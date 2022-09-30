Submit a question of your very own by clicking here or by emailing Kathy Reiser at kreiser@news-gazette.com
In this week’s ’bag-a-palooza: Helping out a good cause with your used-book donations, getting a Driver Services appointment, UI football questions, some local history, restaurant news and whether light pollution is an actual ordinance violation. Also, an explanation of what happens when nuisance complaints are filed with one area city — and why it can take a while for neighbors to see results. (And, of course, you know the Mailbag can’t go a full week without at least one question about local roads.)
Arby’s ‘here to stay’ in C-U
Dating to August, the Mailbag has gotten several questions about what’s happening with C-U’s local Arby’s locations. The one on North Prospect Avenue is permanently closed, and the others remain open but with shorter hours than they used to have. Finally, on our fifth attempt to find an Arby’s manager or spokesperson who was willing talk to us, one of the chain’s local general managers told us the North Prospect Arby’s was closed because it “wasn’t making any money,” but “the other locations are here to stay.” The manager asked not to be identified by name.
The reduced hours at the remaining Arby’s in Urbana and Champaign are a result of continued staffing shortages that have challenged many local employers in the past few years. The manager said it’s expected that the restaurants’ longer hours will be restored when there are enough workers to fill the shifts. Crew members from the former location on Prospect Avenue were offered new positions at the remaining Arby’s locations on West Springfield Avenue and South Neil Street in Champaign and on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana.
Doorbell camera installation costs
“Can you find out the costs for installing a simple doorbell camera like Ring? People could buy one with the tax rebate the state is sending to homeowners. If more homeowners and landlords install door cameras on their buildings, it should cut crime down drastically. Criminals should leave neighborhoods alone if their picture will be available to the police showing their crimes.”
We turned to Max Painter of MX Electric for a ballpark figure on installation costs, not including the doorbell camera equipment purchase. “Generally speaking, I would say $100 to $200 if they have a ‘hardwired’ doorbell already in place. Sometimes, we have to put in a bigger transformer. If they don’t have a hardwired doorbell then it can be much more expensive, but would be a different price for each customer depending on if we could get wires there.” He says rechargeable doorbell camera options are available for locations where there is no electrical wiring.
Painter said he’s had experience with both Ring and Nest/Google Home doorbell cameras, and is happy with both options. Whichever brand someone chooses, it’s critical that they have reliable Wi-Fi service. The doorbell cameras cannot do their job without it.
Doorbell cameras may be purchased from local or online retailers. “If they have concerns that they may not have a good, working hardwired doorbell, then I would recommend calling an electrician before” buying one, he said. “When they call, I would encourage them to ask if the consultation/estimate is free. We give free estimates; I’m not sure everyone does.” He said those who have an existing hardwired doorbell that’s in good working order should not need to contact an electrician before they buy a doorbell camera unit.
Driver Services appointments
"For the DMV, how long do they plan to keep doing appointments? We can't schedule anything on the website in advance and the phone lines get backed up for a long time."
Henry Haupt of the Illinois Secretary of State’s office provides a few tips for those who have had trouble making an appointment. “Every morning, new appointment slots are made available at ilsos.gov for same-day driver’s license and ID card services at the Champaign Driver Services facility. If all advance appointment slots are filled at the Champaign facility, we encourage customers to visit the website around 7:30 a.m., as appointment slots should be available for that particular day.
Another good piece of advice, especially for drivers who are trying to get an appointment by phone: “They can also schedule appointments by calling 844-817-4649. This is the appointment hotline phone number. I want to make sure the constituent isn’t calling the Champaign Driver Services facility to make the appointment,” Haupt said. “They should call this hotline number (with the 844 area code) instead.”
Books to Prisoners donations
“I’m looking to re-home a number of gently used books, and a neighbor was telling me there’s a local group that provides books for people who incarcerated. What kinds of books can they use – and not use? Is there a nearby drop-off point? I love the idea of helping inmates pass the time constructively!”
“What a lovely inquiry to receive! The answer is that U-C Books to Prisoners (B2P) accepts almost all books, including children's books,” said Rachel Rasmussen, the group’s coordinator.
U-C B2P sends books to nearly 30 correctional centers throughout Illinois. “We also have been running a lending library in the Champaign County Jail, and coming soon, we will stock the local Juvenile Detention Center with a library. We can do this because of the incredible generosity of this well-read community,” she said.
