This week: “rollercoaster” roads in Champaign County, the Yards project is still on, election judge pay is on its way, don’t worry about meteorologist Kevin Lighty and scientific proof that Danville is wetter than Champaign-Urbana.
Also, a nice corner lot in Champaign is about to go on the market, taxpayers won’t pay for new shingles on a housing authority project and early-morning trash collections.
Corner lot available for purchase
“There is an large old home located at 210 S. Prospect Ave. (in Champaign). The home seems dilapidated and no one living there. Do you know anything about this property? It is a shame to see the home continue in despair when it was once a nice home.”
Interesting question. The property was sold to the city for $100 on March 2 by Paul Stowe.
Tim Spear, Champaign’s acting code compliance manager, has the story:
“The Code Compliance Division of the city of Champaign worked with the former owners of this property over the past few years to address exterior housing and nuisance issues at this property,” he said. “Staff from the Code Compliance Division was able to perform an interior inspection of the property in 2019. During that interior inspection, staff discovered that the roof had been leaking for many years. This roof leak has caused portions of the first floor and the second floor to collapse. In addition, the stairway to the basement is also partially collapsed.
“Upon this discovery, staff requested that the former owners either repair the property or demolish the property. The former owners stated that they were unable to repair or demolish the property so they agreed to deed it to the city. The city will demolish the property and the lot will be placed on the list of properties that are available for purchase.
“The health crisis has slowed our demolition process, but staff continues to work on this case during the stay at home order.”
Housing authority project damage
“We live in one of the condos at Villas of Ashland Farm on Interstate Drive. To the west of us a large apartment building has been going up since last summer. Before winter, all but a small portion of the roof was shingled. This past week, workers tore off all of the shingles and have been putting on new ones. Can you find out what is going on? My understanding is that this project is a low-income senior apartment building. Does that mean it has tax payer money behind it? If so, who paid for the second round of shingles — the contractor or the tax payers?”
Tremayne Joyner, the development and compliance manager at the Housing Authority of Champaign County, said the original set of shingles on the units under construction at the Haven at Market Place project in north Champaign suffered wind damage and had to be replaced. The cost was not borne by taxpayers, he said, but by the developer’s risk insurance.
Yards project
“Any update on The Yards project in downtown Champaign?”
The proposed 11-acre, mixed-use development south of University Avenue, north of Springfield Avenue and just west of the Canadian National Railroad tracks is still on, said Bruce Knight, Champaign’s director of planning and development.
As proposed it would include the expansion of the Illinois Terminal building, office space, retail space, residential units, a hotel and conference center, a 5,000-seat multiuse arena primarily for hockey, two more sheets of ice and parking structures.
“We continue to work on advancing this project. Because it is a project that pays for itself out of the new revenues that it generates we see it as an opportunity to jump start the economy if we can be ready to go when (the University of Illinois’ Department of Intercollegiate Athletics) is once again ready to go.
“The portion of the project that is north of Logan Street is moving forward because of the federal grant that was received to help fund the expansion of Illinois Terminal. That grant does require some significant federal requirements to be met, which means that by the time it proceeds it is possible that the south of Logan parts of the development may catch up.
“All in all we remain excited by the potential of this project and committed to getting it done.”
Coppers and scribes
“I’ve been watching a lot of old crime movies — the old black and white ones from the 1930s. There is always a newspaper reporter who tries to solve the crime and bugs the cops no end. Reporters are always depicted at the ‘cop shop’ playing cards and waiting for a big news story. Did reporters really hang out at police stations like that? Some movies depict an actual room for the reporters.”
From my colleague Mary Schenk, who says she has been covering cops and robbers for two score although she doesn’t look a day over 35:
“In my 40 years of reporting crime locally, there was never a room designated for the press. It was a clip board at the front counter of whichever police department, where we stood to read reports, took notes and tried to pump more information out of the desk sergeant. While there, you would see and chat with officers in and out, allowing the development of relationships.
“Many years ago, some reporters had the luxury of going to the detectives’ sections in some of our local cop shops and reading daily reports along with them. (Note the qualifiers ‘some.’)“Over time, summaries replaced access to the full police reports and security-minded government officials started building bullet proof glass around front desks, making access even more difficult.
“Seems like 9/11/01 cemented the lack of access.
“Now, those thumbnail sketches are online for the world to see and if you want more information, you have to call a command officer and pray that he or she will parse out more details from the full report.
“Those who choose to be difficult can force you to file Freedom of Information Act requests, which are typically denied when a case is in progress. And weeks later, the news is not nearly as interesting or it’s just not ‘news.’
“Thus, charm and playing nice is essential.”
