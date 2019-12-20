Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 20, 2019
Marijuana monitoring
“Is there some monitoring the purchase of marijuana to keep customers from buying big quantities by going from store to store and eventually selling to minors? Will there be a computer where their purchase will be registered with ID so they know how much one customers purchases and will there be a limit?”
and
“With the amount of cash transactions expected in those first days of the new year, are the Champaign and Urbana police departments planning for extra patrols and on-site observation?”
Urbana Police chief Bryant Seraphin said there will be no monitoring of customer purchases.
“The law says you can possess 30 grams. If I go to Nu Med (currently the only business in Urbana licensed to sell recreational marijuana) in the morning and buy 30 grams and go home and wrap it up in a gift bag and give it to you, then I can go to Phoenix Botanicals in the afternoon and buy another 30 grams,” he said. “As long as you only possess 30 grams you’re OK.”
And no, the state of Illinois will not keeping track of every marijuana purchase.
As for your concern about extra patrols, Serpahin said the police department does not plan to have a squad car sitting in the parking lot of Nu Med.
“We ran their dispatch tickets a couple of months ago (police calls to the business) and I think the biggest thing we had in their parking lot was people getting into fender benders as they pulled off University Avenue into the lot,” he said. “Nu Med has not been an issue for us.”
In Champaign police will not be monitoring legal sales of recreational cannabis, “much like we do not monitor the legal sale of alcohol,” said police department spokesman Tom Yelich. “However, we do conduct alcohol compliance checks and it is reasonable to suggest we may do the same for cannabis sales in the future.”
Like Urbana, Champaign police have “no current plans for on-site observation by Champaign Police at licensed dispensaries, but we will respond to any issue reported to us,” Yelich said.
“Illinois state law will allow adults over the age of 21 to legally consume, purchase, and possess cannabis, with certain restrictions. If any of those restrictions are broken, including but not limited to selling to minors, driving under the influence of cannabis or possession over the legal limit, enforcement action may be taken. For those who wish to lawfully purchase and consume cannabis, we ask you do so responsibly and in accordance with the rules and regulations,” he said. “Finally, we know there are many more questions pertaining to recreational cannabis effective Jan. 1, 2020. The city of Champaign has compiled a ‘frequently asked questions’ webpage to help answer many of those. It can be found by visiting champaignil.gov/cannabis.”
Pinetree subdivision
“What is the history behind the large house currently for sale in Pinetree subdivision in Seymour? And what is the history behind Pinetree subdivision?”
The large house — a 7,907 square foot manor with six bedrooms and seven baths on 3.7 acres with a swimming pool and garages for eight automobiles — is available for $890,000. It is located about seven miles southwest of Mahomet, near the Sangamon River.
It was built in 1939 by Benjamin Franklin Harris III, a scion of Benjamin Franklin Harris, born in Virginia and one of Champaign County’s earliest and most prominent pioneers.
The original Harris was a major cattle baron who supposedly brought the first sawmill, mower, reaper, carriage, organ and cook stove to Champaign County. He also founded the First National Bank of Champaign, helped bring the Illinois Central Railroad and the Illinois Industrial University to Champaign County and was a friend of Abraham Lincoln.
Benjamin Franklin Harris III was the great grandson of the first B.F. Harris and was born in Champaign in 1909.
He attended the University of Illinois and Boston University and had quite a biography. He was an industrial designer and consultant who was a general manager and founding partner of Alloy Casting Co. in Champaign. From 1943 to 1946 he was in the U.S. Naval Reserve in Washington, D.C., in its office of research and inventions.
After World War II he was a partner in the Taynor-Harris Aviation Service which operated the Champaign Airport near what is now the intersection of Interstate 74 and Mattis Avenue. He custom built automobiles and racing cars, including one which won an award in 1950 from the Sports Car Club of America, a “Fordillac” a car with a Ford body and a Cadillac engine.
He died July 3, 1989, in Redwood City, Calif.
Harris lived in the home from 1939 to 1950, when he sold it to Elwood L. Fabert of the Kemper-Fabert Motor Co. of Champaign, the Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Champaign.
Twenty years later it went back on the market at a price of $85,000.
That also was the year that the Pine Tree subdivision — on 65 of the original 70 acres that made up the B.F. Harris III home — was developed and built by Tom Wisegarver of Champaign.
Wealthy community?
“Tell me about the wealth of people in C-U. How many people are worth over $1 million? And $10 million?”
It’s a good bet that there are several thousand people in Champaign-Urbana who are worth a million dollars or more. But there isn’t a place where millionaires register their names, addresses and net worth.
The only reliable, official data we have is from the Internal Revenue Service. For the 2017 tax year it used individual income tax returns and broke down adjusted gross income by categories in Zip Code areas.
Unfortunately the highest category was those with incomes of $200,000 or more.
