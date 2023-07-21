Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
This week’s Mailbag features questions about a mystery antenna near Urbana Middle School … what they do at the Illinois Plasma Institute … how many people died of drug overdoses in Champaign County during 2022 … and what happened to the big sign over the main entrance at Sam’s Club. Also, a look at some of Ameren’s policies and procedures in the wake of the late-June storms that left many households without electric power for days.
Site of Site Oil station
Last week’s Mailbag item on the Site Oil gas station, listed in old phone books at 1501 S. Neil in Champaign, brought back memories for some readers. Retired Champaign police officer Danny Frye dropped us a note to say that the station was actually on the east side of Neil, rather than the west side, just north of its intersection with Kirby Avenue.
“Site Oil was located where Merry-Ann’s Diner is today,” 1510 S. Neil, he recalls. “It had vertical above-ground tanks, one of which wound up in Newman, Illinois. It was called a cut-rate gas station, one of many in the Twin Cities. The main thoroughfares, (and) some back streets, had dozens and dozens of gas stations. Many locations you wouldn’t guess had one.”
Pictorial history buff Mike Moran sent me a grainy picture that shows a Site sign in the distance — on the east side of Neil, near Kirby. However, I still can’t explain why the old phone book listings for the Site station consistently said it was located at 1501 S. Neil … when odd-numbered addresses are on the west side of the street. My best guess: the last two digits of the street address may have been transposed in a 1940s phone directory, and gone uncorrected for decades. But who knows? One of history’s little mysteries, I guess. Thanks to Danny and Mike for helping us set the record straight.
What’s shakin’ at 57 Main in Champaign?
“Some significant exterior work is being done at 57 Main in Champaign, the site of the former Derailed 57 bar and the Trader’s World pawn shop for many years before that. It looks like they’re knocking out portions of the east wall, to add windows. What will be going in there?”
Alan Nudo, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty, tells us the building was constructed in the late 1800s — probably around 1875. “We have always wanted to put in windows to bring more light into that building, and so the wall needs structural repairs. If you open up holes in walls, you’re going to need structural repairs and reinforcements. In anticipation of obtaining a lessee, we’re putting in windows at some point — but we’re just structurally making the wall sound” for now, he said.
Like several other commercial properties in downtown Champaign, it belongs to Dr. William Youngerman. So what kind of business or lessee do they have in mind for the space?
“We have a very, very good candidate that’s in the process of (negotiating) a lease; nothing’s been signed yet, but it’s really going to be exciting. I think the things we’ve been doing on that block — like Black Dog and Maize and Pour Bros, and the wedding venue center and Fire Doll – this will be in keeping with the same unique kinds of retailing and entertainment, so we’re excited about it.”
Current sign ordinance: lesser of two evils?
Several weeks ago, a reader had asked about a blind corner at the north exit from the Old Farm Shops in Champaign, where a sign makes it difficult to see traffic approaching from the left on Kirby Avenue. City zoning administrator Kat Trotter said the sign complies with the city’s sign ordinance, which prohibits signage from extending over the city’s right-of-way but does not necessarily prohibit signs that block drivers’ view of approaching traffic.
Kip Pope, a formerly practicing local attorney who later became the majority owner of C&U Poster Advertising Co., checked in with some history and his perspective on the current ordinance.
“Your reader can largely blame the problem on Champaign’s sign regulations,” he said. “Until the frenzy of the 1960s and ’70s regarding the ‘visual pollution’ that some people blamed on signs, businesses could build tall signs that didn’t block motorists’ view as they pulled out of the property.” He provided a couple of examples of old gas station signs” mounted on poles.
“But the then-new sign regulations reduced their maximum height to twelve feet in some zoning districts, such as where the Old Farm Shopping Center is now. By lowering the height of the signs but not requiring a setback from the right-of-way — except for a ‘visibility triangle’ required for such signs at the intersection of two streets — the city councils honored their subjective view of aesthetics over traffic safety.
“As part of my preparation for litigating portions of Champaign’s and Urbana’s sign regulations in the 1970s and 1980s, I commissioned two persons to go through about 10,000 local traffic accident reports to try to determine how many, if any, accidents had been blamed on signs or distractions. None were found that blamed distractions caused by signs but they found two or three that were caused by low signs blocking motorists’ views of oncoming traffic when pulling out of businesses.”
