Kathy's #Mailbag, Sept. 2, 2022
Drop a question of your own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy at kreiser@news-gazette.com
Like many people in the Illinois livestock industry and friends of the UI College of ACES, I was sad to learn of Dr. Doug Parrett’s passing this week. But I had to smile as I read his News-Gazette obituary, which said visitation would take place on Tuesday evening at the UI Stock Pavilion, with “cowboy boots and Illini or golf apparel welcome.”
Doug was a capital-G, capital-M, Good Man. And I can only imagine that many of the people he mentored over the years will line up at the Stock Pav on Tuesday to present “oral reasons” why he was a great teacher, coach and friend. Things could get a little competitive. (It’s a livestock judging thing; if you know, you know.)
On to this week’s questions:
Pop-up art installations
"In walking about Champaign, I have found two strange and stylistically similar pieces of what appears to be plywood art. One is on North Market Street across from WEFT, the other is on First Street across from Flying Machine Avionics (coffee shop). What are these, and are there more?"
A few similar pieces have appeared recently on the former Claudin Welding Supply building on Logan Street. The works of art seem to be signed by “will” in lower-case cursive.
We haven’t heard of any local sightings of Banksy, the world-renowned street artist. So we checked with Jayne DeLuce at VisitChampaignCounty.org, Kelly White with 40 North, and a few others who might know somebody who knows something about the pop-up art installations.
White, executive director of the 40 North arts council, came the closest to having an answer: “I actually don't know who the artist is and I think they are hoping to stay anonymous. I know the Champaign Center Partnership posted about it on Facebook looking to find the artist and it remained a mystery! Someone even mentioned that the artworks appear overnight so sounds like they don't want to be discovered.”
If you go looking for the one on First Street, it’s not there anymore. It had been damaged by the time we got there to take a picture, and it has since been removed.
UI football gameday lines
Several Mailbag readers expressed frustration with multiple bottlenecks at the Aug. 27 UI home football game against Wyoming. Concerns focused on multiple areas, including “ridiculously long lines” to get into the stadium, 20 to 30-minute waits at the concession stands, and a lack of food and beverage vendors working in the seating areas. One fan noted a closed entry gate at the northeast corner of the practice field, which necessitated a much longer walk for many those who park on the east side of the stadium. In short, one fan asked, “how does the athletic department expect fans to be engaged or want to return to Memorial Stadium if the majority of their time is spent standing in long lines?”
Kent Brown, the UI’s associate director of athletics for media relations, checks in:
"As Josh Whitman noted in the statement released earlier in the week, we are all aware of the shortcomings that happened at the entrance lines and for concessions. Our event management staff reviewed everything that happened last weekend, and are making some changes that will hopefully have a positive impact in the problem areas. Staffing continues to be an issue in many different areas, but a major push is being implemented to increase the number of ticket scanners at our busiest portals.
"We continue to remind fans to enter the stadium the earlier the better to avoid lines. Our concessionaire had unexpected connectivity problems that shut down point-of-sale options, and they are working extremely hard to make sure a back-up system is in place. They have also been in discussions with groups that provide concessions vendors in the stands, but will not be able to contract with them until our home game against Iowa on Oct. 8. Portal 5, which is located along Fourth Street near the corner of the Smith Center and northeast corner of the practice fields, will be used for fans exiting the game, but will remain closed pregame.
"We truly apologize for what transpired on Saturday and look forward to welcoming our fans back to Memorial Stadium with an experience that meets our high standards."
ImpactLife and plasma centers
“Can you tell me what is the difference between the ImpactLife blood-donation center on University (Avenue) and the plasma centers that pay people to donate? Do the plasma centers give to the hospitals like Impact does? And why so many plasma centers in town? What do they do with their donations?”
ImpactLife’s Kirby Winn said ImpactLife is a nonprofit organization that “relies on the generosity of volunteer donors to provide transfusable blood products for hospitals across east-central Illinois.” ImpactLife is the exclusive provider of blood components to Carle Foundation Hospital, OSF Hospitals in Urbana and Danville, VA Illiana Health Care System, and Kirby Medical Center in Monticello, among others.