As Mary noted there was a time when reporters could just walk in and talk to detectives. I remember those days from when the Champaign Police Station was still in the City Building and the entrance to the investigations area was easily accessible from a door on the north side of the building. If they wanted to talk to you they would; if they didn’t they’d just tell you to scoot, or words to that effect.
Small-scale weather observations
“I see the precipitation totals in the paper each day and it seems to me that the amount recorded in Danville is almost always higher than in Champaign, usually quite a bit more. Who measures this and how do we know it is accurate?”
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford did a lot of research into your question and found that, indeed, Danville has become wetter in recent years than Champaign.
“Both the Champaign and Danville daily precipitation observations come from stations that are part of the National Weather Service’s Cooperative Observer Program (COOP), which enlists citizens to observe daily weather at locations all over the country,” said Ford. “COOP observers are everyday folks who are well trained to make accurate observations of multiple weather variables, including precipitation and temperature. Some COOP sites have been recording observations since the late 1800s. COOP observations are very high quality, although observer and sensor error do occur occasionally.
“To answer this question, we examined daily precipitation observations from Champaign and Danville COOP stations from 1990 through the end of 2019, and tested to see if there were systematic differences between the stations’ total precipitation. We found that over the last 30 years the Danville station is only slightly wetter on average; however, the Danville site was wetter than Champaign in each of the last five years.
“To ensure this difference was not due to observer error, we also downloaded daily observations from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow (CoCoRaHS) network, which is a citizen science network with thousands of citizens around the country taking daily precipitation observations. Steve Hilberg, CoCoRaHS coordinator for Illinois, helped analyze the observations and we found that CoCoRaHS stations in and around Danville were also wetter than those in Champaign, and one station nearly halfway between the two cities was slightly wetter than Champaign and slightly drier than Danville.”
In short, he said, “your astute reader is correct that Danville has been wetter than Champaign, in terms of annual total precipitation, over the last five years. Given the consistency in observations between many stations in and around Champaign and Danville, this recent difference in precipitation between the two cities is likely the result of atmospheric variability.” Ford said that your question and “our analysis is a perfect example of how valuable the CoCoRaHS network is to Illinois (and all other states as well). COOP stations provide a long record of weather observations that are important for understanding climate variability and climate change over time. However, COOP stations are too sparse over space to adequately capture small-scale variations in weather.
“CoCoRaHS observations, although not as long-running, are much more dense in space and can therefore better capture small-scale variability. I would like to encourage any who would like to help improve our scientific understanding of weather and climate, as well as those who may already measure daily precipitation for their own purposes, to consider becoming a CoCoRaHS observer. Anyone with interest in CoCoRaHS should visit the website and reach out to me (statecli@isws.illinois.edu) or Steve Hilberg (hberg@illinois.edu).”
Election judge pay
“It has been five weeks since the 3/17 election. When is the county clerk’s office planning to send payment to the election judges who manned the polls and risked being exposed to COVID-19?”
The checks should be in the mail very soon, said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons.
“As you know the Brookens Center is closed due to COVID-19. All county departments are working with reduced staffing as a result and this impacts services,” said Deputy County Clerk Angela Patton. “The county clerk’s office does not process payments for the election judges. Once we turn over the election judge paperwork it then gets handed off to county payroll (in some cases) and the auditor’s office to follow the necessary protocols.
“Checks should be mailed on the April 24 check run. Early vote judges have already been paid. We appreciate everything the election judges did particularly during the pandemic. We think election judges are one of the most important pieces to county elections and it’s one of the reasons they are some of the highest paid in the state.”
A little more than 200 electin judges are awaiting their $200 stipend, mileage, and return delivery money, said Patton.
Rollercoaster rides
“Last summer we were driving back from Lake Geneva and we found a two-lane road in Wisconsin with rolling hills. As we crested one of the hills and were coming down our youngest daughter was so excited. Do you know of any local ‘rollercoaster’ roads in the Champaign area? We’re looking for some fun in our next drive to get out of the house.”
Yes, Champaign County is not as flat as its name (“an open, level countryside”) suggests.
As for rollercoaster roads we don’t have many like southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois and some parts of western Indiana, but there is the area of southeastern Champaign County, just south of Sidney on 2100 East, that is known as “Seven Hills.”
You can go 55 mph legally on the road and perhaps get a little bit of the rollercoaster effect.
Weapons disposal
“I saw in an article last week police had confiscated a firearm that had its serial number scratched off. When cases like that are finally resolved, how do they dispose of those guns?”
Defaced firearms are held as evidence, said Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
“They may be sent to the state lab for testing to determine if they were used for other offenses. They may ultimately be destroyed. They are never returned to anyone or sold, as they are illegal contraband because of the defaced serial number,” she said.
