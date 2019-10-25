Tom's #Mailbag, Oct. 25, 2019
The Mailbag is almost as full as Kam’s was last Saturday night.
Topics include: armed staff members in public schools, a new private elementary school in Urbana, a mysterious federal government plane in a Flightstar video, Saturday’s hazardous waste collection event, smoking in Champaign and Urbana parks and three businesses no longer at the Village at the Crossing in southwest Champaign.
Also, a complaint about an Urbana cemetery gets action, the Union Square development, construction in Urbana’s Leal Park, construction at Carle at the Fields, televising library board meetings, the tower at Champaign’s main fire station and the large nets adjacent to the Atkins Tennis Center.
New school in southeast Urbana
“What’s going on with the Atkins plot of land on Windsor in southeast Urbana (between the Carle Clinic and the Calvary Baptist Church)? Once again, they’re reshaping the land in a big way, leading me to wonder if it has been sold and they’re implementing a specific layout for some business. Something has puzzled me since the previous makeover. In it, they added a layer of clay over almost the entire property. Over several months including the summer, barely a plant sprouted anywhere on the clay-covered land. Why would they do that?”
The Atkins Group will build a new elementary private school, Little Hearts & Hands Academy, on the site, said Mark Dixon of Atkins.
The project will be finished next summer, said Terri Smart who with her husband Jack has operated the nearby Little Hearts and Hands Daycare at 2501 S. Myra Ridge Drive for 15 years.
The existing daycare already has a transition kindergarten, a kindergarten and first grade, said Smart.
“It will extend what we are doing into formal education. Right now we’re looking at seven classrooms, probably K through third or fourth grade. But the plan is to put another building next to this one in a year or two. As long as it’s filling and things are going well, our plan is to go to probably sixth grade. I don’t believe that sixth graders should be with middle-schoolers (in Urbana sixth-graders attend middle school). Then they can acclimate when they’re a little older and handle more. But it’s really up to the market and to God.”
Urbana doesn’t have a large private school, like those in Champaign, she said.
“The neighborhoods are great in Urbana and I love the high school in Urbana. The academics are there,” she said. “So what I want to do is bridge that gap. That’s our vision.”
A web site about the academy will go live within days, Smart said, and an application form will be included. Tuition rates will be posted on the website.
The first phase of the academy will be 13,000 square feet.
“This will open up space at our existing daycare for another infant room, another toddler room and another room because my waiting list is over a year,” she said.
Hazardous chemicals collection
“I read somewhere in The News-Gazette in recent weeks of more details coming regards to this Saturday’s event where people can bring hazardous chemicals to an EPA-approved site for proper disposal.”
The most recent story about the hazardous waste collection was in the Oct. 9 News-Gazette ...
https://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/environment/electronics-recycling-event-almost-full-plenty-of-spots-for-hazardous/article_478edd22-f933-508c-8405-3a8a7d1b2beb.html
FYI, all the slots for Saturday’s collection have been taken. Nearly 1,500 participants are expected at the event that will occur rain or shine, said Susan Monte, recycling coordinator for Champaign County and a planner with the county regional planning commission.
Only those who have an appointment can drop off their hazardous chemicals Saturday.
The last IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste collection in Champaign County was in September 2012.
“We might expect that a few years (or more) will pass until Champaign County is selected again for an IEPA-sponsored HHW collection event,” said Monte. She said there is a growing interest in finding more convenient and safe solutions for handling of household hazardous wastes and possibly sustainable recycling options for other household materials, such as mattresses and carpeting.
She said that the newly formed Champaign County Environmental Stewards, a non-profit community organization, hopes to advance efforts to provide safe and convenient collection options for household materials that pose potential health and environmental problems.
“CCES is developing its website to serve as the central information and education resource for Champaign County citizens about locally available and responsible re-use, recycle, or collection options for all household materials,” she said. “Other initiatives include developing a program collection site for electronics, and ultimately a long-term solution for HHW collection.”
The CCES website is ccenvstew.com.
State & Kirby intersection
“Yesterday I witnessed yet another accident at Kirby and State (in Champaign). From our office, it seems we see accidents there at least once a month, and that’s just during the work day. Do city statistics back up that this is a particularly dangerous intersection and is the city of Champaign planning to do anything to try to improve driver sight at that location?"
