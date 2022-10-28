Breaking News
Kathy's #Mailbag, Oct. 28, 2022
Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Regular readers of the Mailbag may remember last week’s item on the history of the “Carle-Bliss” homes that the UI built to house faculty and staff members’ families just after WWII. We said the Bliss Drive and Carle Avenue (extended) streets had been abandoned, and the homes demolished as the need for university-owned staff housing declined. Reader Carol Bond wrote in to say, “one of these houses still exists and I live in it! In 1998 we purchased a redwood-sided house from the university and actually moved it to a beautiful lot in Historic East Urbana, at 903 California.”
The home her family ended up moving had been built in about 1949 on Bliss Drive, and her family lived in an identical home across the street from it. She said the home she now lives in was the only one that was saved and moved from the Carle-Bliss development. Her family was the last one to move out. She recalls Steve Hesselschwerdt, one of the UI’s planners at the time, telling the Bonds, “You can buy the house, but you can’t leave it there.” Specialized movers cut the house into three pieces and trucked it nearly two miles to its current spot.
This was one of the “research homes” designed by the UI’s Small Homes Council. “They weren’t shacks; they were decent houses,” Bond said. The original slab-home design put the washer and dryer in the kitchen, possibly to save space and plumbing costs. That’s one feature Bond was delighted to change after the move. “When you have three kids and the (kitchen) floor is covered with dirty laundry on Saturday when you’re trying to get dinner? Well, it wasn’t very convenient.” After the move across town, they added on to the home – including a separate laundry room.
Now … on to this week’s questions!
Humane Society’s moving plans
“Are there any plans for the Champaign County Humane Society to be renovated or expand? I’ve heard they no longer plan to move to a new location.”
It turns out the reader heard incorrectly. The Champaign County Humane Society is on track for a move to its new campus in early 2023, according to executive director Mary Tiefenbrunn. The new facility, located at 4003 Kearns Drive in Champaign, increases the interior space from 10,000 to 30,000 square feet. (Kearns Drive is just off of Staley Road, south of Springfield Avenue.)
She said construction began in November 2021 after demolition of the interiors of the three existing buildings at the property was completed. At the new campus, housing for dogs, cats and small animals will be upgraded to promote better health of the animals as well as a better experience for visitors, staff and volunteers.
“Since we were able to start from scratch in designing our floor plan, we’ve achieved separation between dog housing and cat/small animal housing, which will significantly reduce the stress our cats and small animals currently experience, hearing barking dogs right outside their doors. We’ve also located animal-admissions areas so that the intake process occurs in private, away from the adoptions area, and in close proximity to the animal ‘holding’ areas. This will allow for a much better customer-service experience for people surrendering pets, and a safer and easier transition for the animals as well.
“The new campus also includes an education building with a large dog-training area as well as a classroom for humane education programs. We look forward to developing new programs and services out of this wonderful new space!”
Tiefenbrunn said the new shelter building also expands office space and includes a conference room and small gathering space for meetings and donor functions.
Left turns at Sixth and Green
“When traveling westbound on Green Street between Wright and Sixth Streets , traffic comes to a standstill when someone wants to turn left onto Sixth. Why are left turns allowed at this intersection when there is only one lane?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester tells us the hierarchy of transportation modes on campus, and specifically in the campus core — generally from Fourth Street to Goodwin — is 1) pedestrians/bikes, 2) public transit, and 3) autos. “Throughout the core there is a constant balancing of providing access for these modes to various businesses and university facilities with pedestrian safety and fostering lower vehicle speeds.”
He says the westbound left-turn lane at Sixth Street was removed when the bike lanes in this section were implemented. “The bike lanes are consistent with the campus modal hierarchy. At the same time, restricting access to Sixth Street (and the businesses along that street) by restricting the left turn seemed an unnecessary penalty on local small businesses. A leading left turn arrow was provided to reduce the likelihood of a left-turning vehicle blocking traffic and any resulting vehicular delay was considered acceptable in the context of the goals for transportation on campus.”
Decatur Staleys vs. Champaign Legion
“I was recently looking at some Chicago Bears history. They were once known at the Decatur Staleys, and in the 1920 season played against a local team called the Champaign Legion. Is there any info on this game? Where was it played? Who were the Champaign Legion?”
It appears the Staleys played a mix of professional and amateur teams in the 1920 season. The Staleys won that game, which took place on Nov. 11 — Armistice Day — two years after the end of WWI. It was played at McKinley Field in Champaign.
Because the local amateur team was called The Legion and the game took place on what we now know as Veterans Day, I asked Chuck Zelinsky, Champaign American Legion Post 24’s historian, what he might know about it. Champaign Post 24 was chartered in 1919, among the first Legion posts in the country. “We have an old-timer here at 24 that remembers hearing about a game played, but no particulars. He thinks the Legion might have sponsored a team but did not think there were Legion members that played. He thinks the Legion got involved as some sort of money-raising deal.”