Seeking answers on recent Ameren outages – part 1
The power outages that affected tens of thousands of Ameren customers after the June 29 derecho have been on the minds of several Mailbag readers in recent weeks. Most of them praised and thanked the linemen (and women) who were on the ground — or up in the air — working to restore power as soon as possible. They also voiced concerns about some of Ameren’s policies, procedures and communication with customers.
We grouped questions that were similar and posed them to Ameren communications executive Karly Combest. We’ll run a few of those questions and Combest’s answers this week, and address the rest in next week’s Mailbag.
“How does Ameren prioritize whose power gets reconnected first? Does the number of customers in an outage matter? How about senior citizen status, medical conditions needing electrical power, business vs. residential, etc.?”
“Ameren responds first to areas that pose a threat to public safety by securing the area, assessing the damage and determining what is needed to make the repairs. Then we work to restore power to critical facilities like hospitals, police and fire stations. Once that is complete, we move to equipment that feeds the largest number of customers. This could include high-voltage transmission lines, structures, substations or main feeder lines.
“After the damage is repaired, we work to restore the greatest number of customers in a timely manner, keeping safety in mind. As power is restored to communities and neighborhoods, we then work to restore individual customers.”
“I signed up for text or email updates on anticipated restoration times and dates – only to be disappointed when the projected time (or date!) came and went with no power (multiple times). Is Ameren’s messaging system automated? AI-based? Are real people involved in the process? Estimates that turned out to be way off seemed to cause more stress than they alleviated.”
“Excellent question. We know the most important piece of information we can give to a customer who has lost power is an accurate estimation of when that customer’s power will come back on. We also recognize and appreciate that it can be frustrating when this information is delayed or if it changes.
“On a typical day, if a piece of electric equipment fails or a small weather cell comes through an area that causes a handful of outages, pinpointing the restoration time is relatively simple to estimate. In larger storms that cause damage across hundreds of miles of Ameren Illinois service territory, that estimation process becomes more complex. It is true that we have sophisticated automation systems that enable us to determine where most of the outages are and which specific pieces of equipment have been impacted.”
For example, if a large transmission line is felled by the storm, “we know that it impacts many customers downstream. If a distribution pole/wire is knocked down – like you might see along public streets – we can narrow in on the parts of the community this circuit will impact. Our automated meters let us know when power is not flowing to a home or business.
“We're able to make a restoration estimate when our assessors physically see the actual damage and determine what will be needed to make the repairs. This storm was particularly challenging due to the magnitude of the damage and the fact that so many customers were impacted. In cases where the estimated times change, this is usually because getting supplies or crews to the scene took longer than was expected, or the nature of the fix was more complicated than originally estimated. After any major storm, we review our processes and look for improvement opportunities. We will be evaluating potential improvements in this area, too.”
What does the Illinois Plasma Institute do?
“Two of the buildings in the UI Research Park have ‘Illinois Plasma Institute’ signs on them. What do they do there? I know we have several plasma collection centers around town, and am wondering if their research is related to that.”
No, IPI at the Research Park is not doing biopharmaceutical research with blood plasma, according to Grainger College of Engineering science writer Amber Rose. “They are working with plasma as in the fourth state of matter. Solid, liquid and gas are the states of matter known to most, but plasma is actually a fourth state and is more common than you might think. Examples of plasma include fire, lightning, the aurora borealis, the sun, neon signs, fluorescent light bulbs, and yes, plasma screen TVs!
“Plasma is a hot, ionized gas, which means that it is a gas that has been broken down into constituent parts such as ions, radicals, photons and electrons. Since plasma is made up of charged species, it is also electrically conductive.”
Rose said IPI is a unique research center led by David Ruzic, a professor in the nuclear, plasma and radiological engineering department at the Urbana campus. “It was formed in 2020 as a way to bridge the gap between academic research and industry. Academic research is really good at the early stages of idea development and industry is really good at full application and production, but it is really difficult to manage the middle steps. IPI brings in major companies who supply equipment and staff to work closely with IPI scientists to develop technology and get ideas into products.”
