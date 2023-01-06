Sign up for our daily newsletter here
This week’s Mailbag is stuffed with questions about mail-delivery disruptions, local history, activity at one of downtown Champaign’s older commercial buildings, confusing traffic lights and everyone’s favorite — restaurant news. Oh, and did you hear that the man accused of a murdering four Idaho college students made a pit stop at Willard Airport in Savoy this week? Let’s get to it!
Did Idaho murder suspect’s extradition flight stop in Savoy?
“I understand the plane carrying a man arrested for murdering four University of Idaho students made a brief stop in Savoy on Wednesday, as he was being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho. If that’s true, why would the plane have stopped at Willard Airport, of all places?”
To fuel up and give the small plane’s passengers a chance to use the restroom, apparently. A caller who had been tracking the plane phoned a tip in to our newsroom about the plane’s stop at the UI’s Willard Airport early Wednesday afternoon. We checked with Willard executive director Tim Bannon, who said only that a PC-12 aircraft with tail number N879ST had landed at the airport. “This is all I am able to confirm,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.
The registered owner/operator of that aircraft is the Pennsylvania State Police. The flight stopped in Savoy en route to Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport (PUW), not far from the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, national media were reporting that the plane was carrying criminology Ph.D student Bryan Kohberger, 28, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in November. It had landed at Willard around 1 p.m., apparently to take on fuel and provide a bathroom break for Kohberger and the law-enforcement officers transporting him to Idaho. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania last Friday and had agreed to extradition to Idaho, where he will face murder charges.
Officers escorted a man, evidently Kohberger, into the Flightstar terminal at Willard for a brief time. Some national news outlets reported on Wednesday that the entire airport was evacuated or placed on lockdown, but on Thursday morning Bannon said, “no lockdown was imposed at any location, either at Flightstar or at the (main) terminal.” TMZ reported Kohberger was led back to the plane after the short break and it took off without incident.
The plane was on the ground in Savoy for 30 to 40 minutes, then resumed a direct route to PUW — stopping one more time in Rapid City, S.D., according to the News-Gazette’s tipster.
Update on search for Urbana police chief
“We just passed the nine-month mark since Bryant Seraphin’s last day as Urbana’s police chief, a longer stretch than Champaign had after its last chief resigned. What’s the hold-up? Is Urbana not attracting the quality or quantity of applicants it hoped for? Nine-plus months seems like an unreasonable amount of time to not have a full-time chief, especially given the gun violence issues.”
Urbana mayor Diane Marlin said the city’s leaders are much more concerned with finding the “right fit” for Urbana than completing the search by a certain date. Meanwhile, she said, “our full-time interim chief of police, Richard Surles, has maintained steady progress within the police department over the past nine months. We're pleased to report that the number of confirmed shootings in Urbana declined approximately 62% in 2022 compared to 2021. This week I swore in five new police officers, including four new recruits and one officer with experience in another community; this will help bring the department closer to full staffing.”
Marlin said the city council also recently approved a police officer recruitment and retention bonus package. “The city has engaged an outside firm to conduct a comprehensive community safety review; Chief Surles and staff will work closely with the consultants and members of the public to evaluate how we will meet current and future public safety needs. This evaluation was a high-priority city council goal.”
Readers may recall that interim Chief Surles had indicated he would not seek the permanent position. “The search firm has conducted community outreach over the past few months and we currently are reviewing applications,” Marlin said. “This is a very challenging time to be searching for a new chief, given the high turnover in these positions in recent years as well as stiff competition for top candidates. It’s also very important to find the ‘right fit’ for the City of Urbana.
“Nine months may have seemed ‘unreasonable’ in the old days, but not anymore. In the meantime, we have excellent leadership in UPD.”
Star Karaoke and BBQ in Savoy
“Are Star Karaoke and Star BBQ related? Both are located in the Savoy Plaza, and both seem to serve Korean barbecue. Just curious why they’d have two locations so close together if they’re under the same ownership.”
The two are under the same ownership but each has its own niche, according to owner Sang Chang. The main differences are in the menus the two eateries offer — and the fact that the location on Lyndhurst Alley has karaoke rooms that accommodate anywhere from two to 15 people. Chang said Star Karaoke is known for its chicken, pizza and some Korean specialties. Star BBQ, on Savoy Plaza Lane south of Schnucks, features a variety of Korean barbecue dishes and other items. Karaoke is not offered at that location at this time.
What’s happening at former Tins ’n Skins site?
