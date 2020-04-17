Tom's #Mailbag, April 17, 2020
This week: the future of Stone Creek golf course and subdivision, the past with concert great Marian Anderson, the present with Central Illinois Produce’s creative adudible. Also The News-Gazette begins its departure from downtown Champaign, the Collins Tower in Danville, Pizza Hut in Campustown and feral cats in Champaign County.
Stone Creek incentives
“Did The Atkins Group receive any incentives from the city of Urbana to develop the Stone Creek property? If so, how will it make the citizens of Urbana whole by donating the property to the University of Illinois, making it free of property taxes and forcing the rest of Urbana citizens to make up the difference?”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, who wasn’t mayor nor was on the city council at the time, has the details:
“The Annexation/Development Agreement between the Atkins Group and city of Urbana was passed by city council in February 1997,” she said. “Major incentives outlined in the agreement were $2.55 million to reimburse Atkins Group for storm water detention improvements and for oversizing the collector loop road. There were some other provisions related to construction of a multi use path, a cart path tunnel, and liquor license issuances.”
As for the amount that Urbana citizens will have to make up in property tax payments if the Stone Creek property is donated to the University of Illinois, Marlin said that the latest property tax bill (2018, payable in 2019) shows that the Stone Creek Golf Course property paid approximately $117,000 total to all taxing bodies.
“This does not include any of the private homes. They are taxed individually,” she said.
Stone Creek golf update
“Realize with all that is going now this subject is at the bottom of anyone’s list but is there any further information regarding the U of I picking up Stone Creek golf course?”
and
“Wondering if there was any news about the Stone Creek golf course?”
and
“Any update on the Stone Creek golf course being donated by the Atkins to the U of I? I thought it was scheduled around April 1.”
Mayor Marlin said that city officials met with representatives of the University of Illinois, the Atkins Group and Stone Creek homeowners on March 9 and 10.
It was announced there, she said, that the course would not reopen until 2021.
“But Josh (Whitman, University of Illinois athletic director) told folks that we want to upgrade the course, upgrade the facilities and that he expected the event center to be opened again with catering and a different restaurant. They wanted everything to be operating at en even higher level of service. And they especially wanted improvements to the course.
“And then the next week everything went to hell. So I texted Spencer (Atkins, director of the Atkins Group) a couple weeks ago and asked, where are we with all of this?
“He just said someone had been hired to maintain the course and facilities, nothing had changed hands and that they were still working out the details. I hope everything stays as it was.”
But with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting damage to the economy things are uncertain, she said.
At that time, Marlin said, the proposal included:
“1. Atkins Group donates the golf course and course-related facilities to UI/DIA;
“2. Atkins Group donates about 80 acres of undeveloped land to UI/UI Foundation for use as ‘conservancy-green space;’
“3. Atkins donates roughly 100 undeveloped lots zoned residential to the UI/UI Foundation. The UI Foundation would, in turn, sell the lots for residential development.
“Land owned by the Foundation or sold for development would be on the property tax rolls.”
“The city of Urbana was supportive of this overall proposal because it would help stabilize the subdivision, provide income from property taxes and taxes related to use of the clubhouse, restaurant, and event space; promote buildout of the subdivision; preserve the golf course for public use; and provide a home for the men’s and women’s golf teams,” said the mayor.
I also checked with Kent Brown, spokesman for UI athletics, who had this to say:
“Discussions continue regarding the gifting of Stone Creek Golf Course from The Atkins Group to the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and we are confident it will be completed soon. “Spencer Atkins and Josh Whitman met with the Stone Creek Homeowners Association on March 10, a few days before our lives changed because of COVID-19 and shared plans of the gift,” said Brown. “Josh indicated that the course would remain closed for the 2020 season while making improvements and changes to the course with the intention of re-opening for 2021. At the time of the meeting, the hope was re-open the restaurant around the beginning of the 2020 football season, but with all the uncertainty, much of that is to be determined at a later time.”
Marian Anderson in C-U
“I heard this story but haven’t been able to verify whether it is true. Did Marian Anderson perform in Champaign in the 1950s? If yes, is it also true that she was invited to be a guest in the U of I president’s home when no hotel would allow her to stay during her visit?”
It appears that the great concert and recital singer, who died in 1993, was a regular in Champaign-Urbana.
She performed here in 1950, 1959 and 1960, always at the University of Illinois Auditorium. And she came back in June 1964 to receive an honorary degree of doctor of music from the UI. Also honored during commencement ceremonies that spring were former Gov. (and United Nations Ambassador) Adlai Stevenson and famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.