One of the major applications of IPI work is semiconductor chips, which are used in many products we use every day, including cell phones, laptops, cars, etc. Rose said plasma technology is used in many of the steps of chip processing and has helped make chips smaller and faster while also decreasing their cost.
Number of local drug overdose deaths in 2022
“How many drug overdose deaths were there in Champaign County in 2022?”
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup tells us there were 67 accidental overdose deaths from illicit/illegal substances in Champaign County in 2022. Among those:
— 51 deaths were of Champaign County residents and 16 deaths were of residents of other counties who died in Champaign County
— 47 involved fentanyl and/or a fentanyl-related analyte, alone or in combination with other illicit substances
— 21 involved methamphetamine, alone or in combination with other illicit substances
— 19 involved cocaine, alone or in combination with other illicit substances
— 11 involved heroin, alone or in combination with other illicit substances
Scheduled bus service to Willard Airport
“Do C-UMTD buses still serve Willard Airport and/or Parkland’s Institute of Aviation? I haven’t seen the Air Bus in a long, long time.”
“Unfortunately, the Air Bus service to Willard Airport has been discontinued,” said C-U Mass Transit District Managing Director/CEO Karl Gnadt. “The airport is outside of MTD’s service area and the only reason we were able to serve it was due to the (University of Illinois’) subsidy. When the Institute of Aviation was a part of the university, they paid for the local share of the service. Once Parkland took over the Institute, they were not able to fund that share. We remain hopeful that at some point in the future, public transit will return to Willard. But, there are no definitive plans right now.”
Parking deck design disappointing
“Why did the folks building that new UI parking deck at Fourth and Pennsylvania choose a design that makes it look like a prison? It’s an eyesore next to our beautiful stadium.”
“The facade of the new facility in Lot E15 is consistent with other modern parking structures on campus, such as C7 and C10,” according to UI Facilities & Services spokesperson Steve Breitwieser. “The design underwent the standard review process, including a comprehensive evaluation of the facility’s proposed exterior to ensure consistency with the UI’s Facilities Standards. The structure will also feature a future Art in Architecture program display.”
He said modular construction and various pre-fabricated sections were used to expedite the project’s substantial completion this summer. Overall, the new four-story structure with 430 spaces will double the parking capacity in that part of campus. (NOW how do you like it?!?)
Laydown area at Sixth and Chalmers
“Looks like there’s a construction staging area at the northwest corner of Sixth and Chalmers on the UI campus. What project is that for?”
“That laydown area is reserved for contractors and associated usage with the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation project,” Breitwieser said. I looked it up, and a “laydown area” is where tools, materials, equipment and vehicles are stored temporarily when they are not in use on a nearby construction site.
Missing sign at Sam’s Club
“What happened to the sign at Sam’s Club?”
Don’t worry, club members; Sam’s is still in business there. The City of Champaign’s building permits database shows that on May 30, the city approved several sign permits for Sam’s Club at 915 W. Marketview Drive. The Sam’s Club brand guidelines website, which was updated in February of this year, includes artwork for a new logo that’s being adopted chain-wide. Most of the old signs were removed recently, and it appeared that fresh paint had been applied on the exterior walls that are getting a signage refresh.
On a Tuesday afternoon visit to Sam’s, we found a crew working to replace some of the old signs with the updated brand imagery.
Antenna near Urbana Middle School
“There is an unusual structure atop a pole on Vine Street in front of Urbana Middle School. It looks like some sort of antenna. Can you tell me what it is?”
Urbana’s city engineer, John Zeman, tells us it’s a small cell antenna operated by AT&T. “I have only a basic understanding that a network of small cell antenna(s) distributed across an area facilitates a 5G cellular network,” he said.
What is the building at 111 E. Green used for?
“Who owns the former bank building at 111 E. Green Street in Champaign? I can’t remember its name. What is it used for currently? Hard to believe someone hasn’t put a high-rise apartment building on that site by now….”
In the mid-1980s, University Federal Savings & Loan was listed at that address. By the late ’90s, it was First of America Bank and then First of America Mortgage Company (2001). “Starting in 2002, there is no listing at all for this address,” said Kati Haskins, with the Champaign County Historical Archives.
