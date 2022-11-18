Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Welcome to it-sure-feels-like-winter in East Central Illinois! We have a few seasonal questions and answers for you this week — about what area golf courses do with fallen leaves, newly marked snow routes in Savoy, and which local organizations might welcome hand-made hats, mittens and scarves. Might want to pour yourself a mug of hot cocoa before you settle in to read this week’s Mailbag.
Mahomet restaurant updates
“I have several Mahomet restaurant questions I was hoping you could answer. Is the Hen House back to normal hours or are they still cutting back? I keep hearing that another fast food restaurant is about to open. Any news on that? And what's the latest on DQ?”
Mahomet’s Hen House is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Monday; it is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays due to ongoing staff shortages. Those are the same hours they’ve kept for about the past three months, according to general manager James Hudson. “We’re finally getting some applications, but not nearly enough to open up the night shift. I’m not sure when that’s going to happen,” he said. The restaurant has enough servers, but finding enough “back of the house” workers — cooks and dishwashers — remains a challenge. “We’re hanging in there,” though, he said.
Not much new with the Dairy Queen, said village administrator Patrick Brown. “We have not heard any date to reopen and there have been no permits for the remodeling after their fire.” The Mahomet DQ’s website simply says, “We are closed for the season; we look forward to seeing you next spring.”
As for a new fast-feeder, “We are unaware of any new fast food restaurants opening or coming to Mahomet,” Brown said. “I would say rumors are very popular in the age of social media. Someone always claims to know the scoop. We are very happy at the group of restaurants, many of them small businesses, that we have in our community and would encourage our residents to support them.”
Hand-made warmth for neighbors in need
“Are there any local organizations that would welcome receiving hand-knitted hats, scarves and mittens?"
Ellen Harms tells us the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Champaign would would be delighted to have hand-knitted hats, scarves and mittens to distribute to their guests. In fact, they are gearing up for their annual knapsack giveaway, and “we are putting toiletries and cold weather gear like gloves, hats, scarves, and socks in every knapsack. Scarves actually are one of the hardest items for us to get.
“We do knapsacks for men, women, and younger children so we can use just about any size, style and color of scarves or mittens. We like to keep extra items around all winter to give out to guests who show up without enough cold-weather clothing,” Harms said.
I also checked with Javaite Burton, director of community impact with United Way of Champaign County. She provided this list of partner agencies (and their contacts) that also would welcome hand-made hats, mittens and scarves:
— The Well Experience, Stephanie Cockrell, scockrell@thewellexperience.org. Its website says The Well Experience provides services that heal, engage, restore and empower historically disadvantaged, marginalized and oppressed populations in our communities, with focused support for women and children.
— DREAAM (Driven to Reach Excellence & Academic Achievement for Males), Tracy Dace, tracy@dreaam.org. DREAAM’s website says the organization works every day to sustain a culture of achievement, engagement and behavioral health for boys and young men, ages 5-24.
— Mrs. Mitchell’s Closet, Jeniece Mitchell, jdmitchell@usd116.org. Mrs. Mitchell's Closet offers new/like-new clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and other items free of charge to Urbana School District students.
Champaign’s mobile 'your speed' signs
"What can you tell me about the new-ish 'your speed' signs that have popped up here and there in Champaign in recent weeks? How many of them are there? Are they intended simply to remind drivers to slow down, or can they be used for speed enforcement?”
I’ve seen them around town, too. When no cars are approaching, I think they look a little like “mummy on a skateboard” signs — but they have a serious purpose.
Champaign Police use four mobile electronic speed trailers to raise driver awareness of their rate of speed, said Champaign Police Lt. Andre Davis. The units have been moved frequently throughout the last several months.
“These signs can be quickly deployed along the right of way to give drivers a visible reminder of the speed limit and how fast they’re actually traveling. They are used as both an educational tool and assist police in assessing the best locations to allocate officer time under our Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program, STEP for short.”
