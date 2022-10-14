Kathy's #Mailbag, Oct. 14, 2022
Police escorts for team buses
“Police shut down Kirby at Prospect on a Friday night so buses carrying what sure looked like the Illini football team could make it to the Champaign Country Club for dinner without any delays. Is there some compelling reason to do that when our police departments are so short-staffed?”
Team escorts are provided by the UI Police Department. UIPD assistant chief Joe McCullough said, “As a university police department, it's common for us to escort athletic teams, high-profile speakers, foreign dignitaries, politicians and other visitors who attract a lot of attention when they come to campus. Unlike full road closures, escorts only tie up an intersection for a few seconds, and it is the safest way to get them to and from their destinations. We are fortunate to have healthy staffing at our department, and we have a group of officers who are specially trained to run escorts in a safe and efficient manner.
“Fighting Illini athletes are our students, and the escorts are one of the many things we do to reach out and build positive relationships with those students. It's also part of being a good host and community booster when visiting teams or dignitaries are in town. A visiting coaching staff member recently reached out to me and expressed his gratitude for the treatment they received from University Police and Division of Intercollegiate Athletics staff, and the escort was a big part of that. It sets a good example and raises the profile of our campus and our community as a whole.”
The topic of police escorts also came up on Wednesday’s “A Penny for Your Thoughts” radio call-in show on WDWS. Illini play-by-play voice Brian Barnhart noted that gameday escorts are customary for visiting football teams in other Big Ten communities, as well as here in Champaign-Urbana-Savoy. “We go to Madison, we get an escort. From the hotel they’ll have several police officers on motorcycles and they escort us through a lot of the traffic. Go up to Ann Arbor and there’s a hundred thousand people there; they’ve got to get us there on time. That’s a courtesy that both departments do for each of the (visiting) teams.”
New use for Columbia School
“Is Champaign Unit 4’s Columbia School facility being used this year? If so, what programs are housed there? What are the future plans for that building, now that the district is wrapping up its referendum-funded construction projects?”
“Yes, the Columbia Building is in use,” said Unit 4 spokesperson Stacey Moore. “Novak, ACTIONS and other Unit 4 programs are currently housed at Columbia. These programs will continue to utilize this building for the foreseeable future.”
According to the school district’s website, The Novak Academy, “is a trauma-informed alternative school for Central and Centennial students who struggle in a traditional high school setting. Here, staff wrap around students and provide supports so that students can reach their potential.”
The website says the ACTIONS program strives, “to reduce recidivism in suspensions by providing student education during days of suspension, parent and family education, and teacher education in classroom management strategies. The combined systems of support are designed to work synchronously to replace students’ undesirable behavior with appropriate social skills.”
Teal Pumpkin Project
“My grandkids and family recently moved here from the mid-South, and we’re all looking forward to a normal Halloween that includes trick-or-treating. One of the kids has severe food allergies, and I’m wondering if many folks around here take part in the Teal Pumpkin Project?”
I don’t know, but I’m happy to share what the Teal Pumpkin Project is so readers can choose whether to participate. From foodallergy.org: “Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available.” Examples include glow sticks, trinkets, temporary tattoos, Halloween-themed school supplies, fun stickers or small toys. “This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions that limit the types of treats they may safely consume.”
Some households go all-out and use teal craft paint to color a real pumpkin. Others buy teal-colored plastic pails or pumpkins. Some local stores carry them, as do several online retailers. Free, printable “teal pumpkin” window or door signs may be found on the internet.
It’s recommended that participating households keep edible treats in one container and non-food treats in another one for the little ghosts and goblins who visit during trick-or-treat hours. To learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project, check out foodallergy.org.
New development at University and State
“What is happening with the lot on University Avenue at State Street? Fencing has been put up around it. Have building permits been issued?”
