Kathy's #Mailbag, Oct. 7, 2022
Thanks to reader Art Pesch, who wrote in to say we had omitted one very useful option from last week’s Mailbag item on doorbell cameras: “Ring makes a solar-powered doorbell camera that works extremely well. It is very simple to install by the homeowner and eliminates the need for an electrician to install any wiring.”
The installation site would need to get enough light to power the solar cells, and have a reliable Wi-Fi signal. Pesch also told us about a wireless Ring mailbox alarm that can notify users immediately when their mail arrives.
We have several new topics in this week’s Mailbag, along with updates on a few recent questions. Let’s get to ’em:
Story Trail at Hessel Park
"Hessel Park has placed posts with space for plaques along the east side of the park. Wondering how they will be used."
Joy George, a local community member, “graciously donated the supplies for a permanent Story Trail,” said Jimmy Gleason, the Champaign Park District’s director of revenue facilities. A Story Trail helps build children’s literacy skills while they’re enjoying family time outdoors. Pages from a children’s storybook are weatherproofed and displayed on the wooden frames. Walkers read and talk about the story as they follow the path at their own pace.
The first story, Ruby Finds a Worry, was installed earlier this week along the trail that begins at the Hessel Park playground. Gleason said new books will be "cycled through" on a regular basis, for families to enjoy as they walk the park’s trails or visit the playground.
Timeline for Unit 4 school-assignment discussions
We’ve fielded multiple questions in recent weeks about the timeline for discussions of what’s to become of Champaign Unit 4’s Schools of Choice (SOC) program. The News-Gazette’s Sept. 28 article headlined, "Consultant presents replacement options for Champaign's SOC program to board,” prompted some further questions and apparent frustration on the part of community members:
“The article says ‘the firm will conduct focus groups and meetings throughout the community,’ and that ‘in November, it will make final recommendations,’ with a school board vote about SOC coming in December. For an issue of such widespread impact and importance, that seems like an extremely condensed timeline for gathering input from a broad cross-section of the community!”
Unit 4’s response from spokesperson Stacey Moore: “The information Cooperative Strategies shared at the September 26th Board of Education meeting is preliminary. Information regarding focus groups will be shared in the upcoming weeks to garner feedback from the community. Everyone is encouraged to complete the survey. There have not been any final decisions regarding balanced calendar or allowing students to remain at their current schools. In November, Cooperative Strategies will provide an update and recommendation to the Board of Education that should include answers to many questions.”
Cooperative Strategies’ proposed “student assignment scenarios” — and a link to the community survey Moore mentioned — may be found at coopstratprojects.com/champaignunit4/.
New management, focus for The Inman
"I understand The Inman is now being managed by Royse and Brinkmeyer. I'm glad to see this historic property under local management. Sounds like it’s no longer a retirement-living center, and meals may no longer be provided? If so, how much advance notice of the change were the retiree-residents given?"
Collin Carlier, Royse & Brinkmeyer’s CEO, said The Inman has been an independent-living residence for many years, and will continue to fill that niche — but it’s becoming a “mixed-age facility,” no longer exclusively for residents age 55+. All of The Inman’s leases have been month-to-month, and he said that will continue through the end of 2022.
“A la carte” meal plans will be available under the new management, but meals will not be included in the monthly rental price. Carlier said R&B held three rounds of meetings with current residents, and “one of the most critical things that was on their minds was price. They were price-sensitive. When we talked to the residents, we learned that breakfast and lunch were the two primary meals of the day, and people may or may not come down to dinner. It was just not well-attended, so (reworking the meal plans) was a way to save them money.
“Any resident still has an option to sign up for the meal plan by the month for a certain amount (of money), and that includes two meals seven days a week,” he said. While a restaurant-style evening meal is no longer offered, Carlier said R&B is working with Hendrick House Catering to offer “local, healthy, fresh heat-and-eat meal options” for $5 each.
Weekly housekeeping was provided under the previous management, and some residents said they would prefer to clean their own apartments to save on rent. “So many people were able to lower their payment, and have been signing their renewals. Everyone that lives there, we offered renewals. We put together renewal offers that involved a new service mix at lower costs starting January 1.”
Carlier said approximately 35 residents were living at The Inman when the new management arrangement was announced in late September, with about 25 vacant apartments. “So changes were imminent, and we got to work trying to parse out all the different services. People can take just the ones they want.”