That apparently was the plan, but a Nov. 13, 1920 article in the Champaign News-Gazette said it turned out to be a money-losing deal. “Champaign County Post, American Legion, is reported to have lost several hundred dollars as a result of the game of football Thursday with the Staley football 11. The Legion was required to make a guarantee to the Staleys. The guarantee was reasonable and would have been met and the post would doubtlessly have cleared a sum of money had the Legionnaires expectations been fulfilled.
“When the contract was made with the Staleys, it was with the expectation that the UI would observe Armistice Day (as) at least a half holiday. The fact that students were withheld from attending the game combined with bad weather conditions made it impossible for the Legion to meet expenses.
“The Legion team was weakened by the loss of three star linemen and a half back who were refused permission to play by the university athletic authorities.” The newspaper reported the final score “was 19 to 0 but the mighty Decatur crew could have counted two more touchdowns if they wished in the second half.” (Some football history websites say the final score was 20-0. Either way, the day was not a success for the home team.)
Street subsidence on Prospect
“When I travel south down Prospect Avenue between University and Kirby, I notice that there are several areas of the road that are showing uneven wear — the words ‘subsidence’ and ‘sinking’ come to mind. There are spots between University and Springfield, and another area just south of Green and Prospect, that are quite uneven. I know that the pounding of wheels can damage any street surface, but what seems to be the cause in this case? Is there a problem below the pavement, or is it something else?”
Based on archive information and field observations, Champaign Public Works staff believe Prospect was widened back in the late 1950s (north of John) and 1960s (south of John). Kris Koester says it also appears the elevation of the center of the street was raised by somewhere between 6 and 12 inches in the area between John and Armory.
“This resulted in a much thicker pavement over the original pavement area, while the outside edges are much thinner,” he said. “The areas in question appear to line up pretty well with the area of widening. The areas from the widening, now around 60 years old or more, have deteriorated due to a combination of heavier vehicle loads, age, and the resulting lower capacity that comes with being a thinner pavement. We keep an eye on it and make repairs as needed.”
Pollinator plantings in C-U parks
“Do the Champaign or Urbana Park Districts have any programs to establish native and/or pollinator plantings? Plain green turf provides virtually no habitat for pollinators and other animals and plants that make up a healthy, diverse ecosystem.”
In a joint response to this question, the CPD and UPD said they have been collaborating on several large initiatives and continue to expand the presence of native plants and trees — particularly those that support pollinators. They note that native plants also require less maintenance and care than non-natives because they are better adapted to the local environment.
“The UPD manages and is expanding upon over 260 of its 613 acres as natural areas, including prairie, wetland and woodland. The CPD also manages several acres of natural area, the majority of which is prairie, rain garden areas and naturalized corridors along the Boneyard Creek. CPD also has an extensive tree diversification and care program in all parks. The areas and programs that both agencies provide support an abundance of native plants, insects, birds and other life, while providing a number of ecosystem services such as improving air and water quality, and they increase our community's resilience against climate change.”
The UPD’s Green Initiatives plan creates a network of corridors through naturalized areas in each park, pollinator pockets, butterfly gardens, no-mow zones, invasive species removal, and increased biodiversity. It also emphasizes tree species that support native insects and wildlife, and ensures that the district plants more trees than it removes each year.
Both park districts offer educational events that connect the public with sources for, and information about, native plants. The UPD has been collecting native prairie plant seeds, packaging them, and giving them away during free public events. They also host public programs about the benefits of planting natives. In addition, CPD has given pollinator plants and seeds to the public during events, installed pollinator gardens at Champaign schools using grants, and this fall completed a pollinator area at Heritage Park as part of an Eagle Scout program.
“If you look closely at some of our traditional landscape areas, you will find some intermixed non-native plants that are known to be good pollinator plants, but also known to be non-invasive to natural areas,” they said. Both agencies benefit greatly from their partnerships with UI Extension’s East Central Illinois Master Naturalist Program, the university, and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, which all provide education and support for native plantings and community pollinator pockets.
For more information on Urbana’s pollinator programs, click here.
Duck-duck-down
“I see an excavator outside the old Ducky’s Formal Wear building on University. Are they finally tearing it down?”
When I checked the City of Champaign’s permits database on Thursday morning (Oct. 27), I saw that a demolition permit request for 134 University Avenue is “under review.”
Ever heard of ‘Jerusalem Alley’?
"The alley south of Illinois Street and west of Race in Urbana is showing up as ‘Jerusalem Aly’ on Google Maps. Is that its official name? I don't recall seeing or hearing that name before.”
