Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Lots of “news you can use” in this week’s Mailbag: who actually benefits from those green clothing donation boxes in area parking lots … which local medical labs can accommodate walk-in patients without an appointment … whether food trucks are subject to the same rules and regs as brick-and-mortar restaurants … and how to report potholes directly to a couple of local public works departments. Also, a quick civics lesson on some of the factors that went into a judge’s decision to set bond at $500,000 for the suspect in a shooting that left a local man paralyzed more than a year ago.
Who benefits from clothing donation boxes?
“Who benefits from the clothes and shoes left in those green GAIA drop boxes in various parking lots around town?”
Welp … if your goal is simply to get rid of no-longer-needed clothes and shoes, GAIA’s boxes can take them off your hands. But if you’re hoping those items will end up clothing people in need, you may decide some other — more local — charities are a better choice.
The GAIA Movement places drop boxes in privately owned parking lots, with the agreement of the property owner. The website of the group, also known as Gaia, says it is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that, “runs clothes and shoes reuse and recycling projects in USA. Proceeds from our reuse and recycling projects is donated to environmental projects worldwide, which falls under a category in our objectives.”
However, the independent charity-rating agency CharityWatch has given GAIA poor marks for governance, transparency and efficient use of the funds they raise. In May of 2022, CharityWatch gave GAIA an “F” (failing) grade “due to financial inefficiency.”
It was one of several nonprofits CharityWatch called out for histories of very low program spending and “F” ratings from the watchdog group. In 2020, CharityWatch found that GAIA spent approximately $95 to raise every $100. More recently, CharityWatch said GAIA received taxpayer-subsidized PPP funds that could have been better used by other, much more efficient, nonprofits.
CharityWatch says “GAIA considers the costs associated with collecting and processing donated clothing, shoes, and other items to be a recycling program expense in support of its effort to divert the items from landfills ‘to reduce the environmental impact of textiles,’ as described in Part III of its 2018 IRS Form 990 tax filing.
“In CharityWatch’s opinion, these recycling expenses should be considered fundraising expenses for reasons that include: (1) Gaia raised almost all of its funds in 2018 by selling the donated clothing, rather than giving the items to needy people; (2) CharityWatch believes the cost to collect used goods for later sale is a fundraising expense; and (3) there are many nonprofit and for-profit organizations that compete for clothing donations, thereby minimizing the chances such items otherwise would end up in a landfill.”
Rules and regs for mobile food vendors
“I’ve been a little hesitant to patronize food trucks, but my kids and grandkids assure me that the food is as safe as any I’d order from a restaurant. Do the same county health department rules and regulations apply to mobile food vendors?”
Yes. The reader’s family members are correct, said Sarah Michaels, director of environmental health with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “Regulations are the same for mobiles as (they are) for permanent restaurants. Both mobiles and restaurants have the same inspection process, with unannounced inspections.”
Changes to speed limits on University Avenue
“Prior to the roadwork on University Avenue, the speed limit in Champaign from First Street to Wright Street was 30 mph and the speed limit in Urbana from Wright Street to Cunningham Avenue was 35 mph. The speed limit in Urbana was lowered to 30 mph during construction. Now that the work is done, the speed limit in Champaign is 35 and the limit in Urbana remains at 30 mph. Will the speed limit in Urbana ever be restored to 35 mph?”
IDOT’s Kevin Trapp confirms that the speed limit within that Urbana section of University Avenue, between Wright Street and Cunningham Avenue, was changed from 35 mph to 30 mph in conjunction with the U.S. 45/150 safety-improvement project. “There are five speed zones within that section. Speed studies done prior to construction showed that four zones called for 35 mph and one zone — right in the middle of the section — called for 30 mph. The speed zone near Carle Hospital was on the 5% high accident list at that time, too.
“In addition, the City of Urbana asked that this section be lowered to 30 mph throughout this section of roadway. All things considered, we felt it would be best to lower the speed limit to the statutory 30 mph value throughout that section. I don’t foresee the posted speed limits being raised on this section.”
Speed limits on University Avenue between First and Wright Streets in Champaign are set by the city.
