the county.
She said the Champaign County Board has set aside $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as part of the CONNECT Champaign County initiative to improve the broadband infrastructure in rural Champaign County and to ensure all citizens have access to high-speed, reliable broadband internet.
“I would encourage your readers to visit here to see what providers claim to serve their areas and to challenge any providers that do not provide the service that is claimed. The finalized FCC broadband map will determine what areas will be eligible for federal and state broadband grants in the future, so it is vitally important that this map be accurate,” Conrady said.
With an eye toward helping out this particular reader near Pesotum, we also checked in with Pesotum Village Clerk Christine Conner to see which providers currently serve the village or are coming to the area soon. She said Mediacom is the only internet provider she’s had experience with, but “Conexxus is supposed to be coming to town. They're the ones who most recently laid cable throughout the village. I have heard people talk about Frontier internet service. I often see people asking such questions on Facebook. When I entered my address in looking at T-Mobile, it said ‘T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is not available at your address just yet. But we may have options that work for you!’”
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.