There isn’t much that escapes the notice of Mailbag readers. This week we have questions about whether construction projects are coming soon to a busy intersection near Mahomet and another one in Champaign. What can be done about rental e-bikes and scooters that block sidewalks. Why the gates at the Neil Street Parking Deck aren’t left open on the weekends when parking is free. And why ramp closures are scheduled for a part of I-74 that’s nowhere near the I-57/I-74 interchange project. Also, a cool bit of history about a Champaign native's connection to the iconic HOLLYWOOD sign in L.A.
Some updates & follow-ups
Champaign County Crime Stoppers’ spring paper-shredding and prescription drug drop-off event — postponed from April due to the threat of stormy weather — is now set for Saturday, June 17. It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at University of Illinois parking lot E-14 near the State Farm Center.
In one of his final acts of journalism for us before he left for a new opportunity at the UI, Ethan Simmons wrote a story on Champaign’s Ctrl-Z 4096 robotics team that was on its way to Houston, Texas, to compete in the FIRST League Championship.
Long story short? They won.
And that’s a really big deal because Ctrl-Z 4096 competed with 600 FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition) teams from 59 countries, in front of 50,000 people. Our local Ctrl-Z team was part of the alliance that took Hopper Division honors and then won the Einstein finals to become the 2023 world champions. The Champaign-Urbana area team’s alliance-mates were MadTown 1323, HighTide 4414 and BeaverworX 2609.
Ctrl-Z’s website says “we are a community team of high school students dedicated to spreading awareness of STEM opportunities across the Champaign-Urbana, Illinois area and beyond. We also build some pretty amazing robots!”
Indeed they do.
Last week’s Mailbag included an item about overgrown grass and other problems at Woodlawn Cemetery. Linda Rosnett, the secretary-treasurer for another Woodlawn Cemetery — the one in Indianola — asked us to clarify that the reader’s question was about the Woodlawn Cemetery in north Urbana. We are happy to do so, and regret any confusion about which Woodlawn the question pertained to. Rosnett says the volunteers in Indianola work hard to keep their hometown cemetery in tip-top shape.
Earthmoving project east of Mahomet
“The dirt’s a-flyin’ at the southwest corner of U.S. 150 and Prairieview Road, east of Mahomet. Several excavators are working on a huge site — maybe 15 or 20 acres of land. What kind of development is going in there?”
Mahomet Village Administrator Patrick Brown tells us “the land in that area is too low and requires massive amounts of dirt to bring the elevation up. The property owner needs this work done before the land is ready for any future development. Having sites ready to go for development is an advantage in this competitive environment. With an earth-moving contractor on-site already to start Phase 2 of our South Mahomet Road project later this summer, it was likely a good opportunity” for the property owner to have the work done.
Tall poles east of Race Street
“On the east side of Race Street, south of Curtis Road — across from the UI Feed Technology Center — four tall metal poles have been installed. A cable runs from each pole and they are connected in the center of the pole configuration. What is this for?”
Your question relates to the newly constructed RIPE Aerial Plant Phenotyping (RAPP) system, said UI crop sciences professor Carl Bernacchi. RIPE stands for “realizing increased photosynthetic efficiency.” This system uses four 50-meter-tall towers, each with cables running from winches at the base of the towers, to the top of the towers, around a pulley, and attached to a removable sensor package. The sensors can be moved up, down, and in any direction between the four towers.
“This is the same type of system often seen at sporting events, concerts and other venues where we often see video cameras ‘flying’ throughout the air, although this system is dedicated to advancing sustainable and secure food supplies. The system can make advanced measurements of hundreds of thousands of plants per hour.”
If you’re curious, you can find a video of the system in operation on YouTube.
What’s going on at 401 N. Country Fair Drive
“Excavators are working in a lot at 401 N. Country Fair Drive, just in front of R.P. Lumber near the start of I-72. Is the lumberyard expanding, or is a new business coming to that site?”
“It is the Golden Corral,” deadpanned Marcy Sigler, administrative assistant with 217 Heating, Plumbing, Underground and Construction in Champaign.
Sigler did say that. And after we shared a good laugh about it, she quickly gave us the real story: 217’s heating, plumbing, underground and construction operations will be moving into a new building there. (Long-time Mailbag readers will recall that questions about Golden Corral buffet were frequently asked of my column predecessor, Tom Kacich.)
The company’s leaders hope to make the move by November or December of this year, Sigler said.
University Avenue ramp closures on I-74
"Driving along I-74 — both east- and westbound — I've noticed that University Avenue ramp closures are set to begin on May 25. Why are the ramps being closed, and when will they reopen?”
