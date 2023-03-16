Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
In this week's Kathy's Mailbag, a question about all those toys in the sand at Champaign's Clark Park.
“What is the backstory to the multitude of toy trucks in the sandpit area at Clark Park? From where have they all come? A few years ago there were none and then they gradually started appearing to reach the overwhelming number there is now.”
Chelsea Norton with the Champaign Park District says the history of the donated toy trucks that pop up in sandpits around Champaign — like Clark Park’s — isn’t entirely clear. “It has been going on for decades and seems to be a fully community-initiated endeavor. Champaign Park District staff review them during park maintenance visits or when the sand needs filled. Although this is a very kind and community-building effort, we'd like to encourage people to not donate broken toys — and consider donating elsewhere if the sandpit looks full.”
Perhaps one or more of the park’s current/former neighbors could help fill in some of the Clark Park toy truck collection’s history for us. I’d love to know of any current engineers or heavy-equipment operators who used to “manage” a fleet of Tonka Toys in that very sandpit when they were children. Drop me a note at kreiser@news-gazette.com, if you have a story to tell about any of that.