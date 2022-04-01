Tom's #Mailbag, April 1, 2022
Send a question of your very own to Tom right here
So I came home late last night and some wiseguy has installed a homemade sign amid the snow-covered daffodil and hyacinth. It says: "Future Site of Golden Corral."
In case anyone in the neighborhood was alarmed, the sign is an April Fool's joke, I believe.
As for this week's mailbag, it's almost all about roads, streets, traffic lights, bridges, swimming pools, demolitions, steam leaks and new buildings. Plus Steak 'n Shake and The Yards.
Problematic traffic light
"I've lived near Curtis and Mattis in Champaign since before Curtis was widened to a four-lane road. It seems like the stoplight at Curtis and Mattis has always had problems with the left-hand turn signals, particularly the one for eastbound traffic turning north (and frequently, but less for northbound traffic turning west). I seem to recall contacting Public Works at least once a year for failures for those sensors since they were put in, and the most recent issue has been going on for quite some time. I know that our public works department does an absolutely fantastic job keeping things in working order so I'm wondering what the deal is with that traffic light. Is it something fundamentally wrong with that particular installation? Did the contractor mess something up, or is it just in some sort of weird region of town where sensors fail?"
"Your reader has a good memory," said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester. "There have been issues with this intersection since its installation. It started with a faulty cabinet from the manufacturer, which lead to detection problems in the first year. A few years ago, we replaced the entire detection system with a completely new video detection system and it was working well. However, it requires a lot of maintenance. Because of the location, the wind often blows the camera out of line. Also, the surrounding fields produce a lot of dust and debris which cover the lenses, which also occurs during snow and ice. When we are notified, we put it on recall until we can get out there to realign and repair."
South Mattis Avenue
"In your most recent mailbag you listed the streets that were going to be worked on this year and I noticed that Mattis from Windsor to Curtis was not on the list. As I recall after Prospect was widened, it was reported that Mattis would be next in 2022. Is that not the case now or is that road under a different jurisdiction?"
Here's the good news for all of you fans of improvements on South Mattis Avenue:
"The Mattis Avenue project is the next federally funded local project for Champaign," said Koester. "The urban federal funds flow through IDOT to Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which locally is the Champaign Urbana Urbanized Area Transportation Study (CUUATS). This money is shared by all of the MPO agencies (Champaign, Urbana and Savoy). Projects are submitted for consideration and generally the agencies rotate the use of the funds to equitably benefit the overall urban area.
"Prospect was a Champaign/Savoy project, so Urbana is next in the rotation for use of the funding. The design work for Mattis began in fall 2021 and the target year for bid letting is 2024, with construction in 2025. While this seems a ways out, the process includes preliminary design, right-of way coordination, utility coordination and relocation, and then construction."
IDOT says the 1.03-mile widening and pavement rehabilitation project has an estimated cost of $6.1 million.
'Reversible' lane on Green Street
"The Mailbag question about Green Street widening at Prospect Avenue in Champaign reminded me that, east of Prospect (where it widens to three lanes), Green Street's center lane used to be a 'reversible,' with overhead control lights indicating the direction of traffic flow: two lanes eastbound in the morning and two lanes westbound in the evenings. When was this rush hour accommodation instituted, and how long did it last? It was eliminated and the center lane converted to left turns only before I became old enough to drive in 1981."
Koester, who is a youngster, said he "asked numerous people who work here, staff at IDOT, and long time residents" and was unable "to find anyone who can recall these reversible lanes."
I vaguely remember the overhead lights somewhere between Prospect Avenue and State Street but don't know when they were removed. Does anyone else know when that happened?
Yards Update
"In 2020 The Yards project was temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of funding at the time but it's clear funding doesn't seem to be an issue anymore considering the University (of Illinois) is upgrading the softball, basketball and baseball training centers. When does the university plan on voting to make hockey and official Big Ten team and when will Champaign County finalize the details for the Yards project?"
The Yards project, originally announced in 2015 as a $100 million-plus expansion of the Illinois Terminal, a sports facility, hotel and conference center along with office and residential development and additional parking, was to be built on the south edge of downtown Champaign.
As you noted, it has been stalled by COVID-19 and other issues.
"The first phase of The Yards located north of Logan is proceeding," said Bruce Knight, Champaign's Planning & Development director. "This involves expansion of Illinois Terminal and development of new private commercial space and residential units. The second phase of The Yards located south of Logan is under discussion and negotiations of a development agreement.
"The cost of construction has increased significantly post pandemic so we are trying to determine how to get the project fully funded."
Kent Brown, spokesman for the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, said there's nothing new to report.
"The parties involved since the beginning have been meeting to determine all possible solutions following the COVID-19 pause to this project. It's a complicated and unique project involving several private and public entities," he said.
Indoor dining at Steak 'n Shake
"Are the Steak 'n Shakes in town ever going to reopen for in-restaurant eating?"
A manager at one of the three local Steak 'n Shakes, who did not wish to be identified, said that they're all awaiting indoor remodels that are to be undertaken this year. Some of the stores already have construction materials in the dining rooms. The North Prospect Avenue store is to go first, followed by South Neil Street and Urbana.
Urbana indoor pool
"Why is the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center closing for the summer?"