IDOT’s Kensil Garnett said it’s all part of a construction project that involves milling and resurfacing on
Illinois Route 130 — specifically, from 280 feet west of Guardian Drive and 200 feet south on East University Avenue to the I-74 ramps. The goal is to improve the ride quality and to extend the service life of the pavement structure.
Open Road Paving Company, LLC is the contractor, and the awarded value of the project is $2,292,482.38. While some of the work is already underway, closures of the ramps will begin during the first week of June and paving will begin in the second week of June, as the weather allows.
“The ramps are being closed for patching, milling and resurfacing as part of this contract,” Garnett said. “A detour route will be erected utilizing U.S. Route 45 (Cunningham Avenue) and U.S. Route 150. The westbound off-ramp will not be closed until 9 a.m. daily after the morning rush hour, and the eastbound on-ramp will be required to be opened by 3 p.m. daily prior to evening rush hour. The ramp closures should be completed by the middle of June, weather-depending.”
Weekend ingress/egress at parking deck
“I parked at the Hill Street parking deck last Sunday while participating in the UI Math Department graduation ceremony at the Virginia Theatre. Even though parking is free on Sunday, I still had to get a ticket when I entered, and had to show it to the machine so I could leave. Why not just leave the gate up on weekends?”
The Hill Street Parking Deck is a mixed-use parking facility, according to staff in the City of Champaign’s parking office. In addition to daily/hourly parking options, there are daytime permit holders and residential (24/7) permit holders. In an email from the parking office, a staffer named Jeremy said the system is connected to these permits and the gates must remain down to register entry and exit of all parkers, including the permit holders.
“We also have some members of the public who leave their vehicle through the weekend and the system can calculate how much is needed to pay by parking on Thursday/Friday and then leaving on Monday. There is no charge for the weekend, but this instance would include charges for Thursday, Friday and possibly Monday,” he said.
Changing lanes in a four-lane intersection
Driver Ed class is now in session for members of our Mailbag Lifelong Learners Club:
“In many of the towns I visit, when approaching a 4-lane intersection, the dotted white line between traffic lanes going in the same direction becomes a solid line. That seems to indicate that one is not to change lanes when approaching the intersection. Is this a state law, or is it legal to change lanes while going through an intersection with four or more lanes?”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett did a little digging for us, and said “after researching this inquiry with our District 5 Traffic Operations Engineer and the Central Bureau of Operations Bureau Chief I can offer the following: no language could be found in our Illinois Compiled Statutes that specifically prohibits lane-changing within an intersection. Solid white line pavement markings are intended to discourage lane changing, but we don’t believe they carry the legal authority to prohibit lane changing.”
In fact, there was a court case about this a couple of years ago. A Bolingbrook police officer had ticketed a motorist for crossing a white line to change lanes at an intersection, and an Illinois Appellate Court ruling said there was no legal reason to cite the motorist.
“The Illinois Vehicle Code 11-709 does require, however, that drivers must use their turn signal before changing lanes, which when done in such close proximity to an intersection can easily lead to confusion among other drivers as to whether the next move will be a lane change or a turn.” For this reason, changing lanes while entering an intersection is discouraged, even if it is not technically illegal.
Veo bikes, scooters blocking sidewalks
“Why isn’t the (Veo) bike rental company held responsible for bikes that are placed where they obstruct sidewalks and handicap/wheelchair ramps on sidewalks? You see this all over Champaign and Urbana where their bikes and scooters are obstructing pedestrian pathways. The bikes should be impounded when this occurs in the same manner as it’s done for cars that park illegally. The owner should then have to pay the ‘towing’ cost and a fine for the infraction.”
Improperly parked bikes, e-bikes and scooters do seem to be a problem locally — but one that lies with inconsiderate users, not the company that rents the bike and scooters to those users. (We’re guessing the reader would not expect a car rental company to be held liable when one of its renters parks a car illegally.)
The City of Urbana’s principal planner, Kevin Garcia, said “first, let me clarify: Veo is not allowed to place their bikes so that they obstruct sidewalks and ramps. The Cities of Urbana and Champaign and the University of Illinois were very careful when we established rules for bike share operators, and those rules require the bikes to be parked so they leave sidewalks and ramps clear.
“Now, simply having rules doesn’t mean they will always be followed; I’d argue that speed limit signs are quite often treated as speed suggestion signs, for example. Knowing this, we require bike share companies to do a couple of things: first, they must inform their users how to properly park bikes when they end their ride, and second, if a bike is parked improperly, the company has to come move it.”
The City of Urbana also requires bike share companies “to pay a deposit that we can use to pay for staff time if a city employee needs to move a bike. However, Veo has always been responsive and moved bikes when they need to, so we’ve never used any of that deposit. Veo has a staff of in-house fleet technicians that are responsible for swapping e-scooter batteries, correcting improperly parked vehicles, and moving them to areas of high demand.
