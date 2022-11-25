Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Urbana street repairs and ARPA funds
“Urbana mayor Diane Marlin just said on WCIA that no ARPA funds will be used for roads and infrastructure. What plans does the city have to finally address the problems with the roads? Why are ARPA funds not being used to fix them?”
Marlin said the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds cannot be used for streets because “that is not an allowable expense under the rules established by the U.S. Treasury. In the infrastructure category, ARPA funds sent to city and county governments can be used for water, sewer and broadband projects. We do propose to use city ARPA funds for a sewer lateral pilot project and a stormwater project, subject to city council approval.”
For street repairs, the city uses local and state motor fuel taxes, federal and state grants, and money from the general fund. “We also hope to access funds from the recently passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” she said. For a complete description of the city's plan for infrastructure repair and replacement, please refer to the Capital Improvement Plan 2023-2027. The transportation section covers streets, sidewalks, etc.
Plans to remove old power-line towers
“The power lines along Route 10 east of the I-72 interchange were hung from new poles over the summer. The crew left the old, large metal transmission towers lying in the ditch. Are there plans to remove the old structures? They have been there for months now.”
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Marcelyn Love says the company is working toward removing the last of the old tower sections by the end of December.
Criteria for benches at bus stops
“I was driving down North Market Street and saw a woman waiting at an MTD bus stop. There was no bench or shelter nearby, and she was sitting on the curb with her legs extending into the street. That scenario seemed like a serious accident waiting to happen; drivers whizzing by there don’t expect to see people sitting on the curb. But who knows how long she might have been waiting there, or whether she was even able to stand for an extended period of time. Just curious about the criteria MTD uses for installing a bench or shelter at specific bus stops – and how much it typically costs to install a bench.”
“I certainly agree with your questioner: sticking your legs out into traffic is a bad idea,” said Karl Gnadt, MTD’s managing director. “No one should ever do such a thing. MTD follows our Stop Placement Guidelines planning document, which is available on our website. Essentially, we look at the typical daily ridership of each stop to determine the level of amenity – bench, shelter, information kiosk, etc. – that should be installed. Of course, stops that have a higher concentration of riders with disabilities or have an older population may warrant additional amenities. Those are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. It wasn't clear exactly what location this happened at, but the stops on Market Street, north of I-74 generally have an average ridership between five and 17 boardings daily per stop.
“Several years ago, our Board approved changing our system to a designated stop structure. Rather than picking up passengers at every single intersection, we reduced the number of stops to specific locations. We now have nearly 2,000 bus stops in C-U. When we went to designated stops, we committed to introducing more amenities throughout the system. Both last year and this year alone, we budgeted $300,000 per year for benches, shelter replacements, and new shelters. A single bench typically costs about $800. A typical shelter installation costs around $35,000,” when costs of engineering, concrete pad and shelter itself are factored in.
New flashing yellow turn arrows
“Some of the major intersections around town have new flashing yellow arrows for left turns, and I’m not quite sure what they mean. I was heading north on Lincoln Avenue in the left turn lane at University, and I had a flashing yellow arrow while the other northbound lanes had red lights. The southbound lanes apparently had green lights and arrows. Does the yellow arrow mean I can turn left when there’s no oncoming traffic, even while the red light is lit for other drivers on my side of the road? I find the flashing arrow more confusing and distracting than helpful, but I suppose I’ll get used to it.”
It will take some getting used-to, but IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett assures us it’ll be worth the effort. The flashing yellow arrow affords drivers more opportunities to make left turns, and a national study found that drivers made fewer mistakes with the flashing yellow left-turn arrows. The Federal Highway Administration research found that the new flashing yellow turn arrow helps prevent crashes, moves traffic through intersections more efficiently, and provides additional flexibility for managing variable traffic volumes.
So how does the meaning of a flashing yellow arrow differ from the meaning of the solid yellow arrow? The steady yellow arrow indicates the left-turn signal is about to turn red. Drivers should prepare to stop or complete their left turn if they are legally within the intersection and there is no conflicting traffic (or pedestrians) present. A flashing yellow arrow means drivers may turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. Of course, drivers must use caution as they turn while the yellow arrow is flashing, as the oncoming traffic has a green light.
Timeline for reopening Cardinal Road
“Cardinal Road between Duncan and U.S. Route 150 has been shut down for quite a while now due to the I-57/I-74 interchange reconstruction. Is there a timeline for when this stretch of road will be reopened to thru traffic?”
The Interstate project’s need for fill dirt will continue for a while yet, and that dirt is coming from a barrow pit that Duce Construction is digging just off of Cardinal Road. Champaign Township and Hensley Township maintain different parts of Cardinal Road – so they must coordinate things with Duce, and all of them must consider the needs of the IDOT-managed interchange project.
