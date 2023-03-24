Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Before we get into this week’s questions, a few short follow-ups to last week’s column:
Julia Cronin responded to the call for some additional history on those toy trucks that populate the sandpit at Clark Park. “Those have been around at least since 2012, when I started nannying for families in that area,” she said. “It was always a special trip to go there instead of the closer, tragically truckless parks. I was led to understand by parents and other childcare workers in the area that these were put there by local residents, usually families. I nannied in the area until 2015, and there were always trucks at Clark Park.”
In last week’s Mailbag item on the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club being a “hands-free club,” CEO Amy Brown was identified as the organization’s interim leader. The DMBGC website listed her with an interim title as our column went to press, but she has been permanent CEO since she began her role with the club in February. The website has since been changed.
What’s up at former Castle Mall site in Tuscola?
“On Main Street in Tuscola, what looks like an old church is being torn down. Those of us who frequently drive that stretch wonder what’s coming in its place.”
“That building is the old Presbyterian Church, which was converted into a retail space called the Castle Mall about 20 years ago,” said Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel. “It has been closed for several years and in private hands.
“It burned in July of this past year, and the city obtained a court order authorizing its demolition just two weeks ago. A demolition contract has been awarded, and the site should be cleared within a couple of months.
Hoel said the city expects to receive title to the property soon, and there are no immediate plans for what will go in its place.
Availability of kingfisher merchandise
“Even though the UI retired Chief Illiniwek in 2007, Chief merchandise is still available through some local stores. Do any stores also stock clothing featuring the belted kingfisher, a blue, orange and white bird that a student group has proposed as a new mascot for the university? If so, I’d like to buy some.”
UI Student Affairs spokesperson Erik Riha said the Illini Union Bookstore carries neither Chief Illiniwek nor kingfisher apparel, as neither is a mascot for the campus. Local retailer Gameday Spirit did not reply to our inquiry; their online store carries Chief merchandise but it appears they sell nothing featuring a kingfisher.
Spencer Hulsey Wilken developed the original kingfisher idea and design. She retains the rights to her artwork and says she did not necessarily intend for her design to be the final version if the kingfisher eventually is adopted as a mascot. Several versions of the design are on the Kingfisher student group’s website, at kingfisheruiuc.wixsite.com/uiuc.
She says the Kingfisher student group that is campaigning for adoption of the winged mascot has not worked with any local stores to sell merchandise featuring it, but the group hosts occasional merchandise sales through their website and social media pages. Some of the mock-up designs have been “appropriated and sold at several major chains, like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, without the artist’s permission under the label ‘Official NCAA Merchandise,’ as the companies received inadvertent approval from UIUC marketing,” said a spokesperson for the Kingfisher group.
Several campus clubs and registered student organizations have incorporated their own versions of the “mascot candidate” into their logos – with the encouragement of the Kingfisher student group.
Finding local CPR classes
“Carle hasn't offered CPR classes (nor infant CPR classes) since the pandemic began. As parents of a toddler with a new baby on the way, we'd like to educate ourselves and know what to do when a child is choking or needs CPR. Is anyone offering such classes locally?”
I hadn’t really thought about it until the reader posed the question, but there are few options for instructor-led CPR training in our area — at least for “civilians” who don’t work in a healthcare setting.
Carle spokesperson Brittany Simon said, “as the healthcare landscape has changed over recent years, we’ve prioritized team members’ efforts to patient care and no longer are able to offer community education courses due to limited resources. We do hope to offer these educational opportunities in the future.”
The Red Cross used to offer in-person CPR classes, but we no longer have a chapter in the C-U area. The American Red Cross does offer both adult and child/baby CPR classes online. C-U Public Health’s Julie Pryde says C-UPHD only offers CPR training for staff. Parkland College offers CPR classes for healthcare professionals.
OSF Healthcare spokesman Tim Ditman said, “If someone in the Champaign County area is interested in learning CPR, they can call East Central Illinois EMS at 217-359-6619. Schools across Illinois interested in a CPR presentation for students can call OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois at 309-624-5907. In both cases, someone will take your information and see if OSF can fulfill the request based on staffing and other factors.”
For smartphone users, the free PulsePoint app summarizes the basics of adult CPR. “The app alerts you if someone nearby is suffering cardiac arrest, allowing you to spring into action and provide lifesaving care before first responders arrive,” Ditman said.
Readers, if you know of any current, in-person CPR class offerings in the News-Gazette’s circulation area, drop me a note at kreiser@news-gazette.com.
Details on 'required sick leave' law
“Where can I find details on the new state law that requires employers to provide sick leave? I believe it goes into effect next year.”
For readers who haven’t heard, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Paid Leave for All Workers Act into law on Monday, March 13. The Act grants a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for nearly all Illinois workers. As it turns out, “nearly” is a key word in that sentence.
When the reader’s question arrived in the Mailbag several weeks ago, I asked Land of Lincoln Legal Aid attorney Brett Kepley if he could help me find some spin-free, nonpartisan, easy-to-understand information on the Paid Leave for All Workers Act. (“Spin-free” and “nonpartisan” are the key words here!)
Kepley cautioned me that there were several “ifs, ands or buts” in the legislation, and he said he planned to write about the Act once it was signed into law. Now that the governor has signed it, Kepley will be addressing some of its exceptions and limitations in his “The Law Q&A” column in this Sunday’s News-Gazette.
