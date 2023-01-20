Kathy's #Mailbag, Jan. 20, 2023
We had so many good questions and answers this week, I was afraid my computer screen was going to run out of pixels! Big changes coming to a big-box store in Urbana … safety concerns along far-west Springfield Avenue in Champaign … world-class sporting goods made right here in Champaign … and much more in this week’s Mailbag.
No replacement for damaged bridge near St. Joe
“Several years ago an oversized load ran into the underside of the overpass bridge at Interstate 74 and County Road 2000 E, west of St. Joseph. IDOT declared the bridge unsafe and closed it to north-south traffic. This is the main thoroughfare for people trying to avoid the congested intersection coming into St. Joe from all four directions. What is IDOT’s plan for repairing and opening the bridge at I-74 and County Road 2000 E?”
This probably is not the answer the reader was hoping for, but IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says the agency “has no plans to replace this bridge in the foreseeable future.”
The bridge, in fact, was hit again late last week — “due to an oversized load,” he said. Even before last week’s incident, IDOT officials had decided to remove the bridge’s superstructure – the beams and deck - in the coming months.
The superstructure removal contract was part of a September, 2022 letting (bid process), and it has been awarded and executed with work to begin and be completed this spring.
Garnett said IDOT District 5 “hired a consultant to study the need for replacing the structure based on cost analysis procedures. The study compared the additional road user costs for closing the bridge to the amortized annual cost of constructing a replacement bridge. The study recommended not replacing this structure. Travelers in the location of this bridge have multiple alternate routes available with very little adverse travel. There are overpass structures one mile west and two miles east of the current bridge.”
A Feb. 2, 2021 article in the News-Gazette said the bridge had been damaged a few weeks earlier — on Jan. 20 of that year. At the time, IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel said it was a hit-and-run incident, with the bridge sustaining “significant damage.” Initially, the article reported, IDOT officials said it could take “a couple years” to replace the bridge.
Urbana Meijer store next up for a remodel
“I've heard that the Meijer in Urbana will be getting remodeled like the Champaign store. When is this remodel projected to start and be completed?”
If you’ve driven past the intersection of Windsor and Philo Roads lately, the dozens of shipping containers in the parking lot may have tipped you off that something big is about to happen there.
A whole-store renovation will start on or about March 6, according to general manager Darnell Chatman. He said the work is expected to take “around four months, give or take.”
As was the case with the recent overhaul of the Champaign Meijer store, Chatman said locations of some departments will change. The floral department, for example, will no longer be located near the north entrance of the store. Exactly how some other departments will be shifted around is “in the air at this time,” but “everything’s going to pretty much change.”
One change regular customers are likely to notice when the estimated $3 million renovation is done: only eight staffed (or staffable) checkout lanes will remain, and the self-checkout areas will be roomier.
Is Gill sports equipment still made in C-U?
“The Illini Legends, Lists & Lore item on UI Track and Field coach Harry Gill prompts me to ask: Is Gill athletic equipment still made locally? I seem to remember it was made in Urbana, but that was many years ago.”
The answer is an enthusiastic “yes!” said Denise Dallmier Burger, VP of Human Resources for Litania Sports Group in Champaign.
“Gill athletic equipment has been made locally since 1918 when Harry Gill, the track coach at the University of Illinois, was dissatisfied with the quality of available track equipment and started the company. Our proud history in the area originated in Harry Gill’s Urbana shed and has carried on to our current locations – two neighboring facilities on Mercury and Apollo Drives in Champaign.” She said the company moved its manufacturing facility to Champaign from downtown Urbana in 2002.
In 2006, the company purchased Porter Athletic, and subsequently moved those operations to Champaign as well. In 2009, company owner and CEO David Hodge decided to unify under one company name. Litania Sports Group, Inc. was formed, with Gill and Porter as its flagship brands.
If you’ve ever been to a track meet, or seen one on TV, you’ve no doubt seen the Gill name and logo. “Gill is the world leader in track and field equipment such as landing pits, hurdles, and pole vaulting poles, while Porter is most widely known for volleyball systems and custom overhead basketball goal structures installed in gymnasiums and field houses.