“The hospitals we serve require that blood components used for patient transfusions come from volunteer donors and our products are labeled accordingly. Transfusable blood components from volunteer donors are used, for example, in treatment for cancer, blood disorders, in surgery, and in response to trauma with blood loss.
“Source plasma, provided through paid plasma centers, is pooled with plasma from multiple donors and is subject to further manufacturing to create pharmaceutical products,” Winn said.
The CSL Plasma Center on Kirby Avenue in Champaign, is one of several plasma centers in our area and is part of global pharmaceutical firm CSL Behring. CSL Plasma’s director of communications, Rhonda Sciarra, said CSL Behring puts human plasma to work in producing biotherapies that are used to treat bleeding disorders. These include hemophilia, primary immune deficiencies and inherited respiratory diseases.
That company’s biopharmaceutical products also are used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation and burn treatment. Sciarra said CSL Behring’s manufacturing plant in Bradley, near Kankakee, makes a number of products from plasma donations.
I can’t speak to why there are “so many” plasma centers in our area, except to say that commercial ventures don’t tend to stay around for very long if they do not help their owners or shareholders make a profit.
Lincoln Avenue construction
“How much longer is the road construction on Lincoln Ave in Urbana between Green Street and University Ave. going to take? It’s been going on for months and is still just a one-lane road both directions.”
Tim Cowan with Urbana Public Works says the project should be wrapping up in the next two to three weeks. The city had planned to finish the work prior to move-in week at the UI. However, the construction process revealed a need for some bridge-deck repairs that delayed the project’s completion.
Danville Gardens Too
“If memory serves, Danville Gardens closed their Champaign location early in the pandemic. Have they thought about returning to C-U? We enjoy every time we make the trip, but would welcome a store closer to home.”
Danville Gardens co-owner Lisa Campbell said, “We loved our time in Champaign but with space issues and the growing labor issues, we found that it was time to streamline our spaces. We were not looking to sell but were approached and it seemed to be a good fit at the time. This was not related to the pandemic.
“We have such a large location in Danville and were not able to showcase that at the Champaign location” on North Prospect Avenue. “We have 2 ½ acres under cover and a 2-acre outside growing area so there is a lot to choose from. We are very thankful that many of our customers have made the drive over. It’s a quick trip and we are just off the interstate. We hope that they will continue to come over to Danville.”
A very large oak tree
"I was at the baseball field at Ford-Harris Park north of Urbana. There is the biggest tree I have ever seen in my 43 years living in Champaign County. Can you find out its age?"
Jay Hayek, Extension forestry specialist at the UI, said the very large, single-stem tree behind home plate on the first-base side is a bur oak. He said the circumference of this tree, measured at 4.5 feet above ground level, is an impressive 18.35 feet. That’s equivalent to 70.1 inches in diameter. Hayek also measured the height of the tree using a forestry-specific laser rangefinder/hypsometer, and found it is approximately 72 feet high.
“Unfortunately, this particular bur oak falls short of the current state champion and co-champion bur oaks, 23.4 and 22.8 feet in circumference, respectively,” he said. “Based on the general history of that area and the tree's impressive size, I'm guessing an age of 200-250 years, more or less, is reasonable for this tree. Also unfortunately, this particular bur oak has significant structural issues: major visual stem damage and internal decay.” Hayek said some of the damage, including a substantial loss of bark on one side, may have been due to a lightning strike many years ago.
Fans of big trees — and we know you’re out there — may want to check out the Illinois Champion Trees interactive map at go.illinois.edu/championtrees.
Unresponsive dental office
A couple of reader questions about what’s become of the Grinberg Dental practice since the death of its owner:
"Do you know what is happening with Grinberg Dental Care in Champaign? Since the unfortunate passing of Dr. Grinberg, whoever owns this business seems to be letting it die. At my last cleaning, they told me there would be no exam as there was no dentist there that day. Before my next scheduled cleaning they called to cancel the appointment and said they would call me for a new appointment. After a few weeks I called them, got a voice mail saying they were only open on Monday and Tuesday, and I left a voice mail for them asking them to call. After waiting a month with no call I stopped by on a Tuesday afternoon at 2pm and the business was locked, but no sign on the door indicating why. Can you help?"