“The Tins ’n Skins drum shop at Neil and Walnut Streets in Champaign closed a couple of years ago, and the storefront’s been vacant ever since. Lately, there seems to be some activity there with a construction dumpster out front. Is it going to be another restaurant or bar?”
The City of Champaign issued “tenant remodel,” HVAC, plumbing and electrical permits for the property at 29 E. Main Street in Downtown Champaign. All were issued to Fire Doll Studio, a candle retailer and studio currently doing business a short distance away at 110 S. Neil St.
Fun fact: Long-time Mailbagger Tom Kacich tells us the second floor of 29 E. Main once was the home of the Champaign Daily News. Publisher David W. Stevick bought that paper in 1915. Four years later he merged it with the Gazette to form the News-Gazette.
Champaign County Fair in … Champaign?
“I have a family ticket to the Champaign County Fair dated August 30, 31 - September 1, 2, 1904. The local history blurb in the August 19, 2020 News-Gazette says, ‘In 1920 Champaign made local history by suspending all business for the county fair. It was the first time that Champaign merchants had closed for a fair since the fairgrounds were moved from Champaign to Urbana.’ My question is, where in Champaign was the fair held before moving to its current location in Urbana?"
What a fun question this was to research! According to an undated article in the Champaign County History Museum’s vertical file, the first truly organized county fair was held in 1852 on the east side of the courthouse square in Urbana. The first actual fairgrounds was located four blocks directly south of the courthouse. In 1858, the fair association bought property “northwest of Urbana which lay on both sides of what is now Lincoln Avenue, about one mile north of Springfield Avenue.” Not far from the fairgrounds we know today.
The county fair was held in that location for several years. It moved again in 1870, when a new fair association bought the property in what was then southeast Champaign — the location pictured on the accompanying map and listed on the reader’s ticket.
An 1884 “Birds Eye View of Champaign, Illinois” map shows the “Fair Grounds of Champaign Agricultural Board” located between First Street and Mount Hope Avenue (Fourth Street), just south of John Street. At that time, the southern boundary of the fairgrounds was along what would eventually become Armory Avenue. A large racetrack, oriented north-south along the Fourth Street side, took up about one-third of the property.
By about 1905, the soon-to-be vacated Champaign fairgrounds was “plotted, subdivided, and added to the City of Champaign in an addition called Fairview Place,” the article said. “The present grounds (near Urbana) were then obtained and the annual event began to prosper again.”
Sure enough, a 1914 map shows most of the former fairgrounds had been subdivided into residential lots by that time; the Champaign County GIS Consortium’s current map of the area shows the subdivision as “Fairland Place.” A portion of the land — between Second and Third Streets, south of Daniel Street and North of Armory Avenue — has remained a greenspace to this day. Washington Park is shown on the 1914 map, though you may know it by its informal name, Frat Park. Today, most of the rest of the former Champaign fairgrounds is occupied by fraternity and sorority houses and apartment buildings.
Options for help with mail-service disruptions
The Mailbag has received several inquiries in recent weeks about disrupted U.S. Mail service in south-central Champaign, northeast Urbana, west Champaign and other locations. Some of the delays and skipped deliveries seemed to be weather- or holiday-related. Others seemed to go on for days at a time for no apparent reason — even though the Postal Service’s Informed Delivery app showed deliveries of particular pieces of mail should have taken place. One of our readers said multiple calls to the Neil Street Post Office went unanswered.
“With the recent winter storm and cold weather during the week of Dec. 25, there were some operational challenges in the Champaign-Urbana area due to weather conditions,” said USPS spokesperson Tim Norman. “Our letter carriers made every effort to deliver their routes as long as it was safe to do so. Their personal safety comes first. Since that time, all operations have been normal.”
He said the Postal Service “asks customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear of snow and ice. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.”
When mail service issues occur, Norman said the Postal Service will “gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website at usps.com and click on "Contact us" at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.”
In addition, he said the official Twitter account of the Postal Service, managed by the social media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. “For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customers’ concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.”
Confusing traffic lights on Church Street in Savoy
“I don't think the westbound traffic lights on Church St. in Savoy crossing the railroad tracks and Route 45 could be more confusing if the State had installed purple lights. The first light – the one prior to the tracks – turns red several seconds before the second light (on the west side of Route 45), creating the situation where lights in the same direction are green and red at the same time. Which one governs? I'm surprised more people aren't rear-ended there when the first car heeds the first red light and the trailing car expects to keep going through the intersection.
“P.S., IDOT really needs to move the ‘no turn on red’ sign to the other side of the tracks, between the RR and Route 45. Where it currently is, many people do not see it and often turn right on red immediately – in front of high-speed northbound traffic.”
