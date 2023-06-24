Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
It was fun sitting in with Scott Beatty as he guest-hosted WDWS Radio’s “A Penny for Your Thoughts” call-in show during Monday’s 10 o'clock hour. So much fun that we plan to do it again later this month when Scott fills in for the vacationing Brian Barnhart. Monday’s callers and texters provided several questions, including the first two, in this week’s edition of Kathy’s Mailbag.
Former bank branch at Country Fair
“A sign outside the former First Federal branch near Big Lots in Champaign says the building is for lease. I understand Country Fair Mall itself is for sale, as are some of its outbuildings. Who owns that former bank property?”
CBC Devonshire Realty has the listing for the property at 1912 W. Springfield Avenue, and senior VP A.J. Thoma III tells us the former bank branch is part of Country Fair Shopping Center. “It is currently vacant and for lease. It is also included in the sale listing, which contains all of Country Fair Shopping Center including the outlots.”
As News-Gazette business writer Deb Pressey reported last fall, the price for the 36-acre complex is listed as “negotiable.”
Can videotapes, plant containers be recycled?
“Can old VCR tapes be recycled? What about plastic greenhouse trays and other plant containers?”
Nichole Millage, the City of Champaign’s environmental sustainability specialist, said she does not know of any local recyclers that accept videotapes. Some charities will accept old movies on VHS tapes, while others do not.
“VHS tapes are, unfortunately, not accepted at our Residential Electronics Collection Events. The closest recycling option that I am aware of is a place in Indiana. Residents would need to contact them, though, to confirm if they still accept them for recycling.”
As for greenhouse flats, pots and other plastic plant containers … Millage says recycling those can be a bit tricky, even if they carry a “recyclable” symbol. Some recycling firms “don’t want them in the curbside bins because of plant pathogens on the containers, and they can be dirty and can contaminate the other recyclable materials.” The best option, in her opinion? “Some nursery and garden centers – including big box stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot – will take them back, for reuse.”
The city's recycling website (champaignil.gov/recycling) has a "Where Do I Recycle It?" page with tabs that open to provide details on recycling a wide variety of items – including contact info for the place that may still recycle VHS and cassette tapes.
Afghan Cuisine aiming for September relaunch
“There was an Afghan restaurant for a short time within the Strawberry Fields store in Urbana. We ate there once and the food was outstandingly delicious. Then suddenly they moved out! Are they planning to open their own restaurant soon?”
Amanullah Mayar, who owns the Afghan Cuisine Restaurant with his brother Azizullah, described its brief time within Strawberry Fields as the eatery’s “test launch period.” “We are currently in the transition process to our new independent location (at) 723 South Neil Street, Champaign, which was previously occupied by the El Toro Restaurant. We will have the restaurant grand opening around early September.”
Where does 'west Champaign' officially begin?
“I have randomly noticed twice in the last few days The News-Gazette referring to incidents occurring in 'west Champaign' when the incidents are east of Mattis. It got me wondering, as Champaign has grown particularly to the southwest, what is the geographic center of Champaign today? And is anything east of Mattis even in the western half of Champaign anymore?”
Visitors could be forgiven for assuming that anything west of West Side Park would (of course!) be in west Champaign. That may have been the case a hundred years ago, but not in recent decades.
City planning and development director Bruce Knight says he can’t provide a precise answer to this reader’s question, as Champaign's boundaries are irregularly shaped. “However, the geographic center of Champaign is in the vicinity of Mattis and University, depending on how you measure it. The only area where land east of Mattis is in the western half of the city would be around Garden Hills. But further south it's not really close.
“Given all that, I don't think there is any protocol for the reference ‘west Champaign,’ but I would think at a minimum west of Mattis would be reasonable.”
Odd mix of power poles near Bondville
“Driving west of Champaign on Route 10, starting just before Bondville, I noticed a long series of brand-new power poles. I also noticed that, of every three to five poles, one is a metal pole and the rest are wood poles. I'm curious as to why some are metal and most of the others are wood.”
Karly Combest, communications executive with Ameren, says “this was part of a 7-mile proactive infrastructure project along Route 10 that was completed in 2022. When rebuilding our sub-transmission lines, Ameren uses composite poles to ‘storm-harden’ these lines and the electric grid. Composite poles will flex and absorb much of the impact of high winds, which helps protect the wood poles in-between.
“This keeps the lights on longer for our customers and frees-up resources that we can use elsewhere during a storm.”
Dumpster regs for outdoor dining areas
“Why must Seven Saints keep their dumpsters alongside their outdoor patio on Market Street in Champaign? For outdoor diners, the dumpsters detract from an otherwise pleasant experience. And why does the city not require a dumpster screen there, as they require at other businesses around town?”
