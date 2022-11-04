Kathy's #Mailbag, Nov. 4, 2022
A fun mix of topics this week — a little local history, some Illini sports, wrapping up I-57 lane closures, and a happy use for your sad pumpkins now that November is here. Also, some follow-up on city rules regarding fireworks displays in the heart of a residential neighborhood in Champaign.
Fireworks follow-up
A reader suggested we may have missed the point of a recent Mailbag question about a seemingly extra-long, extra-loud fireworks display at the Champaign Country Club on a recent Saturday night.
“Fireworks displays have become very common at the CCC, and Kathy’s answer was based upon a reply from the Champaign Fire Department. The CFD is outstanding and it is good to learn that they are diligent in following all of the safety protocols involved in these major pyrotechnic displays, especially in a residential neighborhood. However, CFD is not responsible for the enforcement of city ordinances. Many neighbors and property owners in the area surrounding the Country Club have a serious interest in this topic.”
The reader also wanted to know whether a city event permit is required — over and above the Fire Department permit — for a special event that includes a large fireworks display, and why a large, privately sponsored fireworks display wouldn’t be a violation of the city noise ordinance.
Some answers from Thomas Yu, Champaign’s city attorney: “The Champaign Country Club did apply for and receive permits for both a fireworks display and a special event under Sections 13-23 and 24-17 of the Champaign Municipal Code. While the city ordinances do not require advance public notice as part of the application process, in the spirit of being responsible neighbors in the community the city does encourage permit applicants to notify surrounding property owners of such events.”
Section 24-17 says the event permit application shall include, “whether or not fireworks will be used and a copy of the application for the State fireworks permit and request for (City) Council authorization.”
I asked Yu whether the CCC’s fireworks displays require City Council approval and/or fall under the city’s noise ordinance. He said, “The city permit authorizes the fireworks display for a specific date and time, so no additional council authorization is required. My understanding is that an applicant can apply for a state permit, which grants general authorization to handle fireworks. In addition, if the fireworks display was authorized pursuant to a city permit, then the activity would be exempt from the noise ordinance.”
Red bricks atop Edison Middle School
“It looks like extra rows of bricks have been added atop Edison Middle School in Champaign. Could you please find out why for us? Was that the best brick match Unit 4 could get, or was a better match cost-prohibitive?”
I’ve driven past that building on a regular basis for more than 40 years. And until I got this Mailbag question, I’d never noticed that the cornice — the top rows of bricks — is of a different color than the rest of the exterior walls.
It turns out those red bricks have been there for decades. Some 1988 color photos at the Champaign County Historical Archives show the mostly-brown-brick school crowned with rows of red bricks. (The recent addition to the school was finished in brown brick that’s actually a pretty good match for the original color.)
For those who may not know, the building at 306 West Green Street served as home to Champaign High School from 1914 to 1956. From 1956 to 1977, the building was known as Edison Junior High School. During the 1977-78 school year, Edison became a middle school.
A look through several EJHS yearbooks from the late 1950s and early ’60s seems to show that the original brown-brick cornice was replaced sometime between publication of the 1962 and 1963 editions — assuming they ran a current photo in the ’62 yearbook. These yearbook photos are all black and white, of course. But by ’63, the brick cornice in the photo is noticeably lighter and two large white plaques within the original cornice are gone. Exactly why the change was made, we don’t know — but if a reader happens to know for sure, we’d love to hear from them.
Special thanks to Champaign County History Museum president T.J. Blakeman, his daughter Mary Ella, her Edison social studies teacher Zachary Cain, and staff at the Champaign County Historical Archives for their help in tracking down an answer to this question.
Boneyard Creek and Greenway
"I was heading up Neil Street and saw a new Boneyard Creek and Greenway sign between Herriott's and Dick Van Dyke Appliance World. Looks like they're creating a nice little greenspace there. Can you find out what this project is? I assume it’s part of a larger flood-control project? Does it connect to the other Boneyard Greenway that includes walkways on campus, north of Green Street?”
This little parklike area is the western-most phase of the extensive flood-control project that has been implemented over the past few decades along the Boneyard, said Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester.
“The section of the Boneyard Creek between Bradley Avenue and Neil Street was reconstructed between 2019 and 2022 to coincide with the Bristol neighborhood redevelopment. Neil Street — right where that sign is — marks the end of the currently planned improvements along the Boneyard Creek.”
He notes that the Boneyard Creek itself can be traced all the way over to Bloomington Road.
