This week's bag is almost as big as the waiting list for a COVID shot. Questions about the oldest inn in Champaign-Urbana, new owners for several local mobile home parks, a frightening murder case 41 years ago, Dr. Robert Parker, interstate lane markings, the Silver Bullet, popcorn at concession stands, care for COVID long-haulers and a couple voting-related issues.
Oldest hostelry in C-U?
"I once was told the Courtesy Motel on Vine Street in Urbana is the oldest hotel in Champaign-Urbana. Is there data to prove that?"
It is the oldest. Thanks to Tom Kuipers at the Champaign County Historical Archives at the Urbana Free Library, we know that the Courtesy Motel opened sometime in 1955 or 1956.
"It is listed in the 1956 (city) directory, but not in the '55 (edition). We have a building permit for an addition to the Courtesy Motel dated March 24, 1956, so it had to be constructed sometime before this date," he said.
Not in Champaign-Urbana but pretty close, the Paradise Inn south of Champaign on U.S. 45 opened on April 12, 1956.
Two other former hotels still stand and are much older but they don't operate now as hotels. Those are the Inman in downtown Champaign, which opened as a hotel in 1915 but is now a senior living center, and the old Urbana-Lincoln, which opened in November 1923 and is currently closed but slated to be renovated.
Finally, I checked the 1955 Illinois Bell Telephone directory and found this meager list of local hotels and motels:
Baker Hotel, 309 N. Walnut, C
Ford Hotel, 315 E. University, C
Hotel Tilden-Hall, 401 N. Neil, C
Inman Hotel, University and Walnut, C
Neil Hotel, 501 N. Neil, C
Plaza Hotel, 107 N. Broadway, U
Urbana Lincoln, 209 S. Broadway, U
Champaign Tourist Court, 1703 S. Neil, C
Chief Illini Hotel, North Cunningham, U
Jay's Ranch Hotel, North Route 45, U
John's Motel, Savoy
Lincoln Lodge Motel, 403 W. University, U
Motel Thomasboro, U.S. 45, Thomasboro
Motel Mercer, next to the State Police headquarters on U.S. 150, U
Paullin's Motel, 917 Bloomington Road, C
Penny's Motel, Bloomington Road, C
Mobile home parks sold
"I lived in Liberty Commons mobile home park for 35 1/2 years. In 2016 it was named The Colonies. It sold in January along with several other local parks. Who purchased all these parks?"
Thanks to Champaign County Recorder of Deeds Mike Ingram for his help with this question.
Strive Communities, a property management company based in Greenwood Village, Colo., now owns Liberty Commons, which is just outside Urbana's northeast city limits. The property owner is listed on local tax records as "Mothership Propco Gse Il," which has the same address as Strive Communities.
Strive owns more than 100 mobile home parks across the United States.
Among the other Urbana area parks owned by "Mothership Propco Gse Il" are the Chief Illini Mobile Home Park, Surbana Estates east of Urbana, Loral Mobile Home Park, Woods Edge, Wilson's Mobile Home Park and Carriage Estates of Urbana.
Rantoul area parks owned by the company include Maplewood Mobile Home Park and Heritage Meadows.
There's also Edgebrook Estates in Champaign.
Meanwhile, The Denver Business Journal recently reported that Strive Communities planned to close its headquarters and lay off 77 employees.
That's what the company's CEO said in a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The closure of the office is due to the sale of the Strive Communities portfolio, president and CEO Keith Gee said in the letter. In September, Bloomberg reported that Strive Communities' owner, the private equity firm TPG Capital, was exploring a sale of the company that could fetch $750 million or more.
Strive already unloaded a significant chunk of its portfolio in late 2020, selling 21 of its communities to Salt Lake City-based OZ Impact Funds for $100 million. The properties were located in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, according to a news release from OZ.
Who is that masked physician?
"Who is Robert Parker, M.D.? Every single one of the now million-plus University of Illinois saliva COVID tests lists him as the prescribing physician. What does he think about having had millions of instances where students, staff, faculty and community members read his name while mustering up enough spit to fill up their testing vial?"
