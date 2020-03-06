Plenty of news in this week’s mailbag about this year’s road construction season in Champaign, checking polling places for the primary election in Champaign County, the loss of Cardinals games for DISH Network subscribers, the history of round barns, whether the Illinois women’s basketball team might return to Huff Gym and a potential airline for Willard Airport.
Also, possible pedestrian improvements outside of Memorial Stadium, more on Champaign’s now-silent weather radio station, interstate highway rest areas, dwindling mass transit riders, the Tuscola outlet mall, REAL ID questions and a not quite complete walking trail at Carle at the Fields.
Road projects in Champaign
“Just curious if any major road work is planned for this summer in Champaign. Several major roads are in terrible shape throughout town. Two of them are South Neil and Windsor Road. My truck is hoping for a smoother drive come fall.”
and
“Is Windsor Road from Prospect to Mattis avenues still on the schedule for this summer? I note South Neil from St. Mary’s on south is getting awful, too.”
Yes, Windsor Road from Prospect to Mattis will get an asphalt overlay beginning approximately April 30. The work is expected to continue until about Sept. 16, said Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department.
Other Champaign streets getting a new surface include:
— Daniel Street from Russell to McKinley
— William Street from Russell to McKinley
— James Street from Daniel to Charles
— McKinley from Daniel to Charles
— Charles on the south side of Clark Park
— Country Lane from Waverly to Armory
— Galen Drive from Broadmoor to Theodore
— Brittany Drive from Bellamy Court to McDonald Court
— McDonald Dive from Bellamy Court to McDonald Court
— Lynwood Drive from near Foothill Drive to Devonshire
— David Drive from Broadmoor south to its end
— Bristol Road from Lynwood to Harrington
— Pavement reconstruction on Daniel Street between Fourth Street and First Street, as well Springer Drive between Mattis Avenue and Country Fair Drive
— Making a complete street of Bradley Avenue between Duncan and Staley Roads (except the middle section that the Illinois Department of Transportation worked on last year).
Also, the MCORE project in the University of Illinois campus area will continue, addressing the section of Wright Street between Green Street and Springfield Avenue. The week of the UI’s spring break, the intersection of Green and Wright will be closed in order to replace the water main and storm sewers.
An interactive construction map is available at champaignil.gov/maps.
Additional projects will be added through the end of March.
Stadium pedestrian crossing
“I‘ve had several close encounters with pedestrians crossing Kirby at Memorial Stadium between 1st and 4th streets. They are almost invisible at night and often hidden by cars during the day on this busy four-lane street. I would like to see flashing warning lights in the pavement similar to Springfield Avenue outside the Grainger Engineering Library between Mathews Avenue and Wright Street. These lights flash automatically when a pedestrian approaches the crosswalk. It would give drivers some advanced warning requiring a sudden stop. Could save a life and prevent injuries. Pedestrians wearing black clothing on dark nights makes it much worse.”
This is both a city of Champaign and a University of Illinois item, said Koester.
“The city has jurisdiction of the pavement and median but (the UI) has jurisdiction of the sidewalks and street lighting,” he said. “The crossing has been evaluated and potential improvements (based on recent experience with the Bradley Avenue improvements) would include (rectangular rapid flash beacon) flashing lights at the curb and in the median (not in the pavement) to be activated by push button, new sidewalk ramps and, more importantly, street lighting improvements to improve visibility of pedestrians at night.“Because of the split ownership of the infrastructure, an improvement would require a cost share between the city and university. There are conversations going on between the city and UIUC about this crossing and potentially doing some improvements at this location but a timeline has not been identified.”
Interstate rest areas
“I understand that National Trail rest area on I-70 eastbound is closed for reconstruction. Do you know when it should be re-opened? Same question for Pride of the Prairie rest area on I-72.”
From Kensil Garnett at the Illinois Department of Transportation: “National Trail Rest Areas: Both rest areas EB and WB will be closed later this month due to the road construction this summer. The eastbound building will be undergoing a complete renovation and is in the design phase. It should open in the spring/summer of 2021.
“Pride of the Prairie rest areas: Both rest areas were opened last fall.”
