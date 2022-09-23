Kathy's #Mailbag, Sept. 23, 2022
The question we ran last week about Champaign County’s longest-lived resident brought a few quick responses from readers. Louie Green wrote in to say Christine Hall died in 2003, on the eve of her 112th birthday. She had worked in alterations at the W. Lewis & Co. department store in Champaign.
Dick DeLong dropped us a note, too: “I live at Clark-Lindsey, and a few months ago we celebrated our 100-year old residents, including the oldest, Vivian Forst, who was born in 1911 and is now 111 years old. This may make her the oldest living resident in Champaign County? Illinois? USA? World?”
A quick web search reveals several people around the world have made it into their upper hundred-and-teens, but Ms. Forst’s longevity certainly is impressive!
On to this week’s questions…
Neighbors @ the Ice House reopens
“Looks to me like The Neighbors @ the Ice House has finally reopened. At least on Sunday, it appeared that way with people out front. True or false?”
True! The wait is over for fans of the popular neighborhood bar at 703 N. Prospect in Champaign. The tavern had a soft reopening on Sept. 16, according to owner Mary Petry. It had closed two years ago, under a different operator.
“We’ve owned it since 2009, but we leased it to someone else for a couple of years,” Petry said, “We’ve had a lot of people who are cheering for us and helping us and glad we’re back.”
The renovated space features a new bar top and flooring, two new bathrooms, a lighted beer garden and other improvements. Manager Diane Bennett said they’re delighted to welcome back their long-time customers from the Champaign area, as well as UI gameday “regulars” from Bloomington, Mahomet and other communities.
The building is 100 years old, and has housed many businesses, including — as the name suggests — an ice house. In the days before refrigeration, it was a regular stop for freight trains and, “Anheuser-Busch would stop here to get ice to bring their beer up to Chicago,” Petry said. Back then, the upstairs housed railroad workers and was divided into 10 to 12 small spaces for them.
Petry said the bar is not big enough to accommodate a kitchen, but popcorn and Butch’s pizza are available. They plan to host food trucks on a regular basis. She said Smith Burgers has already committed to several dates, and they’re working to bring in a few other mobile food vendors on different dates.
For now, Bennett says the bar’s hours are from 3 to 11 p.m. weekdays, and noon “to 10 or 11” on Saturday and Sunday. “It kind of depends how busy we are.”
Whoops! Airbnb zoning rules
“In the Sept. 8 edition there was an article about the Stone Creek Airbnbs. Stone Creek is not zoned for bed and breakfast homes, so how can these units be approved? Does a name like Atkins get special treatment?”
“As your astute reader alluded to in their questions, the City of Urbana treats Airbnbs and other short-term rentals as we do traditional bed and breakfasts,” said Kevin Garcia, Urbana city planner and zoning administrator.
Urbana has two classifications of bed and breakfasts: “bed and breakfast inns,” which are allowed in the city’s business districts and the mixed office-residential (MOR) district only; and “owner-occupied bed and breakfasts,” which are allowed in those same districts and are also allowed with a conditional-use permit in residential districts.
“To add a bit of nuance to your reader's comment that Stone Creek is not zoned for bed and breakfast homes, they are correct in that the type of Airbnb described in the previous Mailbag are not allowed, since the units are not owner-occupied. One could, however, host a bed and breakfast in their own home in Stone Creek if they obtain a conditional-use permit, which requires an application, fee, and public hearing at the Zoning Board of Appeals to determine whether to grant the permit, and under what conditions, or whether to deny it.
“While I have reviewed the Stone Creek Homeowners Association's covenants, I cannot speak to whether the HOA would allow an owner-occupied bed and breakfast.”
Garcia said the city approved construction of the homes in question, “as we do any other home: we reviewed the plans for consistency with our development regulations — building size, height, yards, etc. — and building codes. And since those regulations were met, we approved the plans.
“We did not realize the intent was to use the units for Airbnbs, so I was surprised when I saw the Mailbag article. I spoke to Kevin Brumback at The Atkins Group earlier this week. He, too, was surprised, in that he did not realize that Airbnbs are not allowed in that location. Mr. Brumback has assured me that they will no longer use the units for short-term rentals.”
Garcia said “short-term rentals” refers to rental periods of less than 30 days. Rentals for 30 days or more are considered “long-term” and fall under Urbana's Rental Registration Program. More information about that program may be found at https://urbanaillinois.us/RRP.