So, then … are they used for speed enforcement? Not directly, Davis said. “The trailers do collect limited aggregate data, including the number of vehicles to pass and the speeds of those vehicles, and Champaign Police often utilize that data in assigning directed patrols in areas throughout the community. These units are not equipped with cameras and cannot be used in any individual enforcement actions, such as mailing citations or identifying any vehicles driving past.”
What do golf courses do with fallen leaves?
“Betcha never had this question before. Curious what golf courses do with all their fallen leaves.”
This one came from a reader who identified himself as Arnie Palmer. Happy to answer the question — and by the way, sir, I love the lemonade/iced-tea beverage that’s named after you.
“Yes, we do have a lot of leaves,” said Jim Buyze, director of golf at the UI’s Atkins Golf Club. “We blow them into piles, hopefully in areas that are somewhat out of play. We mow them with mulching blades, pick them up, and we have a compost pile at our maintenance facility.”
Chris Edmondson, general manager of the Lake of the Woods course, said LOTW maintenance staffers also stay quite busy at this time of year. “Standard procedure is blowing off the greens and tees in the morning, and then mulching and mowing the leaves during the day, especially in the fairways and playable areas. Obviously, this is a continuous task here, being located within a forest preserve.
“We have also, through a generous donation, recently purchased a Cyclone Leaf Vacuum, which will help to mulch and clear areas more effectively. This will help speed up the process of collecting in high-concentration areas. It has a capacity of 415 gallons/44 bushels. Once collected, these can be disposed of at our burn pile located on the grounds. With such a large area to cover, we will still continue to mow/mulch in several areas,” Edmondson said.
New snow routes in Savoy
“I'm noticing some new 'snow route' signs around the Village of Savoy. I don’t recall seeing them before on Wesley and West Tomaras Avenues. What does that mean for people who live and park along those streets?"
The village board enacted its first set of snow routes in 1992, according to village administrator Christopher Walton. The board approved some new ones on Sept. 21 of this year — and public works staff are adding new signage to the village’s 22 snow routes.
On-street parking is prohibited along snow routes whenever a snowfall equal to, or exceeding, an accumulation of three inches on street pavement occurs. The village may also activate snow routes if the National Weather Service, or other public weather service used by the village, predicts a snowfall of three or more inches — or predicts the hazardous accumulation of other frozen precipitation within a 24-hour period.
“The village will communicate when snow routes are in effect through social and digital media. Public Works will also place flyers on vehicles and work with residents to keep them informed,” Walton said. A new snow routes page, with FAQs, will be added to the village website in the near future.
Are rabbit populations declining?
"Suddenly it seems like the rabbits have disappeared in our southeast Urbana neighborhood. Is that normal for this time of year, or has something happened to them?"
UI Extension horticulture educator Ryan Pankau says natural predator and prey cycles can influence rabbit populations. “So, perhaps this was a good year for hawks, foxes or other predators, making it a bad year for rabbit populations. In my observation, it seems that local rabbit populations can fluctuate greatly, even across an area as small as a few neighborhoods.
Pankau said there’s an element of chance to what gardeners observe about wildlife numbers. “I know I have often thought that I wasn't seeing many rabbits in a given season and then rabbit damage to my garden plants over winter was worse than ever. So, it can also be a case of just being in the right place at the right time to view wildlife.”
Space between vehicles at traffic lights
“I have noticed for quite a while that drivers leave a LOT of space between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them at a traffic signal. Thus, not as many vehicles get through the traffic signal as could if drivers would decrease this distance. It's frustrating when you are near the back of the line. What is recommended by the folks at the DMV?”
I looked at Illinois’ current Rules of the Road book, and it doesn’t seem to specifically address that question. So I asked Tony Martin, owner of M&M Driving School in Champaign, what he teaches his student-drivers.
When a driver stops at a light or stop sign, Martin says, “basically, you want enough safe space in front of you to maneuver if need be, roughly six to eight feet. If a driver leaves more than that (when they stop), it's annoying to other drivers and does not promote good traffic flow.”