Dr. Robert Parker is director of the UI's McKinley Health Center.
Here's more from campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler: "COVID-19 tests can be processed only in a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) certified facility. Additionally, the samples must be accompanied by an order from a state of Illinois licensed caregiver.
"As director of McKinley Health Center, Dr. Parker fulfills that latter requirement. This role certainly has made him a celebrity on campus. Recently, a student noticed Dr. Parker's name on his lab coat and asked to take a selfie together, saying, 'There really is a Robert Parker. I thought someone made up the name!'"
Remembering a tragic murder 41 years ago
"My friends and I were reminiscing on Zoom yesterday about weird things that happened when we were teenagers while babysitting different families around town. That made me remember a tragic incident related to one of my babysitting experiences. I’m wondering if I recall all the details correctly.
"I was a teenager, babysitting in the evening for a young Champaign couple who had an infant. The job was easy because the baby slept the entire time But it was also nerve-wracking because the mom told me before they left, in a sort of joking way, 'If you see a dark-haired man with a beard peeking in our window, just ignore him, it’s our neighbor. He’s always coming around our place and bugging us.’ I must’ve looked terrified because she kind of backpedaled and reassured me, ‘We’ve talked to him and he’s weird but harmless.’
"When they came back home, the first thing they asked about was not their baby’s status, but about the neighbor. ‘Did the neighbor bother you?’ Thankfully I hadn’t seen the neighbor. But it seemed like maybe they were more worried about the man than they’d let on earlier. One of them drove me home, I don’t remember. It was the first time I sat for them, and also the last.
"A few weeks later, my mom read a terrible news story to me. A man had shot and killed two people in their own driveway. I hadn’t thought about that awful news for ages. Now that I’m trying to refresh my memory as an adult, I can’t find anything about it. Did it really happen or am I having a false memory?"
Thanks to Mary Schenk and Jim Dey for their assistance on this one.
You are thinking of Mohammed Balazadeh, who was accused of murdering his neighbors at a townhouse in Savoy in August 1980.
Four months later Balazadeh killed himself at the Champaign County Jail. Officials said Balazadeh tied a strip of his bedsheet to an air vent in one of the jail's maximum security cells.
Balazadeh, 31, an Iranian national, was charged with fatally shooting Scott and Cathy Santy. Neighbors reported a long-standing feud between the couple and Balazadeh and prosecutors contended he had threatened the Santys' lives.
The Santys had filed a complaint and charges of battery and intimidation were pending against him one day before the fatal shootings. Balazadeh surrendered to Champaign police shortly after the shootings.
Balazadeh is interred at the Springdale Cemetery and Mausoleum in Peoria.
Matching signatures on mail-in ballots
"How does Champaign County handle signature matching on mail-in ballots?"
The same as other counties in Illinois, said County Clerk Aaron Ammons.
"We typically have a Democrat and a Republican both look at the signature to determine if it's a match or not and if they don't agree, another election judge can settle the dispute," said Ammons. "The current law that we have to use for this election states the following: 'the election judge or official shall compare the voter's signature on the certification envelope of that vote by mail ballot with the signature of the voter on file in the office of the election authority. If the election judge or official determines that the two signatures match, and that the vote by mail voter is otherwise qualified to cast a vote by mail ballot, the election authority shall cast and count the ballot on election day or the day the ballot is determined to be valid, whichever is later, adding the results to the precinct in which the voter is registered. If the election judge or official determines that the signatures do not match, or that the vote by mail voter is not qualified to cast a vote by mail ballot, then without opening the certification envelope, the judge or official shall mark across the face of the certification envelope the word 'Rejected' and shall not cast or count the ballot."
Another voting procedures question
"Regarding early voting, I have experienced the ballot machines alerting the voter when the voter did not make a selection in a specific race. However, in this election the ballot machine did not provide an alert. The polling location staff said it had been previously providing an alert. I was directed to call the clerk's office. Staff at the clerks office stated that my situation was odd and after a brief hold, simply said 'we are not doing that this time.' Was there a change in the process or ballot machine settings? I hope that everyone can appreciate concerns regarding the voting process and perceived abnormalities."