How do they put children’s books to use? Rasmussen said some inmates use them to improve their English skills. Also, “children’s books often have beautiful illustrations that prisoners can use to copy and get ideas from. Lastly, it isn't uncommon to get requests for books with cartoon characters, Disney or Pokemon; from copying these cartoons, they make greeting cards for their children.”
In the first six months of 2022, C-U B2P sent 3,161 books – including 256 dictionaries – to correctional facilities, with more than 900 incarcerated people served. Surplus books are sold to raise funds that cover the costs of shipping the more in-demand books around the state.
“We are all volunteers, and so our main criteria (for donations) have to do with saving volunteer labor. For example, do not donate books in poor condition – books that are falling apart, missing covers, excessively highlighted, stained or moldy. We also cannot use issues of academic journals, yearbooks or encyclopedias. Please recycle them at home and save us all from having to carry them to the recycling here.”
Rasmussen said donors may find book drop-off bins in Urbana’s Lincoln Square Mall, in the foyer of the Independent Media Center (202 S. Broadway, Urbana), on the first floor of the UI’s English Building, and at Parkland College across from its library entrance.
She said large donations (of 5+ boxes) can be driven to the back of the Independent Media Center on Tuesdays, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. If you call ahead, volunteers can help unload your car. For 10+ boxes, U-C B2P can arrange to pick them up from your location. Email contact@books2prisoners.org or call 217/898-3258.
“Books change lives and education reduces recidivism – so thank you again for your inquiry!”
By the way, the group’s fall fundraiser book sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Independent Media Center in downtown Urbana. (Readers may know it as the old Post Office building.)
City help with neighborhood clean-up
“I moved here over a year ago for work. I bought a home in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue in Champaign. I have poured time and money into making my property nice again. I have begged every City of Champaign department I could to help clean up my neighborhood to no avail. There are abandoned vehicles, properties in shambles and just some need to be condemned. Why does the city not care unless it's downtown?”
As the reader mentioned, multiple city departments have jurisdiction over the concerns he listed. Champaign’s code-compliance manager, Tim Spear, says the Neighborhood Services Department and the Planning and Development Department have both responded to issues in the area of Alabama Avenue in recent months. Neighborhood Services’ Code Compliance Division handles complaints about vehicles on private property, tall grass, refuse and exterior housing conditions. Planning and Development handles complaints about illegal home-based businesses.
Spear says those departments have been following up on Alabama Avenue complaints, even if the results aren’t yet obvious to neighbors. Since January of 2021, there have been 11 code-compliance cases and one planning and development case in this area. One code-compliance case and one planning and development case remain open. More details on these cases are below:
Code Compliance has an open case for deteriorated exterior conditions at a house and detached garage. “This case has been forwarded to the City's Legal Department for further action as we were unable to obtain voluntary compliance from the owner. The goal remains to obtain compliance from the owner of the property, but demolition of the structures is a possible outcome if the owner does not bring the property into compliance.”
The Planning and Development Department is currently taking action regarding an illegal home-based auto repair business on Alabama Avenue. “A fine was issued on Aug. 28, but we have not received payment,” said Eric Van Buskirk, acting zoning administrator. “The Planning and Development Department continues to monitor the activities at the property. If residents have additional photos, videos or other evidence that they are willing to provide to us, they can do so by reaching out to the Planning and Development Department via phone at 217-403-8800, or email at zoning@champaignil.gov.”
Enforcement of zoning-related violations is complaint-based. If anyone suspects there may be a zoning violation, they may direct those to the Planning and Development. “Like the Neighborhood Services Department, we follow up with a site visit to see if we can find enough evidence to issue a warning notice. If we don’t have enough evidence of a violation, or the violations are not apparent from the Right of Way, we cannot issue a violation,” Van Buskirk said.
If anyone has complaints about properties in the City of Champaign, they’re encouraged to e-mail neighborhoodservices@champaignil.gov, call (217) 403-7070, or file a complaint online at champaignil.gov/neighborhood-services.
Funding for library speaker’s fee
“I've heard that the Champaign Public Library paid noted author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin $30,000 to speak at the library. I looked through the library budget but didn't see anything that provided that level of information. It seems like quite a bit of money to pay for a short speech, especially given that there were only 300 tickets available. The information on the announcement says that the event was made possible with support from the Library Foundation and the Friends of the Library. Were any library funds used as well, or was it all donations?”
“Library funds were not used to support the author’s visit,” according to library director Brittany Millington. While that is a lot of money, she says it is not beyond the usual fee range for a speaker of Goodwin’s stature in the literary world.