Koester said the lighting, creek work and pedestrian path are all finished between Bristol and Neil Street.
“We still have the construction fencing around the final stretch near Dick Van Dyke’s because we want to protect the establishing grass and the protective/safety rail near the water feature isn’t installed yet.”
He said other sections of the Boneyard Creek were reconstructed between Green Street and University Avenue in multiple phases during the 1990s and 2000s. Future phases of the Boneyard Creek Project will bring improvements to the channel between University Avenue and Bradley Avenue. When fully completed, the channel improvements will stretch from Green Street to Neil Street.
“Currently, the channel flows southeasterly from Neil Street to Bradley Avenue then enters a pipe underneath Herff Jones and then flows in an easterly direction underneath the CN railroad tracks into the Oak-Ash basin. From there, it flows south underneath University Avenue and into the Boneyard Second Street basin just north of Springfield Avenue.”
Koester said the entire length of the Boneyard eventually will be walkable, “but there’s still phases to go. The eventual goal is that you could go from Neil by Dick Van Dyke’s and all the way to Sixth Street following the path. There’s an alley between Sixth and Wright but not a true pedestrian path. At Wright Street and heading into Urbana (east), the University has put in some more pedestrian path that takes you through to Goodwin.”
Siting of new UI wrestling facility
“It was recently announced that the south lawn of the State Farm Center will house a new wrestling training complex in the future. I'm curious why this location was not used in the past for a basketball training facility, either when the Ubben complex was first built or when the the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics spent a lot of money recently essentially rebuilding Ubben. It seems like the proximity to the State Farm Center would have made it a prime location for that. Why wasn't this plot of land used earlier?”
Multiple sites were considered when plans were being made for the construction of the Ubben Basketball Practice Facility in the mid-1990s, according to DIA’s Kent Brown. Ultimately, it landed adjacent to the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration Building.
“There was even discussion about moving the practice facility to the space north of State Farm Center when the building was renovated several years ago.
“When the decision was made to renovate and add on to Ubben in the latest project of that building, that pretty much ended the possibility of moving the basketball practice facility from its present site. Expanding the Ubben facility with new additions allowed the existing space to be repurposed, creating greater efficiencies and cost savings.”
Brown said the Illinois Wrestling Training Center that was announced recently “physically fits the space on the south lawn of State Farm Center. With the wrestling program competing at SFC, as well as the IHSA Wrestling State Championships being held in the building, the new facility will be very convenient for both training and recruiting purposes.”
When will I-57 construction wrap up?
This time, it’s the adults who are asking, “are we there yet?”
"Will you ask the IDOT engineer when the various projects on I-57 between Paxton and Champaign will be finished? And, why don't they repave under bridges? Also, (why) must they remove barricades for the weekends? It feels like those projects have been going on forever.”
It certainly seems that way, especially for those who travel that stretch of I-57 on their daily commutes. IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett tells us there are two separate projects on I-57 between the Thomasboro area and the Ford County line.
The first project extends from two miles south of Thomasboro to U.S. 136 at Rantoul, about 7 miles in length. The progress schedule for this project shows that the Hot-mix asphalt (HMA) resurfacing will be completed this construction season — by the end of November. Guardrails, final pavement markings and raised reflective markers will be completed in May of 2023.
For this first project, the pavement beneath overpasses was replaced with concrete on a previous contract, Garnett said. “Hot-mix asphalt was not placed underneath them so that we can maintain the current vertical clearance on these structures.”
The second project is from U.S. 136 at Rantoul to the Ford County line — another 7 miles in length. The progress schedule for this project shows that the HMA resurfacing will be completed this construction season, by the end of November or early December. Guardrail-associated work, final pavement markings and raised reflective pavement markers will be completed by July of 2023.
Garnett said the pavement beneath overpasses on the Rantoul-to-Ford-County-line stretch will be resurfaced. “The areas underneath these structures will be milled and new HMA placed back so that the vertical clearance remains the same.”
The first project has an average daily traffic count (ADT) of 26,100 vehicles per day. For roadways with an ADT of 25,000 or greater, all lanes shall be open to traffic from 3 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday except where structure construction or major rehabilitation makes it impractical. Both projects have a special provision titled "Opening Lanes For Home Football Periods.”
For UI home football games held on Saturday, no lane closures are allowed from 3 p.m. on Friday until 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
Vacation-focused flights for Willard?