Permits have been issued for grading, as well as footings and foundation, for a building site at 301 W. University Ave. in Champaign. A permit application is under review for construction of a three-story multifamily building there. Randy Smith, Champaign’s building safety supervisor, tells me the permit is for residential construction; it does not appear that any commercial space is planned for the ground floor. The owner of the property is listed as Champaign Capital, LLC.
Service obligations for UI kicker?
"The Fighting Illini's new kicker, Fabrizio Pinton, transferred here from the Air Force Academy – and are we glad he did! Just curious: Is he under any further obligation to the U.S. military once he graduates from Illinois?"
For those who hadn’t heard, “Breezy” scored all of Illinois’ points in last Saturday’s 9-6 win over Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
UI athletics spokesperson Kent Brown said Pinton — like any other student — is entitled to privacy when it comes to his departure from his original school and entry into the football transfer portal. Brown cited the U.S. Air Force Academy’s rules that say fourth- and third-class cadets (freshmen and sophomores) who leave the Academy, “will ordinarily be completely relieved from all military duty, active or reserve.” Pinton is listed as a redshirt freshman on the UI’s current roster.
Extending Florida Avenue
“When, if ever, will Florida Avenue in Urbana extend all the way to High Cross Road?”
Urbana Public Works’ Tim Cowan says “it is unknown” when or whether Florida Avenue will be extended east to High Cross Road. He said the city developed plans for this extension in the early 2000s but he is not sure whether proposed developments fell through or land-acquisition issues ultimately put the project on the back burner. The extension “likely will not warrant serious consideration until development forces the issue and the development helps sustain the proposed infrastructure.”
Future plans for Fire Service Institute
“I truly believe in the training goals of the UI’s Fire Service Institute (IFSI) and also appreciate firefighters. For many years, there has been concern about IFSI’s location and the proximity to so many people. Are there still plans to relocate IFSI? If so, when and where? The fires are a concern for the nearby residential areas, the daycare and employees in the research park, and businesses along Neil Street. Also of concern are the ‘forever chemicals’ in fire-fighting products used at the convergence of two watersheds.”
IFSI has been a part of the UI campus since 1925, said spokesperson Jill Sauer. “While the routine smells may be concerning to some of our neighbors, we ensure all that our facility is only burning straw and pallets during training exercises, and onsite water drainage is monitored to meet all local and state regulations.” She said the facility has a “Class-A” training designation, which restricts it to the use of straw and wood pallets for smoke and heat simulations. In addition to water, students train on the use of fire extinguishers and foam in select classes. All of the products used during IFSI courses are EPA-compliant, Class-A training materials, Sauer said.
The Institute serves nearly 60,000 first responders each year, through nearly 1,500 course offerings – not only in Champaign but at local fire departments across the state and nation. Sauer described the training grounds in Champaign as “consistently active.”
“Since 2016, IFSI has hoped to expand our facilities with the development of additional training props on the southern portion of the UI campus.” The “props” include vehicles, rail cars, burn buildings, steep- and shallow-pitched roofs, and many more structures used by trainees as they complete activities.
“Our 28-acre facility houses numerous props specifically designed for live fire, hands-on, and technical rescue class deliveries. Technical rescue training covers subject areas like structural collapse, confined space, rope rescue, and trench rescue. The IFSI training grounds encompasses props that offer students the most realistic training environments, similar to typical response scenes.
“While we may look like a junkyard from a view off Windsor Road, our facility holds some of the most advanced, state-of-the-art training props available to first responders across the nation.” Sauer said. IFSI also owns a substantial number of mobile training props that are used to deliver training off-site.
At this time, she said expansion plans remain dependent on financial support from external sources, including allocation of the land from the University, federal appropriations and corporate donations. The process of gathering that support takes time, and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted some of those development efforts. Once expansion plans move forward, Sauer expects the current training location to remain in use for live fire training, research efforts and the housing of administration offices.
“Despite the campfire smells and dirty nature of our work, we remain committed to offering quality training that prepares first responders to protect the communities in which they serve. We thank readers and the Champaign-Urbana community for their support.”