Immigrant flights
“Curious if you can find out how many flights of undocumented immigrants, and total number of said immigrants, have flown into Willard Airport in the early overnight hours, undisclosed to the public, and where they go after landing and who is funding them.”
Willard’s executive director, Tim Bannon, said, “The airport has 24/7/365 operations and security staff, and we have had zero reports of undocumented immigrants or immigrant flights arriving at Willard Airport, at any time of day.”
For anyone who’s curious about airplanes’ comings and goings at Willard, Bannon said public and privately owned flights to/from the airport “can be tracked on numerous websites that offer flight-tracking services, mostly for free. I would recommend using an online search engine to find these services,” he said.
Preserving ICRR history in Paxton
“Some years ago, I toured the Illinois Central Railroad Historical Society’s HQ in Paxton, where they had a huge collection of original documents relating to the railroad’s early history – detailed maps, building plans, correspondence, etc. Last I heard, there was a plan to transfer those documents to the care of the Monticello Railway Museum. But that was several years and a pandemic ago. Is this something that’s still in the works?”
The consolidation of the ICHS and Monticello-based museum was completed at the end of 2020, according to Kirk Reynolds, the museum’s archive manager. The material is still stored at the former Lake Erie & Western freight house in Paxton, which is now the museum’s north campus. IC caboose number 9365 and Illinois Central Gulf boxcar number 567595 are on static display next to the building.
“Built in 1913, the structure in Paxton is the second-oldest building the museum owns, pre-dated only by our 1899 Wabash Depot in downtown Monticello. It's built of brick and measures 24 by 100 feet, which makes it the museum's most substantial structure.”
The ICHS bought the building in July of 1990 and went to work making significant renovations and improvements. The size of the freight house allowed the society to create specific areas for displays, work stations and archive storage, Reynolds said.
“The MRM focuses on the history of the three railroads that have served Monticello: the IC, Wabash and Illinois Terminal. The consolidation of the ICHS with the MRM will allow the museum to continue the preservation of the Paxton freight house as well as organize and catalog its collection of IC materials. There are no plans to move these materials from this facility, as there is no available space at our Monticello archive facility. In addition, the Paxton freight house is a sturdy, secure building well-suited to the museum's goals.”
The MRM is an all-volunteer organization, Reynolds said. “The success of our tourist railroad is the result of the commitment and hard work of many volunteers for more than a half-century. We hope to be able to open the display areas of our Paxton north campus for visitors when volunteers become available.” Even as the museum’s regular operating season winds down, he said they are shifting their focus to their popular Polar Express™ holiday events in Monticello.
Household recycling in Champaign
“Tom Kacich answered for Urbana residents whether their plastic gets recycled by the Urbana U-Cycle Program. But it's a little more complicated for residents of Champaign. Waste haulers are required to pick up recycling, but there seems to be no mechanism in place to ensure that recycled material actually gets recycled. I conscientiously put out my recycling each week. But my waste hauler puts everything in one truck: garbage, recycling, yard waste. Paper undoubtedly gets wet and can’t then be recycled. I have little faith that my recycling gets recycled. I don't know if changing to a different hauler would make a difference or I'd just be paying higher fees for nothing.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said, “As part of their licensing requirements, haulers submit quarterly reports to the City of Champaign that includes how much recycling they collect and where the materials go. In the signed reports, they are attesting that all recyclable materials collected are being recycled. Each hauler brings their recyclables to different MRFs — materials recovery facilities — where they are mixed with recyclables from different haulers and communities.”
If a hauler is placing trash, recycling, and yard waste all in the same truck — and not in separate compartments on the truck — Koester said residents can report that to Public Works via email, at recycling@champaignil.gov.
New turf at Memorial Stadium
“Illini fans were so excited to hear the turf was being replaced on Zuppke Field. I’m so glad the faded orange sidelines were replaced with green turf. After attending three games, I honestly think our new orange end-zones look no better than they did. Plenty of other college fields have the similar turf, but their colors pop and their fields look ‘clean.’ Are we waiting for the rubber pellets to fully settle into the field turf? Are there too many pellets so they can't settle?”
Believe it or not, Champaign County’s localized drought is partly to blame for the (temporarily) dull look of the new turf.
