Tom's #Mailbag, April 15, 2022
This week's edition remembers the belligerent baker of Urbana, and answers questions about prom dress exchanges, burials on the University of Illinois campus, public use of high school tracks, this year's Freedom Celebration, WILL-TV reception, Flatland Vans, Burwash Park in Savoy and those sunflower billboards.
Public access to tracks
"Are there any publicly accessible outdoor tracks in the community? Every high school track is locked, and no longer has times/days available for public use. While parks are a great option, a smooth track is a safe option for people with mobility limitations (no cracks in the pavement or uneven surfaces) as well as individuals seeking a track for sprint workouts."
The new track at Champaign Central's McKinley Field is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays, said Jane Stillman, assistant principal of facilities and activities at Champaign Central High School.
The track at Urbana High School generally is open three times a week, usually from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Check the Urbana High School website (under "UHS Athletic Complex: Public Track Hours") for exact times.
We did not hear back from Centennial.
WILL-TV reception
"Ever since live TV switched to digital, there has often been very poor reception for WILL-TV in Champaign. In recent weeks, it has really been terrible, and seems to be down completely after every storm. Does WILL have any intention of upgrading its live transmission? It's too bad that its current tower is so far from Champaign-Urbana."
"WILL-TV transmits on VHF channel 9 from our tower five miles west of Monticello," said Kevin Coogan, assistant chief engineer at WILL-Illinois Public Media. "WILL-TV began broadcasting its digital signal in 2005 and turned off the Analog channel 12 signal in 2009 leaving just the digital.
"For best reception, an outdoor antenna that is designed for VHF should be used. Many newer outdoor antennas are not designed for VHF reception or have it as an afterthought. Indoor antennas are spotty at best due to electrical interference emitted from nearby electronics and LED light bulbs. Also the exterior of the building blocks much of the signal from reaching the antenna.
"As an alternative to over the air reception, WILL-TV also offers a live stream of the 12.1 channel over the internet. It can be accessed for free at will.illinois.edu and it's also available on the PBS app that can be downloaded on many different smart devices."
Prom dress giveaway?
"Is there a prom dress give away site this year? I have some never-worn cocktail dresses that could help a high schooler in need."
Yes, a prom dress exchange will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1422 S. Neil St., Champaign, across from the Hilton Garden Inn.
The event was organized by Mike Ingram, who a year ago was Champaign County recorder of deeds. The office was folded into the county clerk's office earlier this year.
Ingram said he was inspired by the work of his aunts in Rossville who helped give away hundreds of prom dresses over the years. Sherry Decker owns Twisted Sisters (other sisters help out), a shop known as the "free prom dress" store, he said.
"I've watched my aunts do amazing work over the years and have so frequently mentioned to people that if they're struggling to cover prom costs that they should take a trip over to Rossville," said Ingram. "But, of course, not everyone can easily make that trip. This year someone said, 'You should do something like that here because kids really need it.' And something clicked."
A social media campaign brought in several items, with Farren's in downtown Champaign serving as a drop-off site. R Rentals in Champaign also offered a location, and Christine Windelborn of Starshine Finds helped coordinate the campaign, said Ingram.
"It was a short ramp up, but we already have ideas for how we can make it even bigger next year," said Windelborn, whose boutique donated dozens of items.
Formal dresses, shoes and accessories be dropped off at Farren's (117 N. Walnut St., Champaign) until 9 p.m. today, and also at 1422 S. Neil St. from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Saturday dropoff during the event also will be allowed. Items should be clean and in good repair.
Attendees from any local prom, including the UP Center's Queer Prom are welcome, Ingram said.
Windsor and Fourth stoplight
"The stoplight at Windsor Road and Fourth Street has been on a rotation the past couple weeks versus changing on presence of vehicles waiting on Fourth Street. Was this an intentional change in the operation of the lights at that intersection possibly to slow down traffic between Lincoln and First Street or an intentional change?"
"There's a broken pedestrian crossing button, so the signals are set on rotation until the button can be repaired," said Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Water in Tolono viaduct
"In Tolono on U.S. 45 under the railroad bridge viaduct there has been a water leak going into the street for several months now. Is there a reason why it has not been fixed?"
"We are aware of the issue and working with the village of Tolono to identify the cause," said Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Freedom Celebration
"Will there be a July 4 fireworks and parade in Champaign-Urbana again this year?"
The website of the Champaign County Freedom Celebration reported this week that "a full day of fun" would be back for Monday, July 4 this year. But there were few details except that there would be a 5K race/walk, the traditional parade ("Registration Coming Soon!") and fireworks near the State Farm Center.
Sunflower billboards
"As we drive around C-U and see the numerous billboards with a blue sky and one large sunflower, it is a reminder that when we look at the world we have a lot to be thankful for. Do you know who is responsible for the billboards? Kudos to whomever is responsible!"
The sunflower billboards are the creation of Adams Outdoor, the outdoor advertising company that serves the Champaign-Urbana market as well as 13 other markets in seven states.
"The sunflower campaign is a show of support for the people of Ukraine," said Josh Henson, general manager of Adams Outdoor Advertising in Champaign.
"The sunflower plays a rich role in Ukrainian history as a symbol of resistance, unity and hope," said Tony Cioffi, general manager of Adams' eastern Pennsylvania market. "In 1996 when the country gave up its nuclear weapons, Ukrainians planted sunflowers at the Pervomaysk missile base. The bright yellow flower against the sky is also a nod to the iconic Ukrainian flag."
