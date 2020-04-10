Tom's #Mailbag, April 10, 2020
\Nearly every question this week is COVID-19-related, from questions about articulated MTD buses to a closed restaurant, to layoffs at the University of Illinois to mortality comparisons, to coronavirus testing to food trucks, and to the Instacart slowdown and to what is an essential business.
Also, horseback riding on the Kickapoo Rail Trail (don’t do it), daily trains through Champaign-Urbana, an undistinguished building in Champaign, Salt & Light donations, fold-up stop signs and more snark from someone who thinks the governor who asked everyone to stay in place should be traveling about the state.
Social distancing on MTD buses
“In these shelter in place’ times, with the U of I and a lot of businesses closed down, I wonder about the MTD bus service. I observed the other day one of their ‘double’ buses traveling the streets. Wondering why they would still be using these large buses during these times of what I assume are greatly reduced ridership. Wonder if there isn’t a more ‘financially appropriate’ and ‘environmentally friendly’ way to serve their ridership in these unusual times.”
“This is a common question that we’ve gotten. Thank you for the opportunity to respond,” said Karl Gnadt, managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. “This certainly is an unprecedented time, and like everyone else, we are responding to it in the best way we can.
“The questioner is correct — our ridership levels are down approximately 80 percent right now. But for context, that means that we’re averaging around 6,500 trips per day. That equates to thousands of people that we are transporting to their essential jobs at medical clinics, hospitals, grocery stores, and the like. It also represents individuals using those same essential services — people who have no other means to get to their medical appointments or to get their food. So, while it is a small group, it is mighty important that those individuals have access to their form of mobility.
“MTD has taken several steps to encourage proper CDC-recommended social distancing. First, and foremost, we are asking that people not use public transit unless they absolutely need to. We are actively marketing an effort to keep ridership as low as possible with the purpose of having as few people within our spaces as possible. We also have discontinued enforcing fare collection so that our operators and our passengers do not need to directly interact with one another. We’ve changed our boarding door to the rear door so that passengers and operators can maintain more than six feet of social distancing.
“And to address the specific question — yes, we are using the largest vehicles we have. This allows for the maximal amount of space on the vehicle so that again, our passengers can maintain appropriate social distancing. We also are putting more vehicles out than we normally do for the reduced amount of service we are currently operating. This allows us to have an extra bus ready to pick up passengers so that we can limit the number of individuals on a given vehicle. And yes, even with the reduced ridership, we do still have many trips that have dozens of people on board. We always try to be as financially responsible as possible, but now would not be the time to try to shave a dollar here or there when that would create a more dangerous situation for our operators and passengers. The difference in cost of running a 60-foot bus versus a 40-foot bus is not significant.
“And finally, our fleet is 85 percent hybrid. We haven’t received our hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses yet, but we operate the most environmentally friendly vehicles we can. And again, in this time of pandemic, our primary goal is safety.”
Old Chicago
“I noticed all the signage was taken down at Old Chicago. Are they permanently closed? That location hasn’t had much luck overall.”
Old Chicago at 1910 N. Neil St., Champaign, is permanently closed.
“Following the closings of all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers due to the COVID-19 crisis, we hoped to contnue take-out and delivery to serve the community and keep our staff employed,” said a statement posted on the door of the restaurant. “Unfortunately with the continuing decline in sales and the change in surrounding business traffic, we sadly saw no alternative than to close this location permanently.”
The business was owned by ROC Taproom based in Dubuque, Iowa. ROC also operates Old Chicagos in Ames, Ankeny, Dubuque, Iowa and Merrillville, Ind.
No horses on the trail
“Is horseback riding allowed on the bike trail between Urbana and St. Joseph? I saw someone riding a horse on the trail today. If so, is it the rider’s responsibility to clean up road apples or will the county do it?”
“No, horseback riding is not allowed on the KRT,” said Mary Ellen Wuellner, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District. “The trail was not designed nor built for equestrian use. In general, horses and cyclists don’t mix well on a single trail, so trails designed to allow for equestrian use are typically built with physical separation between those two types of users.
“The width and slope of the CSX rail corridor did not easily allow for such separation. The cost of building a trail that wide would have been out of reach, not to mention the devastating effects it would have had on the prairie remnants that are being protected along the KRT.”
And about the “road apples,” Wuellner said that if the individual horseback rider did not pick up after their horse, the forest preserve operations staff or one of the trail’s steward volunteers would have to do so.
“KRT visitors are asked to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number, 333-8911, to report unauthorized trail use, whether it be horses or motorized vehicles such as ATVs,” she added.