“Field Turf, the manufacturer of the artificial surface at Memorial Stadium, suggests that time, weather and usage will help the pellets settle and give it a cleaner look,” said Kent Brown of the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. “Rain is a huge help in settling the pellets, and the lack of rain over the summer didn't help the process. Hopefully, as time passes, the pellets will settle and give the field the ‘fresh’ look we all desire.”
Light pollution ordinance
“Does Champaign have a light pollution ordinance? The FedEx distribution center on Market Street has very bright lights, which is great for safety during their overnight trucking operations, but a lot of that light shines offsite due to the design of the fixtures. It seems a waste to not focus the lights on the intended parking lot, and it really lights up the homes on the east side of Ashland Park at night.”
Acting zoning administrator Eric Van Buskirk said the City of Champaign has no specific ordinance regarding light pollution. “‘Dark-sky compliant’ lighting is required for new development in the Curtis Road Interchange Overlay District, and new City-owned fixtures are typically dark-sky compliant as a matter of practice. However, these are not required for private property development elsewhere in Champaign.”
The nitty-gritty details: Lighting is regulated by the Supplementary Regulations of the Zoning Ordinance, specifically Division 4 of Article XI. “These lighting regulations limit the height of lighting based on the underlying zoning district and the type of light being installed — specifically, the luminaire cutoff of the light fixture. The properties located in Apollo Industrial Park are Zoned I-2 Heavy Industrial. The maximum height for no-cutoff lighting is 20 feet while lighting with partial- or full-cutoff is permitted to be 35 feet,” Van Buskirk said.
“While these rules set limitations on lighting height and are intended to prevent lighting from shining directly onto adjacent and adjoining properties, they are not intended to prevent light pollution generally or prevent general visibility of lighting from a distance.”
Waverly Drive speed humps
“Why do the horrible ‘traffic calming’ road obstacles exist on Waverly Drive in Champaign? They are in terrible repair, numerous vehicles suffer damage from them and some drivers even drive up into yards to avoid them. They seem to be the only two ‘traffic calming’ obstacles in the entire City of Champaign.”
It turns out the neighbors who lived on Waverly Drive about 20 years ago had a lot to do with their installation and placement.
Some history from Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester: “In 2001 residents of Waverly Drive petitioned the City Council requesting the installation of speed humps. There were complaints of cut-through traffic speeding along Waverly, raising safety concerns. An open house was held in March 2002 to provide the residents with an opportunity to discuss the potential installation and the locations. Direct mailings were made to the residents along Waverly in the spring/summer of 2002. The speed humps were installed in August 2002.”
Koester said he does not expect the speed humps to be refurbished anytime soon. No funding is allocated, and the work would have to compete with other capital projects.
Cardboard recycling at UI
“Why is cardboard recycling on the UI campus so convoluted? I can’t be the only one who wonders why we just don’t have bins for cardboard like we do for paper, cans, bottles, etc. And every building seems to be different. Why?”
From Steve Breitwieser at UI Facilities and Services: “To standardize the recycling collection process and reduce the risk of item contamination, the university has been transitioning to dual and triple bins in outside and inside locations on campus. These bins collect landfill-bound waste, plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and paper. Cardboard boxes are often much bulkier than these smaller items and consequently require a different collection method.”
Brietwieser said F&S staff in waste management and recycling regularly coordinate with building contacts to ensure that cardboard containers are made available throughout campus as needed. In places where colleges, departments, or units tend to have a lot of cardboard waste, buildings will have a dedicated container.
“The university may also place cardboard containers at facilities for specific periods in response to construction projects or research activities. Students, faculty and staff are advised to consult the facility managers and building service workers to determine the best cardboard recycling practices for any building, including transferring single-use and bulk cardboard to the on-site containers.”
For recycling-minded staff who work in a building that doesn’t have a dedicated cardboard recycling container, he notes that a drop-off site for cardboard and newspaper recycling is available at the northwest corner of Lot E14 (the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Oak Street). Questions or service requests about cardboard recycling may be sent to recyling@illinois.edu.
Even though not every building has dedicated cardboard-collection containers, cardboard collection continues to increase. During the move-in month of August, the university diverted roughly 50,000 pounds of cardboard away from the landfill, Brietwieser said.
Speeding in northwest Champaign
“Speeding is rampant on Mattis Avenue between Springfield Avenue and Bloomington Road … and on Bloomington Road between Mattis and Prospect. It never fails – I see people either speeding way past 40 mph or running the lights, especially the one at Paula and Mattis. I realize the Champaign Police Department is understaffed, but is there anything that can be done about this?”