Expiration dates for COVID self-tests
"I know several people who have tested positive for COVID in recent days, and have been in close contact with one of them. I just opened the freebie COVID test kit I'd gotten from the federal government several months ago, and noticed that the box says ‘use by 2022-07-21.’ Hmm, that was two months ago. How likely is it that the test’s results will be valid?"
Some info and caveats from Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District: “First – do you have symptoms? Those tests are not that great as a screening tool since Omicron variants emerged. If you have ANY symptoms, assume that you are infected and get a test at the new campus SHIELD site or through a healthcare provider.”
While the at-home kits are not quite as effective at detecting the Omicron variant, they may still be of use. Pryde says expiration dates for many kits have been extended beyond the original dates printed on the packaging. “In order to get the tests on the market ASAP, they conduct the shorter-term studies and then keep performing them.” Here is an explanation from the FDA:
“Since it takes time for test manufacturers to perform stability testing, the FDA typically authorizes at-home COVID-19 tests with a shelf-life of about four to six months from the day the test was manufactured, based on initial study results, and it may be extended later as additional data is collected. You can check the expiration date column of the online ‘List of Authorized At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests’ to see if the expiration date for your at-home OTC COVID-19 test has been extended and how to find any new expiration date.”
By the way … the new SHIELD testing site, located at the Campus Recreation Center East (1102 W. Gregory Dr.) in Urbana, provides free COVID testing for members of the community. You do not need to be affiliated with the university to get tested there. This site offers the “saliva test,” not the swab-up-your-nose test. The C-UPHD website says the testing site is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are available, but not necessary. A limited amount of free parking is available for test-seekers, just south of CRCE on Dorner Drive.
Ever been to Seniorland?
“What is Seniorland on this Google map? Amusement park for those of us of a certain age? Is it a companion to Prostateland or Colonoscopy Circle?”
Champaign’s city planning director, Bruce Knight, said the Seniorland neighborhood name is legit. “As I understand it – and I didn't go to the UI – Seniorland is an area of apartments between First Street and the Canadian National Railroad tracks, where seniors at the university gravitate to,” he said.
Apparently, the neighborhood has had that nickname for a long time. Knight referred us to a 2011 Daily Illini column by Kevin Kaplan, who wrote, “The neighborhood is packed with houses, many of which are designated Greek senior houses. A lot of the houses — and apartments as well — are pretty old, which, when combined with the somewhat-distant location, results in cheaper rents. I’ll go out on a limb and say cheaper rents matter more to a senior than a sophomore fresh out of the life of a pampered freshman in the dorms (yes, having food made for you and your bathrooms cleaned by someone else makes you pampered).
“Being a neighborhood dominated by upperclassmen, (Seniorland) is laid back and about as ‘college’ of a place as one can find. It is very social in that you seldom worry about noise complaints, because your neighbors are probably being loud as well,” Kaplan wrote.
The character of Seniorland has changed in recent years as many — if not most — of the rambling, old houses have been razed to make way for newer apartment buildings. A lot of upperclassmen still live there, though. So I guess Seniorland may be something like an amusement park for those of a certain age. Just … not the age of the reader who posed the question!
Overgrown brush on I-57 overpass
"Who is responsible for mowing the roadsides, and controlling the vegetation and trees, along Old Church Road (County Road 1200 North) where it crosses over I-57 west of Savoy? This overpass area has not been mowed or maintained for two summers now. There are trees growing up through the guardrails and are now over twice as high as the guardrails. Is the township, county, or state responsible for doing this?”
Tolono Township highway commissioner Bradley Clemmons said the responsibility for maintaining that portion of Old Church Road’s right-of-way is a bit of a gray area. “Some say the state, some say the township,” he said. “Tolono Township has always tried to maintain it in the past years. We have had an every-two-year rotation of renting a boom-arm mower to control vegetation, and in the off year spraying to slow growth. As of a couple of years ago, we have lost the ability to spray as there are now beehives near the overpass.”
He said he has tried to rent one of these specialized mowers this year, “but to no avail. These mowers are very expensive and there are very few out there. We are on a list with two different rental companies for the first available.”
New development west of The Fields
“What is the big development sprouting up across from Carle at the Fields, just west of Staley and north of Curtis Road?”
It is an apartment complex for active, older adults.