Staley Road parking concerns
“During sporting events at Zahnd Park, many event attendees park on the shoulder of Staley Road. This presents a very hazardous situation on this narrow, two-lane, 45-mph road – especially at night when attendees are leaving the event. Many of the families attending have young children, which makes the situation even more worrisome. There appear to be plenty of spots available in the park's parking lot. Have the local authorities assessed this issue at this park?”
“People should not be parking along Staley Road and should be using the designated parking lot during events,” said Jimmy Gleason, Champaign Parks’ director of revenue facilities. “The Park District is working on signage to help address the issue moving forward, as well as communicating with our renters to help alleviate the problem.”
Towing abandoned cars from highways
"How does the State of Illinois determine when to tow/remove a car from state highways? There has been a car abandoned on I-74 west of Mansfield for over two weeks. It has been investigated by the State Police, as it has the orange tape and a sticker designating it has been examined."
From IDOT’s Kensil Garnett: “The Illinois State Police (ISP) coordinates the removal of abandoned vehicles along state highways. They typically allow a much shorter time for the owner to recover the vehicle but they may have made contact with the owner and have good reason in this case” to leave the car there a little while longer. “We will forward this on to the ISP.”
Disc golf on campus
“On campus, just north of Springfield Avenue off of Third Street is an empty lot. In the middle, someone has put up a Frisbee golf ‘hole,’ the kind you see on courses like at Dodds Park. Is this part of a course being set up on campus, which would be great? Please tell me it is!”
When I visited that lot I found a single, lightweight “hole” secured (?) to a nearby chain-link fence. That suggests it’s simply one or more enthusiasts making use of a vacant lot, and not something more organized or formalized than that. Still, the Mailbag reached out to Alex Williamson with UI Campus Rec to see if they have any disc golf plans for the near future.
“There are currently no disc golf offerings from Campus Recreation,” she said. “However, our staff are always looking for new ways to engage our patrons and repurpose facility spaces to best serve them. It’s possible we may explore disc golf options in the future.” So if you’re a UI student or staffer who would like to see disc golf facilities offered on campus, be sure to let Campus Rec know.
Meantime, Williamson suggested that interested students get in touch with the Illini Disc Golf Club, which practices at Dodds Park in Champaign and Lohmann Park in Urbana.
Parkland Way repairs
“The road from Mattis Avenue into the Parkland College campus is closed again to repair pavement. I can't tell you the number of times this has happened. At what point do they start over and build a new road? Can anyone tell us what went wrong in the first place – and what the plans are for a more permanent fix?”
I had not realized that Parkland Way, which winds through Dodds Park on the way to Parkland College, is maintained by the Champaign Park District rather than the City of Champaign or Parkland.
My Mailbag predecessor, Tom Kacich, answered a similar question back in May of this year, when pothole repairs were underway. The current repairs are simply “to fix the regular wear and tear that occurs on all roads,” said Dan Olson, the Champaign Park District’s director of operations. “During the year, we typically have two types of closures. The first are for pothole repairs. These occur two to three times a year. Pothole repairs are typically scheduled during Parkland College’s Spring Break and then as needed, but avoiding events and tournaments that happen within the Park.”
Most of those closures last no more than one day.
“The second type of closure has been for removal and replacement of sections of the roadway. Last year (2021), the Champaign Park District allotted $50,000 to remove and replace about 150 linear feet of the worst sections of the roadway. This year, the CPD capital improvement plan had $100,000 to replace about 350 linear feet. And looking forward, the plan tentatively has $100,000 each year over the next several years to continue the work. Each time the removal and replacement takes place, the road is closed between two and three weeks. We can expect a closure of the road for an extended time each year,” Olson said.
Balancing the needs of park patrons with those of Parkland students and staff can’t be easy; when the weather is good enough for road work, there’s no ideal time for a multi-week road closure. Fortunately, there are multiple entrances to the Parkland College campus – which means there’s always an alternate route for those who want to access both the college and adjacent park facilities.