He's much more knowledgeable about this than I am, so I’m happy to give his column a plug. Be sure to catch it in Sunday’s paper.
Halftime entertainment for men’s basketball
"Why didn’t the UI have any paid halftime entertainment at any of the Illini men’s basketball games this year? In the past, they have had the Jesse White Tumblers, a speed painter, a Frisbee-catching dog, a juggling unicyclist, etc. With the price of the tickets, I would think they’d have some extra-special entertainment at some of the games.”
UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics spokesperson Kent Brown said basketball halftimes have been handled in various ways over the years. “For this past season, with a limited marketing budget, decisions were made to use available resources to enhance the pregame and in-game atmosphere, including the fire during the starting lineup announcements and DJ, just to name a couple.”
He said DIA’s marketing staff likes to feature local, community groups at halftime, “giving them great exposure, building future fanbases and providing lifetime memories for those who perform.” He noted that some of the halftime shows fans have enjoyed in the past no longer exist, such as the fly-dogs from the local dog training club. “Feedback provided by your reader, and others, will be taken into consideration as plans are made for the future. We are always looking for great ideas from our fans!”
So if you know of a local group or individual who might be able to keep the fans entertained at halftime, have them get in touch with DIA.
Why no sidewalks near Champaign Country Club?
“Why does the sidewalk on the west side of Prospect Avenue suddenly end at the Champaign Country Club (Armory Avenue)? It’s most inconvenient for pedestrians, as there’s no good way to cross this busy street and continue on the east sidewalk. Are there plans for the city to complete the sidewalk all the way down to Kirby?”
This one’s a simple question with a complicated answer. Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester tells us the Champaign Country Club opened on the E.O. Chester farm on July 4, 1905, with the full 18 holes of the golf course completed in 1925. “We know historically there were not any requirements for sidewalk construction at that time. The country club was not fully in City of Champaign limits until approximately 1955. Similarly, the neighborhoods constructed in the 1940s through the 1970s – Greencroft, the Mayfair area, and the subdivisions to the east of Prospect and south of Haines – did not contain sidewalks as standard infrastructure during their development.”
Koester said extending the sidewalk south to Kirby would be challenging, “mostly because of the limited right of way from Kirby to just short of Dodds Drive. This section is where Prospect was widened to accommodate the addition of left turn lanes at Kirby. The turn lanes were added to all legs of the intersection of Prospect and Kirby in the 1990s to address high crash totals and concerns with public safety.
“Constructing sidewalk along the west side would be impactful to the adjacent residential properties in this area and may not be feasible. The section north has about a 9-foot strip of ROW with some differences in elevation, along with quite a few mature trees along this section that would likely have to be removed.” Thus, he said, there are no current plans to construct sidewalk in this area.
Koester said the closest marked crosswalk to the Prospect-and-Armory area is three blocks north of there, at Prospect and Daniel. The nearest traffic lights are at Green (to the north) and Kirby (to the south). The sidewalk on the east side of Prospect Avenue seems to stretch from Curtis Road in Savoy to Interstate Drive on the north side of Champaign — even if it’s not very convenient for pedestrians who live on the west side of Prospect.
Right turn without stop in parking lot
“My question regards a stop sign at the Champaign Schnucks. Below it is a sign that says ‘right turn does not stop.’ So why don’t you have to stop if you’re turning east, toward Mattis Avenue?”
That stop sign and its footnote are on a privately owned parking lot at the Champaign Commons shopping center, and they have been there for as long as I can remember. This sign is on the short north-south stretch of road, as drivers head north toward Monical’s Pizza. It appears no stop is required before a right turn toward the east because the (minimal) oncoming traffic from the north has a stop sign that means “everybody stop” … and if everyone stays in their lane, there is no potential right-turn conflict with traffic entering the shopping plaza from Mattis Avenue. A stop is required for vehicles that proceed north through the intersection, as they would cross paths with the incoming vehicles from Mattis Avenue.
That’s my take on things, anyway. I reached out to the leasing agent for Champaign Commons, Devonshire Realty, and it seems they had nothing to add.
'Enhanced' driver’s licenses for Illinois?
“As the Illinois Secretary of State considers making digital driver’s licenses available, will they be offering ‘enhanced’ driver's licenses that can be used by U.S. residents who come back into the U.S. from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean countries in lieu of a U.S. Passport? I understand Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and the State of Washington already offer them.”
A detailed question with a short answer from SOS spokesperson Henry Haupt: “Enhanced driver’s licenses can only be used for land crossings, not entry by air, which is why only a handful of border states have implemented these types of credentials.” So I guess we’ll take that as a “no,” at least for now.
More on UI sports teams’ chaplains
“In an early February Mailbag, you had a question regarding chaplains of UI sports teams. The response was evasive in that none of the ‘several’ Illini sports teams that do have chaplains are identified. Question: Which Illinois sports teams do have chaplains?”
Answer: We still don’t know. “I purposely didn't get specific because things change all the time depending on what a coach feels is needed for their team,” said Kent Brown, spokesperson for the university’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. He said he didn’t “feel the need to answer this person since these are all volunteers who agree to be chaplains for any of our teams.”