Champaign Public Works Department spokesman Kris Koester acknowledged that the intersection is busy and “has its share of crashes.
“City staff has compiled a list of all the crash reports over the last few years and is reviewing them to determine if there is a predominant pattern of the crashes. If a consistent pattern is identified, then the city can evaluate what interim improvements can be made.
“This intersection would operate more efficiently and safely if there were left-turn lanes for the Kirby Avenue vehicles. Unfortunately, there is not room to add the needed turn lanes given the current geometry of the intersection without widening the street at the intersection. The ultimate goal would be to reconstruct the entire intersection, allowing for turn lanes and updated traffic signal equipment.
“The project has been identified as an unfunded capital project need, but has not risen to the top when weighed against other infrastructure priorities within the city. In the meantime, city staff will take another look to see if signal timings can be adjusted or if sight lines can be improved.”
Armory & Wright plantings
“While I’m sure Kris Koester would refer me to Chapter 26 of the City’s Manual of Practice, which obviously refers one to Article X: Landscaping and Screening in the city’s code of ordinances, I would still like to compliment the plantings being done along the latest phase of the MCORE construction, particularly at the intersection of Armory and Wright. I’m no gardener, but it appears that the plants chosen will look very nice once they’ve been established. It is certainly better than a clump of yew or boxwoods that you would find when landscaping is just an afterthought, and miles better than what the corner looked like in its previous incarnation as a pedestrian/cyclist cage match. Did the contracted company actually choose the types and arrangement of the plantings? They did a very nice job.”
The always-humble Koester declined to accept praise for the plantings.
“The contractor did not pick the plantings,” said Koester. ”This area goes above and beyond anything required in the (Manual of Practice) because the owner (the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) decided it wanted to create the space. The plantings were chosen several years ago, during the design phase. This consisted of the landscape architect sub-consultant, working with the university’s landscape architect, and university’s grounds staff to develop the planting plan for that location. After the project is complete, the university will maintain the area.”
Bike lanes
“Whenever a utility company does a repair on a Champaign street that has a bike lane, they never seem to restripe the lane once the street is repaved. It’s especially bad along the State and Randolph (streets) lanes. Does the city lack a policy requiring utilities to restore any striping they interrupt, or does the city have such a policy that just goes unenforced?"
City ordinances do require utility companies to restore the surface of any pavement disturbed in the course of location or repair, said Koester.
“This includes being responsible for re-striping of bike lanes, parking meter Ts and pluses, crosswalks, etc. If there are locations that appear to be missed, please report to publicworks@champaignil.gov or by calling 217-403-4700,” he said. “We will then have our Right of Way Inspector look into them.”
Arming school staff members in Illinois
“Could you please shed some light on an apparent Nov. 23 statewide meeting of school boards to vote on whether to allow school districts in Illinois to arm teachers? How does this vote work? Is it advisory, binding, do individual school boards need to officially vote among themselves to determine their board’s position, etc.? And how are our local school boards planning on voting at this meeting?”
There is a proposal before the Illinois Association of School Boards delegate assembly on Nov. 23 in Chicago that calls for the group to support legislation giving local school boards the option to decide if they will allow for properly trained staff to be armed in school buildings as part of the district’s overall student safety and protection plan, said Kara Kienzler of the IASB.
“Under the proposal, no school board would be required to do this. This is simply a proposal that would direct the association to support any such legislation — a bill would still have to be approved and signed into law,” Kienzler said.
A similar proposal before the IASB failed in 2018.
Here’s the wording of the resolution: “Be it resolved that the Illinois Association of School Boards shall support and advocate for legislation which provides local school boards the option of developing Student Safety and Protection Plans which allow voluntary district employees, in any capacity, the ability to carry a concealed firearm on district property, provided the employee has a valid Illinois FOID card, holds a certified Illinois Concealed Carry License, has completed all additional trainings and certifications set forth by the respective school board, one of which must include yearly certified Active Shooter Training. Only district employees who fulfill all requirements listed and receive Superintendent and Board approval would be eligible as an active and armed part of the Student Safety and Protection Plan.”