Here are the numbers by Zip Code:
61801 340 of 8,710 income tax returns filed
61802 330 of 9,130
61820 210 of 9,600
61821 550 of 14,350
61822 1,250 of 11,780
61874 (Savoy) 260 of 3,820
In 2014 the Global Wealth Monitor, published by Phoenix Marketing International, estimated that in 2013 Illinois had 270,414 households with at least $1 million in investable assets, or 5.54 percent of all households in the state. If you extrapolate that percentage to the estimated population of Champaign, Urbana and Savoy (137,693) you get approximately 7,000 millionaires here.
Urbana’s higher taxes
“My husband and I moved to Urbana several months ago and immediately subscribed to The News-Gazette to get a feel for our new cities. We love it here.
“My question results from a brief conversation with a group of long-time resident neighbors:
“Q: Why are there currently more commercial businesses in Champaign than Urbana?
“A: Because Urbana’s taxes are much higher.
“Q: Why?
“A: Because Carle Hospital has a level 1 trauma center.
And at this point, our neighbors’ opinions flew in several different and overlapping directions.”
The tax rate for most of Urbana is $10.33 per $100 of assessed valuation. In most of Champaign it is $9.15 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The reason Urbana’s property tax rate is higher than Champaign’s has nothing to do with Carle Hospital’s trauma center.
It’s mostly a function of luck and development patterns, some of which go back more than 150 years.
First was the decision of the Illinois Central Railroad to locate its main north-south line in West Urbana (as it was known then) rather than the county seat in Urbana. Soon Champaign was larger than Urbana and had a much bigger and more prosperous downtown with a greater number of department stores, hotels and theaters.
The disparity persisted and grew in the 1950s and ‘60s when it was decided to locate Interstate 57 west of Champaign rather than east of Urbana. Look at a map of Interstate 57 and see how the roadway drifts westward south of Paxton instead of going directly south. The U.S. Air Force didn’t want the interstate on the east side of Rantoul in case an expansion of Chanute Air Force Base was needed (the base closed in 1993) so the highway went to the west and continued that way into Champaign-Urbana, where it initially was several miles west of Champaign.
The city grew out to the interstate, including subdivisions, the Kraft-Humko plant, the Country Fair Shopping Center and later, Market place Shopping Center, the North Prospect commercial strip and Carle at the Fields.All of that expensive, tax-yielding property went to Champaign.
Urbana seemed to get most of the non-taxable development, including University of Illinois buildings, the county courthouse and other properties and now, both hospitals in the community.
Next, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin takes over:
“I’m attaching a map showing the tax-exempt parcels in the city of Urbana. This amounts to 25 percent of our total land area, and another 3 percent of the land area in Urbana is partially exempt. There isn’t one particular reason why there is more commercial development in Champaign ... Champaign is twice as big as Urbana in population, economic development strategies and policies have differed over the years, and Urbana’s role as the county seat and in other regional public functions has impacted land use and development opportunities more than most people realize.
“For example: Think about the many public buildings and facilities that are tax-exempt and where they are located. The county courthouse, federal courthouse, county jail and sheriff administrative offices are all located on Main Street in the heart of downtown Urbana. All are tax-exempt.
“Looking across the city, we are home to the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit (both on University Avenue and both tax-exempt). The Carle Foundation Hospital campus is tax-exempt. We are home to the now-closed
CU landfill — tax-exempt. Most of the tax-exempt academic buildings on UIUC’s campus are located in Urbana, while the revenue-generating activity of Campustown is located in Champaign. In addition there are large tracts of UIUC land in the heart of Urbana, such as the 160-acre Orchard Downs, currently half is in housing and the other half is undeveloped, but all is tax-exempt. “Looking outside city limits to our south, and west is mostly land owned by the university, which precludes any development in that direction. The one UIUC property adjacent to the city that potentially could have contributed to our economic health, the former Pomology tract (at Philo and Windsor roads), was sold by the UI Foundation to a private buyer.
“When people ask me about Urbana’s role in the regional economy, I always emphasize the important public service role the city has played, as evidenced from the above examples. People come to Urbana to do the ‘business of their lives’ — birth, death, marriage, divorce, property transactions, business transactions, civil and criminal issues, elections, regional planning, Head Start, etc. It all gets done in the city of Urbana and we should be recognized for that critical role in supporting growth, economic development, and all aspects of life in the county.
“Back to the map: Going east on Washington Street are all of the county administrative functions plus the satellite jail. On Main Street, are the county engineering buildings, ILEAS, and other public safety buildings, all tax exempt. Most of the above facilities are located on major arterials and streets that also could have been prime commercial development sites.
“Add to this our three large regional parks, schools, and religious campuses, and it adds up to the 25 percent to 28 percent off the property tax rolls. The property tax burden then falls on the remaining property owners.
“That said, property taxes aren’t the only factor. We’re currently focusing our efforts on economic development and growth of our tax base, as well as making sure our processes are efficient and taxes and fees are fair so that we can work productively with the business and investment community. We have also implemented programs such as the enterprise zone and ‘Think Urbana’ that provide property tax relief for new home construction and some commercial development. We’re seeing the results of those efforts now with the number of development agreements that have been approved in the past two years as well as new commercial and retail activity and home construction. The city of Urbana receives about 13 percent of the overall property taxes an owner pays. For our share, we have kept the city’s property tax rate the same or slightly lower for over five years.”