"Both the Urbana School District and Urbana Park District are updating our UIAC use agreement for the next year to factor in the full impacts of COVID-19 on the use of the facility, out-of-control cost increases, a reduction of available staffing to operate the facility in a safe manner and less public attendance to support the increasing costs," said Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett.
"Our plan is to reduce our operations at the UIAC by closing during the summer period — when the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center is open.
"We hope this shift in operations will bring a better balance to managing the costs in a more efficient way. Both districts plan to work together this next year with the community to determine what the most important priorities are for the future of the UIAC and work to offer a community aquatics program that can be sustained."
South U.S. 45 rehab
"Are there any plans to resurface U.S. 45/Neil Street especially going north from Dunlap in Savoy. The road is getting worse and putting down sand does not do a thing for it."
U.S. 45 from Springfield Avenue to Curtis Road is in the Illinois Department of Transportation multi-year plan (projects through 2027), said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for IDOT.
"The project will include resurfacing and curb ramp improvements. U.S. 45/ US 150 (Springfield Avenue) from Prospect Avenue to Wright Street is also in the multi-year plan. The project will include resurfacing and curb ramp improvements," he said. "Operations staff will do their best to maintain U.S. 45 in a serviceable condition until the projects are constructed."
Other upcoming road projects
"All of the infrastructure information in your March 25 column has me wondering what work IDOT plans for the Champaign-Urbana-Savoy-Mahomet area, besides the continued work on I-74 and I-57. Can we look forward to more flashing yellow yield projects, the widening of the portion of Prospect Avenue the state was contemplating, or the reconstruction of curbs and gutters on other state routes similar to the recently completed Route 45 project in Urbana?"
District 5 has several projects in the Champaign, Urbana, Mahomet, and Savoy area listed in the multi-year program. A full listing of all projects in the multi-year plan can be found online.
Here are some of the IDOT projects scheduled for this year:
— Curtis Road from Prospect Avenue to U.S. 45, pavement rehabilitation, $4 million
— Wilbur Avenue in Champaign, from Market Street east a half mile, miscellaneous improvements, $990,000
— Sidney-Longview Road, 4 miles from Main Street in Sidney to Block Road, pavement rehabilitation, $1.4 million
— St. Joseph Road, 4.9 miles from Royal Road to Grand Avenue in St. Joseph, $1.7 million
— Illinois 130, 9 miles from Madison Street in Philo to Villa Grove, smart overlay, $3.2 million
— U.S. 150, 4 miles from St. Joseph to the Vermilion County line, smart overlay, $1.2 million
— U.S. 45, from I-57 at Pesotum to U.S 36 in Tuscola, pavement rehabilitation
— I-57, 7 miles from two miles south of Thomasboro to U.S. 136 in Rantoul, pavement rehabilitation, $12.2 million
— I-57, 7 miles from U.S. 136 to the Ford County line, pavement preservation, $8 million
New building on south campus
"Last summer the Pampered Chef founder donated $45 million to the University of Illinois Extension. This money was to be used for an office building on the grounds of the UIUC Arboretum. Any news on when this project is starting?"
"Facilities & Services is negotiating the contract with a professional services consultant (architects/engineers) to design the project," said Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. "We anticipate kicking off the design phase in the middle of May 2022, and the project is scheduled to go out for bid to contractors in the summer of 2023. Construction is scheduled to begin late fall of 2023 with completion in mid-summer of 2025."
The project is possible because of a $45 million gift to the UI from Doris Kelley Christopher, a 1967 UI graduate who once worked for the cooperative extension service, where she taught home economics to adults and 4H youth. In 1980 she founded Pampered Chef in the basement of her suburban Chicago home.
The Doris Kelley Christopher Extension Center — the future home of Illinois Extension — will serve as a destination portal for visitors to campus featuring pathways, demonstration/teaching gardens, and outdoor classroom/gathering spaces. It is to be located on the south end of campus along Lincoln Avenue, integrated into the open spaces of the Arboretum.
Gassy Ice Arena
"We take Learn-to-Skate at the UI Ice Arena, and the last two weeks it seemed like there was a smell of natural gas inside. Any idea what the smell is?"
"The odor is due to a steam leak outside the Ice Arena identified earlier this year," said UI Facilities & Services spokesman Steve Breitwieser. "Water vapor is currently being vented through a metal stack next to the building to support continued facility operations.
"The Ice Arena's entire steam supply and condensate recovery systems will be upgraded in May immediately following Commencement. The project is expected to take three weeks to complete and is scheduled when the building will be closed for the summer."
Demolition job
"What's going on at the apartment complex on Lincolnshire Drive in Champaign?"
The city of Champaign issued a demolition permit this week for the apartment building at 1418 Lincolnshire Drive. The owner of the property is KGP LLC, whose manager is listed as Christopher Hartman.
Unequal streets
"I pick up my kids from (Booker T. Washington School) every day and I have noticed that the streets Sixth and Wright do not have curbs from Grove Street to at least Columbia or Washington. Why do these two streets not have curbs in this area when streets like Fourth and Fifth and all the cross streets do?"
"Those two streets mentioned are oil and chip while the other surrounding streets are either concrete or asphalt over concrete," Koester said. "A similar situation exists at Westview School, where Russell Street is oil and chip and surrounding streets like Daniel Street and John Street are concrete.
"There is no record of why when those areas developed a long time ago, some streets were upgraded and others remained oil and chip."
There are no plans at this time to upgrade the streets, Koester said.