The traffic-light configuration and sequence are quite intentional. They are designed to ensure that even long vehicles such as semi-trucks and school buses are able to clear the tracks during every traffic-light cycle. From IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett: “The traffic signal at U.S. Route 45 and Church Street is very close to the railroad crossing that runs parallel to Route 45, and there is a short ‘storage distance’ between Route 45 and the railroad. In order to keep vehicles from becoming trapped on the tracks by a red light as a train approaches, a second set of signals was placed prior to (on the east side of) the tracks.”
As the reader noted, the first signal — which is prior to the tracks — turns yellow and then red 6 seconds prior to the signals at the intersection. “This allows anyone who has already entered the area between the tracks and U.S. Route 45 to clear that area before the light at the intersection turns red. When a motorist approaches the intersection, if the first signal is red, they should stop prior to the tracks, even if the second set is still green,” Garnett said.
And about placement of that “no right turn on red” sign: Garnett says a sign on the west side of the tracks will be installed very soon.
Restaurants at 25 E. Springfield Avenue
“My wife and I have been racking our brains trying to remember names of all of the restaurants that were open over the past 24 years at 25 East Springfield Avenue in Champaign. The last one was South China restaurant and it’s been closed a while now. I think it was another Chinese restaurant at one time plus one or two different restaurants in between.”
Let’s see … South China opened at that address in late 2012 or early 2013 and closed in about 2020. Before South China was there, some photos on the Google machine show the building housed Boneyard Bar & BBQ (ca. 2011) and Fireside (also ca. 2011). Old phone books tell us 25 E. Springfield was the home of Rock’s Bar & Grill for several years prior to that. “Rocky’s” was listed at that address in the 2002 phone book; not sure whether that was a typo, or if it really was called Rocky’s before it became Rock’s. Earlier phone directories show Central Tap at that address from about 1992 to 2001. Some other restaurants may have come and gone on that site over the years, but those are the names I came up with.
I drove by there this week, and the entire property is surrounded by a tall chain-link fence. It appears the parking lot is being used as a staging or storage area for some construction materials — though from the outside, it does not appear there’s any work being done at the former restaurant building.
Champaign centennial commemorative plate
“I acquired this Champaign centennial commemorative plate as part of a local auction lot. The plate has sparked some questions. How many plates were made, who received these plates in 1960, and why? Were the plates part of a fundraiser? Was there a town centennial event, and does anyone remember it? What is the center illustration supposed to represent? I recognize the scythe, old-time plow, rake, field rows and cornstalks. But what’s at the center? It seems to be a poorly-drawn sheaf of wheat, which has me wondering: was Champaign known for wheat production in 1960? When did soybeans come along?”
“What this reader has is, in fact, a commemorative plate from the 1960 centennial celebration” of the city’s charter, said Champaign County History Museum board president T.J. Blakeman. The city was founded as West Urbana in 1855 when the Illinois Central Railroad was built a few miles west of — you guessed it — Urbana. The settlement was renamed Champaign and received its city charter in 1860.
Blakeman said he’s not sure whether the plates were made as part of a fundraising campaign, but he believes many plates were produced. “There was a celebration, and I suspect this was one of the giveaways. I can tell you that at this point, I have a personal eight-piece set, thanks to people giving me their plates! We also have several in our museum collection.
“From what I can tell, the Fourth of July parade served as a celebration point with a lovely 100th anniversary float in the shape of a birthday cake. The design (on the plate) is the official seal of the City of Champaign. The seal has been cleaned up a bit since then, and the city now uses a seal with more detail,” Blakeman said.
As for the reader’s question about wheat and soybeans in Champaign County … Illinois Agricultural Marketing Service statistics show Champaign County produced an average of 975,000 bushels of wheat each year in the (early) 1950s, not quite in the top 10 statewide. Commercial production of soybeans in Illinois began by 1920, and the state became America’s leading producer of soybeans in 1924 — a title it held for several decades.
Boarded-up building at Mattis and Bradley
“At the NW corner of Mattis and Bradley, there is a boarded-up gas station that went out of business some time ago. Can you tell me what the plans are for that corner? It is not a good look.”
If the owners have plans for the property at 1201 N. Mattis Ave., they’re keeping them close to the vest. The site is not publicly listed for sale, and no current building permits are on file with the City of Champaign. The city’s planning and development director, Bruce Knight, said his department is not aware of any plans to redevelop the property, either. For what it’s worth, tax bills for the property — and the parcel immediately north of it — go to JPBM, LLC, in Indian Hills, Colo.
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.