Also, “What has happened with Grinberg Dental Care? There's never anyone in the office and they do not return phone calls. My new dentist’s office said they have received a number of transfers from Grinberg but do not know what happened to that practice and have not been able to obtain those dental records. So how can a patient retrieve his or her dental records from Grinberg Dental?”
I can understand the reader's frustration. The Mailbag’s efforts to reach the local practice through its website’s chat function, by phone, and through a visit to the office during posted business hours also were fruitless. I visited the office, at 2104 Windsor Place in Champaign, on Aug. 23, and all I found was a FedEx “we missed you” sticky note from more than a week earlier. Inquiries sent to the Illinois State Dental Society and the contact listed for the Champaign County Dental Society went unanswered. A more recent question posed to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) yielded some useful information from Chris Slaby, the agency’s public information officer:
“IDFPR does not license dental firms, but does license dentists and dental hygienists. Per the Illinois Dental Act, every dentist shall make a record of all dental work performed for each patient, and those records shall be maintained for 10 years. Failure to establish and maintain records of patient care, and failure to provide copies of dental records, as required by the Illinois Dental Act are grounds for discipline.” Slaby said anyone who is unable to have medical records transferred from one practice to another should file a complaint with IDFPR by completing the steps on the Department's website, idfpr.illinois.gov.
“IDFPR takes all allegations against licensees seriously and looks into allegations based on information from public proceedings and/or complaints filed against a licensee. Complaints filed with and investigations undertaken by IDFPR are confidential, unless and until the Department files an enforcement action or publicly disciplines the licensee. If IDFPR determines any violations were committed, the Department will take an appropriate course of action.”
Slaby added that previous enforcement actions taken by the Department also may be found on the IDFPR website. Enforcement actions taken against a licensee will also be listed on their license profile using IDFPR's License Lookup Tool on the same website.
Lighting in UI tailgate lots
“I drove around campus Saturday night around 8 p.m. after the Illinois-Wyoming football game. I didn't see any extra lights in tailgating lots. I didn't notice if there were any at intersections but the dark tailgating lots really stood out. Also, the field lights at baseball, softball, soccer and track weren't on. Was this intentional to try and get the lots cleared out at dusk or another oversight by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics?”
“We use the portable lights in the parking lots around Memorial Stadium only for night games,” Kent Brown said. “But with the sun setting earlier, we will start using the stadium lights at our different facilities to help light up lots for the games that start at 3 p.m. for the remainder of the season. We’ve never used those lights for the 11 a.m. starts.”
Volunteer trees blocking view
“There is a wild tree that has been growing in the ditch and blocking the view at the corner of Francis Drive and McKinley Avenue going toward Paula Drive. Who is responsible for clearing this obstruction? This is a very busy intersection that needs attention.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said, “Thanks for reporting this. A service request has been submitted to the forestry section for removal.”
Juco athletes and NIL
“Are community college athletes eligible to make NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) endorsement deals, just as athletes at four-year schools are? If so, have any Parkland College student-athletes benefited from this opportunity to date?”
Community college student-athletes are covered under the NIL legislation and are able to make endorsement deals just like their university counterparts, according to Stephanie Stuart, Parkland College’s VP for communications and external affairs.
“At this point, no such deals have been reported to the Parkland College Athletic Department. However, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has just signed an agreement with leading NIL company Opendorse to become its exclusive NIL partner and help expand such opportunities by creating a community college-specific marketplace to connect student athletes and brands.” Details on that agreement are available on the web, at njcaa.org.
License-plate sticker change
“I’ve noticed that most, if not all, of the Illinois license plate registration stickers that expire in 2023 display a year only, and not a month of expiration as they have in the past. Also, it appears the stickers no longer carry the number of the license plate they’re affixed to. When and why did that change?
“Also, are the expiration dates still staggered throughout the year, or will millions of registrations expire on the same date in 2023? Will I still get a notification from the SOS office in plenty of time to renew my registration and get a new sticker?”
Tom’s Mailbag answered the first part of this question back in early March, and I checked in with Henry Haupt at the Secretary of State’s office for an update. He said the office’s sticker vendor was unable to provide 2023 stickers in the usual format, which allows their office to individually print the month and plate number on each sticker. Once the supply-chain issues are resolved, they will resume providing the standard stickers that include the month of expiration.
