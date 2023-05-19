Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Which rough railroad crossing is being removed this week? What’s being dumped into a big hole in the ground northwest of Champaign? Why changes are planned for the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center this summer and next fall? And will the grounds at Woodlawn Cemetery be in better shape for Memorial Day than it was for Mother’s Day? (Visitors sure hope so!) Answers to these questions and more in this week’s Mailbag.
ChamCo Freedom Celebration theme
“How did the Champaign County Freedom Celebration Committee come up with ‘Christmas in July’ as their theme for 2023? I would suggest a theme of honoring the service of Vietnam veterans to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.”
CCFC president Pamela Lukemire said the chosen theme “is only for the parade. We put it out to the public with another idea on our website. ‘Christmas in July’ won with the comments of ‘with the rising costs of items/decorations and everything else, most people already have Christmas items so it will be easier and less costly to decorate.’ Hope to see you at the parade, fireworks, etc.”
Rough railroad crossing to be removed next week
If your daily commute takes you down (or up) Rising Road, you may need to adjust your route for a few days next week.
Keith Padgett, Champaign Township Highway Commissioner, says an especially rough railroad crossing will be removed and replaced with smoooth asphalt. Work will begin on Tuesday to take up the rails and ties from the Canadian National crossing on Rising Road, just south of Illinois 10 (west Springfield Avenue). The tracks there no longer carry rail traffic.
Padgett — and perhaps other motorists — had notified the railroad some time ago that the crossing “was getting rougher and rougher, and needing some attention.” He recently got a call from an official at CN, asking if the Township would support the railroad’s plans to remove the tracks and fill the void with asphalt. Padgett said that seemed like a fine idea. “This will truly be of benefit to the Township.”
The average daily traffic count at that intersection is between 1,400 and 1,550 vehicles, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
CN expects the project to take two to three days. Temporary “road closed” and detour signs will be installed as needed, including signs at the intersection of Rising Road and Kirby Avenue.
Crash-prone Illinois 10 intersection
“There have been several really bad accidents, some with fatalities, at/near the intersection of Rising Road and Illinois Route 10 west of Champaign. Isn't there anything the county, township or IDOT can do to reduce the accident potential there — at the very least, a stop sign with blinking lights or a flashing red light? How many more people have to die or be critically injured there before something is done?”
Oddly enough, even though Illinois 10 is a state highway, it’s up to Champaign County officials to decide if traffic-control measures should be added at this intersection. More on that in a moment….
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says “this intersection is rated in the 'medium' safety tier (regarding potential for safety improvement) on the most recent analyses from the Bureau of Safety Engineering (BSE). There is a trend of crashes involving drivers of northbound/southbound vehicles stopping at the ‘Stop’ sign but then pulling out into the intersection and colliding with eastbound/westbound traffic on Illinois Route 10.”
He said the intersection has seen 16 crashes of that specific type in 10 years, with a total of 24 accidents reported in the same time frame: two "A" (incapacitating)-injury crashes, two "B" (non-incapacitating)-injury crashes, one "C" (possible injury) crashes, and 19 "PD" (property damage) crashes. Given the traffic numbers and the specific type of intersection this is, Garnett said 10 would be the expected number of crashes over a 10-year period.
Garnett said IDOT has systematically added "Cross Traffic Does Not Stop" signs to all intersections that were a County Highway or higher classification a few years ago. “At this location, Rising Road north of Illinois Route 10 is County Highway 2 but not south of Illinois Route 10.
“Supplemental safety features such as the stop sign with blinking lights or flashing red lights could be considered if the county felt strongly about adding them and applied for a permit.”
What’s in that hole NW of Champaign?
“What is the purpose of the big hole(s) at the corner of Rising and Pintail Roads northwest of Champaign? Looks like a special truck comes out during the day and empties water (or something) into it. Will the hole eventually be filled and something built at that location?”
Good question, with an answer I never would have guessed. Ameren spokesperson Karly Combest says the utility is using Ameren property at the Rising substation “to solidify clean soil from our hydro-excavation machines. Hydro-excavation is a process that uses a water jet, similar to a car wash wand, to loosen soil.” The water and soil form a slurry — mud — that is sucked up with a large vacuum.
“We use this method at some locations when boring underground pipeline in an area because it is safer and reduces the risk of damage when working around buried utilities. The slurry is nothing but clean soil and water.”