“Our operations occupy about 200,000 square feet and employ 165 people in all aspects of the business including manufacturing, shipping, sales, customer service, research and development, marketing and associated support functions,” Burger said. She said the company is relatively small, but is an industry leader, and “we are always looking for new members to join our team. A list of current openings can be found at litaniasports.com.”
Parking challenges at OSF clinic
“Did I hear correctly that OSF is moving all of its (adult) primary-care doctors to the strip mall at the NE corner of Springfield and Mattis Avenues? If so, did any of the people who made that decision ever try to park their car in that lot during regular business hours? With traffic from Starbucks and some of the other tenants, parking is extremely tight much of the time and there’s not much room to maneuver in there. The line at Starbucks' drive-through often wraps around three sides of the building."
Spokesperson Tim Ditman says OSF has not moved all of its primary care offices to the Union Square location, 1712 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign. He said the health system also offers primary care at its Savoy location, 501 N. Dunlap Ave.
In addition, Ditman said OSF has “relocated some outpatient clinics in the last few months to better serve our community. Our obstetrics and gynecology office, Cardiovascular Institute and other specialty care providers are now all located at our Medical Office Building, 1405 W. Park St., Urbana — attached to OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center. This allows easier access for providers and patients who need immediate care that is elevated to a hospital level of care.”
Ditman said the Springfield Avenue building is not owned by OSF. The primary care clinic is one of several tenants in the building, and “we have worked with the property owner at the Union Square location and now have five parking spots for OSF. We continue to monitor the situation.”
Safety concerns on West Springfield Avenue
“I often drive down Springfield Avenue (State Route 10) between Duncan Road and Staley Road. A lot of times, pedestrians and bicyclists are barely off the roadway because there is not a good surface for them to use. People use that road because there is no other way to cross I-57 until Kirby Avenue. Are there any plans to add a sidewalk in that area, since the west side of Champaign has really built up?”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett said a “1.99 mile improvement on Illinois Route 10 from Staley Road to Mattis Avenue in Champaign (is) in the FY 2024 - FY 2028 portion of the Multi-Year Program (MYP). The project will consist of a designed overlay, ADA improvements and drainage improvements. This project has a programmed construction cost of $2.8 million.” He said the improvements likely would be made closer to 2028 than 2024, and would include the part of Springfield Avenue that passes beneath I-57.
Under Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, Garnett said any existing sidewalks would be updated and new sidewalks constructed if warranted, but “it is too early in the design process to give a detailed scope of work.”
Likewise, it’s too soon to know how the City of Champaign might get involved in the project. Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said, “We are aware of the project on Springfield but IDOT has not had any conversations with us about opportunities to cost-share.”
Big, brown box on Neil Street
“What's that boxy, brown structure that recently went up just north of Consolidated Communications on Neil Street? I saw some contractors working on it last week. Just curious what's in there.”
Company spokesperson Kyle Thweatt said the building “has been constructed as a part of Consolidated Communications’ efforts to expand its internet service offerings in the local area, including a multi-gig-speed fiber network, delivering an enhanced customer experience and improved connectivity.”
Danville Correctional Facility population
"How many inmates are housed at Danville's state prison? Is it at capacity?”
The Danville Correctional Facility, which opened in 1985, is a medium-security institution for adult males. Its operational capacity is 1,854, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections’ website. Kim Garecht of IDOC’s communications staff said the current population is 1,529.
No-parking zone on Lincoln Avenue
“Dear answer woman: There are some parking spaces on Lincoln Avenue near Nevada in Urbana, right in front of Jimmy John’s. There are no meters. Does JJ’s own those spaces? Does JJ’s pay Urbana to let their delivery drivers park there? Can anyone park there? Can I park there for free if I’m going for coffee or a haircut in that building? (signed) A frustrated ‘Nosey Parker.’”
I see what you did there. (“Nosey Parker” is a British term for a busybody.)