For now, R&B is managing the building for another owner. But Carlier said the company, “typically does not manage properties belonging to others. We have partners we’re finalizing a deal with. It’s such a beautiful building and it deserves a long history.”
What’s up with Jet’s on Neil
“When is Jet's Pizza on Neil reopening?”
Good news for local fans of Jet’s Detroit-style pizza: the closure at 512 S. Neil St. does indeed appear to be temporary. Stacy Carter, human resources office manager with Jet’s, said “We have to do a 10-year refurbishment, per corporate, so it’s come around to that time. We’re working to get that done as soon as possible.” She did not provide an estimated date for reopening, but in my conversation with her it sounded as if the renovations are expected to take several weeks rather than several months. Meantime, she said Jet’s location at 1907 W. Springfield Ave. in Champaign remains open — and is not due for its own refurbishment for several years yet.
Prime-time football revenue
“The University of Illinois athletic program agreed to play a night game against Iowa on Saturday. Does the program receive additional revenue for this late start time?”
“Each Big Ten institution has granted the Big Ten Conference all television rights,” said Kent Brown with the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The current agreement allows our television partners to assign most game times, with certain exclusions including Thursday and Friday games, when the institutions need to agree to the non-traditional day. Each institution in the Big Ten receives equal revenue distribution from the television agreements. So, to answer the question, there is no additional revenue distribution from the conference for being assigned a prime-time football game.”
Of Yellow Pages and red hots
“While printed Yellow Pages haven't been useful for quite some time, they are still printed and distributed for some reason. A number of listings in the printed Yellow Pages continue to be included decades after the businesses closed. For example, the Urbana and Thunderbird Cinemas both closed in the early 1990s but are still listed in the Theatres-Movie section. Mr. Franky's restaurant is listed in the current Yellow Pages, and it too has been gone forever. Can you find anything about the history of this restaurant and/or why listings like this continue to be printed despite being obviously incorrect?”
If I’m tracing corporate lineage correctly, the old “AT&T Yellow Pages” trademark is now owned by Thryv. Thryv publishes “The Real Yellow Pages” in print and populates the YP smartphone app. It seems no one in Thryv’s sales or corporate offices wanted to talk to us, so we can only guess why long-shuttered businesses may still be listed in printed phone books. Thryv’s webpage for C-U indicates that the last Champaign-Urbana Area Wide phone book was printed in August 2021. If you find printed phone books less than useful, you may opt out of receiving future books at yellowpagesoptout.com.
So … what about Mr. Franky’s? As the name suggests, it was a hot dog restaurant in the UI’s Campustown area. A February 1978 article in the Urbana Courier said Mr. Franky’s had opened two weeks earlier in a converted Exxon gas station — “one of the oldest gas stations in the Twin Cities, Arlen Tepper, one of the owners said. The foundation and steel structure was maintained but the rest of the building is new. The restaurant sells franks and other Vienna products.” (Ordinarily, we use ol' phone book listings to guesstimate when a local business closed for good — but clearly, that won’t work in Mr. Franky’s case.)
By the way, the same Courier article by Nina Rubel said no fewer than five Green Street dining and drinking establishments were located in former gas stations on Green Street between the Illinois Central tracks and Fourth Street. The Red Lion Inn was housed in an extensively remodeled Sinclair Station at 211 E. Green. Other eateries in converted gas stations included Ye Olde Donut Shoppe (Cities Service) and Pizza World (Texaco), both at First Street; Dairy Queen (Mobil) at Third Street; and Mr. Franky’s at Fourth Street. Gives a whole new meaning to the term “filling” stations!
i3 Broadband expansion
“Is i3 Broadband still expanding in the Champaign-Urbana area? My neighbors across the street have had it for over a year and I'm still waiting. As I look at the C-U maps on their website, it doesn’t seem there’s been any significant change of status in any neighborhood.”
Newsroom colleague Niko Dugan talked with Jane Larson, chief marketing and sales officer for i3 Broadband. Her advice: For now, don't rely on that map. It's been out of date for some time. But Larson said it will be updated soon as part of a refresh of the i3 website.
“We apologize that the map on our website has not been updated recently,” Larson said. “The refresh of our website is happening in multiple phases, and the map update is set to be completed in the next phase, which is expected to done by early November.”
Larson said the company is in the process of nailing down an approximate date when it will complete building out its networks throughout central Illinois, including the C-U, Peoria, Springfield and Jacksonville areas. But as they are currently in the budgeting process, she couldn't say what that date might be.