As to where she stayed when here, a March 14, 1950, story in The News-Gazette by university reporter Fran Myers said that Anderson stayed at the Illini Union. It’s not known whether that was by convenience or necessity.
But it’s worth noting that she was willing to come back to Champaign-Urbana three more times.
At her final appearance here in 1964 she told reporter Dorothy Wetzel of the old Champaign-Urbana Courier that she enjoyed the University of Illinois.
“To be a member of the University of Illinois family is a very excellent feeling,” she said. “It is more, however, than just being pleased or honored. It is something deep inside ... a feeling of belonging.”
Marian Anderson, a Philadelphia native, retired from touring after the 1964-65 season.
She had sung at the inaugurations of President Eisnhower and Kennedy and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award from President Johnson in 1963, the Congressional Gold Medal in 1977, the Kennedy Center Honors in 1978, the National Medal of Arts in 1986, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991.
Anderson is probably best known for a 1939 Easter Sunday concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The Daughters of the American Revolution refused permission for Anderson to sing to an integrated audience in their Constitution Hall. And the District of Columbia Board of Education turned down a request to use the auditorium of a white public high school.
Here’s how National Public Radio’s Susan Stamberg recounted the event in 2014.
“Seventy-five years ago, on April 9, 1939, as Hitler’s troops advanced in Europe and the Depression took its toll in the U.S., one of the most important musical events of the 20th century took place on the National Mall in Washington. There, just two performers, a singer and a pianist, made musical — and social — history.
“At 42, contralto Marian Anderson was famous in Europe and the U.S., but she had never faced such an enormous crowd. There were 75,000 people in the audience that day, and she was terrified. Later, she wrote: ‘I could not run away from this situation. If I had anything to offer, I would have to do so now.’
“So, in the chilly April dusk, Anderson stepped onto a stage built over the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and began to sing ‘My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.’ Her first notes show no sign of nerves. Her voice is forceful and sweet. And the choice of music — that opening song — is remarkable, given the circumstances. The NBC Blue Network announcer explained the unusual venue this way: ‘Marian Anderson is singing this public concert at the Lincoln Memorial because she was unable to get an auditorium to accommodate the tremendous audience that wishes to hear her.’
“That was hardly the story. According to Anderson biographer Allan Keiler, she was invited to sing in Washington by Howard University as part of its concert series. And because of Anderson’s international reputation, the university needed to find a place large enough to accommodate the crowds. Constitution Hall was such a place, but the Daughters of the American Revolution owned the hall.
“‘They refused to allow her use of the hall,’ Keiler says, ‘because she was black and because there was a white-artist-only clause printed in every contract issued by the DAR.’
“Like the nation’s capital, Constitution Hall was segregated then. Black audiences could sit in a small section of the balcony, and did, when a few black performers appeared in earlier years. But after one such singer refused to perform in a segregated auditorium, the DAR ruled that only whites could appear on their stage.
“One of the members of the DAR was first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Outraged by the decision, Roosevelt sent a letter of resignation and wrote about it in her weekly column, ‘My Day.’ ‘They have taken an action which has been widely criticized in the press,’ she wrote. ‘To remain as a member implies approval of that action, and therefore I am resigning.’
“The DAR did not relent. According to Keiler, the idea to sing outdoors came from Walter White, then executive secretary of the NAACP. Since the Lincoln Memorial was a national monument, the logistics for the day fell to Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes. It was Ickes who led Anderson onto the stage on April 9, 1939.””
Here’s a link to video of the Easter Sunday concert.
Central Illinois Produce
“Has Central Illinois Produce considered direct (bulk?) sales to consumers? Or would it be economically feasible for local restaurants to continue ordering from CIP (or their regular vendors) and bundling up ‘family-size orders’ to sell to the public; i.e., box that includes a fixed amount of produce? While I’m not aware of the state of CIP’s or other produce vendors’ supply chains, this seems it could be a viable solution to address not only CIP’s sales reductions, but help out some of the local restaurants as well as solve consumers’ inability to find local produce in our grocery stores (carrots,!!!). Something the Farmer’s Market vendors could also consider if logistics could be figured out.”
Central Illinois Produce owner/president John Rollins explained that the produce wholesaler based in Urbana has made pretty neat adjustment on the fly.
“Every other week we are collecting orders through our Facebook page on our bakery site, Central Illinois Bakehouse, and we usually take the orders on Wednesday or Thursday through the weekend, cutting it off around 8 o’clock on Monday. And we package up the orders throughout the week and on Friday we have a drive-through pickup at our warehouse in Urbana,” he said. “We have a red barn next to the produce warehouse and people have receipt and we load up their car for them. Our people are wearing masks and gloves, our customers never have to get out of their cars, and then they can drive off with their orders.”