I’ve lived here for 40-some years, and that was a new one on me. Urbana’s principal city planner, Kevin Garcia, said the same as he referred the question to the city’s land surveyor, Dan Rothermel.
Rothermel checked an original 1852 subdivision plat of James Busey's Addition to Urbana and said, “I do not see a ‘Jerusalem Alley’ on the original alley names. Maybe this was an unofficial name local residents adopted and used and Google latched on to it. I have looked through our records and cannot find anything referring to ‘Jerusalem Alley.’ The only place I find it is on Google Maps.”
The hand-drawn 1852 Busey’s Addition plat clearly shows the 12-foot-wide alley’s name as Cedar Alley. Current Apple and TomTom maps also show this pathway as Cedar Alley – as distinct from Cedar Street, which intersects with it. The Champaign County Historical Archives’ online catalog lists “Ordinance 44 OF FY 1979 (7879-44), entitled, ‘Vacating a Portion of Cedar Alley’ — and the description fits the alley-in-question. I suppose it’s possible that when the city vacated the alley, neighbors — or someone else — might have given it an informal name. Or maybe someone decided to have a little fun with Google Maps’ crowd-sourcing.
All we know for sure is that its original name was Cedar Alley. So we still have a Google Maps mystery on our hands unless a reader comes forward to enlighten us.
(P.S.: Garcia said he has submitted a change to Google Maps, proposing that they change the name back to the original Cedar Alley.)
Gunshot-detection pilot delayed
“When the City of Champaign installed the license plate reader cameras, I recall that the company was also offering some sort of gunshot detection system. I've read about the successful use of the license plate readers but never heard anything about the gunshot detection system. Was it also installed and, if so, has it been a successful addition for the police department?”
From Kevin Olmstead, deputy chief of operations at the Champaign Police Department: “Your reader is correct that when the City of Champaign approved a two-year contract with Flock Group, Inc. for 46 Automated License Plate Readers, the new technology also came with a one-year trial of the company’s gunshot detection system covering a 1.3 square mile area at no additional cost. However, ongoing issues with the global supply chain have led the vendor to delay that installation until Spring of 2023.
“Champaign Police will launch the planned one-year pilot program for shot detection following the installation of the technology in the coming months.”
Stop signs with blinking LEDs
“I have been noticing certain stop signs in Champaign now have blinking lights attached to them. For example, there is one at the northwest corner of Prospect at Devonshire that wasn’t like that until recently. There’s one further south on Prospect that I’d like to see lights added to as it never seems safe when turning into my neighborhood. I am curious as to how the city determines which stop signs get lights and if the public can make requests.”
During the day, at least, the LED lights on these newer stop signs seem to be much more visible from a distance than up-close — and that’s probably a good thing for drivers.
“Flashing LED stop signs — and prior to them, red flashers mounted on top of the stop sign post — have typically been installed at intersections where there has been a documented safety issue related to running of the stop sign,” said Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester. “The locations have usually been on four-lane streets at intersections located between two traffic signals; where someone may not necessarily expect a stop sign and/or it is more difficult to see the stop signs due the wider street.” Other Champaign intersections with one of the two types of red flashing lights include Bradley at McKinley, Fourth and Fifth Streets; Kirby at Crescent; and more recently Prospect at Devonshire.
He said citizens can always suggest a change to traffic control or signs by making a request to the Public Works Department. “City staff will evaluate the request, search for any relevant data, and reply back to the citizen with information on whether an action will be taken and the basis for the decision.”
Faded pavement markings on U.S. 45
"When approaching the intersection of U.S. 45 and County Road 900 N, just north of Tolono, the pavement markings are faded and missing. This is especially an issue on the northbound lanes of the highway, west of the railroad tracks, where the lane lines are not visible at night. The turn arrows are badly faded, too. How soon can this be addressed?”
IDOT’s Kensil Garnett provides an answer — though it may not have been the answer the reader hoped for: “The pavement markings on our multi-lane highways are completed by contractors and are expected to last many more years than traditional paint pavement markings that must be applied annually to rural highways. We plan to advertise for a contract for this area and the greater Champaign-Urbana area next year. Typically, these contracts are let in June and contractors are allowed two construction seasons to complete the work.”
Fireworks at the country club
"Can you tell me why the city allows the Champaign County Club to set off fireworks on random dates? There were more on Saturday night, and they lasted for a long time. Is this legal?”
The Champaign Fire Department reviews applications to conduct firework displays within the City of Champaign. CFD’s Randy Smith says, “the Fire Chief will approve a firework display permit if the applicant meets all local and state requirements. Prior to the event, a fire department representative will visit the site to ensure that the pyrotechnic operator is following the application and the appropriate safety measures are followed.”