University of Illinois layoffs
“How many people have been laid off by the U of I?”
“We have not laid off any employees due to COVID-19,” said UI Urbana campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler. “Here is the protocol we issued March 16 regarding the continuation of pay regardless of the ability of employees to continue their work. ”A link to a two-page memo on pay continuation issued March 22 ...
“The ‘Pay and Benefits Continuity section has details about those who can work remotely and those who cannot. The critical sentence is, ‘During the effective period of this policy, all employees will continue in the same pay, leave and benefit status that was in place as of March 9, 2020 for the duration of the employee’s current appointment.’”
Food trucks
“Are the local food trucks shut down? If not, could they be allowed to go into neighborhoods to ply their trade?”
“The governor’s EO 20-10 identified restaurants with off-premises consumption as an essential business and operation. Food trucks meet this qualification and can remain open, but should practice social distancing for employees and for customers,” said Jim Roberts, director of environmental health for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
In Champaign food trucks are allowed only in marked areas within the Central Business District, according to the city code.
In Urbana the city code has only one mention of food trucks: that one food truck owner must be on the Market at the Square advisory board.
Essential businesses
“Who determines what business is ‘essential’ and allowed to remain open during the pandemic? What are the criteria, it seems fairly loose.”
In Illinois essential businesses are defined in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Executive Order 20-10. It includes a number of businesses and professions such as human services operations; food production; construction and building management; utilities; distribution centers; transportation; stores that sell groceries and medicine; laundry services; hotel and motels; funeral services; professional services such as legal, accounting, real estate and insurance; media; hardware and supply stores; gas stations; financial institutions; and critical trades such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, security and janitorial staff.
Here’s a link to the full list ...
You’ll notice that there’s little difference between Illinois’ and Indiana’s essential businesses ...
Fold-up stop signs
“What are the folding stop signs for that are on streetlight posts (that can be seen, for example, at corner of Pennsylvania and Lincoln). Are they for emergency situations, marathon?”
“The folding stop signs are for use when there is a power outage or some other condition that makes the traffic signal inoperable, said Carol Mitten, who is Urbana’s city administrator. “Public safety personnel have keys to these signs so that they can quickly convert these intersections to four-way stops and assist with traffic control.”
Comparing Champaign County deaths
“It seems like every death in the county, in the state and in the country is being attributed to Coronavirus. I feel I could die in a car accident and it would be added to the total of people that died from Coronavirus. Are you able to get the number of deaths for same periods for Champaign County, the state of Illinois, and the United States last year? Are autopsies done on each person that is said to have died from the Coronavirus?”
I can assure you that virtually none of the deaths in Champaign County are being attributed to coronavirus. Here are the figures about Champaign County deaths in March over the last six years, from Coroner Duane Northrup:
March 2015 = 176
March 2016 = 196
March 2017 = 170
March 2018 = 181
March 2019 = 170
March 2020 = 165
“As you can report to your readers, total deaths in March 2020 are down from most previous years excluding 2016. As of (Wednesday), Champaign County has only had one resident die from COVID-19 related complications,” said Northrup. “All trauma deaths such as motor vehicle crashes, homicides, suicides, etc. are still counted separately from the COVID-19 totals.”
As for autopsies, Northrup said they “are not being done on positive or suspected positive cases of COVID-19 unless the coroner has a reason other than COVID-19 to perform an autopsy.”
He enclosed a memo with guidance from OSHA and the CDC for deathcare workers such as coroners and funeral directors who may have potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Until more is known about how the COVID-19 spreads, CDC and OSHA recommend using a combination of standard precautions, contact precautions, airborne precautions, and eye protection (e.g., goggles or face shields) to protect mortuary and other deathcare workers with exposure to the virus,” it says. “Mortuary and other deathcare workers who have contact with the remains of people who have died from COVID-19 infection must be protected from exposure to infected blood and body fluids, contaminated objects, or other contaminated environmental surfaces.”
Anonymous structure
“My roommate and I go for walks by our apartment and we will often pass the structure at 202 East Park in Champaign. It’s a nondescript brick building with no apparent markings for what it would be used for. No one seems to go in and out ever. What is the building used for?”
The three-story building is owned by GBP LLC, 2102 N Main, East Peoria, which also is the address of Oberlander Electric Co. Rodney Jackson of Oberlander said that it is a storage building for a local contractor and another local small business.
COVID testing
“Do you know approximately how long it’s taking for people to get Coronavirus test results here in Champaign County? Are some hospitals or clinics providing faster results than others? My roommate was sick and got tested at CampusTown Urgent Care at Green and Wright on March 28th, but he still hasn’t heard the results (as of April 6th). If this is a common waiting period for results, I don’t have much confidence in the accuracy of the number of reported cases in town.”