Round Barn Centre
“There is a story about the Hen House ... in the paper. Was the Round Barn Center built to be a restaurant also? Are there more barn buildings from that era in our area? I’m guessing it was a popular style for a time.”
The round barn at the Round Barn Centre at Springfield and Mattis avenues in Champaign is an actual dairy barn built more than 100 years ago for the University of Illinois College of Agriculture.
It was converted into a luxury restaurant in 1969 by a partnership that included Round Barn Realty Co. president George Shapland and the operators of the restaurant, Hilleary & Partners Ltd. The three-story round barn structure, built in 1914, was moved about 100 feet to its present site and converted to a restaurant with a cocktail lounge on the first floor, a dining room on the second floor and banquet rooms on the third floor.
The Round Barn Centre you refer to is an entirely different development, built in the 1970s.
As for other round barns in our area, yes, there are three on the University of Illinois campus along St. Mary’s Road.
They’re all part of the University of Illinois Experimental Dairy Farm Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
According to the nomination form submitted to the National Park Service, the South Farms barns were built in 1908, 1910 and 1912.
“Wilber John Fraser, the great promoter of rounds barns in Illinois, wanted farming in Illinois to be efficient, convenient and profitable,” said the nomination. “Wilber Fraser strove to make farming methods more efficient and convenient for dairy farmers in Illinois. He received his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry in 1893 from the University of Illinois and went on to become an instructor in animal husbandry and went on to receive a master of dairy husbandry degree from the University of Illinois in 1902.”
Fraser thought that most dairy barns were “untidy, uninviting and in many cases absolutely filthy places where, to the disgrace of civilization, human food is produced.”
In his design of round barns, animals, equipment, hays and barn tools had a designated place. All labor — for about six months of the year — was done within the barn, including milking and feeding.
The popularity of round barns lasted for about a decade. By the 1920s standardization of barn construction and the mechanization of farming, with large machines better suited for rectangular buildings, had taken hold.
More on weather radio
“Do the problems with the NWS weather transmitter (in Champaign) prevent portable weather radios from sounding alerts for tornadoes or severe weather? The recent Mailbag on another reader’s questions about the weather radio was informative and also raised more questions.
“Has the weather radio been impaired over the last year since the original damage in January 2019? I noticed my weather radio rarely alerted last year even when my phone did and couldn’t figure out why. (The weather radio is much better at waking you up for a tornado at night.) Are weather alert radios useless now as we get into tornado season? I know a couple people who just spent the morning trying to track down family members close to massive tornadoes elsewhere in the country.
“Why do they need a new tower instead of fully repairing the coax at the current tower? Finally, can NWS explain why after a year of hobbling along with problems (and impacting other radio stations) they’re now starting a six-month process to install a new antenna? No commercial radio station I’ve ever listened to has been off the air for six months or hobbled for 18 months.”
“Yes, the problems with the weather radio transmitter in Champaign prevent weather alert radios from receiving alerts for tornadoes and severe weather for now. Once a new tower is secured, the new equipment is installed and tested, then the weather alert radios will be able to receive alerts again,” said Chris Miller, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln.
“There are a number of things that people can do to receive alerts in the meantime. Those that have smartphones will receive Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings on their mobile phones. (This is called Wireless Emergency Alerts. This is a free service and comes already installed on most cell phones). Outdoor warning sirens will still be activated by local officials. Local TV and radio broadcasters will still receive tornado and severe storm warnings from the National Weather Service. Residents of Champaign County can also sign-up for a free weather alerting service for their cell phones called AlertSense. Go to www.champaigncountyema.org for more information.”
As for the weather alerts, Miller said. “The problems with the Champaign Weather radio transmitter did not become an issue until the middle of January 2020. The reason that the weather radio rarely alerted in 2019 is because the NWS did not issue any Tornado Warnings for Champaign County in 2019. One Flash Flood Warning was issued in 2019 — which would have activated the alarm on cell phones also.”
He said he is hopeful the weather radio outage won’t last long.
