A couple of weather-related questions get top billing in this week’s Mailbag:
Siren doesn’t seem as loud as it used to be
“I live in central Champaign and have noticed how weak the sound is for the weather siren in my neighborhood. When we had the bad storms with tornadoes in the area, I never heard a peep. I thought I heard something (Tuesday) morning, and it was the monthly test — but I had to go outside to hear it. I've lived in the same house for decades and the siren has always been very loud until this year.”
Champaign County Emergency Management Coordinator John Dwyer confirmed that the monthly test of the outdoor warning sirens took place at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
However, “as far as the sirens not going off when the bad storms were in the area, the C-U metro area was not in the storm path nor was it in any of the warning areas. I’m not sure where the person lives, but at least one of the sirens has moved in Champaign a few blocks. It was windy today, which can impact how well the siren can be heard,” he wrote in a May 2 email.
He said he didn’t know how high the wind gusts were during the 10 a.m. Tuesday test of the sirens, but the NWS had predicted northwest winds gusting from 35 to 40 mph across much of central Illinois on that day.
Dwyer said he was notified of an audio fail of a siren on Curtis Road during Tuesday’s test. He expects City of Champaign staff to be checking on that siren soon, if they haven’t already.
Could the NWS issue dust storm warnings?
“In the aftermath of the fatal I-55 traffic pileup near Farmersville, could the National Weather Service add a Dust Storm Warning to advisories when a high wind forecast coincides with dry soil conditions and intensive farm work in the fields?”
“The NWS does have the ability to issue warnings for dust, and this week was the first time we've had a chance to use them at our office,” said Chris Geelhart, the agency’s lead meteorologist in Lincoln. He said there are two types: a Blowing Dust Warning and a Dust Storm Warning.
Both of them are for similar conditions: widespread or localized blowing dust reducing visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile, with sustained wind speeds of at least 25 mph. “A Blowing Dust Warning generally covers a larger area (e.g. county size) and a longer time frame of 90 minutes or longer,” Geelhart said. “The Dust Storm Warning narrows the warning area to a polygon, similar to what we do with Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warnings, and also narrows the duration to a shorter period of less than 90 minutes. The Dust Storm Warning also activates Wireless Emergency Alerts on your smartphone, and helps get the word out to those that really need it.” Drivers, for example.
Geelhart said “it is difficult to put these out with a significant lead time, as typically we would need to have actual observations of it occurring, or see it on satellite. We did highlight the potential for it to occur, using our Hazardous Weather Outlook and daily Weather Story products” on the day of the I-55 pileup.
NWS-Lincoln issued a Blowing Dust Warning on Monday at 1:25 p.m. (after the accident occurred) for Sangamon, Christian and Shelby Counties, which was in effect until 7 p.m. “On Tuesday, we issued two Dust Storm Warnings, in a subsection of these counties, one at 2:19 p.m. and the other at 4:11 p.m., each in effect about 2 hours. The St. Louis NWS office issued one for their corresponding adjacent area to match up, so the jagged southern boundary looks worse on the map than it actually is.”
Change coming to Athena Award
“Has the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce discontinued the Athena Award? If so, I’m curious to know why? I attended a few of the events over the years and enjoyed them.”
CEO Laura Weis said the Chamber has partnered with the Executive Club of Champaign County to become the new host of the annual Athena Award that recognizes women who achieve excellence in their careers and help other women reach their leadership potential.
“After 30+ years of honoring women's leadership in the community, we determined that we needed to expand our net to identify even more extraordinary women doing extraordinary things. So we created a strategic relationship with an organization that could help widen this net.
“The first Athena Award luncheon hosted by the Executive Club is scheduled for (Sept. 28). We look forward to seeing how this partnership further elevates this prestigious award,” Weis said.
Artist’s rendering of I-74-57 project
“I go by the construction on the I-74/I-57 interchange every day. Can you show us the drawing of what the completed project is going to look like?”
Here you go! IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says the coming flyovers were designed to replace the small loop ramps for westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 and for eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57. “The proposed interchange will have two flyover ramps, four directional ramps, and two larger loop ramps, which meet current design policy. This interchange design eliminates the weaves between the loop ramps and the tight radii of the existing ramps at the interchange. This will improve the safety of the interchange.”
Fun fact: As I was rooting around on the IDOT website for the project, I noted that “freight trucks” make up 22% of the traffic at this interchange.
Successor to 'Blue Waters' supercomputer
“The UI’s Blue Waters supercomputer was decommissioned in 2021. What is the building that housed it (on South Oak Street) being used for right now? Does our flagship university currently have a supercomputer? Is the university still among the national leaders in computer-based research?”
The National Petascale Computing Facility that housed Blue Waters “is in active use for our next-generation research computing systems,” according to Bill Gropp, director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications at the UI. Most notably, it houses Delta, a supercomputer that, like Blue Waters, was funded by the National Science Foundation. “This system is called ‘Delta’ because in mathematics, ‘Delta’ is used for change, and the goal of the Delta project is to advance the use of newer computer architectures for computational science.
