Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 3. 2020
Happy 2020! It’s a new decade for the ‘Bag, born in 2013 and still going strong, We’re in Chicago but still meeting the demands of curious East Central Illinois readers on intersections, kitchens, housing, restaurants, railroad crossings and mystery markings, Part II.
Careful at intersection
“Northbound First Street at University Avenue (in Champaign) is a right turn on red permitted intersection. However, in order to make sure you are clear of eastbound University traffic you have to pull over halfway through the pedestrian walkway in order to see around the Byers building. Has the city of Champaign ever considered making this a no right turn intersection?”
Here’s your response from Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department:
“According to the Illinois Rules of the Road, it is permissible to make a right turn on red, unless there is a sign prohibiting it. The turn can be made only after a complete stop, and only after yielding to pedestrians and other vehicles.
“There are some intersections within the city, where line of sight issues make it impractical to safely complete the turn, and in most of those situations, the city has installed ‘No Turn on Red’ signs. At other intersections, like the one the writer asks about, the turn can be made if the driver exercises caution. That might mean stopping at the stop bar, and then inching into the crosswalk. While extra caution is warranted, this intersection probably does not rise to the level of needing a ‘No Turn on Red’ sign.”
Public health inspections
“Saw in (a recent) News-Gazette that the public health department and public health district will be prohibited from making inspections in the kitchens of sororities and fraternities. The reasoning being that these kitchens are in a ‘private residential leasehold.’ Do the kitchens in the dorms on campus get inspected? What about the kitchens in private residence halls? Nursing homes? Hospitals?”
Here’s your response from Jim Roberts, director of environmental health for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District:
“Kitchens owned and operated by the University of Illinois, such as the dorms on campus, are not inspected by the
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District or the Illinois Department of Public Health.
He also said that the public health district permits and inspects all the other kitchens you mentioned -- private residence halls, nursing homes and hospitals.
Stone Creek development
“Is there anything you can find out about a bunch of lots (maybe eight) in Urbana, near Stone Creek, being scooped up by one buyer who wants to build a monstrous home on that land? Would love to know who it is and what their plans are.”
Kate Klipp, the communications manager for the Atkins Group, developer of the Stone Creek subdivision, said that “due to confidentiality and respect for our customers, I can’t release the names or personal information” about people who have recently purchased lots.
“Needless to say there are great things happening in the area,” she added.
We also turned to Mark Shelden, the Champaign County recorder of deeds, about whether there had been any recent large-scale purchases at Stone Creek like those you have mentioned.
He noted that there is no requirement that deeds be immediately recorded.
But he also said that in 2017 a development within the Stone Creek subdivision -- called the Reichard subdivision -- was created and recorded with the county.
The Reichard subdivision appears to include at least three large lots at Stone Creek, including 4.34 acres.
Old Hardee’s site
“Any plans for the vacant Hardees on Neil Street? Busy corridor so think another restaurant could do well.”
There are no plans before the city of Champaign for the property at 1703 S. Neil St., Champaign.
Mathews Real Estate Investment Services is the broker for the building and is offering it for lease as another Hardee’s for $1.74 million. Eleven years remain on the existing lease.
We asked Mathews for comment but did not hear back.
On Friday, the parking lot was full due to recreational marijuana customers visiting Champaign's dispensary, Sunnyside, located across Neil Street. What was the drive-thru is now reserved for portable toilets for those customers to use.
Rough railroad crossing
“For several years the Canadian National Railroad crossing at County Road 600 N. and U.S. 45 (south of Tolono) has been very rough. It would not be a very complicated fix. Just mill or grind down the center hump and all would be fine. You can see multiple gouges where cars and implements have scraped going over the crossing. I wonder why they replace complete crossings but ignore this one.”
Once again, if you have a problem with a railroad crossing contact the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Savoy Domino’s
“What is going into the newest building next to the Savoy Aldi?”
Savoy Village Manager Dick Helton said that “Domino's (Pizza) will occupy one of the spaces. The remainder of the building hasn't been announced yet.”
Recreational marijuana
“Two-part question: 1. How do the prices for Illinois legal pot compare to other states where it is legal as well. Both from a pre-taxes price and an out the door price?
“2. Is legal pot in Illinois a cash-only venture as it is in Washington or will you be able to use a debit/credit card like you can in California?”
Two-part answer:
1. Illinois prices are comparable to those in other states, although a comparison is difficult because of the various taxing structures, the variety of product and the fact that there is a shortage of product in Illinois.
I saw a story in the St. Louis Business Journal about a shop in Collinsville where a customer paid $225.75 for various marijuana products plus more than $75 in taxes. That amounts to 33 percent in taxes, which is typical in Illinois.
In Washington state, however, taxes amount to 37 percent.
2. Right now marijuana purchases in Illinois are cash-only.
Mystery markings
Back to the mailbag question last week about the markings (painted +W or M+) atop the buildings at 621-623 Green St. in Campustown. We don’t have an answer yet but a lot of people did investigative work on social media and in response to the mailbag.
“Regarding the markings on the roof of 621-623 Green St., I did a little aerial snooping of the historical documentation on Google Earth and found that the letters G+W appeared on tops of those buildings somehwre between March 2016 and October 2016. That doesn’t solve the mystery but it gets us a little closer.”
and
“If memory serves me, would that be the building that Mabel’s was in? Maybe that’s what the ‘M’ is for.”
Nice try but Mabel’s was a few doors down at 613 E. Green St.