“Don’t give up on the weather radio for the peak tornado season quite yet,” Miller advised. “Since February 20th when we made the announcement of the Champaign Weather Radio being off the air until further notice, we have received numerous offers of tower space to relocate our transmitter and antenna. We have followed up on these and are very confident that the outage will not last the entire six month period we estimated. Once we have a tower location secured, we will update everyone with a new estimate as to when services will be restored.”Finally, Miller said there is a two-fold reason the local tower location in south Champaign needs to be replaced.
“First and foremost, this is the third time in less than 10 years that the coax has been damaged. The damage is severe enough that it can not be repaired, but needs to be replaced,” he said. “Secondly, we were made aware that the land that the tower sits on is going to be sold, and we would need to relocate at some time in the near future anyway. Rather than replace the coax cable and then have to remove all of the equipment soon anyway, we are seeking a new location. As I mentioned above, we have received offers of numerous potential tower locations, so we are confident the outage will be shorter than we originally estimated.”
Women’s basketball at Huff
“Has there been any discussion inside (University of Illinois) athletics about moving women’s basketball back to Huff? Any home court advantage they might have is gone at empty State Farm Center. It seems high time to try something different. By my count, they’ve won nine of 86 Big 10 games in the last five years. Something clearly is not working.”
That ship has sailed.
Kent Brown, the associate athletics director at Illinois, said there are several reasons why women’s basketball will remain at State Farm Center.
“When the new Huff floor was installed several years ago, it was made specifically for volleyball and not able to be used for basketball games because of extra ‘spring’ in the floor,” he said. “In addition, the configuration of the bleachers and new floor eliminated the possibility of playing basketball there again.
“Equity is also an issue as the amenities for our players are considerably better at State Farm Center compared to Huff. When State Farm Center was renovated, the locker room and team room were state-of-the-art, as well as the video board and game-day opportunities that cannot be duplicated at Huff.”
County clerk website
“With the Illinois primary in two weeks, I usually go to the county clerk’s website to double check my voting location and to get a sample ballot to see who is running for what so I can try to make an informed vote. I know early voting has already begun, but when I go to the county clerk’s website it says, ‘Voter look up is not available now.’ Why isn’t this information available this year?"
“The voter information tab is not functional,” said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. “I fully expect that option to be available when we roll out the new website in late spring/early summer.”
In the meantime you can find the information this way, he said:
1) Go to our website www.champaigncountyclerk.com
2) Click the Elections tab at the top of the page
3) Click view my sample ballot in the drop down menu
4) Click the link that says “View Your Sample Ballot for the March 17, 2020, General Primary”
5) A page will appear for the voter to put in their information
6) The voter should input their address without a Pre-Direction (N,S,E,W) and if that doesn’t work then they should try inputting the address with a Pre-Direction.
7) For Street Name the voter should ONLY enter the name of the street (Do not enter street suffix: St, Ct, Ave, Blvd)
“The voter will see their precinct, polling place, ballot style (sample ballot option is next to ballot style), and the districts active in this election. When the voter clicks on sample ballot they will have the option of choosing either a Democratic or Republican sample ballot. If a voter chooses to print their sample ballot, they are well within their rights to bring that sample ballot with them to the polling location to help them remember exactly who/what they intend to vote for on their actual ballot,” said Ammons.
There will be a number of changes to polling locations on the March 17 primary election day, he said:
— Voters who typically vote at Pennsylvania Avenue Residence (PAR) Hall will vote at Florida Avenue Residence Hall because PAR will be closed over Spring Break.
— Voters who typically vote at the Lincoln Avenue Residence Hall (LAR) will vote at the Twin City Bible Church located on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Michigan Avenue in Urbana because LAR will be closed over Spring Break.
— Voters who typically vote at Student Dining and Residential Programing (SDRP) building will vote at the Activities and Recreational Center (ARC) located at 201 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign, because SDRP is also closed for Spring Break.— The ARC is open now for early voting in Multi-Purpose Room 7 on the lower level. (Please check our website for all dates, times and locations for Early Voting)
— Voters who typically vote at the Urbana Civic Center will vote at 1207 E. University Ave. Urbana, (the MTD CDL Training Facility) due to the closing of the Urbana Civic Center.