Haupt said expiration dates will continue to be staggered throughout the year. So if your car’s registration sticker has always expired in April, the sticker you applied to your license plate in April of 2022 will expire at the end of April in 2023.
He said the Secretary of State’s office will still send out reminders in time for drivers to renew their registration and obtain a new sticker before their current registration expires. Drivers may sign up for emailed reminders by visiting www.ilsos.gov. On the main page under Online Services, they should click on “Email License Plates Renewal.” There, drivers can enter in their registration ID and PIN, which can be found on the registration card most people keep this in their vehicle’s glove box. More than 3-million Illinois residents have signed up to receive these online reminder notices.
“Our office will then email the customer three reminder notices over a period of time,” Haupt said. “For those who do not sign up for online reminder notices, we will continue mailing reminder notices via the U.S. Postal Service,” Haupt said.
Rough street on campus
“Pennsylvania Ave. between Dorner Drive and Lincoln Ave. in Urbana is in terrible shape. Is this a City of Urbana or a UI street? Are they aware of its condition?”
It is a UI street, and yes they are, said Steve Breitwieser of the UI’s Facilities and Services division. “Tests are being performed on the base layers of the pavement to see if additional maintenance can occur or if a complete reconstruction is necessary. Those results and contractor availability will determine the next steps, including future project timing. The university prioritizes the upkeep of existing pavement and prefers rehabilitation whenever possible to steward resources and limit the length of traffic closures.
Siren activations for high winds?
“Last Monday’s forecast called for the possibility of extreme straight-line winds, which can be as damaging as a tornado. Aside from periodic testing, would local emergency officials ever set off the tornado sirens for some other reason besides the imminent threat of a tornado?”
John Dwyer, Champaign County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said CCEMA decides when to activate the sirens that are audible in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and on the University of Illinois campus. At this time, those sirens are used only to warn people of a confirmed or likely tornado that is heading in their direction. He said officials in other Champaign County towns control their own sirens, and may use different criteria for sounding them.
“There has been discussion about activating CCEMA’s sirens for (extreme) winds, but there hasn’t been agreement on it,” partly because it would be harder to establish criteria for straight-line winds than for tornadoes. “Is it 80-mile-per-hour winds sustained? Eighty-mile-per hour gusts? Where are they getting the wind speeds from? We don’t have that” guidance at this time. He urges people to stay weather-aware and use a variety of tools – cellphone apps, NOAA weather radios and so on – if threatening weather seems likely.
Dwyer said the National Weather Service has established criteria for when NWS issues a wireless alert for tornado warnings and flood warnings. Discussions continue off and on about the possibility of NWS issuing an official alert for severe thunderstorms or other high-wind events such as a derecho. Dwyer said an eventual NWS decision on that might inform new criteria for local EMA siren activations at some point in the future.
Other emergencies such as a hazardous chemical spill would NOT result in activation of CCEMA’s sirens, Dwyer said. “That’s not what the sirens are meant for. What do people want to do when the sirens are activated? Sometimes, they go outside and look – which is the last thing you’d want them to do if there’s a chemical spill.” (Or a tornado, for that matter!).
Former Colonel Wolfe School
"What's happening with the former Colonel Wolfe School at Fourth and Healey in Champaign? I remember a story where it was supposed to be renovated for apartments. Now it appears abandoned with broken windows."
The City of Champaign’s code-compliance manager, Tim Spear, said the UI sold the building to a private developer in recent years. “A permit application was made earlier this year, but at this time the permit has not been approved. I have had an inspector go check out the exterior of the building and we will be working with the owner to get the building secured.”
An article in a 2018 newsletter of the Preservation and Conservation Association (PACA) said Col. Wolfe School was built in 1905 as a public elementary school and was operated as one until 1964. After that, it was used as an elementary-education research facility by the UI College of Education and housed programs for special-needs and gifted children. The PACA article said it is the oldest surviving school building in Champaign. It is named after Col. John Wolfe, who led the Twentieth Regiment of Illinois Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.