The resolution was submitted by Mercer County School District 404 in Aledo, a rural district along the Mississippi River about 175 miles west of Champaign-Urbana.
“The safety and protection of our students and school staff is one of the top priorities in each district. School Boards are always asking what more they can do to prevent or stop a tragedy from occurring in their schools,” said the Mercer district. “One proposal is to allow local school districts the option to have voluntary armed staff in their buildings.
“Ideal school security plans include SROs (school resource officers) present at each building students attend. However, some schools are unable to employ full-time security due to a lack of financial resources. SROs are often only on-site for a few hours per day and one officer at a time. A more recent problem districts are running into is the lack of law enforcement staff in their local city police and county sheriff’s departments. In our district, we could allocate funds to hire a full-time SRO in each of our five buildings, but it would do no good, because there aren’t enough officers or deputies on staff in our community to fill those positions.“Another problem, mainly found in rural areas, is the distance school buildings are from local law enforcement teams. Mercer County School District has five buildings in three towns. Our 378 square miles makes us the fifth largest school district in Illinois in terms of area. Three buildings sit in a town with its own police force; it is also a county seat and home of the Sheriff’s Department. Our fourth building is in another town, 10 minutes away. Our fifth building, an elementary school, is in a town 21 minutes away. That town has one officer who is backed up by the sheriff’s department with an approximate 20-minute response time. We are certain that our district is not in the worst response time situation in Illinois.”
The Mercer district notes that the resolution “would not compel or require any school district or school board to develop or implement an armed staff plan. Our state is not homogenous north to south, east to west. Our communities and districts differ greatly. Some communities are perfectly comfortable with having their teachers and school staff trained and armed so they can protect people in their buildings. Other communities are
adamantly opposed to the idea. That is okay. The districts in our state should be allowed to determine what is best for them, rather than leaving the determination to those in Springfield who do not know or understand communities outside their own.”
State law does not allow “for local control of school boards in determining if they want to include an option for trained and armed staff to protect their students and fellow staff members in an emergency situation until law enforcement arrives,” sad the Mercer County resolution. “Several states, including Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, have developed programs to train and approve concealed carry school staff and allow districts to decide what is best for their communities.”
As for the local school districts, Amy Armstrong, president of the Champaign school board, said it will discuss the resolution at its Nov. 12 meeting.
John Dimit, president of the Urbana school board, described it as somewhat of a “non-issue” there.
“Urbana, just like all other districts, has one delegate to represent the viewpoint of District 116. When there are items that might be controversial, our delegate consults with the board for general guidance, but we leave the final judgment up to our delegate since things can change as discussion occurs on the floor of the general session, with possible amendments offered,” he said. “That is the case with this gun issue that has caught the attention of the general public. Our representative knows that our board does not support the arming of teachers. That is the way our representative has voted when this issue has come up before and will surely vote that way again.”
He said he expects the resolution to fail again this year.
“I think we view this locally as somewhat of a non-issue in Urbana, where this board would never move towards the arming of teachers,” said Dimit.
Meanwhile, Armstrong noted that another resolution — offered by the Champaign school board — will be considered at the IASB meeting next month. It would encourage the Legislature to allow school districts “to consider social responsibility factors in awarding contracts; and to make the requirements of the Business Enterprises for Minorites, Females and Persons with Disabilities ACT (MBE Act), which are currently applicable to public universities, applicable to all public school districts in the state.”
Flightstar visitor
“On your website on Oct. 18 you had an article and video (‘Dry run of UI homecoming flyover turns heads in C-U’ (with video)) about preparing for a flyover Saturday at the Illini game against Wisconsin. The video was taken by FlightStar at Willard Airport. Interestingly, with about seven or eight seconds left in the video I noticed a small private jet that was obviously a Federal government plane painted in the same style as Air Force One and other presidential jets that included the usual lettering ‘United States Of America’ know that even smaller jets like this painted in this livery style typically carry high-level federal government officials. Do you know why that jet was at Willard Airport on Friday and who it was carrying?”
Flightstar customer service manager Jenifer Swaim said she could not provide “any information other than the aircraft was here to uplift fuel and get some lunch. We do not inquire about arrivals and it is against company policy to divulge details about flights.”