— Voters who typically vote at Hatcher’s Cars in Mahomet will be voting at The Glenwood, 1709 S Division St, Mahomet (approximately one mile south of Hatcher’s Cars)
New airline for Willard?
“Could new start-up East Coast-based Breeze Airways make an entry into Champaign-Urbana? I recall some discussion about a possible Washington, D.C. connection, and Breeze Airways seems to make the most sense in terms of ‘fit.’”
It’s worth noting off the bat that Breeze does not expect to begin operating until late 2020. It has no planes although it says it first order of 30 narrow-body, mid-sized Embraer jets will begin begin delivery this spring.
The airline listed about 20 potential destinations at so-called “secondary” airports and Willard Airport wasn’t one of them. The nearest were Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Ind., and MidAmerica St. Louis Airport near Belleville.
Tim Bannon, executive director at Willard Airport, offered these observations:
“Perhaps, longer-term planning, a flight from Champaign to a California destination (SFO, appears most fitting), I think, would do well given a large number of UI connections (alumni, students from Asian countries, UI research). Our airport/city needs to think of high-in-demand destinations that are not offered by our other Central Illinois airports.
“The Breeze business model could be an interesting fit for regional airports, like Willard. In Breeze’s filing for certification and authority to fly, it mentions that it will first seek out secondary airports in major metro areas for service. Think of airports like New Haven, near New York City, or Naples, near Ft. Myers.
“While we do believe there would be a fit with the type of aircraft, its size, and our largest markets in demand, it might take some time for Breeze to build its route network in big cities before it concentrates on smaller ones like Champaign-Urbana.
“We believe we have an advantage for Breeze because we have no other low cost competition, like Frontier and Allegiant at Bloomington/Normal. We will certainly be discussing our business case and the potential for successful service with their team as they move toward their launch.”
Mass transit passengers
“I recently saw something online that said that public transit ridership was at its lowest level since the 1970s. Is that true and does that include Champaign-Urbana?”
“Bus ridership is down the most in mid-size cities (populations of 200,000-500,000) and after six years of consecutive decline, it is at its lowest point overall since the 1970s,” said a report from the Transit Cooperative Research Program.
The report said that after six consecutive years of declines, bus ridership was at its lowest level since 1990 and then said, confusingly, that another report said “this is actually the lowest bus ridership since at least 1973.”
Anyway, that’s not the case in Champaign-Urbana.
Ridership here peaked in fiscal year 2015 at 13.55 million riders. It dropped to a low of 11.52 million in fiscal year 2018 and the rebounded in fiscal year 2019 (11.62 million). Through January it’s down about 6 percent this year.
Tuscola outlet mall
“Last April, The News-Gazette provided a quote from the Tuscola outlet mall owner (of two years) that the mall wasn’t closing. Here we are, not a year later, and it definitely is. Can you please find out what is taking its place? How does the city feel about losing tax revenue, not to mention jobs?”
You seem a little too delighted to be the bearer or bad — and false — “news,” dear reader.
I don’t know who your source is but I checked the mall office and the city of Tuscola and they insist that for now the Tuscola Outlet Shops is not closing.
“There is absolutely no truth to that rumor,” said Tuscola City Administrator Drew Hoel. “They’ve had some closings and vacancies are up for sure but they are still operating.”The Wilsons Leather Outlet shop is closing, joining a number of other stores that have left in the last few years including The Sports Den, Tommy Hilfiger and the Dressbarn.
My calls and emails to the outlet mall’s owner, Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, N.Y., were not returned.
DISH and the Cardinals
“Is DISH showing any signs of settling with Fox Midwest before the baseball season opens? And if they don’t settle, is there another satellite service I can switch to that carries the Cardinal games on FSM?”
and
“Those of us DISH Network satellite TV subscribers were unable to see St. Louis Cardinals baseball telecasts for the last two months of last season, and to my knowledge DISH and Fox Sports Midwest have not yet settled their differences. I’ve been unsuccessful in finding out the status of those negotiations and determining the likelihood of getting to watch the Cardinal telecasts during the upcoming season.”
