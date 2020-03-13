Tom's #Mailbag, March 13, 2020
A little bit of everything in this week’s mailbag: cannabis, COVID-19, Cubs, the county executive and campus buildings.
Also, a Starbucks for Danville, 5G coverage and the Champaign skyline.
Stay strong, stay healthy, wash your hands and disinfect oft-touched surfaces.
Medical only
“I’m not the pot-smoking type myself but I drive by the dispensary on Neil Street daily and am confused by something. Several days a week, there are big signs that read ‘Medical only.’ And yet every day without fail, there are lines of at least a dozen. I don’t remember ever seeing a line before the new state law went into affect, when only medical sales were allowed. So were a ton more medical cards issued in the last month, or what? Why the lines even on medical-only days?”
You are on to something.
There has been a substantial increase in the number of medical marijuana cards approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health over the last 15 months. On Dec. 11, 2018, IDPH reported it had approved applications for 49,366 qualifying patients since it began accepting applications for the Medical Cannabis Registry Program on Sept. 2, 2014.
But by Feb. 18, 2020, that number of approved applications had more than doubled to 102,519.
Here are the February numbers for the last five years:
February 2020 — 102,519 qualifying patients including 598 persons under 18
February 2019 — 54,494 including 386 persons under 18
February 2018 — 31,500 including 256 persons under 18
February 2017 — 15,900 including 134 under 18
February 2016 — 4,400 including 32 persons under 18
Under a bill signed last August, 11 more medical conditions were added to the list qualifying patients for inclusion in the medical marijuana program. They included: Irritable bowel syndrome, migraines, osteoarthritis, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Neuro-Behcet’s autoimmune disease, neuropathy, polycystic kidney disease and superior canal dehiscence syndrome.
The list now includes more than 50 diseases, conditions or syndromes. Among them: cancer, autism, glaucoma, neuropathy, migraines, lupus, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, anorexia nervosa, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, Spinal cord disease, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and ulcerative colitis.
One major advantage to purchasing medical marijuana versus recreational marijuana is the tax rate, said Violet Cavendish of the Marijuana Policy Project.
“The tax rate for medical marijuana retail sales is 1 percent,” she said. “For recreational marijuana, Illinois charges a tax rate based on the relative potency of the cannabis and the type of product. The more concentrated THC is, the higher the tax rate.
“The range consumers will pay at the register — which does not include the 7 percent tax levied at wholesale — will be between 19.55 percent to 34.75 percent retail tax, depending on the product’s potency.”
Danville Starbucks?
“I saw an advertisement online that says Starbucks is hiring for its newest location in Danville. But when and where is this happening?”
Yes, the city of Danville has a site plan and a building plan for a Starbucks at 3653 N. Vermilion St., near the Meijer store in north Danville.
A building permit for the site was issued earlier this month, said Logan Cronk, the grants and planning manager for the city.
Danville had a Starbucks at 3100 N. Vermilion St. until it closed in summer of 2018.
Coronovirus tests
“I heard that Champaign County can only do 20 virus tests per week and the initial test results haven’t come back yet. Is that true? How is only 20 per week effective?”
It’s not just Champaign County, it’s the entire United States of America that is enduring a lack of testing kits.
The updated CDC website reported today that only 13,624 specimens have been tested nationwide for COVID-19.
As numerous news stories have reported that is woefully short of the number needed. South Korea, for example, has tested more than 200,000 people in a country one-sixth the size of the United States. The United Kingdom has tested more than 29,700 people. In Illinois, that means health officials will continue to test only the most seriously ill, or those who have come into contact with those diagnosed with the sometimes fatal disease.
Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, told The News-Gazette yesterday that she believes “we have minimum to moderate (COVID-19) spreading in our community” but that testing “is so ridiculously limited.”
“We’re not getting enough tests. We’re not getting enough test kits,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said earlier this week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the premier infectious disease scientist for the federal government, Thursday called the testing situation a “failing.”
“The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it — we’re not set up for that,” Fauci told a congressional hearing. “Do I think we should be? Yes. But we’re not.”
Champaign skyline
“Something that’s always fascinated me about the state of Illinois is the lack of skylines in cities outside Chicagoland. The average height of the five tallest buildings in Chicago is 1,258 feet and the next closest is Springfield with an average height of 267.2 feet (for reference, Champaign comes in at 227.8 feet). I understand that it doesn’t make sense for developers to build high-rises when the cost of land is cheap, and I certainly would never suggest that the height of a city’s buildings is reflective of that city’s economic health. But it would be really neat to see Champaign develop a more signature skyline over the next few decades. Any hope to that?”
What you see now is about as good (in terms of height) as it will get, said Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight.
The city’s zoning ordinance restricts building heights for all areas of the city, he said.
“Previously in the Central Business District building size was determined by floor area ratio (a ratio established by dividing floor area of the building by the lot area of the site it sits on). This was further complicated by some parts of the floor area, such as enclosed parking, being excluded from this calculation,” said Knight. “That is what resulted in a number of buildings being allowed over 200 feet in the University District.
“An amendment to the Zoning Ordinance that was approved a couple of years ago set the height limit for Campustown at 175 feet, Downtown at 115 feet and Midtown at 85 feet. The height limit in the University District multi-family areas is 75 feet, and by comparison the height limit in single family areas is 35 feet.“Bottom line is we will never have a skyline like Chicago’s, and as noted in the question land values has a lot to do with that.”
Mystery equipment
“This equipment was installed on a lamppost near the corner of Eagle Ridge Road and Windsor Road in southwest Champaign. I would like to know its purpose.”
That is an AT&T 5G small cell tower radio, said Kris Koester of Champaign’s public works department.
“There are a few of these throughout the community,” he said.
