Tom's #Mailbag, April 22, 2022
Drop in a question of your own by clicking here.
Tom's on vacation but still taking questions. You'll just have to wait until next Friday for your answers.
Until then, he'd like to know:
Is there a more frustrating railroad crossing than the one that frequently backs up traffic along Bradley Avenue just east of Market Street in Champaign?
Let him know and he'll pass on your concerns.
"Does the train crossing on Bradley Avenue, east of Market Street, have any set schedule for trains? It seems no matter what time I'm in that area, there is a train either going very slowly or stopped on the crossing."
Our railroading friend, Jon Roma, said "there is a schedule of sorts for freight trains, but it is quite loose, and there are a lot of 'ifs, ands or buts' regarding when trains run."
The Illinois Commerce Commission says there is an average of about 25 trains a day (including Amtrak) that use the Canadian National tracks that cross Bradley Avenue just east of Market Street.
"Freight trains have an internal 'timetable' in the railroad's computer, but it is a loose timetable. For a lot of commodities shipped by rail, speed is less important than punctual arrival at or before the time the railroad promises delivery," said Roma, a software developer at the UI who also collaborates with the university's Rail Transportation and Engineering Center. "An exception is something like one of Norfolk Southern's hot trains that delivers auto parts from the Detroit area to the Ford and GM assembly plants near Kansas City. This train travels on the former Wabash line through Sidney, Tolono, Sadorus, Bement, etc. Auto parts are shipped for 'just-in-time delivery,' saving the automaker from having to maintain inventory in warehouses.
"For these shipments, the consequences of the auto parts arriving late include a whole shift at the plant having nothing to do. The contract between the railroad and shipper provides for a substantial financial penalty paid by the railroad for late arrival. The railroad handles this traffic on a loose schedule that allows cushion to absorb minor delays encountered en route, and the train dispatchers handling these moves weigh train adherence to schedule in addition to a few dozen other factors when determining which trains go, and which trains wait in a siding.
"On the CN, there is a regular intermodal train (made up of truck trailers or shipping containers on flatcars) that runs from Chicago to New Orleans. Given the importance of this train, it almost always passes through Champaign between 8 and 9 p.m. In days of yore before federally subsidized Interstate highways allowed truckers to take the traffic away, (Illinois Central) had a substantial business of bananas from the Gulf Coast, as well as other fruit like strawberries from Louisiana and Mississippi, peaches from southern Illinois, and so on. These were priority shipments because, needless to say, if they were delayed, the lading would become worthless.
"Other traffic is less urgent, and hence their internal schedules are more variable. While coal is less of an important commodity than it was 30 years ago, it is a good example of a low-priority commodity: Its next destination is a large pile at its destination (more often than not a steel mill or power plant). Yes, the consignee expects it to arrive in due course, but coal is not perishable, so its transit time is relatively unimportant. Also, the movement of coal traffic was seldom precisely scheduled – trains ran when the mine filled a train of hoppers with the black diamonds, and consignees ordered trainloads of coal when their stockpiles started to drop below a threshold. As you can imagine, coal demand is higher at power plants during heating and cooling season, so this also fluctuates.
"Other commodities handled on CN include grain (mostly corn and soybeans from the elevators of central Illinois) headed for Decatur or for transfer to barge or ship at a port downriver. Chemical traffic from the Louisiana 'chemical coast' (northward traffic) is also a significant source of traffic traveling through Champaign.
"Part of the reason train time fluctuates is that departure time sometimes depends on how much loading is available to make up a train, or if some of the scheduled loading for a road freight is delayed in its arrival at the originating yard. You surely understand seasonal commodities, but there are regular ebbs and flows of traffic in weekly cycles as well.
"For efficiency, railroads like to fill out a train, gaining economies of scale as a result. However, customers favor timely arrival of their commodities, which favor shorter and more frequent trains. I think this balance has been a source of tension between railroads and shippers since the first railroad was built in the 1830s.
"Another factor is crew availability. Rail crews (like airline pilots, etc.) are subject to the federal hours of service rules. If no crews are available who are legally rested, a train will wait until a crew is available. Again, some of these contingencies are built into the train's scheduled service plan."