We don’t have much good news for you. DISH dropped Fox Sports Midwest in July and there is no agreement in place for DISH to carry FSM or any of the other Fox Sports regional networks.
But there are other providers that carry FSM, including cable TV, DirecTV, the Hulu Plus Live TV streaming service, the AT&T TV Now streaming service and other.
Fans can go to this Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC website to see options in their area.
I plugged in the Zip Codes for Champaign and Urbana and came up with these options: AT&T U-Verse, Xfinity, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
More REAL ID questions
“A recent article in Travel+Leisure (an online travel magazine) says it’s now possible for people to submit ‘proof of identity and lawful status’ online, in advance of an in-person visit to their local DMV (or, presumably, Secretary of State’s office) to obtain a Real ID. The cyberdriveillinois.com website doesn’t seem to offer this option at this time. Any word on when/how it will be possible for Illinois residents to submit their materials in this way?”
It does not sound like this will happen anytime soon.
“We estimate it would take six to 12 months to implement such a pre-submission scanning system, which doesn’t help our customers obtain their REAL ID by the Oct 1, 2020 deadline set by the federal government,” said Henry Haupt of the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.
“Additionally, keep in mind that under this proposal by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), REAL ID applicants in all 50 states would still be required to bring in their proof of identity and lawful status (examples: certified birth certificate) to the Driver Services facility and facility personnel would be required to verify the document is the same as the one in the scanned image. Moreover, this scanning proposal announced by DHS does not allow for the pre-submission of the other document categories required by the federal government, such as proof of social security number or the two residency documents,” Haupt added.
“Lastly, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which represents all 50 states on DMV issues, expressed fraud concerns with DHS’ proposed scanning pre-submission proposal, stating that it, ‘opens up the very concerning possibility of fraud from illegitimate websites claiming to be DMV websites asking the public to scan and submit their identification documents, and then pursuing identity theft.”
and
“I went to the Secretary of State’s facility to get my Real ID last week, since I’d like to be able to fly come October and not lug around my passport. I had to get a new photo taken, and the guy working the camera told me I had to take off my glasses. This was new to me so I asked why. He told me it was for facial recognition. I asked what the state is doing with facial recognition, and he said he couldn’t tell me.
"Can you find out what Illinois is doing with facial recognition? Is it on all new drivers licenses, or just Real IDs? And does the SOS share this with other agencies in the state?”
“State DMVs use facial recognition as a means to prevent fraud and identify theft,” said Haupt. “We compare the photo image with the images we have in our database to ensure you, or someone else, isn’t trying to steal another person’s identity.
“The Secretary of State’s office has been using facial recognition since the mid 1990s. Facial recognition works best when there are no objects obscuring the view of the face. That is why we ask that eyeglasses be removed for the photo.”
Carle walking trail
“Carle at the Fields has really nice sidewalks, however there is one short section that is currently unfinished. Just east of Staley Road and south of the YMCA the sidewalk stops and does not connect to Fields Drive. Will that be finished anytime soon in order to allow for a full loop?”
“With warm weather on the horizon, we’re happy to know residents are using the walking trails. We anticipate having that section completed early this spring, weather permitting,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
Going back 50-plus years
“My grandparents lived at 604 E. Church St. in Champaign in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The railroad tracks were behind their backyard. There was a huge wooden building that my siblings and I would play around. If I remember right, it had lots of windows. Do you know what that building was?”
That predates my time in Champaign-Urbana and city directories from those years don’t provide much certainty. But it appears that the property was the Don McCabe Brothers contracting yard at 405 N. Wright St. If anyone has a better idea or a memory of the property, please send it to me.
Bar association poll
"The Illinois Bar Association poll results for Circuit Court Judges had a wide range of percentages in 2020 and differing numbers of voters for each candidates. What are the procedures for poll voting, and do these procedures minimize bias?”
We got a long response from the Illinois State Bar Association which, despite its length, doesn’t address your question about minimizing bias.