Availability of new bikes
“During the height of the Covid pandemic, it was almost impossible to find new bicycles for sale at local bike shops. Have those supply-and-demand issues been resolved? Needing to know if I should start shopping now for my grandchild’s two-wheeled Christmas gift!”
Now that pumpkin-spice latte season is here, I guess the holidays are closer than we think.
“Your reader is correct,” said Jared Durst of Durst Cycle & Fitness in Urbana. “Bicycles were in extremely short supply during 2020 and 2021 due to the explosive consumer demand. We are seeing many, but not all, categories becoming readily available. In particular, children’s bicycle inventory from most top brands is in ample supply at this point. Most local bicycle stores should be able to store the bicycle until closer to Christmas time for you.”
Small Homes Council
“Whatever happened to the Small Homes Council at the UI? Was it absorbed into another unit or disbanded?”
The UI’s Small Homes Council was created in 1944 to focus on “small home problems, rural and urban," according to a UI Archives finding aid. “Its objectives were to inform the public on all home-building problems and solutions, ‘to keep abreast of all that is new,’ and to work continually for the improvement of homes and housing.” The council issued non-technical circulars for homeowners and planners, published research reports and presented short courses for contractors, builders, mortgage lenders and others.
The UI’s Robin Kaler provided an update on how the council has evolved and shifted its focus in recent years: “The Small Homes Research Council was renamed to the Building Research Council in the early 2000s. Now, it's known as the Smart Energy Design Assistance Center (SEDAC). It's funded by the State of Illinois with a mission to decrease the energy footprint of the state and beyond.” The website is https://smartenergy.illinois.edu/.
Solar panels and hail damage
“When I pass the UI’s solar-energy farm between South First Street and the Canadian National tracks in Savoy, I can’t help but wonder: Could a bad hailstorm damage those panels? If they did get damaged, what then? How much would it cost to replace one, and who would pay for it?”
Steve Breitwieser, with Facilities & Services at the UI, said it is possible that a severe hailstorm could damage a solar panel. “But we have not yet observed hail damage to either of the two U of I solar farms. The solar farms were built as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with solar development teams.”
The commercial solar teams handled the design and installation of each solar farm and are also responsible for the operations and maintenance of the solar farm during the terms of the PPA.
Breitwieser said the UI provides the land via a lease to the solar development team, buys all of the solar farms' power, and receives the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) associated with that power.
Solar Farm 1.0 (South of Windsor Road, between First Street and the railroad tracks) has been in operation since December 2015. Any damage to those panels would be the responsibility of Rockwell Energy, Inc. Solar Farm 2.0 (north of Curtis Road, between First Street and the tracks) has been in operation since January 2021. Any damage to those panels would be the responsibility of Sol Systems.
Spotty TV signal
“Why is WAND-TV’s over-the-air signal so spotty? Same with their sub-channels. I live in Urbana.”
WAND’s chief engineer Greg Yadon said the answer to this question depends on many variables: whether the viewer has an indoor or outdoor antenna, whether an amplifier is used, and even what type of siding a home has.
A newer variable is whether the antenna has an LTE filter inline, to filter out 4G and 5G signal interference.
“Quality antennas and quality coaxial wire between the TV and antenna make a lot of difference,” Yadon said. “Just because a seller advertises an antenna to perform in a certain way using big claims does not mean that it will. A lot of antennas out there simply just don’t perform. Digital signals don’t travel as far as the analog signals used to.
“A digital signal is subject to cliff effect. It simply drops off and the TV will reject it rather than provide a bad picture. When a viewer is in a fringe area, whether because of distance or elevation or structural blockage, the signal may not be desired and fully usable.
“Other issues brought on by the recent channel reallocation by the government and packing the channels closer together have made it harder for broadcasters to provide and viewers to receive quality TV over the air. The addition of 4G and 5G cell service also adds to interference possibilities.
“We try to work with any viewer on a one-to-one level as much as possible, if they contact us directly. We offer suggestions to help them improve reception, but they must also do their part. We are not always able to resolve certain issues, but we try our best.”
Viewers who are experiencing signal problems with WAND may reach Yadon at Greg.Yadon@wandtv.com or (217) 706-9509.