CIP offers vegetable boxes for $25, fruit boxes for $35, bakery goods and Kilgus Dairy products. The order form is on the company’s Facebook page.“We did this for the first time four weeks ago and had 60 or 70 orders,” he said. “Two weeks later we revamped it and organized it a little better and we had about 150 orders. This week we added in the Kilgus Milk and we had over 400 orders placed.”
Most customers are from Champaign-Urbana, he said, but some are from Danville and the surrounding area.
“Next week we’ll start taking orders, probably Wednesday or Thursday, and cut it off on Monday the 27th and do the pickup on May 1st,” Rollins said.
“The first time we did this we did it because the restaurant industry shut down and I was sitting on half a million dollars worth of inventory in a panic time so I’m thinking we’ll try this,” he recounted. “A few people took advantage of it but it was a giant cluster. But we got all these great comments from people. They were so nice. So we did it a little different the next time and it got better the next time.”
Rollins said customers are getting quality products at wholesale prices without having to go into a store.
“This is a way for us to keep people busy. We brought back three people who we had to lay off (because of the downturn in wholesale business) and they came in and helped us pack all the boxes over a couple days,” he said. “We’re giving some consideration — we’re not there yet — to expanding this out to other areas. We’re working with Heartland Hospital in Marion, Illinois. We’re partnering with them next week and they’re going to do a sale down there.”
There’s also interest in Danville, where CIP has a warehouse, he said.
News-Gazette headquarters
“I was wondering if all divisions of The News-Gazette and the radio stations are all moving to the new site off Devonshire? And on a related note, what are the plans for The News-Gazette building?”
Yes, all divisions of The News-Gazette are leaving the building at 15 Main St. in downtown Champaign. For the first time in more than 160 years The News-Gazette will not be in downtown Champaign.
And the building has been and is available for sale, said John Reed, the former publisher of The News-Gazette.
Cats on the loose
“You may have already addressed this question, but I’ll ask anyway. When walking my dog (on leash), we frequently encounter cats roaming free. This sets my dog off, sometimes enough to nearly pull me off my feet. Why are dogs required to be on leash yet cats are allowed to roam free in Champaign County? Cats kill wildlife, and surely defecate and urinate throughout the neighborhood, and certainly would be safer if leashed or kept indoors. I often see foxes in our neighborhood, and imagine they and other predators will prey on “free range” cats.”
“The answer to this question is complex, but I will try to explain,” said Stephanie Joos, director of animal control for Champaign County. “Cats are not allowed to run at large in the unincorporated areas of the county, many of the incorporated villages and the although the city of Champaign does not have a specific ordinance prohibiting cats form running at large, they have an animal nuisance ordinance that cats can fall under. The city of Urbana does not prohibit cats from running at large.
“We do enforce the ordinances that prohibit cats from running at large in all areas that have an ordinance but several communities have feral cat populations. These feral cats are generally the cats that are seen running at large. If we receive a complaint about cats being a nuisance, we will either set up traps to trap and impound them or issue warnings/citations to cat owners if they are known.
“Champaign County Animal Control impounds approximately 700 cats annually and only 5 percent or less are returned to their owner each year.
“RAL (running at large)/feral cats are a big problem that we have been working on since 2006. We have a very aggressive spay/neuter program and work with CATsNAP, and (the Champaign County Humane Society) to deal with feral cat trap neuter and release programs. We will respond to cat problems if the cat is doing any of the following behaviors or problems: 1. Sick or injured cats, 2. Cats that have bitten a person or another domestic animals, 3. Cats that are causing property damage, 4. Cats that are acting aggressively. If a citizen has a problem with cats, they can call the office and we will add them to the list of properties that we will set up traps on.”
Collins Tower
“What is going on with Collins Tower in Danville?”
Originally built in 1918 as the First National Bank, and later known as Bresee Tower, the 12-story structure now is owned by Jeri Lynn Collins and her husband Chris.
“Yes, we’re continuing our work toward the restoration of the tower,” said Mrs. Collins. “I’m not able to give details at this time, but we are working daily on this project. I hope to have announcements once private business and city business are able to open and work again. Until then, our prayers go out to everyone. We will get through this pandemic together.”