Combest said Ameren sometimes ends up with extra soil that it can’t use to fill areas that have been excavated. “Even though it's clean, we take the soil to a landfill for disposal. Landfills are not allowed to accept liquids, so we use the Rising substation to solidify the wet slurry before taking the soil to the Brickyard Landfill in Danville for disposal. We use commercially available ground corn cobs to solidify the wet soil before disposal.”
Woodlawn Cemetery in sad shape for Mother’s Day
“I visited some family graves at Woodlawn Cemetery on Mother’s Day and was shocked at how neglected it looked. From toppled headstones to the lack of weeding and mowing, it’s just disgraceful — bad enough that some families even came out to mow their loved ones’ graves! I called their office and got nothing but excuses. Can you help?”
Tom Battista with Midwest Group of Illinois/Memorial Traditions, the company that owns the cemetery, acknowledged the Woodlawn office had received “a couple of complaints” from visitors over the weekend.
“I apologize and I’m sorry to hear this, but I think you’d see a great improvement just in the last couple of days. We caught up quite a bit. By tomorrow (Friday, May 19), we’ll have accomplished a lot that we set out to do a few days ago. We got a little feedback ourselves at the office; people stopped in to see us and let us know, ‘Hey, it’s not looking the way we’re accustomed to,' ” he said.
“May is the toughest month of the year for us because there is a lot of rain, a lot of growth, a lot of cleanup; things thicken up and it’s very difficult to keep up. We did a massive amount of tree-trimming early in the spring, so we had a lot of that debris to clean up. We’re pretty aggressive in trying to get the properties as beautiful as possible” in time for Memorial Day weekend.
As for toppled headstones the reader mentioned, Battista said grave markers belong to the families who own the individual plots or their descendants — not to the cemetery owners. “We let (plot owners) know what’s happened and we come up with a plan to see if it needs to be leveled, or if it needs to be repaired, or whatever the situation might be.”
He said the cemetery owner always tries to find next-of-kin who can make arrangements for repairs, so “there’s a little bit of time lag between discovering that a marker may be tilted or tipped over and our opportunity to move it around and level it. We generally don’t do that without permission. We try to exhaust whatever resources we have to track down next-of-kin first.”
Summer closures at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center
“I hear the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center will be closed for the second summer in a row by the Unit 116 School District, in collaboration with the Urbana Park District. I also understand that ‘open swim’ sessions are to be eliminated when it reopens in the fall. Why are these cutbacks planned? Were there any public meetings about them? Seems like a waste of a valuable resource that should be available to the whole community.”
Katherine Tellez, the Urbana School District’s director of communications and marketing, said the school and park districts recently agreed to a new, four-year contract to operate Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center (UIAC). The school district owns the pool and the park district operates the pool. The new agreement runs from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2027.
“The USD and the UPD negotiating team worked collaboratively to identify cost-effective ways to provide the highest level of programming at the UIAC, while helping to reduce staffing, operating and capital costs over the term of the new agreement,” Tellez said.
The pool will close during the summer to all programs and activities while the outdoor pool at Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center is open.
“During the fall and winter, UIAC will offer open swim during the school district’s fall, winter and spring breaks. The park district will rent the pool out for private parties on Saturdays and Sundays. The park district will continue to offer swimming lessons, water aerobics classes and lap swim on a regular basis,” she said.
Both the Urbana School District Board of Education and the Urbana Park District Board discussed the agreement during more than one public meeting before members voted on it, Tellez said.
Future of UI’s Hartley Selections Garden
“The Hartley Selections Garden (and other areas) of the UI Arboretum has not been planted for several years. The signs imply that this was related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that COVID seems to be more under control, when can we expect flowers to return to the gardens?”
A lot has changed since the garden was dedicated in 1994. It was once maintained with support from the UI’s ornamental horticulture program, which was discontinued several years ago due to low enrollment, according to Jennifer Larson, an assistant dean in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
She said plans are underway to make the Hartley Selections Garden more sustainable and accessible — but the changes won’t happen overnight. “As the oldest garden in the Arboretum, the Hartley Collections Garden has several deferred maintenance challenges. The limestone retaining walls have been rebuilt and plans are underway to improve accessibility by replacing the decomposed granite walkways with concrete. The southeast corner is being transformed into an accessibility garden, hosting plants with a decidedly Illini/Illinois history.”
Other planting areas may be transformed into themed perennial beds, Larson said. “The goal is to make the garden more seasonally diverse with stronger elements of plants native to Illinois, while reducing ongoing maintenance expenditures. Annual plantings will continue in select areas of the Hartley Collections Garden along with showy displays in the Noel Welcome Garden and the walkway leading to the Hartley Collections Garden.”