Dinette Set
“I came across an old copy of The News-Gazette (March 2015) while rummaging in the garage yesterday and noticed a cartoon on the classified page called ‘The Dinette Set,’ which used to be a regular in the paper. The droll commentaries of the characters, dwellers of ‘Crustwood,’ usually hit right to the heart of many of the idiosyncrasies found in America’s ‘Heartland,’ all really rather enjoyable! What’s the background here? Who was the artist? Were they local to C-U? Why did the newspaper decide to drop the comic strip?”
“The Dinette Set” was drawn by Julie Larson of Lincoln, IL. About 20 newspapers carried the strip when Larson announced in 2015 that she was giving it up.
“I think I’ve had my run,” Larson told Peoria Journal Star columnist Phil Luciano at that time. “My eyeballs are done. This seems like the right time.”
I tried reaching Larson last year after receiving a mailbag question about her but wasn’t able to make contact.
According to Luciano, Larson is a graduate of the University of Illinois where she earned a B.S. in architecture.
Newspaper inserts
“I have noticed less and less ads included in the Sunday paper. Are advertisers not having ads printed anymore o am I just not getting them? Examples: Best Buy, Kohls Meijer, Menards, Target. If I go online these stores do have ads.”
Many retailers are choosing to skip a week of advertising to cut costs, explained Nancy Sims, corporate marketing director at The News-Gazette. And others, like Kohls, have stopped all newspaper advertising.
Newspapers, like most other businesses, are being victimized by COVID-19 even as readership increases.
From the Guardian:
“This is not a strong industry or a strong set of businesses going into the virus crisis,” said Ken Doctor, a media analyst at Newsonomics, which advises organizations on transitioning to digital media. “It was a weak set of businesses that were already badly flagging — that had lost revenue in a 5-10 percent range in 2019, in a great economy.”
Doctor said local newspapers are currently losing 30 to 60 percent of advertising due to the coronavirus, a revenue loss which is hitting an industry that “has very little resilience”.
Yet as staff have been cut and advertising money dried up, news organizations across the country have reported a surge in readers. Doctor said there had been a doubling in readership — “almost wholly attributable to coronavirus” and record ratings for cable news.
Drive-through prohibitions
“Is it illegal for people to pick up food from a drive thru if they are on bikes or walking? I have witnessed three times people ordering food from a drive-through restaurant and when they get to the pickup window they are denied. But if they can’t go inside I didn’t see why they could not get food that way.”
There is no public health rule governing pickups from drive-throughs, said Jim Roberts of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. But individual businesses may create policies for their employees.
Missing meteorologist?
“Can you please find out why the head weatherman for the local CBS station, Kevin Lighty, is on the daily broadcasts so infrequently? He is off far more than he is on. Does he have another job? As the head of the station’s weather department it would seem that he should be on far more than the other three weather people.”
Don’t worry, said WCIA-TV chief meteorologist Kevin Lighty, he’s OK.
“During this time of social distancing over the last month or so we’ve been rotating shifts as to keep just one person in the weather department at a time, instead of two or even sometimes three when shifts overlap,” he said. “We have a four-person weather team so we have the luxury of splitting newscasts and other duties up as to not be around each other as much.
“During this time I’ve been able to work from home on other projects, or use my drone to shoot for our water tower segments. I do head up the weather department, but my duties aren’t just on TV especially when the weather is calm like it has been. I’m doing my leading from off screen and maintaining a weather department in these difficult social distancing times. I assure you when weather turns severe, I’ll be a part of the coverage leading the way.”
Champaign garbage collection
“Curious to if the city of Champaign has code regarding when garbage companies can start collecting in the morning. I live in the Eisner Park neighborhood where this morning trucks were picking up shortly after 5 a.m. Seems to early to me.”
We answered this question in the mailbag a year ago (March 15, 2019) and there has been no change in city policy, said Public Works spokesman Kris Koester.
Here’s the answer from a year ago: “There are no Champaign city ordinances that restrict the collection hours for residential or commercial trash haulers.
“The city council had a study session on the topic last April. Here’s a link to the presentation from the city staff, which recommended no change in the existing garbage and recycling collection practices.
“Nichole Millage, the city’s environmental sustainibility specialist, said, ‘Short answer, we only get a handful of resident complaints a year. And implementing hours would restrict the haulers from picking up early on campus, downtown, residential neighborhoods, etc., where early pick-ups are usually necessary in order for the haulers to stay out of the way of residents/students.
“‘Any time I receive a resident complaint, I contact the hauler who the complaint has been made against and they almost always make an effort to change their route or correct the issue somehow.’”