The Carle in-house testing is resulted in less than 24 hours, said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
“Carle lab is also conducting testing for samples from Christie Clinic and OSF Hospital. The IDPH state lab turnaround time is three days. Private labs ( Quest and Labcorp) claim 3-7 days, but it appears to take up to 10 days due to backlog.”
Pritzker’s presence
“While sitting at home under quarantine I’ve been watching the daily Pritzker follies. Do you know if the Governor of Chicago plans to venture to the state capital any time soon, maybe drop by the Governor’s office or mansion? Perhaps if he left the elite and spent a couple of days among the great unwashed he’d understand the damage that he is doing to the southern part of the state.”
Gov. Pritzker was in Belleville and Carbondale on March 18. On March 20 he announced the “stay at home” order that went into effect the next day.
He wouldn’t be setting a good “stay at home” example if he traveled all around the state, would he?
Further, there is a governor’s office in Chicago and the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois is Cook County. The most recent statistics show that of the 534 epidemic-related deaths in Illinois, 351 are in Cook County. On a per capita basis, there are 219 COVID cases per 100,000 people in Cook County. The next highest rate is 160 cases per 100,000 in Lake County.
Douglas County has 56 cases per 100,000. Ford County has 37 cases per 100,000. Champaign County has 34 cases per 100,000. Piatt County has 30. Iroquois County has 25. DeWitt has 12. Vermilion County has 6.
Pritzker briefings
“Why doesn’t WDWS air the daily briefings by Governor Pritzker and IDPH?”
Mike Haile, the general manager of WDWS, WHMS and WKIO, said, “We have aired the major briefings for things like ‘Shelter In Place’ details. The Governor’s team has been very good about giving heads up on major announcements. Despite not airing the full briefings each day, obviously we report on the key highlights of each day’s briefings in our news updates on all three stations.”
Instacart deliveries
“Due to a physical disability I have, for many years, been getting grocery delivery from Schnuck’s first through the store itself (Mattis Avenue Store) and in the last two years through Instacart.
“Probably due to many more people now wanting grocery delivery their order page has said for the last 24 hours that they have no delivery times and also no pick up times available. They have shut down their phone and chat to inquiries. Can you discover whether this is a software or a staffing problem? And when will deliveries start again?”
Instacart says it is still operating in the area but that it has seen a huge surge in customer demand. It said its overall customer order volume is up by more than 300 percent year-over-year. Average customer basket size also is up by more than 25 percent month-over-month.
Based on the current surge in demand, the company says, customers can expect to see delivery availability vary across stores during the busiest request windows. Delivery windows are specific to an individual store’s volume and shopper availability. As availability opens up for an individual store, customers will see these delivery windows become available on Instacart.
The company said it saw no impact from the threatened strike by Instacart shoppers.
Feinberg whereabouts
“Whatever happened to Ellen Feinberg?”
The woman who fatally stabbed one son and severely injured another in Champaign in 2002 at last report was living in Chicago where she was a mental health counselor and educator, according to Steve Beckett, who was her attorney. Mrs. Feinberg was found insane and was acquitted of charges of first degree murder and attempted murder.
Unwanted items
“I have been cleaning out my attic and closets and have items to give to charity (clothing, books, a few household items like dishes and lamps). I am thinking a lot of us are doing that right now. I am wondering if charitable places like Salt & Light and Salvation Army have the staff and space to take these items, or if there is a need for them. Their websites indicate they are taking drop off donations, but not sure if this is a bad time for them. If they are overwhelmed, I can find room to store these items for now.”
The Salvation Army donation drop-off on North Market Street is closed until further notice.
But Salt & Light’s donation location at 1819 Philo Road, Urbana, is open.
Here are the details from Lisa Sullivan, the agency’s director of development.
“Yes, we are currently accepting donations of goods at our Urbana store during the following hours:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
“Our donation drive-thru is on the west side of the Urbana store, off Colorado Avenue. There are bins for people to use. This process is self-serve, due to shelter at home restrictions. No donations of goods can be accepted inside the store. We ask that people only drop-off items during the above times, when our staff can bring them inside regularly.”
Trains through Champaign
“How any trains pass through C-U between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.?”
Train traffic depends on the time of the year, the economy and other factors. On average, according to the Illinois Commerce Commission, there are 25 trains daily on the Canadian National/Illinois Central tracks through Champaign, including six Amtrak runs. The Norfolk Southern route that runs though Champaign-Urbana averages four trains a day, according to the ICC.