Larson said no further information was available on whether annuals will be planted during the current growing season.
Recent excavation near Urbana High School
“An earthmover recently dug up part of a lot between Iowa and Washington Streets near Urbana High School. Are they planning on building something in that spot?”
That parcel is part of Urbana Unit 116’s Campus Land Use Project, which includes future improvements for Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School facilities. The project calls for the (eventual) development of a new main entrance on the north side of UHS, an educational garden, storage areas, reconfigured driveways and parking areas, two roofed courtyards at UMS, and improvements to some of the existing athletic facilities.
Spokesperson Katherine Tellez says “we plan to have different phases of the project ‘shovel-ready,’ so we can move quickly when grant opportunities arise, which is one of the reasons we have been removing the properties as leases expire.” The excavator was working in a space on Washington Street near Race Street, where a house had recently been torn down.
Making interstate closures more efficient
“When interstate highways are being repaired, they close both sides of the highway. Same with interstate rest areas. Why don’t they put all of their equipment and manpower working on one side, complete that side, and then move to the other side?”
Many factors go into making those decisions — first and foremost, the safety of the traveling public and workers, said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. Many of the crashes in work zones can be attributed to queuing, so engineers try to minimize the need for vehicles to queue. Closeness of interchanges also matters, because people need to be able to get on and off of the interstate safely. Emergency response to incidents must be considered, as well; provisions must be made so that emergency responders can get to the scene of an accident — preferably at places other than the ends of the project."
Also, “Do crossovers exist or will they have to constructed so that traffic can be placed all on one side? Crossovers are very expensive to build, and temporary concrete barrier will be required to separate the lanes. Temporary concrete barrier is expensive to initially set, move on the project and remove from the project,” Garnett said.
The type of work being performed has a huge impact on the decision, too. “Typical interstate resurfacing projects usually do not warrant running traffic head-to-head, due to not having significant drop-offs between the traveling lanes. An interstate rubblizing or reconstruction project would warrant running traffic head-to-head due to the drop-offs between lanes and the amount of time needed to complete the work. Rubblizing and reconstruction require more time to complete than a mill and resurface project.”
(In case you’re curious, rubblizing is a process in which deteriorated concrete pavement is broken into small pieces — rubble — while still in place. The “rubblized” concrete pavement is used as an aggregate base for a hot-mix asphalt or concrete overlay.)
As for interstate rest areas … “both sides get closed because the utilities that are getting repaired usually service both sides,” Garnett said. “For example, the water at the Illini Prairie Rest Areas comes from a well on the northbound side. If the power must be cut to make the necessary repairs, there ends up being no water for either side. This is not always the case, but it seems to be that way most of the time. If you are remodeling both buildings or making repairs to both buildings, it is usually cheaper to have all the work done at one time. There are times when one side can remain open while the other side is being worked on. We have done that before if it is possible to keep the facilities open as much as possible.”
A Mailbag predecessor from 1972
I had to smile a few weeks ago as I was researching a history question in back issues of local newspapers from the early 1970s. In a News-Gazette column titled “PFYT!” — I’m still not sure how to pronounce that — the paper followed up on questions listeners had raised on WDWS’ long-running “A Penny for Your Thoughts” call-in show.
The big issue of the day in late April of 1972? Packaged chicken cuts at the grocery store — the topic of complaints by several homemakers who claimed excess bone and parts were adding to their weekly food bill. “In a two-pound package of breasts, I had a half-pound of ribs,” said one displeased caller. Another listener chimed in: “We’re not talking about boned chicken. We’re talking about leaving the back on a chicken breast so that it costs more.” Yet another caller had consulted one of the butchers at her favorite store, who said they were told to leave the backs on — “so it’s management that’s setting up the practice.”
The brouhaha brought responses from Winslow Smith, the president of Eisner’s Markets and Jack Nichols, meat director of J.M. Jones, the company that supplied local IGA stores. Smith said Eisner’s did “not intentionally” put chicken backs in the packages, and that unhappy customers could get a refund. Nichols agreed that leaving the back on the piece made it difficult to handle in food preparation — and said “we’re definitely against the policy. If a housewife buys a package labeled chicken breasts, that’s exactly what she should be getting and no more.” (Apparently, men didn’t go grocery shopping in 1972.)