“The Landing at Legends is Champaign’s first luxury ‘55 and better’ apartment community, available for ages 55 and older,” according to Michelle Hallbeck, community manager with Regency Multifamily developers. The Landing will offer 214 luxury apartments, with multiple one- and two-bedroom floor plan options available. Amenities will include a temperature-controlled underground parking garage, fitness centers, pickleball court, indoor swimming pool, dog park, dog wash station, putting green, and much more.” Apartments are now being leased for spring/summer 2023.
Hallbeck notes that assisted-living options will not be offered in this particular development.
Mid-block crosswalk rules
“I am hoping for clarification on vehicle driver protocol at crosswalks (not at an intersection), specifically on Florida Ave. between Oak Street and Lincoln Ave. When there is a pedestrian, I'd like to stop to give them the right-of-way, but I fear either being rear-ended — or even worse, the pedestrian being struck from another lane of traffic while crossing. I'd appreciate any insight since foot traffic has now increased along that stretch of roadway with school back in session.”
Some advice from Patrick Wade at the UI Police Department: “First of all, I'd like to thank your reader for being willing to share the road. Being considerate of other roadway users is always the first step to make sure that we can all safely get to where we are going. ‘Share the road’ isn't a legal term, but rather a concept to remind us that we should all slow down, give each other plenty of space, and be courteous to the people who are using the road with us.
“But here is the legal version: Under the Illinois Vehicle Code, pedestrians who have safely established themselves in the crosswalk have the right-of-way. ‘Safely’ is the key word there. Pedestrians must still wait for an appropriate break in traffic to give vehicles a reasonable amount of time to stop before they step into the crosswalk. Once a pedestrian is safely in the crosswalk, then vehicles traveling in either direction must yield.
“There's no expectation for a motorist to stop for a pedestrian who has not yet left the curb, and my advice would be not to make a last-second decision on that.” Situational awareness is key, for motorists and pedestrians alike. “But if a motorist wants to be kind to a waiting pedestrian and has enough space to ease to a stop, they are more than welcome to do so.”
Calculating state income taxes
“Congress has asked the IRS to consider calculating our income taxes and sending us the bill. They already have the required income information! Is the Illinois Department of Revenue considering this? Please give them a nudge!”
Sometimes, government agencies surprise us with answers that pack a lot of information into just a few sentences. Other times? Not so much.
“We are aware of this being discussed at the federal level. The Illinois Department of Revenue is always looking for ways to enhance our online filing system and for ways to improve the income tax process for taxpayers," said spokesperson Maura Kownacki.
Hail to the orange, hail to the loo
"I have driven along Florida Avenue recently and have been amazed by the number of U of I portable toilets in evidence. Some (near State Farm Center) are there most of the time, but many (just west of Memorial Stadium) are not in a row and appear to be there just for football season. How many are in place for football season, and how many does UI have for all events?”
Kent Brown with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics had a johnny-on-the-spot answer: “DIA contracts with Illinois Portable Toilets for these during football season. We order 225 standard units and 25 ADA units for our parking lots. Tailgaters also have the option to rent units for their private tailgate parties through the same company, with the average running between 30 and 50 for each game.”
Mixing & matching COVID boosters
“If my previous COVID vaccines and boosters were all from one manufacturer (Pfizer), is there any advantage to switching to a different manufacturer (Moderna) for the new bivalent booster?”
C-U Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde says a lot of research is being done to determine whether there might be minimal differences for those who stick with the same manufacturer vs. those who switch to a different one for subsequent boosters. For now, she says, “the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both very effective at keeping people from serious cases.”
Rough stretch of Prospect Avenue
“Does the City of Champaign plan to repave Prospect Ave. between Bradley and Springfield? It’s really getting rough!”
There are plans to repave that stretch of roadway, but not for a few years yet.
This 1.58-mile stretch of Prospect Avenue is part of U.S. Route 150 — and thus is maintained by the Illinois Department of Transportation — according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. He said U.S. 150 (Prospect Avenue) from the I-74 interchange to Illinois 10 (Springfield Avenue) is in the current FY 2023-FY 2028 Multiyear Program for improvements.
“This project will consist of a standard hot-mix asphalt (HMA) overlay, widening of the existing pavement, intersection improvements, and traffic signal modernizations,” he said. “The project has a programmed construction cost of $15.5-million. We have already selected a consultant and they are working on the study phase of this project.” The actual improvements probably won’t happen until “closer to 2025-27,” Garnett said.