But she noted that in a conversation on Flightstar’s Facebook page a company official acknowledged the aircraft, saying “it was a military C-37A (Gulfstream V) just doing some training, merely coincidental.”
The official U.S. Air Force website says that the C-37A is “a twin-engine, turbofan aircraft acquired to fill the worldwide special air missions for high-ranking government and Defense Department officials.”
Union Square
“The construction site at the northeast corner of Springfield and Mattis has been regularly picketed for allegedly using non-union labor. Now I see the development is being called Union Square. Is that unintentional irony or is the developer poking the bear?”
“Union Square was named after Union Street which borders the property to the north,” said John Carson of Ramshaw Real Estate. “This name was selected prior to the development of the shopping center.”
Union Street work
“The street behind the new Starbucks on Mattis is torn apart. Is that due to the Starbucks being built?”
Kris Koester said the condition of the street “is due to the construction work, they will be required to reconstruct the street as part of the project.”
Woodlawn Cemetery conditions
“Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana has a shameful dump area in the middle of the graves and memorials for Lieutenant Charles Bowen Busey and the flag pole honoring all veterans, as well as many graves across the road in all directions. It appears to have an old damaged truck and many piles of rubble. Shame on you for not having this on your backlot or at least behind a big fence where it would be hidden. We were told years ago this was temporary where they were burning brush and creating a stink, and it is still there.”
A staff member at Woodlawn said Friday that the owners of the cemetery, Schiller Park-based Midwest Group of Illinois, promised that they would begin clearing away the brush and other debris immediately. The old truck you referred to was removed last week.
Southwest Champaign construction
“There’s a new building on the north side of Curtis Road at Learning Drive. What is it? What is the construction on both sides of south entrance from Curtis Road to Carle at Fields?”
The new building under construction at 2201 W. Curtis Road will be the new home of the Copper Creek Church, now at 2500 Galen Drive.
The construction at the south entrance to Carle at the Fields is a Haymakers gas station at 3501 Fields South Drive and a one-story retail “shell building” at 3514 Fields South Drive, according to Randy Smith, Champaign’s building safety supervisor and public information officer for the fire department.
Fire station tower
“I’ve always wondered what is the windowless tower at the Champaign Fire Station (307 S. Randolph St.) for?”
The windowless tower at Champaign Fire Station 1 is the hose tower, said Smith.
“Once firefighters return to the station after a fire, their attention turns to equipment. Dirty fire hose is washed and sections are hung in the tower to dry. There is a cable hoist to raise the sections in the tower,” he said. “Once all the hose is hung, depending on the time of year either a fan or heater is turned on to aid the drying.”
Leal Park lot
“What’s going up just to the west of the new Culver’s in Urbana?”
It’s an expanded parking lot at Leal Park for the administrative offices of the Urbana Park District, said park district Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
“The UPD administrative staff had parking privileges on the undeveloped lot just east of Leal Park for many years. The open lots were recently sold and a new Culver’s was constructed. The UPD lost our ability to park in the adjacent lot just before construction started. “The existing Leal Park parking lot on University Avenue was originally designed to be expanded if/when the district needed additional parking at Leal Park. The district is now expanding the existing parking lot according to the original plan — to double the lot by extending the mirror image of the lot to the east.
“Staff is currently parking on the south side of the park in rental spaces until the construction is complete and the parking lot is reopened later in the fall of 2019. The additional planned parking will provide adequate parking spaces for staff, public, visitors and vendors coming to the UPD administrative office.”
Mystery nets
“Wondering what the structure is next to Atkins Tennis Center. Looks like some strange netting and I was wondering if it was for tennis or something else.”
University of Illinois Associate Athletic Director Kent Brown has your answer:
“The structures your reader are asking about are for the shot put, discus and hammer throws while construction of the new track at Demirjian Park is completed. Once Gary Wieneke Track is completed, the competition sites for the shot put, discus and hammer will be conducted in the infield. The existing structures will be used for practicing these events moving forward.”
Televised library board meetings
“The (Champaign) Library Board of Trustees meets the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. on city property. Meetings are open to the public and include an audience participation part. So why aren’t these city meetings recorded and broadcast live and then on-demand by CGTV? It’s hard to participate in city government when information about city goings-on is so hard to access.”