CPD’s interim deputy chief of operations, Kevin Olmstead, said, “Our department will be adding the area described above to our current list of identified areas of concern and will work to have officers positioned there in the coming weeks to slow traffic and increase compliance with the motor vehicle code.”
He said the department moves the locations of these details frequently to ensure that they are addressing concerns throughout the entire community.
In fact, Olmstead said CPD is “working diligently to address public concerns related to traffic violations through multiple programs. First, all patrol personnel are directed to spend the time between other calls for service addressing traffic concerns. Additionally, Champaign Police have deployed speed trailers in locations across the community, giving drivers a gentle nudge to slow down. Lastly, we have committed resources to our Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP for short. These directed patrols are being positioned around the community in areas seeing recent increases in vehicle accidents and where community members have specifically identified a problem with speeding or other reckless driving, including both major thoroughfares and in neighborhoods.”
In the month of August, police working under these programs initiated 453 traffic stops, issuing 283 citations and 195 traffic warnings in Champaign.
Anyone with an area of concern they would like to report is encouraged to call CPD at 217-351-4545 or provide the details by email to police@champaignil.gov, Olmstead said.
Activity at former Hardee’s site
“Looks like there’s some activity at the former Hardee’s site on South Neil Street in Champaign. What’s going in there?”
The “coming soon” sign says it will be a Smitty’s Car Wash. The chain has locations in several other states, including Texas, Montana and Maryland. Its website says other locations in Danville, Charleston and Lincoln, Illinois also are “coming soon.”
Overlapping audio on ’DWS
“I listen to Clay and Buck on WDWS, and on a pretty much daily basis they run station promos right over the top of the program. The result is that you can’t understand what’s being said on the show or on the promo. Do the staff at the station not listen to what they’re putting out on the air, or do they just not care?”
As someone who works on both the newspaper and radio sides of the News-Gazette’s house, I can vouch that we care very much about our on-air product. We work hard to make our locally produced programs sound as good as shows you’ll hear in any major market.
The nationally syndicated shows we run — Clay and Buck, The Ramsey Show, Kim Komando and others — are designed to be aired without the aid of a local board operator adjusting faders as the programs shift in and out of breaks. Personally, I’m glad to work for stations that choose to devote their limited staff resources to producing many hours of local programming each week.
WDWS-WHMS-WKIO operations manager Scott Beatty explains how and why things may not always sync-up properly during transitions between national programming and breaks:
“We always appreciate a dedicated listener. Syndicated radio programs offer a small window for affiliates to air station imaging, which is audio that promotes or identifies the station. This requires two automation systems — both the syndicator’s and the affiliate’s — to be perfectly in sync (to the second), as well as satellite tones to be fired by the syndicator at exactly the right instant and local commercials to be of precise lengths. On top of that, the syndicated producer and on-air talent have to make sure they honor the window allotted and not speak until the right time.
“Sometimes, it all does not align properly. Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor and fix what we can as we aim for the best audio product possible.”
Barker’s in downtown Champaign
"Walking by 12-14 Main in downtown Champaign, I noticed that both spaces are now for lease. The name BARKERS is set into the floor tile of 12 Main, just behind the front windows. I assume that at some time, the wall was extended over the original pavement and a raised floor built over it. Now that Austin's Sportswear has vacated the space, demolition of the flooring has uncovered this historic name. Who were the Barkers, and what did they sell in that space?”
Barker’s was a shoe store that opened in the fall of 1960, according to an article in the Urbana Courier. It featured “fashion footwear in the moderate price field,” and was part of a small chain of shoe stores that also included locations in Danville, Decatur and Bloomington.
“The Champaign store, situated between the Three Sisters Shop and M.J. Reed Jewelers, carries out Barker’s theme of ‘elegant but comfortable’ shopping atmosphere, with store windows and interior displays designed to show fashion footwear at its best in well-lighted units trimmed with the merchandise of the season,” the article said.
Gameday sirens on the radio
“What’s with the sirens during Illini home football games? Presumably, they’re intended to fire up the crowd at the stadium. But when that sound comes through on the radio broadcast, it can be really distracting for drivers who keep thinking they need to look for emergency vehicles that aren’t there. Drivers must take every siren seriously, even if there’s a good chance it’s on the radio. (BTW, great win over Chattanooga, Illini!)”
From Kent Brown with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics: “We've used the sirens in addition to certain music cuts during opponent third-down plays for several years. We'll monitor the volume level moving forward and make any changes we see as appropriate.”