Round Barn Centre transfer area
“With the MTD’s ‘hub’ at the Round Barn Centre (Crescent and Round Barn Road), there seems to be a lot of congestion caused by buses. Some buses sit on a break, some are just quick stop, and others can stack up five or six deep. John Street really isn’t wide enough for this. If someone needs to walk out in front of a bus it’s very dangerous as a drivers just trying to figure out if they can get around a bus. Further, this is just a blacktop road which wasn’t made for buses to park on. Does the city have intentions putting in a concrete pad here or reconstructing this road to better handle this bus traffic? Maybe this is just a temporary location for a few years while the MTD figures out a better location for buses to congregate on the west side of town, either way wanting to understand if there are future plans around this.”
MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said his agency and the city haven’t found a good alternative since being booted off the nearby Country Fair Shopping Center property in 2017.
“The questioner is correct — Round Barn Road is far from ideal. We were as disappointed as everyone when the owners of Country Fair withdrew their permission for us to operate there,” said Gnadt. “Round Barn Road is the home for our Champaign west side
transfer area for the time being. We have evaluated other locations with the assistance of the city’s planning department, but we have been unable to find a suitable site. We will continue to look, however.
“The city of Champaign has, as always, been a fantastic partner in helping us make this location be as good as it can be. They did a significant amount of work at the corner of Round Barn Road and Mattis Avenue that strengthened and reinforced the apron and storm drain. They also helped us get shelters installed so that our waiting passengers were protected. Budgets being what they are, the road itself may take some time before it can be upgraded.”
And he had this word of caution: “One thing I’d like to specifically comment on is the mention of people walking in
front of the bus. People should never walk in front of the bus — always walk behind the bus. For the very reason that the writer mentions — drivers cannot see pedestrians if they walk in front of the bus, but they can if they’re at the rear.”
Campus Pizza Hut
“I was wondering why the Pizza Hut on campus is still open, multiple news outlets reported they were closing on March 31st.”
The manager on duty when I called said that the Pizza Hut is open and will remain open, and that he couldn’t comment beyond that.
Schnucks rewards
“We are using Schnucks curbside pickup, We want to know how we are supposed to get our rewards points. The app does not ask for the phone number we use for awards. We use our home phone number, not either of our cell numbers. The app uses my cell number to communicate during the cart picking process.”
From Schnucks: “On the Instacart checkout screen, there is a box where the customer can enter in their Schnucks Rewards phone number attached to their account. They can also add it permanently to their account by going to account > your account > loyalty cards.”
More people dying at home?
“With the stay at home order there is a view on the street that there are more people dying at home as they are not getting to the hospital to resolve their issues. Christie Clinic has laid almost 300, OSF is laying off staff. Carle is trying not to lay off by using their savings. People are not going to get medical treatment who probably needed to. The stay at home order seems to also be causing death and misery as well. Maybe Chicago needs a lockdown but downstate the population is more sparse to start with.”
It’s too early to tell if that is true, said Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.
“I have gone back and tried to evaluate/analyze my data to see if I can say whether or not more people are dying at home versus in the hospital due to the current stay at home directives. Unfortunately, I do not have enough data in this short period of time to say for certain if this is the case,” he said.
“I may have a better answer for you after several months under the stay at home order but cannot say for sure at this time. We have seen a few examples recently of cases where a person who is dying from a natural disease process was given the option to stay in the hospital during the dying process or to be at home during the dying process and the family was informed if the patient stayed in the hospital, he/she would not be able to have many/any visitors. The patient and/or family then chose to take the patient home during the dying process.
“Many terminal patients elect to enroll in home hospice care for the dying process. I suspect there may be a slight increase in hospice cases recently however, the timeframe is too short for me to say at this time if this is directly resulting from
COVID-19 related issues such as less patients being kept in the hospital.”
Drinking fountains in parks
“Will drinking fountains be turned on in the parks? When?”
For now restrooms and drinking fountains are closed in Urbana parks, said Urbana Park District director Tim Bartlett. The agency is following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s directive which runs until the end of April.
“We are waiting to see if there will be any extension of the Governor’s order. We would follow any new directives that extend that order or any new requirements,” he said.
“We are also working on the local level with (the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District) and our other affiliated units to help us with protocols and/or recommendations on any reopening of facilities and what would be required. We are looking forward to when we can return to providing all services to our residents and patrons,” Bartlett said.
In Champaign, said Dan Olson, the park district’s director of operations, the situation is the same.
“We do not have a set date, but if they are turned on at all, it will be much later than usual due to the executive order,” he said. “We are encouraging park patrons to bring their own water when visiting the parks. We will also be reaching out to C-U Public Health for guidance on public water fountains.”