Because of a quirk in state law that voter alert applies only to races for Illinois constitutional offices.
"The only time we must have that feature turned on is when there are statewide constitutional offices on the ballot. There are no statewide constitutional offices on this ballot therefore, the feature is turned off for this election," Ammons explained.
Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, cited the state law that mandates the difference.
"(10 ILCS 5/17-11)
Where voting machines or electronic voting systems are used, the provisions of this section may be modified as required or authorized by Article 24, 24A, 24B, or 24C, whichever is applicable, except that the requirements of this Section that (i) the voter must be notified of the voting equipment's acceptance or rejection of the voter's ballot or identification of an under-vote for a statewide constitutional office and (ii) the voter shall have the opportunity to correct an under-vote or surrender the ballot that was not accepted and vote another ballot shall not be modified."
Attendance at Illinois sports
"As announced earlier (Monday) evening, Illinois home baseball games will move forward with plans to continue preventing the general public from attending games this weekend against Nebraska, citing 'Champaign County public health guidelines' as the reason. What specific public health guidelines prevent more than 50 fans from sitting in an outdoor venue that holds 3,000? What would have to change for Champaign public health guidelines to allow a limited number of the general public to watch a game? If the county with more vaccine distribution and testing capacity than any other in the state can't allow for these types of events, then what's the threshold we're after to begin to return to normal?"
"The wording used on our website was a bit confusing and didn't fully reflect the reasoning behind the decision to not open up baseball and softball games to the general public," explained UI athletics spokesman Kent Brown. "We will clean that up for clarity sake.
"Using the health department guidelines for social distancing between reserved seats severely limits the number of seats available for assignment at Illinois Field and Eichelberger Field. Starting this weekend, we are expanding to four tickets for each student-athlete and staff member at baseball games. Also this weekend, for the first time this year, we will allow a very limited number of visiting team family members inside Illinois Field.
"The limitations on tickets are based on social distancing requirements and reserved seating availability at the facilities. We continue to monitor attendance policies at our facilities and look forward to the day when Illini fans and general public can return to the stands."
Don't blame public health
"At recent high school football games in Champaign County, popcorn has been taken off the concession stand menu due to public health guidance. I'm curious what the reasoning is for this. Perhaps it's because people tend to share it at games."
"There is no guideline prohibiting popcorn from a concession stand," said Jim Roberts, the director of environmental health at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
MTD subsidies
"I see the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has gotten another large grant. It seems they get these frequently. I assume they are all from tax dollars. They also get local tax money, money from fares and contracts and perhaps other sources. With all that funding, I was wondering just how much on average each rider has been costing the community over the past several years."
"Thank you for noticing that MTD does such a good job of bringing outside funds into the community," said MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt. "This is one of the greatest benefits that MTD provides for Champaign-Urbana. The more money that is invested from outside of our community, the lighter the load on the local taxpayers for core infrastructure and services. MTD applied for and was awarded the federal grant that funded the rebuilding of our main corridors in the center of our community (MCORE), we brought in over 95 percent of the funding for the Hydrogen Fuel Cell project that will dramatically help to clean the air we all breathe from state and federal sources, and we are constantly working to improve and increase funding for the services that make C-U such a great place to live.
"As for the question about cost per rider — I'm sure you can appreciate that the answer to that is complicated. For instance, if it hypothetically costs $100 to move a vehicle from point A to point B, then it costs $100 to move one passenger. But it costs $10 per rider if there are 10 people on board. And it only costs $2 per rider with 50 people on board. So while I'm not sure that this is really helpful, I'll provide some figures for you.
"On average, approximately 20 percent of our revenue is 'non-tax' (user-fees, advertising, rental, and the like). You should compare that to most other transit agencies our size that hover around 10 percent. Local taxes make up approximately 15 percent, so the District is bringing in 65 percent outside funding for operations and we generally have outside funding of 80 percent for capital projects.