Champaign Library Director Donna Pittman said she isn’t aware of any requests before this to have board meetings televised.
“Currently the library board meets at the main library and twice yearly at the Douglass Branch. The board would
need to hold the meetings at the City Building in order to have them broadcast on (Champaign Government Television),” she said. “That would be a decision for the board in consultation with city staff who would need to keep the building open and do the filming.”It should be noted that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board holds its monthly board meetings at the City Building in order to have them televised.
Also, the Urbana Free Library pays to have its board meetings videotaped by Urbana Public Television and they are posted on the city’s website and played in the UPTV rotation, said Celeste Choate, the library’s executive director.
Here’s a link to the video of the last Urbana Free Library Board meeting ...
https://www2.city.urbana.il.us/_Boards_-_Commissions/?Folder=/_Boards_-_Commissions/Urbana_Free_Library_Board/2019&v=09-10-19.mp4
Play-by-play descriptions
“During Illini volleyball and football broadcasts on the radio I frequently hear the announcers say something to the effect of ‘moving left to right on your radio dial.’ Is that supposed to mean something to listeners? I may be missing something but I don’t know what that could be.”
Illini football radio announcer Brian Barnhart said, “I think those of us in the play by play world that say ‘moving left to right’ or something similar are trying to paint a picture in the listeners mind of what is unfolding in front of us as the teams move up and down the field (or court), kind of like if you were watching the game on your TV.
“Where that can be a little tricky is for those who are listening to the broadcast inside the State Farm Center or Memorial Stadium and sitting on the opposite side of where I am sitting. Then obviously ‘left to right’ would be the reverse of what they are seeing.
“I always try to add ‘left to right from our vantage point’ or ‘from our location’ to be specific. I also try not to overdo the ‘left to right’ language, maybe use it only at the start of the game and at the start of the second half.”
Smoking at local playgrounds
“Is there anything (e.g., a city ordinance) that prohibits smoking near Champaign Park District playgrounds?”
Not yet, but it is being looked at, said Champaign Park District Executive Director Joe DeLuce.
“We do prohibit smoking in our facilities,” said Tammy Hoggatt, director of human resources, risk management and tech services for the park district, citing a local ordinance that says, “No person shall upon or in connection with any property of the Park District smoke in any part of the Park District’s buildings or within 15 feet of any building entrance, window, ventilation intake, or air conditioner pursuant to the Smoke Free Illinois Act, 41 O ILCS 82/1, et seq. (P.A. 095-0017).”
But the park district does not at this time prohibit smoking in the parks, she said.
That could change, said DeLuce.
“We are currently evaluating various amenities in the parks that smoking could be prohibited in or around, i.e., playgrounds,” he said.
Likewise the Urbana Park District does not prohibit smoking at outdoor areas, said Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
“We have studied this issue with Champaign County Public Health District a few years ago and determined we would not ‘prohibit’ smoking in parks for a wide variety of practical and community reasons,” said Bartlett. “However, we would rather recommend a voluntary approach to avoid smoking near playgrounds and picnic areas. This seems more reasonable, achievable and community friendly. We believe that would alleviate most of the public concerns regarding smoking in public spaces.”
Colbert Park
“What’s going on at Colbert Park in Savoy? Throughout the summer there have been increasingly large piles of dirt showing up between the lake and the entry road.”
The dirt will be used to build a decorative berm at the park to help alleviate standing water and to offer additional beautification, said Savoy Village Manager Dick Helton.
Businesses headed where?
“Where are all the business at ‘the Crossing’ (Duncan and Windsor roads in Champaign) going? I read on social media that Prep.freeze.cook was closing, and it appears the Indian (restaurant) in the center has closed as well. It also appears that Pies the Limit is still closed after bad health inspections. Can you give us more information?”
They do not appear to be going anywhere.
Pies the Limit was ordered closed Sept. 6 by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. According to a sign posted on its door, it has closed after three years in business because “we were unable to staff the location with the proper certification required by Champaign County.”
A sign on the door at PrepFreezCook said it is “closed until further notice.” The owners did not respond to phone calls or emails.
Calls to Amaravati Indian Royal Cuisine’s went to a mailbox that was full, and Facebook messages were not returned.