“We are continuing to build out a whole lot of areas in Champaign, with construction happening simultaneously,” she said. “As you know, there is new government funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which could affect things. We are doing our best to get everything done safely and in a timely manner.”
She said in general, for each sector on the map, the company first designs the build-out, then applies for permits, then begins construction once those permits are approved. Notifications to residents don't start until digging permits are approved, and will come in the form of an email, postcard and welcome letter, which should also list a time frame for completion. After construction is finished but before service is activated, sales representatives will put a flyer near each resident's door and knock to let them know they are ready.
Larson said those looking for the most up-to-date information should keep an eye out for press releases from their city about upcoming utility digging projects.
Progress on commercial flights at Willard
“There are four flights out of Willard Airport today (9-27). Willard in the early 2000s had 12 to 15 commercial flights per day. Willard received a grant to be used to entice more flights but nothing has come of it yet. At what point does it not make economic sense to keep Willard open as a commercial airport? Would the University save money using it as a private airport for only chartered flights, private planes, Parkland College’s flight school, etc.?”
In a community with a top-tier research university and a thriving business sector, that kind of savings might be penny-wise and pound foolish.
“Airline route planning happens months or even years in advance, so patience is important as we continue our efforts to recruit new service and grow our existing service with American Airlines,” said Tim Bannon, Willard’s executive director. “Our industry has never been more competitive to secure service — and we are competing not only with other regional airports in central Illinois, but also with similarly sized airports and communities across the country. Airline recruitment certainly takes time, especially in the industry today where pilots and aircraft are in such high demand.”
He confirmed that Willard currently is served by American Airlines with two flights per day to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and two flights per day to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).
Bannon said the recently received Small Community Air Service Development Grant “acts as an incentive for an airline to start service to Washington D.C., mitigating financial risk for the airline. We will be meeting with numerous airlines in Las Vegas at the Routes World Conference (on Oct. 16-18) to discuss opportunities for new service and routes at Willard Airport. Airline meetings are the first step in the process of expanding current service or attracting new carriers, an effort we are consistently engaged in.”
Upgrade coming soon: Bannon says an aircraft upgrade on the DFW route is scheduled to begin Nov. 30. “Our DFW flights will be upsized to an Embraer 175, adding more seats per flight and first-class options — great news for our market.”
The seatmaestro.com website says American Airlines’ Embraer 175 aircraft have 76 passenger seats: 44 in economy class, 20 in “main cabin extra” with a few more inches of leg room, and 12 in first class.
E-recycling, shredding, Rx drop-off events
“Are there still slots available for Champaign County electronics recycling collection next weekend? And will there be a fall collection for household hazardous waste? If there’s one on the schedule, I couldn’t find it.”
As of a few days ago, the City of Champaign’s Nichole Millage said there were still plenty of slots available for the fall residential electronics collection on Oct. 15. This drive-through event is set for 8 a.m. to noon at Parkland College. Online pre-registration is required, at ecycle.simplybook.me.
“We allow people to register all the way up until the day before the event,” Millage said. Postcard "tickets" were mailed on Monday for those already registered, but she said registrants also may use their event-related emails and/or texts as their "ticket" into the event.
As for the next collection of household hazardous waste, she said, “The IEPA plans to return to Champaign County every spring for the foreseeable future, so no, there will not be a fall household hazardous waste event. The events in Champaign County typically take place in April and the online registration opens in March. The online registration website is available year-round for residents to check for up-to-date info at hhwevent.simplybook.me/.”
Speaking of safe disposal … Champaign County Crimestoppers’ next document-shredding and prescription-drug drop-off event is set for Oct. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. at UI parking lot E14 (west of State Farm Center). For a $10 donation, Crimestoppers will shred up to two “bankers’ boxes” of personal documents. Documents will be shredded off-site at a secure facility by Crimestoppers’ partners at Triad Shredding.
Collection of unneeded prescription drugs will be provided free of charge at the Oct. 29 event. Area law-enforcement officers will help with the collection. Crimestoppers also will recycle used cellphones for a $10 donation. No reservation is necessary for the Oct. 29 collections. Find full details about them on the Crimestoppers website at 373tips.com.
Prohibited sounds over the airwaves
“Last week’s question about the sirens during Illini home football games coming through the radio broadcast reminded me about something that's been bothering me for years. I keep hearing insurance commercials or political ads with sirens (fire, ambulance and police) or car horns that can sound very real to a driver. I always worry it’s going to startle someone and cause an accident. Is there any sort of state law or regulation that limits the kinds of sounds the can be played on the radio?”