“The Delta system is the most powerful GPU-based system in the NSF portfolio, and is especially useful for research in AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning, as well as supporting the ‘usual’ uses of supercomputers for modeling and simulation,” he said. “GPUs” are “graphics processing units,” and they are an example of the newer computer architecture mentioned above.
Very roughly, Gropp said Delta has computing power similar to Blue Waters for modeling and simulation, and significantly greater performance for machine learning and AI. “There is a rating of supercomputers called the top500 list. On that list, Delta is #141 worldwide, #35 among academic institutions, and #6 in U.S. academic institutions.” The list was published in November 2022.
Aside from Delta, the NPCF houses Nightingale, a system that supports UI research in the health sciences; HOLL-I, a specialized system for machine learning; Taiga and Granite, which provide data storage; and some other systems that support industry partnerships and other projects.
“In addition, there are other systems that will be deployed in that building over the next year or so, and we have proposals under consideration at several federal agencies for additional systems. NPCF is providing efficient data center space in support of research at Illinois, and remains a unique asset for the university — both Urbana and the University of Illinois System.”
How Hessel Park got its slope
"Is the oblong hill from Neil Street to Prospect, along Kirby, manmade — the result of dumping the construction fill from under the railroad tracks? A small glacial moraine? Some combination of both? Hessel Park slopes north from one side as does the south side of Kirby.”
Former Champaign Mayor Dan McCollum has extensively researched the early history of Champaign, including the Illinois Central Railroad’s massive 1925 project that raised the tracks well above grade-level. The project created several viaducts that allowed vehicular traffic to pass unimpeded below the Illinois Central’s busy main line. McCollum said he’s never seen anything to indicate that the topographic rise in the Hessel Park area is made up of material that was excavated to create the Kirby Avenue underpass — or any other public works project.
“There was some excavation there, but very minor. The big reason is that the tracks were raised all through Champaign. Fill to raise the tracks mostly came from Paxton,” where an enormous trench was dug to move Paxton’s tracks below-grade. “As far as I can see, it does not appear to be a glacial moraine, either. My guess is that it’s just an undulating land form that might have some relationship to the glacier, but in my view it’s neither a moraine and it’s absolutely not material from an excavation to make that underpass,” McCollum said.
Janet Camarca with the Illinois State Geological Survey agrees that the Hessel Park rise is not the result of human activity: “From my geological point of view, it looks like a natural formation of hills and valleys.”
Fulfilling performers’ tour-rider 'needs'
“Jeff D’Alessio’s periodic feature on performers’ tour riders prompts me to ask: What do staff at the Virginia Theatre and State Farm Center do when the specific items or brand names ‘required’ by artists are simply not available around here? Do they shop Amazon for them? Is there some kind of national vendor that specializes in helping venues fulfill oddball requests?”
State Farm Center director John Marquardt said some of the items in the performers’ riders are not necessarily hard-and-fast requirements. “In many ways, performance riders are wish lists to help provide the precise amenities and environment that performers prefer. We always review tour riders and can redline items that we cannot acquire or allow.
“For example, as a university venue, we do not purchase alcohol directly for tours or performers. With regards to the other items, we work with our catering partner and runners to source everything we can to ensure tours and their artists have a comfortable experience at our venue and are prepared to help create memories for our guests.”
Champaign Park District Executive Director Sarah Sandquist said “at the Virginia Theatre a tour catering rider will be shared with a third-party caterer to provide food and beverage service at a given event.
"The caterer will then typically put together a draft menu for the day plus an estimate for the requests contained in that rider — including items like breakfasts, snacks, lunches and dinners — and will discuss those options with someone from the tour, often the tour manager.
“During this preparatory phase, the caterer will identify items that can’t be sourced locally and offer suggestions for alternative items. If an item can’t be either sourced locally or replaced with an alternative, the caterer will likely reach out to a food/beverage distributor or grocery store to inquire about a special order. We’re not aware of that being necessary in the past, but it’s a possibility.”
Amount of news content on TV broadcasts
“Is there a federal law specifying how much of each hour of news and other TV programming must be actual content? And how much can be commercials/promotions? If there is a requirement, it seems this ‘balance’ has tilted towards more commercials over the past decade or so.”
The Federal Communications Commission’s website says “each radio and television licensee is required by law to operate its station in the ‘public interest, convenience and necessity.’ Generally, this means it must air programming that is responsive to the needs and problems of its local community of license. To do this, each non-exempt station licensee must identify the needs and problems and then specifically treat these local matters in the news, public affairs, political and other programming that it airs,” according to the FCC website.
John Paul, former WCIA-TV news director and retired UI broadcast journalism instructor, says there are no FCC or other requirements for the amount of programming content vs. commercial content. After all, paid infomercials are basically 30-minute-long commercials for various products or services.
Paul said most local and national newscasts air about 8 minutes of commercial or promotional content per 30-minute newscast, with the other 22 minutes (or so) devoted to news, weather and sports content. “However, that’s not a regulation or requirement,” he said. “Station or network ownership could increase the amount of commercials if it wanted.”