What’s the best way to gauge the proper distance? “If all you can see is their bumper or license plate, you're too close.” A motorist who’s approaching a stop light (or stop sign) should stop when they are still able to see where the rear tires of the car in front of them are touching the road.
Martin said there are a few good reasons to leave that much space. “If you get rear-ended in traffic, there is safe space in front of you. If you're too close and get pushed into another car, it could be considered your fault for stopping too closely. The car that hit you did not hit the car in front of you; YOU did.” Also, he says, leaving enough space in front of you to move a little to the left or right in an emergency — or to be able to avoid a carjacking — is a sound defensive driving technique.
“Safe following distance when traffic is moving is another issue,” Martin said.
Updates to online police blotters
“I regularly read the online police media reports (blotters) for Champaign County, City of Champaign and City of Urbana. Urbana does a great job of posting these daily. Champaign is sometimes delayed — as of 11/16, the last posting was 11/9 — and Champaign County’s most recent update was posted on 10/26. Last year, Champaign was very good about posting daily. Can you find out what has happened and if it will go back to being posted daily?"
“Thanks to your reader for pointing this out,” said Champaign Police Department spokesperson Joe Lamberson. “It helped staff from Champaign Police to identify a connection issue between our media reports webpage and our reporting software and we were able to fix it. Staff has reprocessed the recent media reports and verified that they correctly uploaded and are accessible to the public.”
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his department’s blotter postings, “have to be manually initiated and someone new has transitioned into that role within the last couple of months. This is one of her many responsibilities. We expect they will be posted daily again very soon."
For anyone who’s interested, the UI Police Department also posts frequent police blotter reports at police.illinois.edu/info/blotter.
Plans for former Denny’s Diner in Tuscola
“What is to become of the building formerly called Denny’s in Tuscola?”
Denny’s Classic Diner on U.S. 36 closed permanently in the summer of 2021. City administrator Drew Hoel said, “I am told that the property is available for sale, but I have not seen a formal listing. To my knowledge, there are no current plans for it.”
UI hoops guarantee games
“Illinois men's and women's basketball play an exhibition game, then six to eight games each to start the season against lower-level teams. These are often referred to as guarantee games because Illinois guarantees the opponents a paycheck for playing. How much did Illinois pay for these games this year? Even if the amounts of guarantee money differ between the men's and women's programs, are the arrangements pretty much the same?
“Also, have the Illini considered adding more Illinois colleges as opponents? We played Eastern Illinois this year but it would be nice to see a few more of Illinois' state colleges come in for these games. Is there a compelling reason to bring in teams like Kansas City, Monmouth, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman when some of the in-state schools might bring some of their own fans and the guarantee money would stay in-state and support other Illinois schools?”
The “guarantee” or “buy” games involve an agreement under which a school is contracted to play one game — in this case, at the State Farm Center — without the Illini having to return the game to an opponent's campus, said UI Athletics’ Kent Brown. He did not provide dollar amounts, but said, “the payout to the visiting school can range quite a bit depending on how far the trip is, whether there is a plane trip involved and, possibly, the prominence of the team.
“Some of the non-conference basketball games are part of participating in events like the multi-team ‘exempt’ tournament Illinois is playing in Las Vegas, where one or more games are played on campus and two games are played at the site of the tournament.”
NCAA Division I basketball teams are limited to playing no more than 29 regular-season games, except that games scheduled as part of an “exempt” tournament do not count against that number. By definition, exempt tournaments involve a group of teams from different conferences that all agree to play each other within a span of 14 days. Each team is limited to playing three “exempt” games.
Brown said guarantee-game arrangements are generally the same for both men's and women's basketball programs. “As for playing in-state schools more often, the basketball programs normally don't start scheduling games for the next season until the current season is completed. I know the women's program has played in-state schools on a more consistent basis than the men's, but I also know that Coach Underwood does like to schedule in-state schools when possible, while also playing teams from around the nation.”
Brown said building a schedule can be quite complicated, and coaches try to plan a balanced slate of games, especially when there are certain games that must be played – like the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Missouri “braggin’ rights” game, and the exempt tournament – each season.