Ubben paving and gameday traffic
“If IDOT does not allow contractors to impede traffic on the interstates for home Illini football games, how could the University of Illinois allow paving to happen at the Ubben Complex on Saturday (Sept. 10) during a home football game? Isn’t paving a block and a half away from the football stadium when people are coming into town disruptive to traffic?”
Contractors were working to complete the Ubben Basketball Complex expansion project on the last football Saturday, according to UI Facilities & Services’ Steve Breitwieser.
“Finishing asphalt paving in the new parking lot to the south of the facility is one of the important steps that will allow the Illini men's and women's basketball teams to return to the building as soon as possible. There was added traffic near that area on gameday due to the number of crews on-site performing that work.”
Breitwieser added that the contractors were able to keep equipment and trucks on the construction site for the majority of the paving work. An area near the curb cut at St. Mary’s Road likely required partial use of the street. Crews completed the paving work before noon. Kickoff was at 3 p.m.
I-74/57 project progress
We’ve had a couple of recent emails from readers who want an update on the I-57/I-74 interchange reconfiguration project. One of those questions had to do with reasons for a recent lane shift.
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett confirms that the work being completed near the Prospect Avenue interchange on I-74 is part of the I-57/I-74 interchange project. “The lane shifts are to allow workers access to complete the replacement of the inside (median side) shoulder. This work is necessary to accommodate future traffic configurations for reconstruction of the median, the barrier wall, and for the future ramp construction. This portion of the work is expected to be completed during the week of September 19th, weather-permitting.”
Garnett invites readers to check out the project website, idot.illinois.gov/projects/I57-I74-Reconstruction-Project/home. A Google search for ‘I-57/I-74 interchange’ will return the website as the first result, he said. The page includes traffic-impact updates and offers viewers a chance to sign up to receive quarterly updates on the project via email.
Readers who would like to see a bird’s-eye view of the project’s progress may want to check out the Flickr account that has all of the drone photos for the project to date. A link to the Flickr account may be found on the website’s “resources” page.
CPD policies for non-injury accidents
“Can you tell me the Champaign Police Department’s policy when an auto accident occurs with no injuries but major damage to the non-fault vehicle? This happened to me recently. The police showed up, asked if insurance information has been shared, never asked for driver licenses, and then said we were good to go. Is that how it should have been handled?”
CPD patrol lieutenant Andre Davis described the department’s no-injury accident reporting policy as follows:
“The Champaign Police Department regularly responds to vehicle accident scenes throughout our community, providing services from filing police reports to traffic control to rendering emergency medical aid. The circumstances of a police response on an accident scene vary based upon the circumstances of the accident, including whether it occurred on a public street versus private property, whether there were injuries, and whether the vehicles involved are blocking traffic.
“Thanks to some assistance from the Mailbag, officers were able to speak with the individual asking this question and review the case file on this accident. The crash was found to have occurred on a public street but did not hinder traffic and had no reported injuries. While the incident was initially reported as a hit and run, by the time an officer arrived on-scene, both parties were present and communicating. The parties notified the officer that their vehicles were drivable, and they had already exchanged insurance information. Because of this, the officer incorrectly assumed that neither vehicle had received enough damage from this incident to require a police report.
“Following this review, the officer received additional training related to Department Policy 61.2, which dictates the approach officers should take in relation to traffic crash investigations. Additionally, a report has been filed including photographic evidence, detailed accounts of the actions of the drivers during the incident, and notations of the damage to each vehicle for insurance purposes.”
(The “assistance” from the Mailbag was submitting the question to CPD without divulging the reader’s identity, and conveying back to the reader that the department wished to learn more about their experience with the incident. The reader who sent us the question then made the decision to contact the department.)
Watching football from a public sidewalk
“In attending the public forum over discussions about holding a Central High School football game at McKinley Field, something came up that I didn't understand. At one point, concern was voiced that overflow attendees would watch the game from the west side fence line. The Unit 4 presenter addressed these concerns by mentioning security personnel and police presence. My question: as long as one kept moving, wouldn't students have every right to be on a public sidewalk watching the game? Would they be violating any law doing so? Civics lesson needed for me and the students.”
Unit 4 spokesperson Stacey Moore offered succinct clarification: “Yes,” the students have the right to watch the game from a public sidewalk, and “no,” they wouldn’t be violating any law by doing so.