Flatland Vans
"I moved my family to Champaign from Houston last summer. While many things went into our decision to do so since I was a kid I remembered a plastic cup that my parents used to have. It said: 'I've been truckin' with Flatland Vans — Champaign County, Illinois" This was sometime in the mid to late '70s. My folks lived in Hammond, Ind., but were from south of Chicago and they traveled to 'Van-Ins' all over the area. I've tried and failed to turn up any information about this organization. Would you know of or be able to find anything?"
For some the 1970s was a period of shag carpets, citizen band radios and decorated vans. Put them all together and you had van clubs all over the country including Champaign County's Flatland Van Club.
In May 1976 downtown Bloomington hosted a "truck-in," featuring a "super showing" of vans, a citizen banders exhibit and other competitions and expositions. Flatland Vans along with the Mackinaw Valley Van Club of Bloomington-Normal, the Vicinity Van Club of Kankakee and the State Line Van Club of Rockford all participated.
Almost as quickly as the craze began (in California) it was over.
A 1977 Associated Press story said that many vanners were former members of the military.
"To some extent they are rebelling against the discipline they had while in the forces," said Pat Mackie, editor of Custom Vans magazine. "They're saying: 'I don't care what you think of my van.' They are rebelling against Detroit pain, Detroit metal, Detroit wheels."
Burwash Park tennis courts
"What is going on with the tennis courts at Burwash Park in Savoy? As of yesterday the old chain link fence around the courts had been torn out (extremely messing up the court asphalt around the edges in the process), everything is covered with debris, and a trash can along with a decent-sized chunk of concrete had been placed in the center of the court area."
The village of Savoy is undertaking "a renewal" of the park this summer, rebuilding the tennis courts, park shelter and parking lot. The work will take most of the summer so the tennis courts and shelter will not be available for use.
Burials on UI campus
"Other than the John Milton Gregory gravesite, are there any actual graves on the University of Illinois campus?"
There are no more than two other burials "on campus," said the always-helpful University of Illinois archivist, William Maher.
The first is a cow known as Illini Nellie. Her final resting place is marked with a stone and plaque just off the driveway north of the Dairy Barn on South Lincoln. Nellie was a prolific Brown Swiss cow who put the University of Illinois on the dairy-production map in the 1930s, setting world records for milk production. From April 1930 to her death on Nov. 19, 1940, Nellie averaged a daily output of 93.5 pints of milk. Total milk production during her lifetime was 194,665.8 pounds.
The second one is, for now, a legend. Somewhere on the university's south campus, it is said, the UI's first transgenic pig (a genetically modified sow) is buried. We haven't been able to verify that story yet.
Doughnuts
"I saw an advertisement for Pandamonium Doughnuts in Wednesday's paper and it claims to be the one and only made from scratch doughnuts in C-U. They are a little late on that call. Luker's Pan-O-Cake in downtown Urbana made from scratch donuts and also the Spudnut shops. So the claim of 'first' isn't actually correct. They may be the only one now making 'made from scratch' doughnuts, but that's third place."
I suppose that's true although there likely were other, made from scratch doughnut places in town over the years as well.
More importantly this presents an opportunity to remember Jackson Luker who was a colorful character in Urbana history. Luker not only invented a way to bake, package and ship angel food cakes all over the country, but he fought with authorities over the years, crowning that part of his career with a threat in 1968 to "bomb" Vietnam.
Luker even ran for mayor of Urbana in 1949 (he lost), calling himself "the belligerent baker." Before Urbana's old city hall on Elm Street was demolished in 1967, Luker bought the shell of the building, intending to sell the bricks for 20 cents apiece. "I went over there intending to buy a couple of desks and ended up buying the whole thing," he said.
A year later Luker came up with a novel — also troublesome — idea for ending the war in Vietnam. He intended to pitch it to President Lyndon Johnson by telegram.
Luker, who by then was living in Buckley in Iroquois County, walked into the Western Union office in Kankakee with a package and a proposed telegram.
The wire to President Johnson stated in part: "Now you are spending $2 billion a month dropping bombs on Vietnam. How much good is it doing? We say don't stop dropping bombs, but change the components of the bombs."
Luker was ahead of his time, a true flour child.
"Fill the skies with one billion angels and everyone will start eating angle food, turn into angles, start loving each other and we can evacuate our troops," Luker wrote in his undelivered telegram. "Send me, the Angel King, 60918, Buckley, Illinois, your purchase order for one billion of my new bombs and I will get 50 million women busy filling my new bombs with angel food packed in popcorn and deliver them to your west coast point of entry."
The package, along with the mention of bombs, apparently worried the Western Union clerk who called police. FBI agents and police showed up, took Luker and his package to the police station where it was shown to be one of his angel food "Pan-O-Cakes."
Country club fence
"Is the Champaign Country Club going to replace the protective fence on the north side of its driving range (I think it came down because of bad weather recently). With the parking lot nearby, is the driving range is off limits until the fence goes up?"
We're still waiting an update from the club, but one lane of southbound Prospect Avenue has been blocked off this week as workers removed trees and a fence just east of the driving range.
On Feb. 17, high winds accompanying sleet and snow knocked down the driving-range fence. Pictures showed the north side of the fence, which is mounted on wooden poles similar to telephone poles, lying on the ground alongside the main parking lot, with the poles snapped off at the base.