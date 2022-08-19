Kathy Reiser answers your questions at 2 p.m. Fridays and in Saturday's print editions of The News-Gazette (submit them here or via email at kreiser@news-gazette.com).
A sample of what's to come in this week's stuff Mailbag:
“There is a gas station sign at the corner of John and Mattis that blocks the view of the oncoming traffic going north on Mattis. I was almost hit when a car ran a red light as I was turning south from John onto Mattis. The gas station sign blocks the view on the traffic, and with so many people running red lights you cannot see them coming.
“Is there any way that sign can be moved back before a serious accident happens?”
It does not appear that the City can force the issue at this time. Ben LeRoy, Champaign’s zoning administrator, said, “At present, and presumably at the time this sign was approved as well, the sign regulations for this property's zoning district allow a freestanding sign in this location.
LeRoy said there is no process to revoke a sign permit that complies with the City’s Zoning Ordinance. “Should the City of Champaign amend its sign regulations in the future to prohibit new signs at corners like this, this sign would become a nonconformity. In general, nonconformities are allowed to persist and be repaired, but cannot be enlarged or rebuilt if demolished.”