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said, “Historically, the section of University from Fourth to Wright has been posted at 35 mph to match the IDOT section to the east of Wright. With the change east of Wright, staff will be working toward lowering the speed limit along University west of Wright to 30 mph.”
In addition, Koester notes, “west of Wright has built up with some high-density apartments and even education buildings. We always err on the side of safety. I think a portion of University is already 30 so it would only be a few blocks of 35 and that wouldn’t make sense.”
Walk-in options for routine lab work
“Can someone share the reason Carle Clinic now requires appointments for routine lab work? I understand pandemic and distancing concerns, but the system as it currently works is ridiculously inefficient for patients. If a doctor orders lab work, you are required to make an appointment — but I usually find no appointments available at any Champaign locations. I live next to the Curtis Road clinic, but have been driving to the Mahomet lab to get routine pregnancy-related blood work. This is especially troublesome when the labs needed are urgent, or in a specific timeframe such as a repeat 48-hour draw."
Carle spokesperson Brittany Simon says Carle Clinic locations began making lab-work appointments to accommodate social-distance requirements, but “it became clear that this more intentional approach to diagnostic services results in less wait time for patients with quicker result responses as technicians can more appropriately anticipate volume.”
“Patients are requested to schedule their lab work ahead of time, and a number of same-day appointments are available to those who need more urgent results at each location. We also periodically evaluate the use of the same day and routine appointments and make adjustments to availability to try and best serve patients’ needs.”
Just out of curiosity, we checked with a couple of other area healthcare providers that offer lab services, to see if they also require appointments to be made in advance. Christie Clinic laboratory manager Erin Masters said several Christie Clinic locations in the area have laboratories for standard lab-work needs, and that “most Christie Clinic laboratory locations offer walk-in services, but appointments are required for Bloomington, Monticello and Lexington.” Hours of operation will vary from one lab location to the next — and in some cases, from one day to the next — so patients should check the website or call for information on walk-in hours.
“Patients can use any laboratory facility regardless of the provider's location and affiliation,” Masters said. However — and it’s an important “however” — “patients should discuss laboratory coverage with their insurance (carrier) to understand in-network options. Some patients may also receive charges from a reference laboratory in addition to the performing laboratory, depending on their insurance and services provided.”
OSF spokesperson Tim Ditman said people can visit OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana for a blood draw Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The OSF HealthCare primary care offices in Champaign and Savoy offer walk-in lab services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Even so, “we encourage people to call to make an appointment,” he said. “This helps reduce wait time and ensures we can accommodate the specific lab draw you need.”
Typically, a person can go to any facility for outpatient lab services, Ditman said. They should check in advance with their insurance provider about coverage and cost, and they should bring the lab order(s) with them.
Windy enough for ya?
“Is it my imagination, or was the past year one of the windiest in decades?”
“The feeling that this past year and recent years have been windier than past decades is very common,” according to Trent Ford, Illinois’ State Climatologist. “In fact, it is the most frequent perception I hear from folks around the state: that we've gotten windier in Illinois.
“First, the average wind speed in Champaign-Urbana in 2022 (measured at Willard Airport) was 10.89 mph, which was the highest average since 1996. So, the questioner is right that this past year was windier than most years in the past two to three decades.”
Then there’s the question of long-term trends in wind speed. Unfortunately, Ford says, measurements of wind speed are a bit more complicated than those for temperature. The instruments for measuring wind have changed through the decades, and that makes it difficult to compare recent wind-speed measurements with those of 50 or 60 years ago. “We do have some datasets that try to account for these changes in instrumentation and other changes through time, and those datasets do not show long-term trends in windiness across Illinois.”
He says it's important to acknowledge that wind measurements do not capture the full experience people have with wind, “so the lack of trend in our data does not mean people’s perceptions are necessarily wrong. For example, I recently heard from a farmer in southern Illinois that he, too, feels his area has gotten windier in recent decades and he attributes it to the widespread removal of hedgerows in rural areas. Because most wind measurements are taken at airports, the measurements may not be able to capture this effect of removing hedgerows.”