The spaces in front of Jimmy John's are a 20-minute loading zone for commercial vehicles only, according to Urbana’s deputy finance director, Shaennon Clark. The diagonal pavement striping provides one clue about the spaces’ intended use, and “there is a sign posted in this area stating this, as well. Those spaces are not owned or leased by Jimmy John's. For (customers) needing parking for businesses in this area, there is metered parking available in the lot to the south of Jimmy John’s.”
Local Postal theft hot spots
“I read the local police blotters every day they are posted. I'm concerned about all of the mail thefts with checks stolen, altered and cashed. Where are the thefts taking place, locally? Are they stolen from the post offices? Are people putting them in their home mailboxes for carrier pick up? Several of the entries indicated the mail was stolen from the Neil Street and Mattis Avenue post offices. How can that happen?”
Champaign Police Department Lt. Ben Newell said local reports relayed to Champaign Police “have largely been related to items placed in blue postal boxes throughout the community, including the blue boxes on the post office property. A few have been from personal mailboxes.” Police say thieves have broken into several of the Postal Service’s curbside drop boxes in recent months.
Newell said CPD has received multiple reports of check washing and other financial crimes tied to mail theft, “and while our officers investigate the financial crimes, investigation of the mail theft reports is in the jurisdiction of the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General. All reports pertaining to mail theft received by Champaign Police are shared with postal investigators for their review.”
While mail thefts have been in the news more often lately, particularly in Champaign, Urbana’s interim Police Chief Richard Surles said thefts of mail are “nothing new.” “In almost all cases, the thieves have targeted checks. The checks are stolen and either altered and forged or the information on the check is used to create entirely new and fraudulent checks.
“In reviewing the last several years’ worth of reports, that trend has held true. Historically, most thefts of mail (in Urbana) come from individual mailboxes. The most secure method sending mail of any kind is and always will be handing the letter directly to a USPS employee inside of a post office. I would also encourage folks that are still mailing checks for bills to try and pay those bills through electronic ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments through their banks,” Surles added.
According to the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an ACH is an electronic fund transfer made between banks and/or credit unions across what is called the nationwide ACH network. ACH is used for all kinds of fund transfer transactions, including direct deposit of paychecks and monthly debits for routine payments.
Is cold-water hand-washing effective?
“Is there any research that shows whether washing your hands with warm water does a better job of infection control than washing them with cold water? I’m amazed at how many restaurants have only ice-cold water coming out of their restroom taps. Hard to imagine that cooks, servers or customers are washing for a full 20 seconds (or more) when the water’s painfully cold.”
Oof. Makes my arthritic hands hurt, just thinking about it.
Champaign Public Health administrator Julie Pryde said, “In Champaign County, both Food Code and Plumbing Code require (both) hot and cold water for all plumbing fixtures in the kitchen, available for use by foodservice employees. A comfortable water temperature is key to ensure proper hand-washing for the full 20 seconds.”
And for customers and others who must use the cold-water-only sinks in the restrooms? Pryde says the best practice according to the CDC – “and moms, dads and kindergarten teachers everywhere” – is to: Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end – not once, but twice. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air-dry them.
If the public restroom does not have any access to hot or warm water, she suggests mentioning it to the facility manager. If management doesn’t regularly use the customer restroom, “they might not be aware,” she said.
Is rabbit meat available locally?
“Is rabbit meat, fresh or frozen, available locally?”
You never know what kinds of questions are going to show up in the Mailbag. We thought our best bet might be to contact local butcher shops, but neither Ingold’s Meat & Deli in Fisher, nor Dutch Valley Meats in Chesterville, nor Allen’s Meats in Homer carries rabbit meat. (We greatly appreciated their prompt replies to our inquiry, though.)
On a hunch – that’s hunch with an “n,” not hutch with a “t” – we checked with Harvest Market’s meat department in Champaign. They did have a few whole, frozen rabbits available on the day we called. Not sure whether it’s an item they regularly stock, but it appears they are able to obtain it.
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.