"Following up on the Willard flights question from a few weeks ago: Has Willard Airport explored the possibility of gearing some of its flights towards college students and vacationers with a carrier like Allegiant or Frontier Airlines? I would imagine a Friday and Sunday flight schedule to places like Panama City, Nashville or the Orlando area would be very popular. Has this ever been explored? This could also assist in bringing alumni from other parts of the country in to see Illini games on the weekend for football and basketball season. If Peoria can support a Nashville flight with the cost of a round trip being under $100, I would think that Champaign could support the same with 50,000 college students and a C-U metro area of over 200,000 people."
Tim Bannon, Willard’s executive director believes these kinds of flights would be popular — and he says airport staff have been advocating for them.
“We regularly meet with low-cost carriers such as Allegiant and others to present opportunities for new service to/from our community. We believe a low-cost carrier would be very successful at Willard Airport, supported by our community and existing travel demand. While our recruitment efforts haven't yet materialized into added service at Willard, we believe the conversations have been positive and productive with the air carriers. We will continue our efforts into the future with the recruitment of a low-cost carrier to service Willard Airport.”
When is High Cross Road reopening?
"I noticed that the sign at Perkins Road and High Cross Road still supports the notification that no through traffic is allowed due to the repairs at the bridge when High Cross Road meets Airport Road in Urbana. The road is/was to open in November. Any idea of a date? Will repairs to the overpass (I-74) be next – and if so, when?”
Champaign County highway engineer Jeff Blue said, “the High Cross bridge is our project and will be closed until sometime in December. The contractor got a late start due to supply and personnel issues.”
The High Cross Road bridge over I-74 falls under IDOT’s purview. Engineer Kensil Garnett says that particular bridge is not in the current FY 2023 - FY 2028 Multi-Year Program (MYP) to be repaired or replaced.
UI research-subject opportunities
"I enjoyed Ethan Simmons' article on his experiences as a UI research subject at the Beckman Institute. I took part in a few food science research projects some years ago, and I loved interacting with the students and researchers. Is there any sort of ‘projects seeking research subjects’ database or listing that townies can access? I'd be happy to help out with projects here and there, but I just don't seem to hear anything about projects in need of subjects.”
From UI spokesperson Robin Kaler: “We don't have a comprehensive listing, but it's wonderful to hear that there is local interest in creating one. I'll pass the suggestion along to the appropriate people.”
While there’s no campus-wide listing — at least, not yet — the College of Applied Health Sciences does have a webpage with details about research-participation opportunities. Find it at ahs.illinois.edu/study-participation.
Camera trailer on campus
"Over the weekend, I noticed what looks like a solar-powered surveillance camera trailer parked at the Campustown Post Office. What can you find out about it? Does it have other features besides cameras?”
From the UI Police Department’s Patrick Wade: “The trailer is a mobile security camera that gives us better coverage along the Green Street corridor as we roll out new Campustown services. That particular area has a lot of activity on nights and weekends, so we placed a temporary camera there to act as a visible deterrent to criminal activity. I'm glad your reader noticed it; that's the goal!
“It would also generate additional evidence if we were to have any kind of incident there. Just one small thing of many new initiatives we have going on in the Campustown area to maintain safety and enhance our service for our community members. It does have a loudspeaker available, but that's not a feature we are currently using.”
A happy use for sad pumpkins
If your household’s pumpkins, cornstalks, squash, straw bales and other natural fall décor items are starting to look a little sad, the Gioja family would love to take them off your hands. Penny Gioja’s family raises farm animals west of Champaign, and these items are useful for food and bedding.
Items may be dropped off (“gently, please”) along the roadside in front of the Gioja family’s play yard and barn, at 1689 County Road 400 E, Champaign, IL 61822. That’s about 5.5 miles west of Parkland College, a little south of Bradley Avenue.
The incredible disappearing, reappearing stop signs
“During a recent closure of Anthony Drive near Mattis, temporary stop signs were placed at the intersection of Dale Drive and Dobbins Drive along the detour route. When Anthony Drive reopened, the stop signs were removed. Then Anthony Drive was closed again and the stop signs returned, but after Anthony reopened, the stop signs have remained. When will they be removed? Is further work planned on Anthony in this area?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says the signs are related to the IDOT work happening at the I-57/I-74 interchange. “We are still three to four years out from that project’s completion, so I imagine a lot more work will be planned,” he said. Sounds as if drivers may need to pay extra-close attention in that area, as stop signs may be added or removed from time to time depending on what’s happening with the IDOT project.