“A small cell in a 5G network is the base station that serves a critical role in the overall network. They’re called ‘small cells’ as opposed to ‘macrocells’ used in 4G networks because they’re relatively smaller in size,” according to the website Lifewire. “Since 5G towers don’t require much power, they can be made relatively small. This is important not only for aesthetics but also for space efficiency—small cells support high frequency millimeter waves, which have limited range.”
“Despite their size, small cells are not weak. The tech inside these cells is what allows 5G to be so fast and support the growing number of devices requiring internet access.
“Inside a small cell is radio equipment necessary for transmitting data to and from connected devices. The antennas within the small cell are highly directional and use what’s called beamforming to direct attention to very specific areas around the tower.”
County executive
“In regards to the county executive position and the petition to eliminate the position. What has the county executive position accomplished since it started? How many people work directly for the county executive?”
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, a Democrat, is the first person elected to the office. Ironically it was a coalition of Republicans and business and farm leaders that pushed for the creation of the office.
“Since taking office in December of 2018, my office has accomplished several important tasks that are helping position the county to respond to challenges of the future,” said Kloeppel. “In addition to leading the update to the county’s strategic plan upon which to base my future budgets, we initiated a 6-year plan for purchase and maintenance of information technology services and are updating our financial and jail management systems this year.
“We have developed several training initiatives to build more depth to our staff and leadership internally, and by June, we will add a 6-year plan for human resource management that will position the county as an employer of choice in our community. During 2019, my staff and I also spent significant time orienting new board members, assisting with the offices of the county clerk and treasurer, and closing the nursing home sale in April.
In 2017, Kloeppel noted, there was a administrative team that reported to the county board-appointed county administrator.
“At that time, the administrative budget of $725,083 supported eight staff, and the administrator was budgeted under the county board’s budget for $130,007, giving a total department budget of $855,090 and nine staff. In 2018, the budget was increased to $862,953 for staff raises, and I took office at the end of 2018,” she said. “In 2019, the budget dropped to $852,838 because the executive made $10,000 less than the former administrator, and the budget for 2020 is $864,660 due to annual staff raises.
“My staff includes a deputy of finance, a deputy of administration (formerly Budget & Human Resource Specialist), an executive assistant, three administrative assistants, a payroll specialist and an insurance specialist. The number of staff has remained constant at nine, although some tasks have been reorganized for better cross-training.”
Wright Street enforcement
“With the reopening of the Transit Plaza on South Wright Street, there is signage telling cars where they have to turn. However, drivers are ignoring these signs, and causing some chaos in the bus area. Any plans to start enforcing the traffic law?”
There are temporary markings and a message board outlining where you can and cannot go, said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
“There are a couple overhead signs that reinforce this. In other words, the old traffic patterns are in effect including the bus only section of Wright. With that said the overhead signs are the most obvious messaging for the bus only section,” he said.
University of Illinois Police spokesman Pat Wade said that your complaint is the first the department had heard.
“We are going to direct our patrol officers to spend some time over there and figure out what’s going on,” he said. “We appreciate your reader bringing this to our attention. If folks are noticing specific traffic issues on campus, we definitely invite them to let us know so we can get those taken care of.”
Yes, it likely would be a lot more efficient to let police know about traffic issues before informing the mailbag.
Cubs on DISH
“Is Dish Network going to show any of the Cubs baseball games this season?”
Sinclair Broadcast Group, the TV megamonster that owns central Illinois stations WICD, WICS, WRSP, WCCU and WBUI, also is a co-owner of the new Marquee Sports Network on which virtually all Cubs games will be shown this year. And Marquee is having a lot of trouble coming to agreements with providers like DISH and Comcast/Xfinity.
The bottom line, for now, is that the Cubs won’t be on DISH or Comcast although that could change quickly, particularly with opening day of the baseball season less than two weeks away.
Illini attire
“Why tank tops on Senior Night?”
The white tank tops worn by the players were what they were wearing during warm-ups when the team was gathered prior to the ceremony, said University of Illinois athletic department spokesman Kent Brown.
“Wearing tank tops or t-shirts during warm-ups instead of uniforms is a change we’ve seen teams make in recent years,” said UI athletic department spokesman Kent Brown.
Ugliest building on campus?
“I’m writing about your list of ‘Ugliest Buildings on Campus,’ first referenced on Nov. 14, 2014. The School of Labor and Employment Relations (above) took this observation to heart, and recently completed a $6 million addition and renovation. We’re hoping that might remove us from this infamous list.
“We had actually been planning for this building work since about 2007, but the wheels turn slowly for a project like this. We are pleased to say that we completed this project under budget, and it was funded entirely by donations and savings — not by state dollars. We are one of the best examples of mid-century modern architecture on campus, reflective of the international movement in the ‘60s, celebrating structure and providing ample windows with the intention of opening up interior spaces to the outdoors. Our recent building addition was a contemporary complement to the building, enhancing that look while, we hope, removing us from the ‘ugly’ list. In addition to two new classrooms, common space, and amazing outdoor gathering space (with a statue that was featured in The News-Gazette when it was being placed on-site), we were able to replace all of our windows and upgrade our HVAC. Pretty — and functional.
“We’re very excited to be able to provide better teaching and community space for the faculty and students who are improving the workforce throughout their careers in corporate HR and labor roles, and we have a debt of gratitude to Cordogan Clark and Associates and Petry-Kuhne Company for helping us in our quest to beautify the streets of campus.” — Nell Madigan, associate dean, School of Labor and Employment Relations
I am happy to remove the School of Labor and Employment Relations from the ugliest building on campus list.
The Foreign Languages Building (aka KGB Headquarters) remains, in my opinion, the winner for all eternity. No amount of money could undo that eyesore.