With that in mind, Hensley Township highway commissioner Bob Sherman said he and Duce officials have discussed reopening Cardinal Road for the winter “within the next few weeks.” That’s subject to changing conditions, of course.
Sherman said Cardinal Road wasn’t designed to withstand constant heavy truck traffic, so there is some work to be done before it can be reopened for public use. Duce Construction staff have told him the road likely can reopen for the winter once they have had a chance to patch some of the rougher spots.
The company plans to start hauling fill dirt again in the spring, once the weather improves. “The contractor wants perfect dirt on perfect days. So that means no mud,” said Champaign Township highway commissioner Keith Padgett. Duce Construction plans to be done with barrow pit excavation sometime in 2023. The company will completely resurface Cardinal Road once the excavation project is complete.
Animal welfare concerns in Champaign
“I’m worried about a dog next door that’s kept on a very short chain and sits in the dirt and gravel and fallen leaves 24/7 – seemingly with no shelter, water or human contact. I’ve called the police, who call Animal Control, and the answer is always the same: They find no mistreatment or abuse. I would think this kind of neglect would be a violation of the city’s animal ordinance. If it is, how can we get someone to take action – or to amend the ordinance to ensure more humane treatment on the part of pet owners? Winter is setting in!”
City of Champaign communications director Jeff Hamilton said cruelty to animals is prohibited as defined in Section 7.4 of the Champaign Municipal Code. “The City of Champaign has contracted with Champaign County Animal Control to investigate and take enforcement actions for violations of this section of the city code. Anyone who believes an animal in Champaign is being poorly treated in violation of city ordinance should call METCAD’s non-emergency number (217-333-8911) to report their concern so a county animal control officer can investigate.”
Champaign County Animal Control director Heather Soder says her agency follows the local ordinances for the cities and villages they contract with, as well as the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act. “If we find a pet owner in violation, we do warn them and have to allow owners an attempt at recommended corrective measures. If violations continue to occur, we can impound the animal, impose fines and fees, and potentially take ownership of the animal,” she said.
Hamilton said any resident who has concerns about the response of an animal control officer should speak with the County’s animal control director (Ms. Soder). The phone number for Champaign County Animal Control is 217-384-3798.
He adds, “Any resident who has a concern or suggestion concerning a city ordinance is welcome to share their thoughts with the city council. Contact information for all city council members is available on the city’s website (champaignil.gov/council). Members of the public may also address the council in person during the audience participation section of any city council meeting.”
Who’s authorized to stop traffic?
“At the intersection of Lynn Street and University Avenue on school days, MTD buses line Lynn Street to take students home from school. About the time the furthest south bus is ready to turn onto eastbound University Avenue, an MTD supervisor steps out of his van with a yellow reflective vest and holds his hands up to stop traffic. I've been stopped by him a dozen times so far this year and I don't remember that ever happening before. Usually, traffic is stopped for only for a minute or two – but on occasion, it’s been much longer. I guess my bottom-line question is, who has authority to stop traffic on city streets?”
Champaign Police Lt. Aaron Lack said CPD and Unit 4 Schools have worked cooperatively for years to slow and direct traffic in school zones during pickup and drop-off times. “Some of these methods have included additional signage to direct traffic flow, visible police presence, and the use of non-police crossing guards to assist pedestrians crossing the right-of-way,” he said.
“In the scenario described above, an MTD supervisor is authorized by Unit 4 to direct traffic under existing traffic plans to work in a manner similar to a crossing guard. In these efforts, a single person is able to temporarily halt traffic, reducing congestion and ensuring that buses filled with students are able to turn onto a busy corridor in a quick, efficient and safe manner. This action reduces the potential for collisions and promotes a safer environment for both the buses and other traffic.”
Is Fat City still open?
"Is Fat City Bar and Grill still open? Where did its name come from?"
Kevin Hildebrand, chief operating officer with CRS Hospitality, said, “We just finished up our renovation of Fat City and combined the space with The City Center. We had a sold-out show for our grand re-opening on October 21 with Dylan Scott. There is no more bar and grill, however, so we have just gone to the name The City Center. As far as the name Fat City goes, we do not have any record of how the original owner came up with the name Fat City.”
City Center’s website, citycenterchampaign.com, says the venue hosts concerts and shows for top musical artists, and offers rental space for corporate events, wedding receptions and other large gatherings. It seats 300 people comfortably and has a maximum standing capacity of 850 people. It is located at 505 S. Chestnut in Champaign.
While the current owners have no record of how the Fat City bar got its name, there are some interesting possibilities. Traditionally, the expression “fat city” was used to describe a state of comfort and financial well-being; if you win the lottery, you may find yourself living in fat city. Some sources believe the expression may have Biblical origins: “eat the fat of the land.” Fat City also was the title of a 1969 novel by Leonard Gardner and a 1972 film directed by John Huston.