Danville casino
“Has the timetable changed as far as Danville actually opening a casino? Rumors swirling here.”
There are no delays, said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Everyone is awaiting action by the Illinois Gaming Board.
The Danville casino was not on the agenda for the board’s final meeting of 2019, held yesterday in Chicago. Neither were any of the other casinos proposed to operate in Illinois under legislation approved earlier this year.
The applicant to operate the Danville casino is Haven Gaming LLL of Wonderlake, Il. The stockholders in the corporation are listed as Kathryn Solomon of Wonderlake and William Bembenek of Temecula, Calif.
Here’s from its application filed with the gaming board:
“Haven Gaming, LLC intends to build a 60,000-square foot casino offering 1,250 slots machines and 40 table games. The casino will also offer several dining options including a 300-seat buffet, a 24-hour café, a steakhouse and coffee shop/deli. Haven Gaming, LLC will employ 850 people at this new casino facility with the majority of these full-time jobs being filled by people
from Danville and its immediately surrounding communities. Additionally, Haven projects that 400 regional construction-related jobs will be created during the course of construction.
“Haven Gaming has also negotiated a Host Community Agreement with the city of Danville which will provide the city with both front-end funding and recurring funding for projects the city deemed to be in need of such funding.
“Affirmative Action is a priority for Haven Gaming, LLC. Haven Gaming, LLC will draft a comprehensive affirmative action plan (AAP) designed to provide recruiting and retention strategies aimed at ensuring that women and minorities are represented in all levels of the Haven Gaming organization. Further, the AAP will detail how Haven Gaming will provide career development paths for women and minorities who desire to move into supervisory and management-level positions.
“Haven Gaming estimates that the Danville Casino Resort will welcome in excess of 1.13 million people to its facility in Danville and will generate $145 million in adjusted gross gaming receipts in the first full year of its operation.”
Garden Hill sewers
“Any update on the Garden Hills sewer project?”
Construction of the proposed detention basin in the northwest Champaign neighborhood still is considered to be about 10 years away.
Here’s the full update from Kris Koester of Champaign’s Public Works Department:
“Phase 1, Property Acquisition of the Garden Hills Watershed Drainage Improvement began in March 2019 and includes the acquisition of 47 properties at the site of the proposed stormwater detention basin along Hedge Road. To date, 25 of the properties have been acquired by the city of Champaign, with an additional 10 property owners accepting the city’s proposed offers.
“Work continues toward acquisition of the remaining 12 properties. Demolition work on the properties acquired by the city is scheduled to start in Spring 2020. Phase 2, construction of the proposed detention basin, is currently scheduled for 2030. It is a city council goal to explore options to advance construction of Phase 2.”Twins Drive
“Twins Drive, which is just off of North Neil Street and north of Carisbrooke Apartments, for many years was a dead-end street. Recently the street went through and connects Neil to Market Street. There seems to be lots of cars parked on the street which makes the street very congested and dangerous for thru traffic. Just last week a semi was parked there and cut down the driving lanes significantly. Just trying to see if something can be done before there is a wreck on this 2 way city street.”
Your query has prompted a couple of responses from the city of Champaign.
“For clarification, Twins Drive does provide a connection from Neil Street to Market Street, utilizing new connector streets — Canvasback Drive and Wood Duck Drive,” said Koester. “On Twins Drive, there is no parking allowed along the north side. There are ‘No Parking’ signs along the ‘original part’ of Twins, before it was extended. Public Works plans to add similar signs along the newer portion of Twins as well.
“With cars parked along the south side of the street, there should be plenty of room for two cars to pass. Drivers may tend to slow down if it feels a little tight to pass another car, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Regarding the parked semi truck, city code restricts how long large trucks are allowed to park on residential streets. This information about this location will be passed on to Champaign Police Department and Parking Enforcement as a heads-up.”
Mailed News-Gazette
“Last week you said that The News-Gazette is going to be mailed. Will we still get it in the morning? I enjoy reading the paper as I eat breakfast.”
Most News-Gazette subscribers still get carrier delivery, said circulation director Bob Cicone.
But many in the 12-county area have their News-Gazette delivered by mail. Except when there are unusual circumstances (production delays, issues with weather) subscribers should get their News-Gazette by mail on the same day as subscribers in Champaign-Urbana who get it by carrier.
Working with the U.S. Postal Service, Cicone said, The News-Gazette uses “exceptional dispatch” to deliver papers to individual post officers in time for them to be included in daily mail delivery.
For many subscribers in Vermilion County, for example, daily newspapers have to be delivered to the post office by 5:30 a.m. in order to make the mail deadline.
Now, when your mail is delivered will determine whether you can enjoy your paper with breakfast.