"In FY2019 (pre-pandemic) the overall cost per rider was $3.83 (15 percent local taxes, 20 percent non-tax, 65 percent state taxes). For FY2020 (mid-pandemic) the ridership dropped so the overall cost per rider was $4.94 (15 percent local taxes, 20 percent non-tax, 65 percent state taxes).
"As a comparison, the cost to an individual who drives their own private vehicle is also heavily subsidized by tax dollars. Nearly 100 percent of the cost of roads comes from tax subsidies — there are very few toll roads. In fact, on the federal level alone, more than $150 billion has been transferred to the Highway Trust Fund from the General Fund - that's on top of the motor fuel tax. And the majority of the cost of gasoline is subsidized. If the user paid the true cost of gasoline, it would be closer to $15 per gallon according to most studies. And the beautiful thing about subsidizing transit as a public good as opposed to private vehicles is that it benefits everyone, while subsidizing private automobiles benefits just the user. Transit reduces congestion for everyone, it carries more people per unit of emissions, it promotes healthier lifestyles, it improves land values and spurs new development, gives people mobility and access choices, and enhances safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
"Great communities have publicly supported services and infrastructure like schools, public transit, parks, universities and colleges, libraries, and the like. Isn't it great that MTD works so hard to defray the transit costs so that local taxpayers only have to shoulder a fraction of the cost? The federal and state tax dollars would go to transit projects in other communities if MTD didn't bring them into ours. We think that it is valuable to maximize those dollars to fund Champaign-Urbana's greater good. Thanks for the great question."
Silver Bullet update
"I am not a customer but happened to be driving by The Silver Bullet in Urbana over the weekend and noticed a moving truck was outside. Is Champaign-Urbana's lone 'gentleman's club' moving or going out of business?"
"Not closing," said owner Ed Salfelder.
If there was a moving truck it wasn't there for the Silver Bullet's use, he said.
Trash at Country Fair
"I am always so disgusted by the large amount of trash flying around or collected along the curb whenever I shop in the Country Fair Shopping Center particularly around Karen's Kloset and the Dollar Store area. Where does it come from? Doesn't anyone care about making that area look nice and doing something about it? It adds to the depressed feeling every time I go there."
Yes there is trash — blown in and just dropped — along the front of the stores at Country Fair. But I'm not sure the conditions there are any worse than a lot of other private properties in Champaign-Urbana, particularly during a typical windy spring.
I tried calling the Country Fair Shopping Center phone number but it has been disconnected. Country Fair is owned by GMS Management Co. of Cleveland. You can try complaining to them at (216) 766-6000. I called them and left a message.
Care for long-haulers?
"Are any of the hospitals or local medical centers keeping track of what seems to be a big topic on the news, the 'long-hauler' effect from COVID? It's my understanding those with mild COVID symptoms and those hospitalized are experiencing long-term effects. Maybe the (University of Illinois) partnered with Carle have kept some documentation during follow-up visits from patients."
Peoria-based OSF Healthcare said it has established a COVID Recovery Clinic so that primary care physicians can consult with specialists about care of so-called long-haulers, those with symptoms that last more than six weeks.
Dr. Mark Meeker at OSF said that Congress has approved legislation for the National Institutes of Health to support the continued study of long-term COVID effects. The research will look at what damage is caused by the virus itself and the impacts on the body's immune system response to the virus.
At least 200 symptoms have been traced to COVID-19. In some cases, OSF said, patients will need medication to manage their symptoms. One example is patients at risk of forming blood clots.
"We've had some young people, for example, with significant blood clot issues that appear to be induced by circulation problems triggered by COVID because we had no other explanation for that person to have that problem," Meeker said.
Current research says that at least a third of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 end up with one or more lasting symptoms. Rehabilitation is crucial.
"Physical rehab, pulmonary rehab, cardiac rehab and now we're starting to talk about brain rehab, which is really more along the lines of cognitive rehab," Meeker said. "How do we get the bran rehabbed to clear up (brain fog) and to be able to think more clearly? Those are all emerging issues that our therapists are working on."