“Since purchasing this location 6 months ago, we have had conversation about building a true garbage corral for those dumpsters, but haven't settled on anything specific,” said Kevin Hildebrand with CRS Hospitality, the restaurant’s owner.
The City of Champaign’s Zoning Ordinance requires screening for utilitarian and outdoor storage areas, including trash enclosures – but only at newer developments, according to zoning administrator Kat Trotter. Those rules “are not retroactively applied to developments that predate the Zoning Ordinance requirements, which is the case for many uses in Downtown. The dumpsters cannot be located in the public right-of-way. But of course, the business can choose to place them elsewhere on their property to not detract from their dining area.”
At first glance, it may appear that the dumpsters in the photo would be on the city ROW. “I thought the same thing initially,” Trotter said. However, “the property lines for these properties along North Market Street actually extend out quite a ways.”
Sarah Michaels, director of environmental health with the C-U Public Health District, said her agency has no specific requirements for placement of restaurant dumpsters. C-UPHD strongly encourages “adequate distance (between) the door used for deliveries and trash removal” to prevent pests from entering the facility.
CBP registration at Willard Airport
“Can the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at Willard Airport sign off on a Certificate of Registration for Personal Effects Taken Abroad? I would prefer to complete this process locally rather than at Chicago O’Hare Airport.”
Faisal Raouf, a CBP officer based at Willard Airport, said “yes, we can sign off on Certificate of Registration for Personal Effects Taken Abroad. It is called CBP Form 4457, which is easily accessible online and easy to fill out.” A completed CBP Form 4457 needs to be verified, with the items present, by a U.S. Customs Officer before the traveler leaves the country.
This easy-to-complete certificate is used to verify that the traveler purchased and owned certain higher-value items in the U.S. prior to taking them abroad. Examples might include personal computers, expensive camera bodies and lenses, jewelry and other items that would be subject to duties if they were purchased in and imported from another country.
If the value of personal computer equipment exceeds $2,500 — or if the traveler is going abroad on behalf of a business — Raouf said they also will need to complete and file an “ATA Carnet” document with CBP. High-value business items may include computers or other electronics, commercial samples, displays and exhibits. The Carnet allows those business-related goods to leave the U.S. and re-enter the country without taxes or duties.
Travelers who venture abroad without any high-value items do not need to fill out any CBP paperwork in advance of their trip.
“If anyone has any questions, they can call or email me,” Raouf said. “If someone would like to visit in person they can contact me and set an appointment to come in.” He may be reached via email at cmi3987@cbp.dhs.gov, or by phone at 217/729-7607.
Turtles in Japan House pond
“Why were the logs that turtles used to sun themselves in the pond east of the UI’s Japan House removed? Will the logs be replaced?”
Kevin McSweeney, director of the UI Arboretum, says the logs have not been removed. Rather, “they are submerged as we are refilling the ponds. In the meantime, a research project on the turtles is starting soon and will include recommendations for best management practices for the various species of turtles resident in and around the ponds.”
Leave plants alone when on public property
“The Boneyard Greenway path, at least between First and Second Streets, has a large number of hemlock plants growing along it. Does this walkway belong to the city? And can I harvest some for personal use?”
I certainly hope the questioner is being sarcastic there, as hemlock weeds are poisonous. Perhaps this was their way of letting officials know that the greenspace needs some attention.
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says “that’s city property and there is (a) shared maintenance agreement between the Champaign Park District and the City of Champaign. The park district maintains the landscape and the city maintains the hardscape.” As a general rule, Koester said, “no one should take park district or city property — including plants — off of public property for personal use.”
CPD Executive Director Sarah Sandquist agreed wholeheartedly, and asked visitors who notice poisonous plants or other hazards on park district property to report them at info@champaignparks.org.
Reporting hazardous trees on UI campus
“Is there someone I can contact on the UI campus about trees needing to be trimmed? I walk a lot on campus and there are many places where it's hard to walk without being hit by low-hanging limbs.”
Ha! I’m short enough that this was never a problem for me in my nearly 40 years at the university. But taller folks might be interested to know that UI tree-trimming requests may be directed to the Facilities & Services Office, fsserviceoffice@illinois.edu, 217-333-0340. Spokesperson Steve Breitwieser says the F&S Grounds Department “will review each request and provide operational response according to the university's tree-maintenance program.
“The program framework ensures that staff prioritize urgent needs, such as removing diseased or broken branches deemed structurally unsafe, or maintaining specific building, sidewalk and street clearances while providing consistent service for more typical removal work and pruning activities.”