Of course, there’s a delicate balance between making money and offending viewers to the point where they change channels or turn off the TV.
“Viewers need to keep in mind, these commercials pay the freight for ‘free TV,’” Paul said. “Over-the-air TV is indeed free. Many of us choose to pay for TV services — cable, satellite, streaming — to have more choices and to partially avoid commercials.”
This isn’t directly related to the reader’s question, but it may be worth mentioning that only local stations with a broadcast tower are licensed by the FCC. “I frequently see politically motivated social media comments that the FCC should ‘pull the license’ of Fox News or MSNBC,” Paul said. “That cannot happen because those cable networks are not licensed.” When we pay the monthly bill for a cable or satellite “package,” we’re actually paying to have access to those channels.
“If a viewer is upset with content on a cable channel, the only recourse seems to be a boycott of that network or boycotting the network’s advertisers,” Paul said.
Upkeep on UI Natural History Building
“I thoroughly enjoyed the recent article about the new woolly mammoth statue that’s just been installed at the UI’s Natural History Building. As I was walking past the building, I couldn't help but notice the peeling paint on the windows. Does the university have any plans to replace or repaint them?”
UI Facilities & Services spokesperson Steve Breitwieser said “F&S is aware of paint peeling on some windows and trim on the Natural History Building, especially in elevated areas of the facade, and is continuing to monitor those conditions related to future service work.”
Typically, he said campus buildings’ windows are repaired and renewed through a combination of regular maintenance activities and major renovation projects. “The NHB’s lower windows were all replaced as part of a previous improvement project. The new windows are aluminum-clad wood and do not require painting.”
Over the last 15 years, Breitwieser said the campus has made a significant effort “to support comprehensive window replacement and repair strategies that improve building energy efficiency while reducing long-term maintenance needs. The overall number of windows, differing styles, and related deferred maintenance priorities are additional considerations when establishing proactive window service for over 600 campus facilities.”
Accessory Dwelling Units in Urbana
“Champaign now allows the building of accessory dwelling units. Does Urbana also plan on approving ADUs soon?”
Kevin Garcia, Urbana’s principal city planner and zoning administrator, says the city is working on an update of its 2005 comprehensive plan, and housing-related issues will be “at or near the top of the list” of priorities in the new plan. Readers can find out more about the topics the new plan will cover online.
An ADU is a smaller, separate housing unit built on the same lot as a primary home. “Historically, these have been known as in-law suites, granny flats, or carriage houses. I say ‘historically’ because before the advent of zoning, this type of housing was common. You can still see them in older neighborhoods around town, and they fit right in.”
Garcia said it’s too early to know exactly what strategies the city will recommend in the new plan to address the city’s housing needs. “I see accessory dwelling units as one of the most promising tools — but certainly not the only tool — to help us add reasonably priced housing to our neighborhoods. That they do it in a way that’s only as disruptive as someone building a new garage or putting an addition on their home is a bonus.”
He adds, “while I took your reader’s question to be about city-wide regulations, Urbana actually does allow accessory dwelling units in some of our districts. We simply treat them as a second principal structure (i.e. a second house) and require an application for a conditional use permit, which is then reviewed by our Zoning Board of Appeals. In my nine years with the city, we have approved several ADUs in this manner. We have yet to receive a complaint about one of them after it has been built.”
How big is UI Vet Med program?
“The UI has a great veterinary medicine school, but I don’t believe it’s very large in enrollment. Yet, during the school year, the number of cars in the parking lots and along Lincoln Avenue is astounding. I know there’s more than academic instruction going on there, but … what are all of those people doing?"
The UI’s vet school may not be the largest in the country, but it’s still plenty big. College of Veterinary Medicine spokesperson Chris Beuoy says approximately 540 students were enrolled in the four-year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree program in the spring semester. Last fall, the college increased the class size from 130 to 150.
“We also have around 100 Ph.D. or master's degree students and 85 DVM graduates who are in internship or residency programs, some of whom are also earning master’s degrees, but no students earn undergraduate degrees from our college. To complicate matters further, we have about 60 online-only students pursuing a master’s in veterinary science. But they are not parking in the Lincoln Avenue lot!”
Beuoy says Vet Med employs about 140 people with faculty appointments. “With very few exceptions, faculty members have some role in teaching. Almost 100 of our faculty are within the Department of Veterinary Clinical Medicine, and these faculty for the most part have substantial roles in delivering clinical or diagnostic services to the public. In addition to formal lectures, much of the teaching of veterinary students happens in these service settings, where students are embedded throughout their final year as well as for eight weeks in each of the first three years of study.”
Aside from students and faculty, the college has about 300 staff members in a wide variety of roles. “Of these, 100 are certified veterinary technicians or veterinary assistants who work in the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and are directly involved in delivering the veterinary curriculum. The other 200 perform roles such as animal caretakers, customer service reps, research and diagnostic technicians, and professionals in information technology, human resources, business services, and administrative support. Many of these staff also contribute in large or small ways to academic instruction,” Beuoy said.