What went into judge’s decision on $500K bond
“I noticed in today's (March 3) paper that bond had been set at $500,000 for the man accused of shooting and paralyzing another on North Prospect Avenue two years ago. I'm wondering how that would have played out under the Safe-T Act. It doesn't seem like they could let out a guy who has been hiding for two years, and with his prior record of violence. I'm also wondering how the $500,000 bail amount was arrived at.”
The Safe-T Act is a political hot potato, and the cash-bail provision is still making its way through the courts. So we’ll keep the answer to this question as non-political as we can, while using the opportunity to help readers understand what goes into a judge’s decisions in cases such as this one.
“Generally under the new Act all defendants are presumed to be released on pre-trial release with appropriate conditions but those conditions CANNOT include the posting of any cash bail at all,” said Circuit Judge Roger Webber. “If the State’s Attorney files a verified Petition, the Court shall hold a hearing and MAY deny pre-trial release if the charge is one of the detainable felonies and the State proves the defendant's pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case, and the defendant is charged with a felony that qualifies under the statute for denial of pre-trial release,” he said.
In determining the amount of cash bond, Webber said a judge is supposed to set an amount that is:
Sufficient to ensure compliance with conditions of bond;
Not oppressive; and
Considerate of the financial ability of the defendant.
He said the Code of Criminal Procedure lists 37 factors that are to be considered in setting bond, including things like the nature and circumstances of the offense, use of violence or not, prior record if any of the defendant, ties to the community, likelihood of a conviction, applicable sentencing range if convicted, etc.
“In this specific case, an Assistant State’s Attorney came to my office and gave me a copy of the charges being filed, as well as a detailed summary of the investigation; the evidence that they believe they will be able to produce at trial; prior record of the defendant, if any; and any other information that would be among the statutory factors that a court shall consider. I then set a bond amount that I believe best attempts to balance the purpose of bond as outlined above, keeping in mind as many of the statutory factors as there is available information about.
“This is the same process that is used virtually every time that an arrest warrant is requested by the State's Attorney’s office.”
‘No turn on red’ sign needed
“I suggest there should be a ‘no right turn on red’ sign at the intersection of Lincoln and Pennsylvania Avenues for drivers approaching from the west on Pennsylvania. The wall around the Illini Grove blocks the view of southbound Lincoln Avenue drivers, some of whom may be speeding up to make the light.”
Speeding up to make it through a yellow light? In Champaign-Urbana? Oh, surely not!
That segment of Pennsylvania Avenue is maintained by UI Facilities and Services rather than the City of Urbana. F&S spokesperson Steve Breitwieser says, “when F&S’ Transportation Demand Management receives traffic control signage suggestions for campus locations, it presents the feedback to the Campus Transportation Advisory Committee for further review. That will occur in this instance for the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.” So … it sounds as if the Powers That Be will at least consider the idea.
DIY pothole reporting in C-U, on campus
We could just about fill this week's Mailbag column with readers’ pothole-related questions, but I don't plan to do that. Instead, we’ll use that ink (those pixels) to suggest ways people can more directly contact public works departments in Champaign-Urbana to report the worst potholes.
In Champaign: Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester asks drivers to let the department know if they see a pothole that needs attention. Report it via the SeeClickFix mobile app, call 217-403-4700, or email publicworks@champaignil.gov with the specific location.” In Urbana: From Public Works Director Tim Cowan: “We do continuous, systematic patching city-wide for potholes, but if/when residents contact us with preventative pothole patching needs we typically will work that in with our ongoing, systematic pothole patching.” He encourages residents with immediate pothole concerns to contact the Urbana Public Works directly at 217-384-2342 to get them added to the staff’s work plan.
Cowan nots that several Urbana streets and roads are due for larger capital improvement projects in the next few years. “They’re all laid out in the city's Capital Improvement Plan’s Transportation Project Book for FY2023-27. Perhaps the easiest way to find it is to Google, ‘Urbana Transportation Project Book.’” On the UI Campus: Via Facilities & Services’ Steve Breitwieser: Many streets in the heart of campus are maintained by F&S and staff are “beginning to address specific areas of pavement condition across campus. Currently, crews are using cold patch, a base asphalt pothole filler, to make urgent repairs as the end of the annual freezing/thawing cycle nears.”