New franchises for Mahomet?
"I keep hearing Mahomet is in line to get both a Starbucks and a Dunkin' Donuts franchise in the near future. If so ... where? When?"
The word from Mahomet village administrator Patrick Brown: “We are always flattered to see interest from new restaurants, cafes or coffee shops. We think we have a community that would support variety and more choices. There have been so many rumors in the last few years that have not turned out to be real, so we usually take the approach that we will believe when we see it.”
Brown said neither Starbucks nor Dunkin’ has filed an application for a building permit.
Oil-and-chip north of St. Joe
“From Grand Ave in St. Joseph to 1700 N on County Road 2200 E, the state put down asphalt. From there to 2100 N it is oil-and-chip. Asphalt picks back up on 2100 N and continues east through Royal. My question is, why the oil-and-chip on the approximate 5 miles along 2200 E and not asphalt?”
I did a double-take when the reader mentioned that the State of Illinois had paved that stretch of road. But sure enough, IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett tells us it’s part of an “unmarked state route.”
He confirmed that traditional hot-mix asphalt (HMA) paving was used for 0.85 miles in St. Joseph — and that north of St. Joe, the top layer is an oil-and-chip treatment that runs for 3.95 miles. Garnett noted that a similar treatment has been used on several other routes in the area, and that “the average daily traffic (ADT) drops significantly once north of St. Joseph and the treatment chosen has a cheaper cost/mile than placing asphalt and has proven to be very effective.”
Monee rest area, re-re-revisited
After our Sept. 10 item on the perma-temporary closure of the northbound I-57 rest area at Monee, a couple of readers wrote in to ask, “are there plans to (ever) re-open the Prairie View Rest Area? If so, when? If not, why not? The southbound rest area is open, so why not the northbound?”
Although Monee is well outside of his area of responsibility, IDOT’s Kensil Garnett — good sport that he is — did some further checking into the plumbing problem that’s kept the popular rest stop closed for about four years. “IDOT is attempting to repair a water service problem at the northbound I-57 rest area in Will County. This is a temporary closure of the facility and as soon as the water service is corrected the facility will be re-opened.”
That’s as definitive as it gets for now, folks. Fortunately, there are plenty of other options for stretching your legs and answering nature’s call at the Peotone and Monee exits.
Conifer die-off
“I saw the item about the dead tree at the Neil Street P.O. in Champaign a few weeks ago. The fact is that conifers all over town have died in the past three to four years. Can someone tell us what is going on? Is there a disease or pest that is specific to conifers and causing a general die-off? Should we avoid replacing the dead ones with the same species? Are any resistant to whatever is going on?”
An answer from Urbana city arborist Kevin Sanderson, who cautions that his comments are general and may not apply to all dead or dying conifers in our area. “Presuming the species is a spruce conifer, there are couple diseases that could affect the vigor of the tree. There is rhizosphaera needle cast and cytospora canker. Blue spruce is the species I have seen mostly affected in our area in the last several years.
“Depending on the conifer, rhizosphaera needle cast affects Colorado blue spruce, which is particularly susceptible and can be severely damaged by this disease. Other host species include white pine, douglas fir and Siberian fir. This fungus begins in spring on the needles of lower branches, and spreads upward around the tree during the summer. Heavily infected trees can suffer needle loss and branches may die as they become defoliated. Blue Spruce are not well-adapted to our wet springs and hot, humid summers. The climates they prefer are cooler and dryer.
“Cytospora canker is the most prevalent and destructive fungal disease of Norway and Colorado blue spruce. Susceptibility varies widely among species, but generally trees under stress or growing outside their natural range are more prone to the disease. Cytospora canker rarely affects trees less than 15-20 years old. Trees infected become weakened and symptoms become a very slow process from the lower branches up the tree over a period of several years. Needles have a purplish blue hue, eventually turning brown and dropping, leaving dry, brittle twigs and branches.
“If signs of these diseases appears, it is best to have trained eye for inspecting the tree, and samples taken and sent to U of I Plant Clinic for positive diagnosis. If caught early enough, treatment may be possible. Unfortunately, once needles on conifers are lost, they do not come back.”
Just because a tree is offered for sale in this part of the country, that doesn’t necessarily mean it can be expected to thrive. A professional horticulturist or tree-nursery staff member can help homeowners ensure that the replacement trees they choose are well-suited to local climate and soil conditions.