One-way traffic violations near Westview School
“Nearly every day at the intersection of West William Street and Mayfair Road, southwest of Westview School, I see drivers disobey ‘do not enter’ and ‘one-way traffic’ signs. William Street in that area is open only to buses during morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-up times. Recently, while students were out walking in the area, I witnessed one driver run over a cone, circumvent the barricade and proceed east on William Street! Could we get more signage – possibly larger, brighter and emphasizing harsh fines?"
Champaign Police Lt. Aaron Lack said, “thanks to your reader for sharing what they are seeing in this school zone during the day. Champaign Police assigns officers to be present near our schools during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup, but other calls tend to pull us away throughout the day. We will direct additional patrols to the area near Westview Elementary during school hours as part of our Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program and ensure that these concerns are addressed.”
In addition, Champaign Public Works staff took a fresh look at the area’s signage in response to the reader’s question. Kris Koester filled us in on what they found: “The incident on the day the reader wrote about happened during a walk-a-thon hosted by Westview PTA. They requested and placed the barricades in use. During regular school activities, William east of Mayfair is posted as a school zone, Russell is a signed school zone, and John is a signed school zone. There is a ‘do not enter’ sign for eastbound traffic at Mayfair, and a ‘no right turn’ sign for northbound traffic.
“The sign sizes are per MUTCD (Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices) requirements. Some schools add barricades to supplement ‘do not enter’ signs. But that is up to the school to do, since their staff would be responsible for putting them out and removing them when appropriate. The fines for school zones are defined by the Illinois Vehicle Code,” so the city doesn’t have any discretion there.
Pedestrian safety on Prospect Avenue
“Is the comment period still open for IDOT's plan to widen Prospect between I-74 and Springfield Avenue? If so, is there any precedent for cities requesting grade-separated crossings when the state widens a road?
“Prospect runs right between several schools and amidst a large residential area. We already get to watch kids and adults scurry across, and that's only going to get worse as the street widens. The goal is to get MORE cars through the area even faster, right? Wondering if they have considered adding a grade-separated crossing in that area – something like the pedestrian underpass beneath the CN tracks, near Black Dog BBQ in downtown Champaign.”
From IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett: “IDOT District 5 has hired a consultant to study Prospect Avenue from I-74 to Springfield Avenue. The consultant will be following IDOT policy, which indicates the needs of all road users must be accommodated.”
He said the Clark Dietz engineering firm is working on both phase I (study) and phase II (plans) for this project. Meantime, “IDOT has been working with the City of Champaign in identifying stakeholders and getting their feedback. A public information meeting will be held for this project in the future. Public input will be sought at that point in time.”
Finding Champaign County election results online
"Why is it so difficult to find out the results from the most recent election? The Champaign County Clerk's website is difficult to navigate. Is there just a direct website to go to, to find this information? And why has it taken so long to get final results? Seems we used to get them much sooner.”
Shortly after this reader’s question came in a few days ago, I went to the website via my laptop computer and one of the three (rotating) banners on the homepage had a button that linked to election results. But when I later tried to find them on an iPad and a mobile phone, the process was not nearly as straightforward. I asked County Clerk Aaron Ammons if he could help our readers understand why, and he said, “the way the website is displayed will be a little different from a cell phone to a laptop/desktop.”
He suggests readers follow these three steps to find election results on the County Clerk’s website (www.champaigncountyclerkil.gov) from a desktop computer:
Click Elections
Click I Want to Run for Office
Click Historical Election Data
On a cellphone:
Click Elections
Click I Want to Run for Office
Click Helpful Links
Click Historical Election Data
So the results are there, but the sequence to get to them is … not the most intuitive. Here’s hoping they’ll tweak the website to make it easier by the time the next local election rolls around. (If you really want to type the direct link, it’s here.)
As for the length of time it’s taken to get final results, Ammons said the 14-day window for counting provisional and vote by mail (VBM) ballots “has been in place for many years and is set in statute by the legislature. All results are ‘unofficial’ until 14 days after Election Day. Then we have another seven days to do the final canvass. This is all standard practice.”
The increase in the number of voters who choose to take advantage of voting by mail has led to more outstanding VBM ballots that must be processed, tabulated and eventually counted during the 14-day window, he said.
Most adults remember a time when the vast majority of races all across the country were called on election night or soon thereafter. That was possible because “only a few states and counties used VBM so extensively, but that is changing,” Ammons said. “Whenever the number of votes that a candidate is leading by is less than the number of outstanding VBM ballots, then it’s not wise to call that race.
“The media and the public are slowly adjusting to this reality. In fact, I watched the 10 p.m. news on WCIA on Nov 22, 2022, the day the election results are official, and there was no report or story about the final results for Champaign County,” he said.