Grant Thompson, general manager of WDWS-WHMS-WKIO radio, said rules and regulations for over-the-air radio and television are set by the Federal Communications Commission, not at the state level. While the FCC provides guidelines on a lot of issues, he said many of the rules “are as clear as mud. The FCC warns that broadcasters should act ‘responsibly’ in connection with the use of sirens and sounds that might pose a hazard to the public. It’s illegal to use an emergency signal as a prank, joke or hoax that could lead to public panic, but excluded from its warning are sound effects that are integral parts of dramatic programs. Sirens or sounds that are in the background or not connected directly to the broadcast are also excluded. The Commission generally leaves the selection and presentation of advertising and other promotional material to the editorial discretion of its licensees.”
So does that mean broadcast stations can refuse to air some of the political ads listeners find so … oh, pick one: annoying, disingenuous, misleading? The answer is “no.” “When it comes to the content of political ads, it's not our place or that of the FCC to review or approve the content of them, nor ensure the accuracy of the statements made by candidates and issue advertisers,” Thompson said. “Regardless of the accuracy of a message, you will always have people who dislike or are offended by the message based purely on their view of the candidate or topic. We cannot censor, alter, or pick and choose which political messages are heard.”
Hang in there, friends. Election Day is just a month away.
Regs for farm implements on public roads
“Serious question: Are local farmers allowed legally to drive machinery on streets and state highways even though the vehicles are not licensed and often lack required motor vehicle equipment like taillights? Love and support our farmers, but I always wondered about this. Drive safely this harvest season!”
Trooper Haylie Polistina of the Illinois State Police referred us to the Illinois Vehicle Code, which says in part that virtually any vehicle operated on public roadways is subject to registration and title requirements. However, one exception is, “any implement of husbandry (agriculture) … which is only incidentally operated or moved upon a highway, which shall include a not-for-hire movement for the purpose of delivering farm commodities to a place of first processing or sale, or to a place of storage.”
In addition, she said, Illinois law requires that all farm equipment manufactured in 2003 and later be equipped with certain lights and markings that meet American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers standards. They include two flashing amber lights and two white headlights that must be visible to the front. Two flashing amber lights, two red taillights and two red reflectors must be visible to the rear. These lights must also be placed on the trailing implement if it obscures the lights on the tractor. A slightly different set of rules applies to older equipment.
The triangular “slow-moving vehicle” (SMV) emblem is required to be displayed on agricultural implements anytime they are driven on a public road, day or night. It must be mounted at or near the center of the rear of the implement and must be no less than four feet nor more than 10 feet from its bottom edge to the road's surface. That puts the SMV emblem in the line of sight for most drivers who might come up behind farm equipment on the road.
Walk-ins at Driver Services facilities
“Regarding appointments at the larger DMV facilities: ‘Seniors, people with disabilities and pregnant women can still walk into those facilities without an appointment, White said.’ Dated July, 2021. Is this true for the Champaign facility?”
Henry Haupt with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said, “Yes. Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all 30 of the designated appointment facilities. This includes the Champaign Driver Services facility, of course. They also have the option to make an appointment.”
Stoplight for Crescent at Kirby?
“Has a traffic light been considered for Kirby Avenue at Crescent Drive in Champaign? It gets so backed up in the morning and the stop sign is very dangerous, especially with kids walking to and from school.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says the idea has been considered, but … it’s complicated.
“Over the years, the city has received requests to signalize the intersection. Many years ago, a traffic study did determine that signals are warranted at the intersection — and (found) it would operate better with a signal and left-turn lanes than under the current all-way stop condition.”
Historically, he says, the project has had two major challenges. “The first is the impact a traditional signal and widening project would have on adjacent residential properties. For the signal to safely improve the current conditions, left-turn lanes would also be needed. If the current two lanes for each direction of through traffic were maintained, this would require widening Kirby Avenue adjacent to residential properties to make room for the turn lane. This is a sensitive issue and, on some past projects with similar challenges, has been determined to be unacceptable.”
The other challenge has been funding. “The project has been submitted for funding in the past but has not competed well with other, higher-priority projects and funding needs in the community. The project will continue to be submitted for funding as part of the annual update to the city's capital improvements plan.”
In the meantime, he said Public Works will review recent crash history, current signage and pavement markings to verify that the intersection is as safe as possible for all users under the current all-way stop control.