“During the closures, all parking lots, the Eddie Albert Gardens, ballfields, Worker’s Memorial, Olympic Tribute and the disc golf course remained open for use and you could drive to those areas. Our goal is to keep these areas open during the construction,” Olson said.
When it comes to a more permanent fix, CPD executive director Joe DeLuce says Park District staff are working with Parkland College staff to find grants and/or other funding “to bring Parkland Way up to the City of Champaign standards for city streets.”
For now, though, the district will continue to replace what it can afford to replace – one segment at a time.
Outlook for Tuscola hotel
“Was Tuscola’s Holiday Inn Express built because of the outlet mall, and is its future in doubt now that so few stores remain?”
City administrator Drew Hoel says the Holiday Inn Express was built long after the mall opened and, “continues to operate at a high occupancy. In fact, the owners completed a significant remodeling a few years ago.” He said its future viability “is not in doubt” at all.
Red-light runners on Kirby
“Can a camera be installed at Mayfair and Kirby? People run this light every day! There are two elementary schools nearby. One day a child will be injured or killed. Today I saw two cars run the light. This afternoon there was a reported accident at 3:18 pm — I'm sure once again a person running the light. This is an everyday occurrence.”
Kevin Olmstead, Champaign Police Department deputy chief, said CPD does not currently use red-light or other traffic cameras in the city. “While we are not considering this technology at this time, if staff were to seek out such technology it would require a purchase under the city’s purchasing policies along with other policy decisions” on the part of the City Council.
Additionally, he notes that Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) are not designed to be used for traffic purposes, including catching red-light runners. “It's not just a pledge we’ve made, it's something the technology doesn't do.”
Olmstead said CPD has added the Mayfair at Kirby location to its list of places where patrol officers will provide stepped-up traffic enforcement. Readers who would like to suggest specific locations for traffic-enforcement efforts anywhere in Champaign are invited to send the information directly to CPD at 217/351-4545 or by email to police@champaignil.gov.
Steps to requesting a stop sign
“What are the steps to requesting additional stop signs on Winchester Drive? The speeding is going to get a child hurt — or worse.”
Installation of stop signs is governed by City Council policy, according to Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester.
“The policy allows for administrative approval of stop sign installations when there is a documented crash problem and/or if the location meets certain requirements for traffic volumes. Requests for all-way stops can be submitted to the Public Works department and should include the specific intersection the all-way stop is being requested for. Staff will look at the crash history, average daily traffic volumes, and other pertinent information to determine if a stop sign is warranted under the policy.”
Work program for non-violent jail inmates?
“Does Champaign County have a work program for non-violent prisoners to reduce time off their sentence? I would think they could mow and weed areas that the city don't have time to do in the summer and remove ice/snow in the winter.”
“We do not,” have a work program of this type, said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “Such a stipulation would need to be included in the sentencing order from the judge. The majority of our non-violent, sentenced inmates serve their sentence on electronic home detention, allowing them to work while serving their sentence.”
Changing lanes legally on Mattis
"When driving south on Mattis approaching Church Street, the right-hand lane is right-turn-only. Just beyond the intersection, there is another right-turn-only lane to enter the Schnucks shopping center. That turn lane has a solid line which basically starts at the Mattis & Church intersection. Am I remembering driver ed correctly that a driver cannot cross a solid line, nor can they change lanes in an intersection? If so, how can one legally enter the turn lane to get to the shopping center?"
This stretch of road falls under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says crossing a solid white line demands special care and is generally discouraged, but is not illegal in this case. That’s according to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), Illinois Statutes and the Illinois Rules of the Road.
“Given the short distance between these turns and IDOT's standards for turn-lane delineation lengths, the turn lane south of Church Street was last striped with an initial gap of approximately fifty feet followed by a solid white line. Since that time, our operations staff has performed joint maintenance that resulted in an approaching broken white line for nearly 100 feet.”