“I’d like to add that any vehicle blocking a sidewalk or ramp is a problem. In 2022, Urbana ticketed 34 cars for blocking sidewalks or being in no parking zones. During that same period, Veo received 15 calls to move their bikes. This seems like a good time to remind folks to please, be neighborly: don’t block sidewalks, and to offer the following assurance: Despite the occasional problem, Urbana is not considering a ban or prohibition of cars or privately-owned or publicly-shared bicycles at this time.”
Over in Champaign, city planner Eric Van Buskirk said, “Veoride bikes are allowed to be parked in the right of way, but should not be obstructing a clear pedestrian path. When Veoride parks bikes in particular locations they do so in spots where there is still a 5-foot pedestrian path. Think the oversized sidewalks in downtown, for example. In other areas of town where sidewalks may be narrower, bikes should be parked on the greenway or can be parked (upright) in the street against the curb where on-street car parking is allowed.
“Sometimes users park a bike in the wrong spot, or it gets moved into a spot where it blocks a clear pedestrian path. Veoride typically rebalances (moves) bikes every few days, but if a particular bike is creating a hazard or obstruction, you can contact Veoride’s customer service and they will come out and put the bike in an appropriate location.”
Readers who are frustrated with improperly parked Veoride bikes or scooters may want to put the company’s customer service number in their smartphone’s contacts list. To report the location of an improperly parked Veo e-bike or e-scooter, call 855/836-2256 or email hello@veoride.com. It also helps if you can provide the vehicle number located in between the handlebars.
Parking lot striping at State Farm Center
“When will the parking lines be repainted in the State Farm Center parking lots? The lines are very faint — and in places non-existent, which caused many attendees to 2022-2023 Illini basketball games to take up more than one parking spot.”
UI Facilities & Services’ Steve Breitwieser says the State Farm Center quadrant lots typically are restriped every couple of years. “Some of this work was deferred during the COVID pandemic, but a portion of the lots will be redone this fall, with more completed in 2024. The southwest quadrant lot will be restriped as part of the new Illinois Wrestling Training Center project; thus, the timing for updates in that area will be coordinated with those construction activities.”
Champaign link to iconic HOLLYWOOD sign
Mailbag reader Bruce Reznick tipped us off to a recent L.A. Daily Mirror story on the link between Champaign native Paul D. Howse and the creation of the iconic HOLLYWOOD sign in Los Angeles.
The story says Howse was born on Feb. 2, 1874 in Champaign, and he “sought out opportunity and attention at a young age. As a student, Howse enjoyed entertainment and performing. While in high school, he sang Italian arias in concerts and recitals, getting the taste for the limelight and learning what attracted audiences. Understanding and selling amusement would remain in his blood the rest of his life.” The story does not say how old Howse was when he left Champaign County.
After a short time as a news reporter in Chicago, Howse ran one of the city's first amusement parks, Sans Souci, on the south side. Sans Souci capitalized on the success of the nearby 1893 World's Fair and all of its attractions. Later, he was part of a group that built Chicago’s massive White City Amusement Park that has been described as “a forerunner to the original Disneyland.” Howse learned a lot about capturing the public’s imagination with eye-catching lighting and advertising, lessons he would continue to use after he moved west in 1911. By 1912, he had started an electric sign business in Los Angeles just as the motion-picture business was starting to take off there.
Ever the showman, Howse and his company cultivated a reputation for producing classy, high-quality — and some of the country’s largest — electric signs. His Electrical Products Corporation signs attracted the attention of some soon-to-be-famous real-estate developers who wanted their subdivision to really stand out.
The website of the nonprofit Hollywood Sign Trust says “by 1920, 40-million Americans were going to the movies each week. Hollywood, which had (become) a lifestyle and, increasingly, an aspiration, was officially crowned when the ‘Hollywood Land’ sign was erected in 1923. The epic $21,000 billboard for the upscale real estate development took on the role of giant marquee for a city that was constantly announcing its own gala premiere.”
Howse’s company engineered and installed the 45-foot-high capital letters that originally spelled HOLLYWOOD LAND. He claimed it was the largest electrical sign ever built. It reportedly was more than one-sixth of a mile long, and the bright white letters were outlined with about 3,700 light bulbs. The sign stood on one of the most visible hills in greater L.A. It was first illuminated in early December of 1923, nearly 100 years ago.
Not surprisingly, the sign was quite expensive to maintain. By about 1933, the original developers dissolved their real estate company, and the buyer decided not to maintain the sign. The City of L.A. eventually took ownership of the sign, and restored it in 1949. They removed the word "land" and the sign became the iconic HOLLYWOOD sign we know today.