The Carle system, said spokesman Kaleb Miller, "is continuing to care for those who currently have COVID-19 or are recovered but experiencing lingering symptoms. Carle Pulmonary Medicine currently has a clinic specifically for those with COVID-19, and our team of pulmonologists are available to help those experiencing prolonged side effects from the virus.
"With long-haulers continuing to be of specific focus, we are exploring a variety of ways to meet the needs of this specific group. This includes ongoing evaluation of a clinic focused on those who have ongoing symptoms as well as potential community support groups for those walking this journey together. These are being discussed and needs are consistently being evaluated.
"As always, it's so important to be communicating with your primary care provider for any healthcare needs you may have following a COVID-19 diagnosis."
Faded pavement markings
"How come the paint on the interstates doesn’t last a year before it starts to fade out? They just worked on Interstate 72 from Champaign to the Piatt County line and there are places with no paint left on the road."
"The area in question on this project has pavement marking lines that have faded, but this is not the final striping for the project," explained Kensil Garnett, Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. "The final striping to be placed on this project is thermoplastic that is going to placed into grooves in the final pavement surface.
"Thermoplastic pavement marking should only be applied when the pavement temperature is 55 degrees F or greater and no later than Nov. 1 or earlier than April 15. The contractor was not completed with their asphalt work prior to Nov. 1, 2020 and temporary paint was placed for the striping over the winter. Thermoplastic does not fade and with the striping being placed in grooves, snow plows will not remove it. The new striping will be much brighter and easier to see. The work should be completed this spring after April 15."
Aldi curbside service?
"Aldi in Savoy now has four numbered parking spots which I assume are for curbside pickup. When will they begin offering this service? Currently it is not available."
It starts Tuesday (April 6), said store manager Jeremy Sauder.
The pickup service began Thursday at the Champaign Aldi, he said. There is no plan yet for the service at the Urbana store.
Disced-up turf
"What is happening at the southeast corner of Bradley and Staley?"
The city of Champaign has received no plans regarding any development of the 11.6-acre property, said Champaign's planning and development director, Bruce Knight. He said he believes the land is being prepared for farming. I agree.
Restored wall painting
"On the north side in the middle of the 100 block of University Avenue (in Champaign) there is an ad painted on a wall facing west. This appeared a few years back when the building there was demolished. Was the ad always there, hidden by the building, or was it put thee after the building was removed?"
The sign has been there for decades, although it was recently repainted. This was the subject of a mailbag question in May 2019. Here's what I wrote at that time:
"The sign painted on the wall was for Greenman's, a clothing store for men that had been located on the east side of downtown Champaign since 1914. The Greenman Brothers, Lee and Hyman, were first at 106 E. University Ave., and then moved to 110 E. University in 1924. The store closed in 1977 after Hyman bought out his brother about five years earlier. Hyman had emigrated from Russia in 1911."
Local artist Glen Davies was asked to restore the sign, which he called a "ghost mural."
Parking along South Lincoln
"In normal school years and to some extent now, during the day if you drive down Lincoln past the Vet Med complex, the very large parking lot is packed, and cars line both sides of Lincoln for on-street parking. The Vet Med school itself is rather small. I know there are clinics capable of working on animals from toads to tigers, a diagnostic lab, etc., but what the heck is going on that brings hundreds of cars there?"
We answered this question last year but it gets asked frequently. That section of South Lincoln is an actual UI-designated parking area (Lot F30)
set up to create additional permit spaces for students, faculty, and staff from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is used primarily for the College of Veterinary Medicine, said Steve Breitwieser of the UI's Facilities & Services department.
The on-street parking also provides additional visitor parking for areas such as the Japan House, Campus Recreation Complex Fields, and gardens on nights and weekends when the spaces are not reserved.
And finally ...
A few words from a reader about animal waste:
"To the person who wrote in complaining about 'dog poo' on the sidewalks at Heritage Park/Kaufman Lake. Apparently you are unable to differentiate between dog feces and the waste from the the plethora of filthy geese that inhabit that area."