Here the response:
“In order to aid Illinois voters and improve the quality of the judiciary, the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) Committee on Judicial Advisory Polls conducts a poll of ISBA members concerning the qualifications of candidates for judicial office. In addition to ISBA members, any Illinois licensed attorney having direct professional knowledge of a candidate may request to participate in the poll. Each participating attorney must certify that he or she is licensed to practice law within the state of Illinois, has read the instructions for the poll, and has evaluated the candidates for judicial office solely on the basis of direct knowledge of a professional nature.
“The polls are conducted through the distribution of ballots to ISBA members within the circuit or district in which an election is to be held. Each ballot contains questions relating to judicial candidates’ integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament, court management, health, and sensitivity to diversity and bias. Every attorney who completes a ballot is asked to indicate whether he or she has direct professional knowledge to be able to provide a fair and informed opinion as to the qualifications of that candidate for judicial office. It is possible that an attorney may not be able to rate all candidates, or all categories for each candidate, on the ballot due to his or her lack of direct knowledge with regard to a specific candidate or question. An attorney who lacks direct knowledge as to a candidate’s qualifications should answer ‘No’ and leave the ballot blank as to that candidate. An attorney who possesses direct knowledge as to a candidate’s qualifications should answer ‘Yes’ and then proceed to answer the ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ question in each of the categories provided on the ballot for that candidate. The candidate’s percentage of ‘Yes’ responses in those categories for each question is then calculated.
“As a result of the poll, and in addition to the percentages calculated for each question on the ballot, each candidate for judicial office who receives at least the minimum number of opinionated ballots based on the number of eligible voting attorneys in his or her circuit or district is given a rating of ‘Recommended’ or ‘Not Recommended.’ Candidates who receive a percentage of 65 percent or above on Question #8 (‘considering the qualifications of the candidate, do you believe this candidate meets acceptable requirements for the office?’) of the ballot are rated as ‘Recommended.’ Those candidates who receive a percentage of less than 65 percent on Question #8 of the ballot are rated as ‘Not Recommended.’ Candidates for whom the minimum number of opinionated ballots are not received are not given a rating, nor are any of their percentages released to the public.
“Judicial Advisory Poll ratings are the opinion of those attorneys who chose to respond and do not reflect the opinion of the ISBA or the opinion of all Illinois attorneys.”
Affordable housing
“Rep. (Carol) Ammons’ weekly newsletter on 2/28 highlights housing and homelessness. Specifically, Rep. Ammons criticizes the construction of ‘luxury apartments’ and claims that neither students nor “the people who live here” can afford to live in these new buildings. Setting aside the fact that today’s high-end construction is the mid-priced housing of 5-10 years in the future as newer buildings come online and compete for top dollar rents, I notice that Rep. Ammons is not a cosponsor of HB 4869, the Local Accessory Dwelling Unit Act. This bill would preempt local zoning, requiring cities to allow ‘accessory dwelling units’ on any lot zoned for residential use. Many cities and states have legalized accessory dwelling units in recent years, seeing them as an affordable neighborhood-scale alternative to larger purpose-built apartment buildings. Is Rep. Ammons considering cosponsoring HB 4869, or does she oppose accessory dwelling units as a solution to the housing crisis she has identified?”
Jenna Sickenius, an aide to Ammons, sent the following response:
“Thank you for reaching out, and thank you for engaging with our newsletter. As the new session begins, thousands of bills are filed and introduced by various representatives. This is the first I am interacting with HB 4869 and while I support accessory dwelling units, I want to make sure that I give this bill proper analysis. There may be a need to redefine what is affordable — housing cost growth exceeded inflation in the past 30 years, wages have been almost stagnant. Affordable to some is not affordable to others; and those intersections happen at race, gender, generation, and economic status. We need different definitions of affordable.
“My main concern is the situational limiting of home rule, I believe that when the Illinois General Assembly overrides home rule via legislation, they must do so thoughtfully so as not to set a precedent for limiting the powers of county and city government. That being said, I am making detailed inquiries about this bill as my office conducts its review. Once we finish our review process and I am able to determine that I will support the bill I will then consider signing on as a co-sponsor.”
