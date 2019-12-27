Tom's #Mailbag, Dec. 27, 2019
It’s been a light week at the mailbag since many of our helpers are off for the holidays. But we are able to answer questions about the MCORE project, LED traffic lights, the shuttered Art Theater, and changes at WCIA and The News-Gazette, and how to obtain national and regional newspapers. Plus we’re hoping readers can help us answer a question.
Green & Wright intersection
“With the MCORE work on Wright St being basically done, I wondered about the actual intersection of Wright and Green which remains a disaster. When is this planned to be fixed to connect Wright with Springfield?”
It’s on the schedule to be done this summer (2020), said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Also coming up, the Project 5 phase of MCORE, which is improvements to Green Street in Urbana from Busey Avenue to Race Street.
It includes “transportation enhancements designed to promote pedestrian, bicycle, mass transit and vehicular travel between the city of Urbana and the University of Illinois with the upgrade of the existing street infrastructure,” according to the MCORE website. “Better roadway surfaces will be created by bringing the streets to a state of good repair. The improvements will promote walkable neighborhoods.”
Traffic light power usage
“How much does Champaign pay to power traffic lights? Has usage dropped as LED lights become more common? Is there a meter at every signaled intersection?"
While the cost does vary between traffic signals a typical signal runs around $50 a month, said Koester.
“The kwh (electricity usage) of an intersection that is running nothing but LEDs is lower than an intersection running a mix of Incandescent/LEDs or just incandescent bulbs. However, the total kwh throughout the entire city has continued to rise as the city is always adding more traffic signals and street lights every year,” he said.
Not every traffic signal has a meter, he said, but as new signals and signal meters are upgraded eventually all signals will have one.
Art Theater closing
“Any news on the sudden closure of the Art Theater in Champaign?”
The Art Film Foundation, which operated the theater in downtown Champaign and closed it in late October, filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 5.
The case is still active in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Central District of Illinois.
A Nov. 19 filing showed that the foundation reported assets estimated at $40,444 and liabilities estimated at $41,575.
Creditors with unsecured claims included a number of film distributors such as Fox Searchlight, Greenwich Entertainment, IFC Films, Magnolia Pictures, Neon Rated LLC, the New York International Children’s Film Festival, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Swank Motion Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Studios. They generally were owed $250 to $2,672.
David Kraft, who owns the building at 126 W. Church St., was owed $4,952 at that time. Six years remain on his contract with the film foundation. More recently he said he is owed $9,904 by the foundation.
The foundation reported that gross revenue from the business had totaled $329,382 in calendar year 2019, down from $508,089 in calendar year 2018. In calendar year 2017 it was only $237,985.
In announcing the closing of the theater, Art Film Foundation interim Executive Director Rhiannon Bettivia said “the film industry is changing and we will face systemic challenges that show no signs of abating.”
Change at the top of WCIA
“Little birdie tells me there has been a change in the leadership at WCIA-TV.”
Gary Hackler, the former station manager at WCIA, is out as station manager at WCIA-TV and is now at WITY Radio in Danville.
Nexstar Media Group, which owns WCIA, declined comment on the change.“For me, it was time for change,” said Hackler. “I had an opportunity to come back to WITY after starting my broadcast career here 37 years ago. Commuting to C-U, two hours a day for 30 years, I’m now 10 minutes from work. It’s a homecoming! I was also able to return to my first career passion, Radio!”
Monday comics
“Not sure if you can answer this one, but: Is there any way for The News-Gazette to publish the comics that would be in the Monday edition on either Sunday or Tuesday? Many of the strips have story ‘arcs’Gark that begin on Monday and last through the week.”
Mike Goebel, The News-Gazette’s managing editor, said unfortunately there isn’t enough space in either the Sunday or Tuesday papers to move the Monday comics there.
Mystery markings
“City GIS & historical staff have wondered for years what the a ‘+W’ or ‘M+’ painted on the roof of 621-623 Green St. references.”
This question from the city of Champaign’s public works and planning departments has us stumped, too.
Can anyone help solve this mystery? Shoot me an email or send one to brandon.haist@champaignil.gov, Roger.Diercks@champaignil.gov or Terry.Blakeman@champaignil.gov
Thank you.
Other daily newspapers
“Do I understand correctly that the reason the print versions of the Chicago Tribune, New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal are not available in town is that the new owners of The News-Gazette did not assume the distribution contract for those (and other) publications? Is there any other company in the wings taking over that contract? And ... in the meantime, is there any possibility that the C-U libraries might consider getting those publications by mail, with the thought that having those papers a day or two late is better than not having them at all?”
and
“When can we expect a return of the national newspapers i.e. USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Wall Street Journal, etc.?”
Yes you are correct that the new owners of The News-Gazette did not take on the extra business of delivering those other papers.
The outlook isn’t good for the return of daily home delivery of national/regional newspapers like the Chicago Tribune, New York Times and USA Today — unless an entrepreneur steps up to resume the business.
Bob Cicone, the circulation director at The News-Gazette, said he hasn’t heard of any local businesses that would take on the distribution of the other newspapers, which includes not only home delivery but circulation to stores, hotels and libraries.
Your best bet to get the newspapers now is to call their individual circulation departments and see if you can get delivery by mail, or to sign up for a digital subscription.
As for the local libraries, the Champaign Public Library is getting “day of” copies of the Wall Street Journal and USA Today. It is getting the New York Times, but several days late. It is not getting any copies of the Chicago Tribune.
Unseasonably warm weather
Any weather records set this week?
Champaign-Urbana already has set two weather records this week and has an outside chance of busting another one on Sunday.
The high on Christmas Day reached 63 degrees, breaking the old record of 62 degrees set in 1982, according to the Illinois State Water Survey.
A day later the local high temperature was 63.9 degrees, according to the Illinois Climate Network station in Champaign. That was greater than the old record for Dec. 26 of 59 degrees, set in 1942.
The National Weather Service reported that record highs also were set for both days in Peoria and Lincoln, and that the warmth this week is more typical of mid-April than late December.
The Dec. 29 record high of 62 degrees in Champaign-Urbana, set in 1984, also may be in jeopardy. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 61 degrees for Champaign-Urbana on Sunday.
So far this month Champaign-Urbana temperatures are running about 4 degrees above average. There have been two days with highs in the 60s and six days with highs in the 50s.
There have been only two days with single-digit low temperatures, 5 degrees on Dec. 18 and 4 degrees on Dec. 19.
Only 3.2 inches of snow has fallen, about half the normal of 6.6 inches.
The national Climate Prediction Center shows a probability of above average temperatures in most of Illinois for the period Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, with a similar probability of below normal precipitation.
N-G job cuts
“With the sale of the paper how many jobs were cut? I really miss Frank’s Faves.”
At the time of the sale of The News-Gazette to Champaign Multi Media Group all employees were laid off by the old ownership. There are now 18 people working in the newsroom, about one-third the number that I counted in a list of editorial department employees in July 2012. That total of editorial employees still is more than other downstate Illinois newspapers.