UI spokesperson Robin Kaler says the university has leased 111 E. Green Street in Champaign “for more than 20 years, and our current lease runs until 2031. Most recently, we have used the space for Accounting and Financial Reporting, but they recently moved to another space. Right now, we are planning some interior renovations for the space.”
The tax bills for that property go to an address on South First Street in Champaign, to the attention of Scott Cochrane.
Is 201 E. Green abandoned?
Shortly after we started researching the 111 E. Green question, we got another one about the property across the street from it — at 201 E. Green Street — with two smaller buildings that are architecturally similar to the building at 111 E. Green:
“The small buildings and lot on the SE corner of Second and Green in Champaign are in horrible shape; the property looks abandoned, basically. Does the city or anyone else intend to clean it up or raze it?”
Records show that property is owned by Lion’s Cage, LLC. We’ve received no reply to an inquiry sent to the address listed on the property tax records.
As far as the city is concerned, the subject of this question falls under the purview of the Neighborhood Services Department. Code-compliance manager Tim Spear said “I was not aware of the graffiti” on the 201 E. Green property’s smaller building. “I have assigned a case to our staff to investigate the graffiti and any other exterior violations at the property. The owner is allowed to store materials for other construction projects on the property as long as they are kept tidy. I checked with Building Safety and they do not have any plans for a project at this location at this time.”
Spear asked me to remind readers that readers who see rough-looking properties within the city limits, they are welcome to submit a complaint via a form on the city’s website, or by calling his office at 217-403-7070.
James Street: the good, the bad and the ugly
"The City of Champaign has replaced curbs at the intersection of John and James Streets with wheelchair-accessible ramps and they were beautifully done — but what about the horrible condition of James STREET’s pavement north and south of John Street? Right now it is patches on top of patches on top of patches. While they're at it, perhaps they could remove the ‘speed bumps’ on John Street between Russell and Ridgeway…?"
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester tells me the city’s traffic engineer will be taking a serious look at James Street “in the next week or so. Our hunch is there will be a few locations that need addressed through infrastructure repair. Outside of James, the ramp work along John is in preparation for a mill and resurface of John Street in 2024.
“Related to that, Green between Prospect and Russell will also be milled and resurfaced, with ramps updates happening in 2024 ahead of the paving work.”
Work being done near bridge in Mahomet
We got a couple of questions this week about some construction taking place in Mahomet, where South Lombard Street dead-ends at East Oak Street (Route 150). Readers had questions about work being done on both the east and west sides of the bridge, and one said “it appears that there is a small pathway or road….”
Turns out it’s nothing too exciting; just an Illinois Department of Transportation drainage project. From IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett: “There is a storm sewer in this location that failed and was causing an erosion problem. IDOT day labor staff from Springfield repaired the storm sewer. There was some shrub removal done on state right-of-way (ROW) for construction equipment to have access to the work area in the southwest corner of the bridge on US Route 150.”
Reading the Mailbag online
“Love the Friday online Mailbag, but it’s just one very long block of text on my phone screen. Why am I not seeing any photos or subheads along with the text?”
The reader who posed the question must be scrolling the Mailbag on a smartphone using the free News-Gazette app. The topical subheads are there; they just look like the rest of the text. (I’m referring to the posted-direct-to-the-web content on the app, not the e-edition facsimile of the paper’s print edition that’s posted on Saturday.)
The app is great for reading short, breaking news stories, or even longer stories that don’t have a lot of subheads or photos. But for the best “Mailbag experience,” reading the online version at news-gazette.com will give you the subheads and photos that break up the text. It’s posted at 2 p.m. every Friday, and it often contains some items we don’t have room for in the paper’s Saturday print edition.
I just checked the News-Gazette’s Facebook and Twitter accounts’ Mailbag posts from recent weeks, and those links take readers to the news-gazette.com website, with all of the subheads and photos and even the occasional hyperlink.
(If you’re reading on the app and you’ve gotten this far … thanks! We hope you’ll consider becoming an online subscriber or buying a daypass for your Friday look at the Mailbag, so you’ll get all of the visuals as well as the text.)