To report potholes on university streets, contact the F&S Service Office fsserviceoffice@illinois.edu, 217-333-0340, or Transportation Demand Management staff at fandscampustdm@illinois.edu. It's small comfort right now, but Breitwieser says F&S will be much better able to address pavement problems during the next pothole season. F&S recently added an asphalt hotbox trailer to improve their ability to make longer-lasting pothole repairs and increase the number of locations they can address. “The hot mix process increases durability of the repairs by cutting around the pothole, filling it with the mix, and then bonding it to the existing pavement.”
The hot mix trailer should improve the organization’s response time when it comes to addressing potholes. In addition, F&S is planning to do several pavement maintenance projects across campus in the upcoming construction season. Breitwieser said TDM staff are evaluating which segments will be addressed in 2023.
Portable toilets in Champaign parks
“Will the Champaign Park District replace the portable toilets at Porter Park (and other locations) where they once were? They disappeared and never returned. Sincerely, a pregnant person who often needs a bathroom break during exercise.”
I guess those would be Porter-potties, eh? All kidding aside, we understand the urgency of the reader’s question.
Seasonal porta-potties are in the parks from April through the first of December, according to Champaign Park District Executive Director Sarah Sandquist. “We only have a handful of locations where there is a porta-potty year-round. We are open to evaluating if there is a desire to increase the number of locations that have year-round porta-potties, especially with shifting weather patterns where we have residents utilizing parks throughout the year,” she said.
So if you and your bladder feel strongly about the issue, let the folks at the park district know.
Falling-down fences
“I’ve noticed a few fences in Savoy that are in poor condition – either not in good repair or just plain falling down. Is a potential safety risk to the public not a code violation?”
Village administrator Christopher Walton encourages residents or community stakeholders with code-compliance or property-maintenance concerns/questions to contact the Community and Economic Development Department at 217-359-5894 or at ced@savoy.illinois.gov. “If a reported issue is determined to be a code violation, CED staff will work collaboratively with the property owner to resolve the matter and will follow up as appropriate,” he said.
Blocked view at MTD staging area
“A few years ago I asked about C-UMTD buses parking close to intersections in a staging area, specifically Pennsylvania and South Goodwin. For a while, I hadn't noticed it happening but it seems to have picked up again lately. As I was leaving work around 5 p.m., there was a bus facing west – probably no more than 20 yards from the intersection – making it very hard to see cars heading east. Does the MTD have a policy on how close to an intersection they can park in their staging/waiting areas?”
“That area of Pennsylvania Avenue is used as a staging area for backup buses,” said C-UMTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. “Those are generally on the south side, facing east, though. We do have one bus that will layover there that is westbound, scheduled to depart at 5:05 p.m. It's coming off of another assignment before it leaves as a Green Express.
“The operator will attempt to park the bus out of the way and not park at a yellow curb. We are aware of the size of the vehicle and try to minimize the impact of the bus being there for a few minutes. Please be patient with us. If you do see something that seems out of the ordinary or unsafe, you can call our customer service line at 217-384-8188 to report it. We investigate all complaints.”
Missing lane lines on South Neil Street
“On a dark, rainy evening I was driving south on Neil Street, preparing to turn east on Windsor Road. Long story short, I had a near-miss as the car in front of me started his left turn and ran over the center curb. The next day I saw there are no painted lane lines on this part of South Neil Street at all! Why and how was this allowed to happen, and how soon can they (re)paint them?”
Good news: the faded pavement markings are slated to be re-painted this summer, according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett.
So … how did they become so difficult to see? “The existing pavement markings were placed a couple of years ago as part of a joint micro-surfacing pavement preservation project. Unfortunately, the pavement preservation material slowly erodes with traffic and snowplowing and as a result, the pavement markings’ effectiveness is diminished with that erosion.
“Regardless of the pavement marking condition, the presence of water over the markings during rain events will also block the refraction, leaving it very difficult to see the lines at night. Fortunately, the dark lines of the joint micro-surfacing, especially in a lighted areas, will provide some added delineation.”